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It’s annoying, but men still look down on women working in technical fields, and love to mansplain everything. While the world progresses, the minds of these people still remain fixated on age-old stereotypes. However, the best part is that their own egos are their downfall.

This guy believed that he was a professional in the construction and tech space, but actually gave rubbish information. His partner’s friend was an actual expert in the field, and she was aghast by the dangerous advice he gave someone. Here’s all the drama that followed when she called him out!

More info: Reddit

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The world says it has progressed, but men still look down on women working in technical fields

Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s friend’s boyfriend claimed to be an expert in the construction and tech field, but she knew that he was just a fraud

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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During a dinner party, he was giving dangerous information to a friend, so the poster tried to intervene, but he shut her down

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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She finally snapped and started interrogating him, so he went silent as he couldn’t give a single answer, and everyone got awkward

Image credits: B4nditKaleido

The poster was surprised as her husband berated her for humiliating him, and the guy said he couldn’t face the group again

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) reveals how she put a fraudster in his place. This dude was her friend’s partner, who pretended to be an expert in construction and tech. Mind you, this was not just OP’s job, but something that she loved dearly. That’s why she could immediately make out that the guy spoke utter rubbish every time he opened his mouth.

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Fast forward to a dinner party, where their whole group was present, and the man was giving out “advice” as usual. However, this time, he took things too far by suggesting something dangerous to a friend who was investing in a new project. Obviously, OP was horrified and tried to intervene, but this didn’t go down well with him, as his small ego was triggered.

He tried to shut her down by calling her “sweetie” and telling her to let the “big boys talk real business.” It was the final straw for our lady, who started asking him specific questions he obviously had no answers to. After 15 minutes of brutal interrogation, he was left silent, staring at his plate in despair, while everyone else watched this unfold awkwardly.

Much to her surprise, her husband reprimanded her for “humiliating” the guy when everyone left. Also, his girlfriend was in tears afterward because he “couldn’t show his face” to anyone in the group. Other folks also called out OP for not handling it privately, but our lady didn’t think she was doing anything wrong. After all, she saved their friend from making a wrong financial decision.

Image credits: bilahata / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Currently, data reveals that women make up about 35% of the tech workforce. This is a significant improvement over the early 2000s, when they accounted for only 9%. Despite this high number, studies show that 1 in 5 men believe women are less suited to tech roles. In fact, 20% of guys say that ladies are not a natural fit in this industry.

Well, this dude definitely belongs to this category. Before she embarrassed him, he was the one who insulted her with his rude statement. Research stresses that public humiliation can have detrimental effects on a person’s emotions and mental well-being. Obviously, the poster was bound to snap at the guy. Besides, she also saved her friend from making the wrong investments.

Netizens claimed that the guy had it coming, as he had looked down upon the poster and his words were very demeaning. It’s strange how some people shamelessly try to be someone they are not. