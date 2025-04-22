ADVERTISEMENT

There are certain film tropes around, say, life in New York city and attending an average American high school that are so removed from reality that they wholeheartedly resemble an alternative universe. But, once you take a step back and unsee the movie magic, you’ll find that this is true of quite a lot more.

People online share the things and activities that films always make out to be interesting, fun and cool but are quite the opposite in real life. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Small room setup with brick wall, coat rack, and bed, showing a green screen for movie effects. New York City apartments.

Halloween_Cake Report

Bryn
Bryn
Bryn
Community Member
1 hour ago

because the ones they show are big. the ones you have are not.

    #2

    Young man in a white lab coat, standing indoors, reminiscent of a movie scene. Being autistic. We aren’t all math geniuses destined for greatness, some of us are just lonely.

    anon Report

    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Aside from the Good Doctor, I've never seen Autism being portrayed as being awesome.

    #3

    Bakers working in a rustic kitchen, preparing fresh bread that looks awesome in movies but is quite challenging in real life. Owning an artisan bakery / coffee shop.

    x_lashes Report

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    I hear it's a lot of hard work, very early mornings and you have to be okay with tossing out tons of unpurchased products.

    #4

    Computer screen displaying hacking interface with "Access Granted," showing how movie hacking looks awesome but isn't real life. Computer hacking.

    Denster1 Report

    #5

    Man standing under heavy waterfall, appearing enthusiastic, showcasing a thrilling movie moment that's terrible in real life. Standing under a waterfall. It looks like a gentle shower, but in reality it's like thousands of tiny rocks pelting you from a great height.

    dedokta Report

    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I love it. It's like getting clean and getting a massage at the same time.

    #6

    Swimmer in goggles and cap exiting a pool via ladder, portraying the contrast between movies and real life experiences. Getting out of a pool.

    dreamsandalleyways Report

    #7

    Packed cafeteria scene with students and military personnel, highlighting contrast between movies and real life experiences. Food fights.

    echo6golf Report

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    LOL Animal House. I recognize Bluto. "It's a zit. Get it?"

    #8

    A person leans out of a parked car, demonstrating a scene that seems awesome in movies but terrible in real life. Jumping out of moving vehicles.

    GrandmotherSafehaven Report

    #9

    Two people swimming underwater, capturing the beauty of a movie-like scene, yet challenging in real life. Holding your breath while swimming under water a stupid amount of time.

    1980pzx Report

    A paper target with several bullet holes, often depicted in movies as cool but is dangerous in real life. That jumping around a corner while shooting at stuff.

    You'll hit nothing and land on your a*s making a vulnerable target.

    Moar_Wattz Report

    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Not if you have a gun like Angelina Jolie did in the movie Wanted. J/k

    #11

    A man facing a group of suited individuals on stairs, depicting a scene often glamorized in movies but terrible in real life. Almost all movie fights where every enemy just waits his turn.

    TomIndev Report

    CP
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Typically you don't count on that type of stamina. If it were real life and I were a bad guy, I would wait my turn until they tired out.

    #12

    Police car speeding through a city street, blurring past buildings and crosswalk, illustrating action scenes from movies. Running from the cops.

    andersonenvy Report

    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This doesn't loom cool in the movies. Maybe I am just stating my age.

    #13

    A person joyfully swinging on a lamppost in the rain, capturing a cinematic moment that looks awesome in movies. Dancing in the rain. In a sprinkle, sure but pouring rain is not to be danced in.

    AngstyPancake Report

    Enuya
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    But of course it is! If you want to dance in the rain, pouring rain is the best

    #14

    Yellow van on a scenic road through a rocky desert landscape, illustrating awesome movie scenes. Driving long distances. There are very few unexpected shenanigans to get into on a long drive.

    forman98 Report

    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Music. Peace. Comradeship. Long drives are great for a marriage. Even with kids.

    #15

    Maybe I’m not the one to say, but… fighting? I’ve always liked the brawl scene between Hugh Grant and Colin Firth in Bridget Jones’s Diary, because they do fight like middle-aged white-collar workers—apparently they didn’t choreograph the scene, because they wanted to fight badly. At the climax of the fight, they smash through a restaurant’s front window, and instead of getting up and dusting themselves off and making a snappy Bruce Willis comeback, they wince and groan in pain—because, y’know, broken glass hurts.

    I’m not writing this because I’ve been in such fights or want to, but because in the few fights I have seen in my life, they were short and graceless and un-fun and didn’t look like The Matrix at all.


    Nightclubs. In movies, you can have extended conversations with girls as you dance with them, or call to them from across the floor, or interact with others. In real nightclubs, on the dance floor the music is the volume of a revved jet engine and no one can hear anything you say unless you screech it in monosyllables three times directly into their ear. If you’re a great dancer, in real nightclubs everyone does not move to the edge to cheer you and your partner on. Nightclubs are always “packed with good looking girls” in movies and on nights when you are not there, never when you are. Real nightclubs suck.

    Ken-Eckert Report

    #16

    Combat/military exercise.

    You rarely see the bruises, dirt scratches, blisters or shaking muscles. And more importantly the things you can only feel: pain, thirst, fatique, ears being exposed to loud sounds, the whole mind set going nuts from these. People will make dumb decisions because their minds are so overdriven and fatigued.

    When you're dragging a machine gun made out of steel, across a wet swamp, at 2.30 AM, been up for >24hrs, feeling cold and being in "auto-drive" mode carrying 30+ kg of equipment... It isn't cool at all, it's total BS.

