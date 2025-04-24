ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us love watching films as a form of escapism. I don’t really want to know what it’s like to run an empire selling illegal goods or to get stranded in the forest after a plane crash. But it’s fascinating to immerse myself in these stories through a screen!

However, if a movie is meant to be set in our world, audiences will only truly connect to the characters if they’re believable. That's why cinephiles on Reddit have been discussing the most unrealistic and eye-roll inducing choices directors make that immediately take viewers out of a story.

It’s understandable for artists to take some liberties when writing scripts, but it’s difficult to take the plot seriously when the hero can magically survive dozens of life-threatening injuries. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the film details that frustrate you too!

#1

Eiffel Tower under blue sky, representing unrealistic movie settings. Going to any famous landmark and being the only ones there.

anon , Haut Risque Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Smiling woman with long hair opening a door, representing unrealistic movie moments. When people just like show up unannounced. Especially romantic movies. The girl always looks flawless. If a guy just showed up at my doorstep. The most likely result would be me in men's sweats with a bun on top of my head eating Cheetos out of my belly button.

    UPDATE: to answer all of your questions, I have a really deep belly button.

    iwannabefreddieHg , pch.vector Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Man animatedly speaking to children, capturing unrealistic scenes and storytelling moments. Teachers giving one motivation speech and suddenly all kids turn into saints.

    Blitzableitoah , user36718402 Report

    mbc-lu avatar
    urbeinghunted 25
    urbeinghunted 25
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish that were true... but then again, teachers nowadays aren't really known for inspirational speeches any more...

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    A woman sitting on a bed looking thoughtful, with a person blurred in the background, illustrating unrealistic movie emotions. When the characters don't communicate. Seems like there are a lot of movies/stories where there is some sort of dilemma but if they just sat and talked for a minute and explained what happened it would be fine. Seems like lazy writing sometimes.

    That_Tall_Guy , Getty Images Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A woman in a car at night, eyes closed, illustrating unrealistic movie scenes that disrupt storytelling. It gets to me when people are driving and they move the steering wheel way to much for driving on a straight road. Do that in real life and you're all over the road.

    adamrocks84 , Getty Images Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or they take their eyes off the road to look at their passenger for minutes at a time. Yeah, no - that's the direct line to Crashville.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Pregnant woman smiling on a sofa, showcasing unrealistic movie moments with perfect serenity. Inaccuracy in portrayal of pregnancy. Like oh 10 weeks and the baby is kicking. Or when "it's time" the woman is rushed to the hospital and goes through a birth in a few minutes. All LIES!!!!

    anon , Brooke Cagle Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The husband flies down the road with his wife in labour, hitting every pothole and flying over speed bumps and hills. That s**t would hurt during contractions. No police chase, and if there is the police are just led to the hospital and all is forgiven.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    When they "enhance" a photo in order to get the information they want. YOU CANT ENHANCE THAT S**T LIKE THAT, A GRAINY PHOTO WILL STILL BE A GRAINY PHOTO, YOU'VE JUST BLOWN IT UP IN SIZE.

    ladycowbell Report

    blacke4dawn avatar
    BlackestDawn
    BlackestDawn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll give you one step further. Using 2D images (surveillance video) and turn them 3D to be able to rotate it and see it from the "backside" (Enemy of the State). There is no way they have that kind of information in the original.

    #8

    Man with laptop in a bright room, highlighting unrealistic movie scenes that distract audiences from the story. When someone tries to figure out a password. They'll look around the room and be like, "Paris! Her favorite city - that must be her password!" And it works. F**k all y'all.

