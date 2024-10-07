ADVERTISEMENT

Would you believe it if we told you that a chicken can live for 18 months without its head? It’s understandable to be skeptical, but it is true. It happened in 1940s America involving a chicken named Mike. Here's the full story

We have a handful on this list if you want more of that. We’ve compiled responses to this recent Reddit question: “What’s a fact about the world that sounds totally fake but is 100% true?”

Some of these answers may blow your mind. If you enjoy nerding out on random facts about the world, this one’s for you. But either way, you will likely learn something new today. 

#1

Over 70 years ago then Naval Lieutenant James “Jimmy” Carter les a team that walked into a melting nuclear reactor core and shut it down safely. He got dosed with so much radioactivity (10,000x more than what we now consider safe) he pissed radioactive whizz for months. Yet he outlived not only his Presidential successor but his successor. He’s the nations oldest President ever, and recently celebrated his 78th wedding anniversary, also a record for a president.

moni2603 Report

frank-hassler avatar
Frank Hassler
Frank Hassler
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs an update: his wife passed away last year. But he just celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 1st!

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) 80% of Soviet males born in 1923 didn’t survive WWII.

lusty_kittyxo , Archives New Zealand / flickr Report

#3

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) Earth’s core is as hot as the Sun’s surface.

Front_Economist_2612 , freepik Report

#4

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) Birds have been observed intentionally lining their nests with cigarette butts. While the nicotine in them is toxic to the birds, it's a low enough dose that it's not a significant risk to them in the short term (they don't live long enough for the long term effects to be a problem), and it kills parasites that may try to hide in the nest and infect the chicks.

Smaller bird species have been sighted stealing the anti-bird spikes that we put on buildings and lining their nests with them, like little palisade walls against other birds and predators. A small species like a songbird can navigate the spikes easily, but it makes it more difficult for a predator like a hawk or a rat to get to the nest.

Crows have also been observed stealing lit cigarettes from ashtrays and wafting the smoke through their feathers to kill parasites.

grendus , wirestock / freepik Report

chelseykreil avatar
Silly-Rabbit
Silly-Rabbit
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We know so little about the animals that inhabit our world. If we just stopped and appreciated all the creatures, it would hopefully sink in that animals are more intelligent/emotional than we give them credit for.

#5

During the great depression, FDR created the Civilian Conservation Corps for young men. They planted over 2 BILLION! trees in their 7 years of existence. They also built a lot of the buildings and lodges at the national parks.

gochomoe Report

ahmadpujianto avatar
The Cute Cat
The Cute Cat
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is wow in many level.. Talking about smart govt spending.. and also conserving nature..

#6

A million seconds is about 11.5 days.

A billion seconds is over 31 **YEARS**.

Think about that when you consider the wealth of a millionaire vs a billionaire.

toolatealreadyfapped Report

joinmezoe87 avatar
JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we get to live to see around 2 207 520 000 seconds, if anyone was wondering.

#7

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) Pistachio ice cream is about 2000 years older than Chocolate or Vanilla ice cream. Persians were making ice cream as early as 500BC, often flavored with Pistachio. Chocolate and Vanilla, on the other hand, are native to the New World and wouldn't make it there for another two thousand years.

Slow_Bed259 , Lalada / Pexels Report

leebo13 avatar
Leebo13
Leebo13
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I first tried it on my 40th birthday in late 2022, earlier this year one of supermarkets at my local shopping centre introduced a gelati range which included pistachio, I perpetually have a tub or two in my freezer.

#8

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) The last execution by guillotine in France was the same year Star Wars hit theaters, 1977.

kjm16216 , Johann Jaritz Report

isabellawells240 avatar
Nico di anglo-solace
Nico di anglo-solace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

French accent: Hey wanna go to the execution then go see that new movie.......uh....Star wars they call it

#9

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) There's a type of jellyfish that's immortal. The Turritopsis dohrnii, also known as the "immortal jellyfish," can transform its body into a younger state through a process called transdifferentiation, essentially making it immortal.

Kindergeschichten , Don Sniegowski / flickr Report

joinmezoe87 avatar
JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They can still die from diseases and stuff tho

#10

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) How old the Appalachian Mountains really are:

They are older than trees, bones (including all dinosaurs), and the splitting of Pangaea -- so part of the mountain range is in Scotland.

The layering on the mountains looks "wrong" at some points because the tops of the mountains have eroded down & "new" geological forces have caused parts that weren't the top to rise above that...so the valleys of the current mountains may actually be the top of the original Appalachian Mountains.

