People online share the things and activities that films always make out to be interesting, fun and cool but are quite the opposite in real life. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

There are certain film tropes around, say, life in New York city and attending an average American high school that are so removed from reality that they wholeheartedly resemble an alternative universe . But, once you take a step back and unsee the movie magic, you’ll find that this is true of quite a lot more.

#1 New York City apartments.

#2 Being autistic. We aren’t all math geniuses destined for greatness, some of us are just lonely.

#3 Owning an artisan bakery / coffee shop.

#4 Computer hacking.

#5 Standing under a waterfall. It looks like a gentle shower, but in reality it's like thousands of tiny rocks pelting you from a great height.

#6 Getting out of a pool.

#7 Food fights.

#8 Jumping out of moving vehicles.

#9 Holding your breath while swimming under water a stupid amount of time.

#10 That jumping around a corner while shooting at stuff.



You'll hit nothing and land on your a*s making a vulnerable target.

#11 Almost all movie fights where every enemy just waits his turn.

#12 Running from the cops.

#13 Dancing in the rain. In a sprinkle, sure but pouring rain is not to be danced in.

#14 Driving long distances. There are very few unexpected shenanigans to get into on a long drive.

#15 Maybe I’m not the one to say, but… fighting? I’ve always liked the brawl scene between Hugh Grant and Colin Firth in Bridget Jones’s Diary, because they do fight like middle-aged white-collar workers—apparently they didn’t choreograph the scene, because they wanted to fight badly. At the climax of the fight, they smash through a restaurant’s front window, and instead of getting up and dusting themselves off and making a snappy Bruce Willis comeback, they wince and groan in pain—because, y’know, broken glass hurts.



I’m not writing this because I’ve been in such fights or want to, but because in the few fights I have seen in my life, they were short and graceless and un-fun and didn’t look like The Matrix at all.





Nightclubs. In movies, you can have extended conversations with girls as you dance with them, or call to them from across the floor, or interact with others. In real nightclubs, on the dance floor the music is the volume of a revved jet engine and no one can hear anything you say unless you screech it in monosyllables three times directly into their ear. If you’re a great dancer, in real nightclubs everyone does not move to the edge to cheer you and your partner on. Nightclubs are always “packed with good looking girls” in movies and on nights when you are not there, never when you are. Real nightclubs suck.

#16 Combat/military exercise.



You rarely see the bruises, dirt scratches, blisters or shaking muscles. And more importantly the things you can only feel: pain, thirst, fatique, ears being exposed to loud sounds, the whole mind set going nuts from these. People will make dumb decisions because their minds are so overdriven and fatigued.



When you're dragging a machine gun made out of steel, across a wet swamp, at 2.30 AM, been up for >24hrs, feeling cold and being in "auto-drive" mode carrying 30+ kg of equipment... It isn't cool at all, it's total BS.



Disclaimer: haven't been in combat, so haven't had the actual fear of death on top of all these things.

#17 Costumes that chacaters wear, they look really cool in movies and if you wear the samething outside it's lame.

#18 S*x on a sandy beach.

#19 Bartending....



we don't just pop open beers and magically make cosmos appear instantly. in reality I've probably also got nance complaining about 'the other girl' who made her drink, or me still waiting for my manager to apply this d**n coupon.

#20 Dangerous driving on the highway or road in general. HOW HAVE YOU NOT HIT SOMEONE YET.

#21 Love triangles.

#22 Car parking. There is always a free spot just out the front of the building.

#23 Being a Mall Cop.

#24 Inside. No one's house or apartment looks that shiny and clean or rich. They're job could be selling aluminum cans and their home will look like an architectual magazine.

#25 Stepping on Lego. Always enjoy it happening in movies. Not once enjoyed it in real life.

#26 Stake outs. Tried it once. So boring.

#27 Being an electrician, plumber, pizza delivery guy, etc.

#28 Standing in the rain. In real life, you’d likely get pneumonia getting cold and wet like that, not to mention the raindrops down the back of your neck

Standing near an explosion. Oh yeah, look at that fireball! Cool, my eardrums have burst and my internal organs are mush! Awesome!

Travelling. As in transit, paying for fares, waiting in queues, walking, etc. Very dull. All of that happens in a blink of an eye in most films. You’d swear going to another country took less than an hour!

Holding onto a ledge with one hand. Happens a lot in films to up the tension, whereas if you’re a scarecrow like me you’d get tired after about five seconds and end up falling with a newly dislocated shoulder

A zombie apocalypse. Would in real life be fairly short-lived thanks to the military, barbed wire fences and enormous trenches

Being the quiet kid. Kids in movies look so interesting and mysterious not saying a word all the time, but when I try it I just look autistic

#29 That one scene in deadpool 2 where deadpool literally gets ripped in half. Not much else to say.

#30 CPR. You can't wake someone up with a CPR. Even with a Cpr machine. Only the hospital can wake you up with adrenalin and stuffs. And the chances that you wake up (if you wake up) with no brain damage are very very slim.



Edit : so, I should have predicted that, but now everyone is sending me stories of people woken up by cpr. Obviously there are exeptions. I was just trying to point out that you can't expect someone to wake up from a cpr like they do in movies.