    SnoopyLoves , freepik Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Person jogging on urban pavement in black and neon athletic gear, showcasing unrealistic movie-like scenario. When someone is being chased by a car. Why the f**k do they ALWAYS continue running on a straight road?! You obviously cannot outrun a car.

    googlion , freepik Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chased by anything: run in a straight line. 🤦 Do you know how much I screamed at the characters at the end of Prometheus to just TURN TO THE SIDE?!?!! (Then again, I screamed at the characters in Prometheus throughout the entire movie.)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A superhero stands on a rooftop at night, city lights in the background, embodying unrealistic movie moments. All the bad guys are horrible shots and the heroes never miss.

    drclairefraser , Michael Marais Report

    #11

    Woman in cozy café, smiling at her phone while holding a coffee mug, under warm lights. Drinking from obviously empty cups.

    pinky2906 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Two men in casual attire sit talking by a window, wearing colorful striped socks. When two people want to talk privately and they casually step like 5 feet away in the same room, like nobody else in the room wouldn't be able to hear them.

    anon , Mizuno K Report

    #13

    Person waxing leg, highlighting unrealistic movie moments. In a dystopian future where water and resources are scarce, everyone has the magical ability to shave their legs, chest and armpits and groom their eyebrows.

    I'm willing to forgive well kept hair, but the whole "waxed body" thing is dumb.

    Shaysdays , EyeEm Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man with tape over mouth, illustrating unrealistic movie scenes. Covering someones mouth in duct tape. S**t don't stick to wet, humid surfaces. Breathing causes humidity. Might not fall clean off, but it wouldn't stifle speech.

    Edit: Too many of you know too much about how many times to wrap tape around someone's head lol.

    Jaexyn , andranik.h90 Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For me, it's not about how well the tape sticks, it's the fact that nobody takes their tongue to poke the tape away - it's easy. (Don't ask me how I know. All I'll say is that I like doing research. 😁)

    #15

    Socially awkward people magically obtaining a vibrant social life with no effort because cool people for some reason find them valuable and want them as friends.

    anon Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    A group of friends walking and laughing together on a city street, showcasing unrealistic movie camaraderie. How everyone in highschool is in their late 20's.

    anon , gpointstudio Report

    #17

    When the character who wears glasses takes his glasses off during "serious business" moments. Have fun squinting pal.

    instantanarchy Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Car engulfed in flames in an open field, showcasing unrealistic movie effects. Cars don't explode when shot at. That's lazy filmmaking.

    *edit*

    TIL, people like their cars exploding, gawshdurnit.

    *edit edit*

    Also, I call it lazy filmmaking because, well, it f*****g is. If you want to build excitement or intensity, do so with a better plot or with better pacing. Not random, arbitrary explosions. Unless, you are looking to make just a stupid action flick, it's a silly thing to waste the money on shooting.

    openletter8 , mestyle.studio3 Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Man sitting by a window using a laptop, illustrating unrealistically serene work settings often portrayed in movies. Nobody ever uses a mouse.

    RiperSnifle , freepik Report

    #20

    Girl falls in love with a crazy a*****e and the more she loves him the less of a crazy a*****e he becomes. Newsflash, in real life loving a crazy a*****e doesn't fix him, it turns him into a crazier a*****e.

    QuadmasterXLII Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A black car parked on a quiet street, highlighting unrealistic movie scenarios. What really grinds my gears is whenever they show a scene of a car pulling away from ANYWHERE, the tires ALWAYS screech or burn-out.

    CollidingGalaxies , Vitali Adutskevich Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Castle gates that open inwards. Why make it easy for a battering ram and difficult for defending troops to storm out?

    Ratzigg Report

    #23

    How everyone being interviewed by the police at their job - keep working as though they couldn't be bothered to stop, you know... for a murder investigation.

    emc5280 Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Man holding laptop in server room, highlighting unrealistic movie tech scenes. Any sentence containing "mainframe".

    itsnathanhere , Getty Images Report

    #25

    Man playing video games on a couch, flannel shirt, focused, with drinks and popcorn on the table, illustrating movie unrealisticness. Playing video games. They look like they are having a seizure with the controller. Really it would be terribly boring because your hands/fingers don't really move that much.

    jepp530 , Mesut çiçen Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well.... except for me when I'm playing Tekken, or Need For Speed, or anything where I'm really into the game.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Incorrect sound effects. I hate the sword drawing SCHWING sound, and the "I just lifted my gun" ka-click.