Psychological_Try559 , Flickr Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They certainly are beautiful in the spring when the dogwoods bloom.

#11

Gavrilo Princip tried to kill Archduke Franz Ferdinand during a parade through the streets of Sarajevo, but could not get close enough to the motorcade because of security. Later in the day, after the parade had been over for hours, Princip retreated sullenly to a small sandwich shop elsewhere in the city, when suddenly and completely out of the f*****g blue, Franz Ferdinand *just happened* to roll past him on his way back from a speech after taking an unscheduled detour down the same street as the sandwich shop. Princip walked right up to the car and shot the Archduke at point-blank range, killing him, which started World War I -- the deadliest conflict in human history up to that point.

JeanLucPicardAND Report

ahmadpujianto avatar
The Cute Cat
The Cute Cat
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is starting WW1.. But actually if that not happen other incident will start it anyway.. Political situation is already very hostile in Europe at that time

#12

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) Magnolia trees are so old that they predate bees by about 40 million years, and as a result are pollinated by beetles.

They are considered the first flowering plant on earth.

SuperHyperFunTime , Yannick Trottier Report

#13

When Betelgeuse goes supernova (if it hasn't already and we don't know yet) it will be visible in the day for roughly a year, and several more years we'll see it at night. That said, the prediction of 'when' by scientists is somewhere between today and 100,000 years from now. Odds are, none of us will see it.

throwaway_moose Report

#14

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) About 25% of people on earth don't know their birthday because they're from countries that don't have birth certificates. That's why about 14% of immigrants to the U.S. list January 1 as their birthday - because they had to make one up.

Dragmom , freepik Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the credit bureaus had mine in for 1/1. Numbskulls.

#15

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) There are currently more chickens than all other birds combined on this lovely planet.

RunDifferent2004 , wirestock / freepik Report

#16

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) A day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus.

CozyFenn , Kevin M. Gill Report

leebo13 avatar
Leebo13
Leebo13
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another weird fact about Venus is that it has a hotter climate than Mercury because of its atmosphere.

#17

Chloroplasts are the organelles responsible for photosynthesis.

A sea slug called the emerald elysia, which has a transparent body, steals chloroplasts from algae and packs them into its own cells.

The chloroplasts continue to photosynthesize, providing the slug with ~80% of the total calories it will consume over its life.

RealBowsHaveRecurves Report

#18

We need a steady supply of horseshoe crab blood to run our modern medical system. Their blood contains compounds that detect miniscule amounts of harmful bacteria, otherwise IV drugs wouldn't be safe.

Outrageous-Ninja-572 Report

leebo13 avatar
Leebo13
Leebo13
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another thing about horseshoe crab blood is that it's blue because of its copper content, copper is a red metal that eventually turns green, the statue of liberty being a case in point.

#19

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) There are bears in super rural parts of Russia that are addicted to huffing fuel meant for the power generators, and there's nothing the locals can do about it, because when the locals try and take away the fuel from the bears it doesn't go well.

Kineticwizzy , wirestock / Freepik Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a scary thought. A bigassed bear dopesick from lack of fuel fumes.

#20

Italy didn’t have widespread use of the tomato until the 1700s and the pasta sauces we think of being a core of their cuisine didn’t exist until the 19th century.

Flurb4:
It’s amazing how many New World plants are central to what we think of as “classic” Old World ethnic or regional cuisines — tomatoes in Italy and around the Mediterranean, potatoes in Ireland, chilis all across South and East Asia.

Spirit4ward Report

joinmezoe87 avatar
JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They were also once thought poisonous by people because they used to eat them on pewter plates, which are poisonous IF they put the acidic tomatoes on them.

#21

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) Screech owls will sometimes bring live sankes into their nests with their chicks nesting inside. Probably because the tiny snakes will eat parasites, although the chicks do sometimes eat the snakes.

Aduro95 , Juan Felipe Ramírez / Pexels Report

#22

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) Saudi Arabia imports sand.
Bonus fact: they also import camels.

suroorshiv , University Libraries / flickr Report

leebo13 avatar
Leebo13
Leebo13
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They import camels from Australia because they prefer them as both a livestock and a racing animal.

#23

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) A group of pandas is called an embarrassment.

writerkyle , DejaVu Designs / freepik Report

#24

We don't know how much coastline there is on Earth.

