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Family Doesn’t Care About Person’s Health, Says They’re Overreacting: “Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing”
Family Doesn’t Care About Person’s Health, Says They’re Overreacting: “Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing”
Family, Relationships

Family Doesn’t Care About Person’s Health, Says They’re Overreacting: “Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing”

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People can be allergic to many different things. Some are allergic to pollen; others to cats or dogs, but millions of people worldwide also struggle with food allergies. Statistics show that about 30 million Americans have at least one food allergy, and 2% of the American population (that’s roughly six million people) are allergic to shellfish.

Food allergies can be life-threatening, but what do you do when the people closest to you don’t believe it? That was this person’s dilemma, as their stepfather downplayed the seriousness of their anaphylactic allergy and still prepared shellfish at home. At a loss about what to do, the person decided to seek advice online.

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    A person found out they had a serious allergy to shellfish, yet their stepfather refused to believe it

    Image credits: Nadin Sh/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He would still prepare shellfish at home without worrying about cross-contamination or the person’s safety

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    Image credits: mingche lee/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: baconstrip451

    People’s advice ranged from limiting contact with the mother and the stepdad to recommendations about how to educate him

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

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