    Master119 Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Whenever someone is "hacking" or doing anything with computers, they bleep and bloop and make all kinds of sci-fi sounds like that. That would be the most annoying s**t ever.

    groenroos Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, you mean hackers don't work and look like they do in "Hackers"? Man, talk about disappointing! 😂

    #28

    Those movies where a white woman goes into the projects and just HAS to make a difference.

    SOSovereign Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Unemployed actors living in huge Manhattan lofts.

    dberis Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or people barely getting by moving from home to home, on a whim.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Drastic age differences between couples for the sake of casting a young hot actress in the role over one that's realistically more the equal to the actor.

    EZ_does_it Report

    mbc-lu avatar
    urbeinghunted 25
    urbeinghunted 25
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Geez i never noticed that till u said so... that's actualy soooo creepy

    #31

    The "ugly girl" in movies is actually super hot but just wearing glasses and has her hair in a bun.

    anon Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    No one ever finishes a meal or their drinks. They always leave half full plates on the table or open a beer, take one sip, and leave it on the counter never to touch it again. Wasteful bastards.

    CaptainFilibuster Report

    #33

    When a car has no headrests so we can see the people in the backseat, once you notice it, you can't un-notice it.

    spacin_mason Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    When one character says, "Quick, turn on your TV!" and the other character just happens to be on the right channel. Ugh. No. There're like 800 channels with basic cable.

    TheLollrax Report

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Okay, I turned the TV on... Now what's so important about this stain remover conmercial? I mean, it DOES seem to work fairly well..."

    #35

    Defibrillators - They don't bring back people from the dead. *Edited* - as in they are not used to re-start a stopped/flatline/asystole) (my new word of the day) heart.

    TheDefected Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    When people are pretending to play instruments and they clearly have absolutely no idea what they are doing. The prop department could at least teach them how to hold the f*****g things, it makes me so angry.

    musicflower Report

    mbc-lu avatar
    urbeinghunted 25
    urbeinghunted 25
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I played the trumpet in primary school for two years and the first thing the teachers told us was "don't puff out your cheeks - it doesn't work". Right, and in the movies, guess what everybody does?

    #37

    That nobody seems to need to go to the bathroom. Ever.

    Edi: Ok not ALL movies. But never just natural. Like rom coms drinking all night? Where's the broken seal? No one's ever like, hang on I have to pee every 5 seconds.

    agentbauer Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Outrunning explosion fireballs, or hiding from them, like a fireball rolling down a hallway they escape by ducking into a side room or closet.

    CanisArgenteus Report

    #39

    People with 'normal' jobs (waiter, teacher, etc) having a cool, large apartment in one of the most expensive cities in the world (NY, LA, London, etc).

    Venturello Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    When the "perp" is being interviewed by a cop and asks for a lawyer but the cop goes something like " okay but that'll make you look guilty" or some other b******t like that. Asking for a lawyer is the magic stop button in police interviews, they aren't allowed to ask you anything else until you speak with a lawyer.

    Shotgunschoppe Report

    #41

    A woman in a coat and scarf, smiling while talking on the phone during a train ride. When a cell call goes through with no delay, or a laptop fires up in .1 second, or a hacker gets into a secure account in 5 clicks of a keyboard.

    S**t takes time, bro.

    TDBUDDAH , Fellipe Ditadi Report

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering there are already movies out there whose run time exceed 3 hours, I'm not all that annoyed by the fact I don't have to stare at someone waiting for their call to connect...

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    When there's a gun fight and car doors stop high caliber rounds

    **Edit**: The pedants on this site wouldn't be happy if I was specific down to the bullet's grain, so p**s off you know what I mean.

    Facerless Report

    #43

    When people pause before shooting someone, giving them a chance to do something completely unrealistic to get away. If there's somebody dangerous and I have a gun pointed at them I'm going to just shoot, no questions asked. I'll drop my pun after k**ling them.