It's called "The Coastline Paradox". Coastlines are fractal. Sure, we can look at a broad scale map, but miss all the tiny variations, sometimes mere ft or centimeters. These add up to huge numbers. Measuring the length of a coastline is tricky because the result depends on how detailed your measurement is. Imagine walking along the shore with a ruler: if you use a big ruler, you'll skip over small curves and bumps, giving you a shorter measurement. But if you use a smaller ruler, you can measure all the little details, and the coastline will seem much longer. Plus, it's always changing. Erosion, cliff collapse, water levels rising, volcanic events adding or removing it.

ImprovementFar5054 Report

#25

Mammoths were alive during the construction of the Great Pyramid.

Also if you put it on a timeline, Cleopatra and Ceaser are closer to today than to the construction of the Great Pyramid.

Picards-Flute Report

katehaslam avatar
SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Note: the mammoths were on an Aleutian Island; they weren't widespread anymore.

#26

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) Tyrannosaurus (approx 70 million years ago) lived closer in time to humans than to stegosaurus (150 million years ago).

SamuraiGoblin , Kampowski / pixabay Report

junkmayl avatar
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm always disgruntled by dinosaur books and stories where T-Rex and Stegosaurus happily coexist. Would be more accurate to put a T-Rex in London, riding the tube with a little on hat on her huge head

#27

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) Every glass of water you drink is almost 100% guaranteed to have at least one water molecule that was also drank by dinosaurs.

ProbablyABore , nensuria / freepik Report

#28

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) Cows have best friends!! you know how wee see them group all the time but they still has this their very best of friends for them. if they would sperate they'll get stressed about it. they really have this strong bond.

SnazzyTyler , wirestock / freepik Report

#29

The sea produces more oxygen than trees.

MrPestana Report

#30

In Switzerland, it's illegal to own 1 guinea pig. They consider them social animals and require companionship, so you have to have at least two!

BrunetteTh0t Report

#31

Chimpanzees share more DNA in common with humans than they do with any other primate.

ecodrew Report

junkmayl avatar
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better be a feathered dino and share DNA with a velociraptor. It had much more style 😎

#32

The timespan between the use of copper swords and then steel swords is longer then the timespan between the use of steel swords and the nuclear bombs.

Syscrush:
Related: nuclear bombs were invented before the compound bow.

sylviawiese Report

#33

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) There are more ways to shuffle a standard deck of cards than there are atoms on earth.

sunbearimon , Marin Tulard / Pexels Report

micahgelf avatar
QijianSanek
QijianSanek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is that how many combinations, which would be 52x52 or is it how many combinations of the combinations too the other combinations, which I think would be 52x52x52...?

#34

If you take every steel wire used in the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge’s cables and line them up end-to-end, they’d wrap around the equator over 2 times.

ChronoLegion2 Report

#35

Nearly half of all humans to have ever existed are believed to have been killed by mosquitoes.

Chandysauce Report

#36

“What’s A Fact About The World That Sounds Totally Fake But Is 100% True?” (64 Answers) Australia is wider across than the moon.

PuddlePaddles , freepik Report

#37

You can hear a blue whale's heartbeat from more than 2 miles away. Now that's some serious love!

baby-CutyLove_0912 Report

#38

The most common cause of death in pregnant women is homicide by their male partners.

TerribleLunch2265 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't we collectively decide when this was featured (yet again) several days ago that this information was probably from a US site?

#39

The Deepest part of the ocean *isn't* the abyss. It's called The Hadalpelagic Zone. It encompasses the bottoms of trenches and sea floor caverns.

And we know frighteningly little about it.

The Challenger Deep is only the deepest *known* part of the ocean. There's almost certainly points in the ocean that are much deeper.

Jack-of-Hearts-7 Report

#40

Honey never spoils; researchers discovered edible honey in the pyramids.

CosmicBabexo Report

#41

There are only like 25 blimps left. Additionally, not many of them are even in use anymore, I think they estimate like 10-15 of them. So if you see a blimp nowadays, it's a much rarer sighting than it used to be!

Edit: someone pointed out that I meant "airship" not blimp. There are even fewer ones which are classified as "blimp", which is a nonrigid airship.

leahcantusewords Report

#42

If Back to the Future were remade today and set in 2024, Marty would time-travel back to 1994.

jondread Report

#43

The Ottoman Empire lasted so long, both Queen Elizabeth I (born 1533) and Betty White (born 1922) were alive during its existence.