    Disclaimer: haven't been in combat, so haven't had the actual fear of death on top of all these things.

    WorldNetizenZero Report

    #17

    Spider-Man with a woman shielding her eyes in daylight, depicting things that look awesome in movies but are terrible in real life. Costumes that chacaters wear, they look really cool in movies and if you wear the samething outside it's lame.

    Chaitanya-Kumar-82 Report

    #18

    S*x on a sandy beach.

    daidougei Report

    #19

    Bartender pouring a drink for a customer at a stylish bar, capturing a scene that looks awesome in movies. Bartending....

    we don't just pop open beers and magically make cosmos appear instantly. in reality I've probably also got nance complaining about 'the other girl' who made her drink, or me still waiting for my manager to apply this d**n coupon.

    mastabeats Report

    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    On the other hand, bart ending is pretty great if you hate people named Bart.

    #20

    Silver car speeding in a city at night, capturing an action scene that looks awesome in movies. Dangerous driving on the highway or road in general. HOW HAVE YOU NOT HIT SOMEONE YET.

    KoiFosh12 Report

    #21

    Couple relaxing on a sofa, with a person standing in the doorway, illustrating movie scenes versus real life. Love triangles.

    anon Report

    #22

    Luxury car parked in front of Bandirma Palas Hotel, illustrating movie-like grandeur that's impractical in real life. Car parking. There is always a free spot just out the front of the building.

    qw46z Report

    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited)

    With plenty of room to park head first too. Kudos to the writer of the final episode of "The Sopranos" for actually showing what parallel parking really is like for many people (including me)

    #23

    Security guard leaning forward on a Segway indoors, portraying a scene that looks awesome in movies but is impractical in reality. Being a Mall Cop.

    NYGroove Report

    #24

    Inside. No one's house or apartment looks that shiny and clean or rich. They're job could be selling aluminum cans and their home will look like an architectual magazine.

    CatherineTheOkay Report

    #25

    Stepping on Lego. Always enjoy it happening in movies. Not once enjoyed it in real life.

    meany-weeny Report

    #26

    Stake outs. Tried it once. So boring.

    CharmingMuses Report

    Being an electrician, plumber, pizza delivery guy, etc.

    commenting_bastard Report

    Enuya
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Opening the door for plumber or delivery guy wearing only your underwear. Just don't do it

    Vote comment up
    #28

    Standing in the rain. In real life, you’d likely get pneumonia getting cold and wet like that, not to mention the raindrops down the back of your neck
    Standing near an explosion. Oh yeah, look at that fireball! Cool, my eardrums have burst and my internal organs are mush! Awesome!
    Travelling. As in transit, paying for fares, waiting in queues, walking, etc. Very dull. All of that happens in a blink of an eye in most films. You’d swear going to another country took less than an hour!
    Holding onto a ledge with one hand. Happens a lot in films to up the tension, whereas if you’re a scarecrow like me you’d get tired after about five seconds and end up falling with a newly dislocated shoulder
    A zombie apocalypse. Would in real life be fairly short-lived thanks to the military, barbed wire fences and enormous trenches
    Being the quiet kid. Kids in movies look so interesting and mysterious not saying a word all the time, but when I try it I just look autistic

    Ryan-Phillips-103 Report

    #29

    That one scene in deadpool 2 where deadpool literally gets ripped in half. Not much else to say.

    TycenAnytizers Report

    Enuya
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Wait. You can't do it in real life? Here go my weekend plans...

    #30

    CPR. You can't wake someone up with a CPR. Even with a Cpr machine. Only the hospital can wake you up with adrenalin and stuffs. And the chances that you wake up (if you wake up) with no brain damage are very very slim.

    Edit : so, I should have predicted that, but now everyone is sending me stories of people woken up by cpr. Obviously there are exeptions. I was just trying to point out that you can't expect someone to wake up from a cpr like they do in movies.

    ptitplouf Report

    #31

    There are several things that look cool in movies but often fall flat in real life. Here are a few examples:

    Car Chases: In films, car chases are thrilling and action-packed, with dramatic crashes and high-speed maneuvers. In reality, high-speed driving is dangerous, illegal, and often results in serious accidents.
    Gun Fights: Movie shootouts are often choreographed for maximum excitement, with characters dodging bullets and executing perfect shots. In real life, gunfights are chaotic, unpredictable, and usually end in tragedy.
    Hacking: In movies, hacking is often depicted as a quick, flashy process involving rapid typing and flashy graphics. In reality, hacking is usually a slow, methodical process that requires extensive knowledge and patience.
    Time Travel: Time travel is a fascinating concept in films, allowing characters to change the past or future. In reality, time travel is purely theoretical, with no evidence that it’s possible.
    Superhero Powers: Characters with superhuman abilities can do incredible things, but in real life, humans have physical limitations and cannot fly, lift cars, or heal instantly.
    Romantic Gestures: Grand romantic gestures in movies often lead to happy endings. In reality, relationships are complex, and such gestures can sometimes be seen as unrealistic or even inappropriate.
    Fight Scenes: Choreographed fight scenes can look impressive on screen, but real fights are often messy, uncoordinated, and can lead to severe injuries.
    Life in the Fast Lane: Characters living extravagant lifestyles with constant parties and excitement can seem glamorous, but in reality, such lifestyles can be exhausting and unsustainable.
    These elements contribute to the escapism of movies, allowing audiences to enjoy thrilling experiences that are often impractical or unrealistic in everyday life.

    Asistant Report