    DPaulRadio Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    No one says good bye before they hang up. How many times do you say good bye and the other person still has more to say? How do movie characters always know the conversation is over??

    dogsordiamonds Report

    #45

    Sprinklers. Someone holds up a lighter and suddenly everyone in the building is soaking wet.

    If you manage to trip a sprinkler head, every sprinkler in the building doesn't go off. If they did, they'd all have to be replaced and that s**t gets expensive. The life safety system will trigger and the alarms go off, but only the sprinklers in the area that is hot will trip.

    Edit: Since everyone on Reddit likes to make a point, yes, deluge systems do this. I have yet to see a movie in a high hazard situation where someone is trying to set off the fire safety systems. More often they want to blow those places up.

    otoren Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    People being "knocked out" by head trauma without ill effects. I'm sure there are people who think that's how it actually works, and that's a dangerous misconception. It's important to take head injuries seriously.

    CeruleanTresses Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got smacked in the head as a kid by an out-of-control swing and blacked out for a few seconds. Directly afterwards, I couldn't remember my phone number or house number. Even the most minor of head trauma is serious.

    #47

    Characters picking up obviously empty suitcases. I know it's dumb of me to get so annoyed, but the prop guy couldn't put a sand bag in there? It immediately takes me away from the story when I see actors lifting giant bags like they're King Kong picking up a matchbook.

    Brrbank55 Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Binoculars. F*****g binoculars. You know that s**t you see when a character is using binoculars and you see their POV and then there's two circles? That's not how f*****g binoculars work. You see one g*****n oval. Yet every time you see someone use binoculars you see some venn diagram b******t. It's like no one in Hollywood has used a pair of f*****g binoculars before.

    anon Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    When people smoke weed in movies and react as though they are under the influence of some seriously psychoactive hallucinogens and act like complete fools.

    ProfMeowingtonPhd Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    How acceptable it is to break up a wedding/relationship. D**n near every movie that has one being broken up ends in applause and kissing.

    I'm pretty sure if you walk in on a wedding for the "girl of your dreams" in real life, you're gonna get your a*s kicked by either 50% or 100% of attendees.

    Kooooomar Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Bombs that are defused at 1 sec mark, jesus
    Edit: rip my inbox, biggest comment so far!

    AffluentWeevil1 Report

    #52

    The President "Clears" someone for an "ultra classified" mission.

    He/She doesn't have that authority. That's not how it works.


    Edit: for more information on how clearances work (in the US).

    Ksopuff Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With the current President no one needs clearance for an "ultra classified" mission. All you need is to be connected to Pete Hegseth.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Aliens have ability to travel across universe but can't beat humans in military combat. Think of it like a Civilization game technology tree - how did you get to intergalactic space travel without researching nuclear weapons?

    forcreepingonly Report

    blacke4dawn avatar
    BlackestDawn
    BlackestDawn
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's on a different page/branch of the research tree, and they did just minimum necessary for intergalactic travel.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    It really grinds my gears when a character pulls another character up to safety with one arm from the edge of a cliff.

    cortezology Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    When in movies, explosions in space have sound...

    anon Report

    #56

    I absolutely hate when a couple is fighting or arguing really aggressively and that somehow turns into them having s*x. WUT.

    pavpatel Report

    #57

    Every time a black actor says "aw heeeell nah!"

    It's like a racial catchphrase.

    NuclearOops Report

    veronicajean avatar
    Veronica Jean
    Veronica Jean
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I say this unironically on the daily, and I'm whiter than sour cream (clearly indicated by the phrase "on the daily")

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    When people order a coffee and drink it right away. IT HAS TO COOL DOWN, PEOPLE.

    midnight_toast Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not if it's got enough cream to cool it down. I can drink mine right away.

    #59

    "I'll have a beer" or "i'll have a light beer"... try that at your bar.

    ChewinTheFat Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Okay, what kind of beer? What brand? I'll bring you a glass of water first."

    #60

    Modern chicken breeds in time periods before their development.

    czango Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Only using 10% of their brain.

    I think the only people that actually do that make movies.