Man landed spacecraft and humans on the moon, 200K miles from earth, 16 years earlier than the Titanic was discovered right here on earth.

The Southern Cross was actually visible in the northern hemisphere up until 400 AD. It was described and written about by ancient Greek and Roman astronomers, but the gradual precession of the Earth's equinoxes over the centuries caused the constellation to vanish from northern hemisphere view. It can still technically be seen from the northern hemisphere, but only if you are in the tropics (around Cancun, Mexico) or close to the equator in the late winter/early spring.

CougarWriter74 Report

#44

Nuclear Reactors can be natural and there's been one on earth for over a billion years.

LewisLightning Report

#45

Whales descended from tiny deer-like animals which is why they are mammals.

LaMuchedumbre:
Whales’ ancestors weren’t really close to deer at all, they were more while thylacines or wolves. Look up the pakicetus.

wynnduffyisking Report

#46

Lighter were invented before matches.

klette23 Report

#47

We ground up most of the ancient Egyptian mummies into powder to paint with or…eat.

SuperHyperFunTime:
The Victorians were a fucking savage bunch.

Faust_8 Report

#48

Japan is simultaneously farther east, west, north, and south of Korea.

MrRonObvious Report

#49

There are more Hydrogen atoms in a molecule of water than there are stars in the solar system.

RcadeMo Report

#50

There is also a shark (greenland shark, i think) that lives like 500 years; so there are sharks alive today that were alive before America became a country.

dwc29 Report

abbytruckel avatar
Shrek
Shrek
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are also more likely to be bitten by a New Yorker than a shark 🤨

#51

Dinosaur fossils were already a thing when dinosaurs were still alive.

For example; Stegosaurus had been extinct for ~85 million years before T-Rex showed up. So while Rex was enjoying some Triceratops steak, Stegosaurs were already dead and gone for millions of years.

mjohnsimon Report

junkmayl avatar
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmmm triceratops steak... Now the closest thing I'll get to this is probably Cassowary steak

#52

There's a supervolcano under yellowstone that if it erupted would wipe out a good chunk of the human population.

GhostMassage Report

#53

If everyone on Earth competed in a 1v1 tournament. The winner would be decided in just 33 rounds.

FailedTheSave Report

leebo13 avatar
Leebo13
Leebo13
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is like the million/billion thing, when doubling numbers exponentially they increase by a large amount very quickly.

#54

7% of the entire human population since humans began, are alive today.

TermAggravating8043 Report

pass_nad avatar
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh? Are there 200,000 year-old humans still alive or is that sentence put badly?

#55

Lightning is five times hotter than the surface of the Sun.

KesslerTheBeast Report

#56

The earth is a spheroid, not a sphere. Because of the effects of rotating around the axis, earth's diameter is actually about 45km wider around the equator then it is going from pole to pole.

HoopOnPoop Report

avalemar avatar
Ava Lemar
Ava Lemar
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel 'ya, Earth. I am wider around my equator too than at my poles.

#57

There are WAY more trees on earth than stars in the entire Milky Way Galaxy.

taurussy Report

#58

All the other planets, if lined up end to end, can fit between the earth and moon (at least, when the moon is at its farthest orbital distance).

rookhelm Report

#59

If you are in a room with 22 other people there is a 50% chance that two people share the same birthday.

Obieousmaximus Report

#60

Nearly 70% of smokers will die from smoke related illnesses.

This is the fact that got me to quit.

Mr-Klaus Report

pass_nad avatar
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which means 30% of smokers, even heavy smokers will die from other reasons, that's why we have in our families an 'uncle Joe' who smoked like a diesel locomotive and never got ill. That's not a good reason to smoke, because one could much probably be sensitive to smoking and die from it, but I still hear that 'uncle Joe smoked a lot and didn't die of it '.

#61

Bananas are berries, while strawberries are not, due to the botanical definitions of these fruits.

No_Tennis_5194 Report

leebo13 avatar
Leebo13
Leebo13
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can count raspberries and blackberries in that as well.

#62

1/120 humans alive today are slaves paid nothing for their work. This doesn't include low wage slaves such as US prisoners. There are more slaves today than any other point in history.

LurkAndLoiter Report

#63

Caterpillars essentially liquify themselves, before turning into butterflies, in a process called larval ecdysis.

SnooChipmunks126 Report

#64

There is a species of frog that can freeze in the winter and come back. There is another species of frog that traps itself in a snot bubble for six months durring dry season.

BudgetTop9311 Report