    Radijs Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    The concept of time is lost on filmmakers. Examples, both from The Dark Knight Rises, because I was watching it this weekend:

    1. The Wall Street robbery - Sunny out when Bane and Co. go in. When Bane says, "Time to go mobile." they had 8 minutes to go. Dusk when they go out. Batman joins the chase and all of a sudden, night time! And the transmission of the laptop finished just as Batman got to it. So approx 15-20 minutes from sunny day to night time!

    2. Stopping the bomb at the end - Talia says they have 11 minutes. Bomb timer shows approx 11:55 and counting down. [Stansfield][EVERYONE](http://i.imgur.com/tpiPYkd.gif)[/Stansfield] takes their little ol' time to get to their vehicles. The Bat shows up and there's still approx 10:55 left on the bomb timer. You mean to tell me that it only took 1 minute for Batman to get to the Bat and for Talia and him to catch up to the truck carrying the bomb? But wait, there's more! Batman and Catwoman taking out the other tumblers, timer now shows a little over 5 minutes. Talia crashes the truck, timer shows under 2 minutes. Batman hooks up the bomb to the Bat, makes out with Catwoman, talks to Gordon, and flies the bomb out into the water in under two minutes?!

    tehPOD Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Ever since I learned how to perform CPR, every CPR scene ever. No injury to the unconscious person, the person doing it always bending their elbows...etc. Makes it unrealistic to someone who may have to actually perform it in a real life situation someday.

    P1aybass Report

    #64

    Laboratories with bottles of red fluids and blue fluids. Movie makers should visit real labs before filling flasks with water and fiod coloring.

    anon Report

    mbc-lu avatar
    urbeinghunted 25
    urbeinghunted 25
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every liquid in my school science lab is clear. It's why I don't drink in there anymore

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    People dying immediately, as soon as they are shot, stabbed, etc. In reality, this is extremely unlikely for anything other than a perfect shot to the head or heart. Why can't we hear the moaning and gurgling, and see the shooting victim writhing and bleeding out as the hero tiptoes past him?

    letsgetrandy Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People dying right after they're able to make an emotional speech or confession, rather than dying in the middle of speaking or hours later as it'd be more likely to happen.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    A man struggling to tie his tie, only to be alleviated by a wife or girlfriend who perfectly executes a half windsor. In what universe does that exist

    edit: apparently women are way better at this than I've experienced.

    anon Report

    mbc-lu avatar
    urbeinghunted 25
    urbeinghunted 25
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My brother can't tie a tie. I can. And guess who has to wear a tie to school each morning?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Bad physics really p**s me off.

    donethat8thetshirt Report

    #68

    Over-explanation of things that a. wouldn't really be explained by anyone with half a brain could figure out anyway.

    Bondoo7oo Report

    #69

    Not rinsing their mouth with water after brushing their teeth.

    wufin Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    You can always tell when an actor doesn't smoke, because they won't inhale their cigarette. It doesn't really p**s me off, but it sticks out pretty badly sometimes.

    reverend_green1 Report

    #71

    Glasses with no lenses.

    owlcircus Report

    #72

    People in the military, past or present, who remove their helmet during a battle.

    Cuillin Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    When a 10 second countdown lasts 5+ minutes.

    anon Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    The baby from American Sniper. D**n that baby was fake.

    SuperHotFyer Report

    #75

    Bumping into a beautiful woman making her drop everything she's holding. Help her pick it up and lock eyes.

    Beautiful women don't carry that much s**t around!

    GrilledCheez00 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or a woman walks into a guy spilling coffee all over him and he's the one apologizing, and falls in love with her. In reality, the guy would be cursing out the woman, calling her a b***h and walking away.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Honestly, representation and/or lack thereof. Every public place, workplace, educational institution, every scene is filled with about 90% white people, all heterosexual couples, you never see old, disabled, fat or even "unattractive" bit players. If someone is unattractive or fat it's part of their character.

    BetaBallerina Report

    #77

    My roommate feels that when a person is making a phone call- if the screen dose not shut off after being lifted to their face, the movie/show is ruined.

    1petrock Report

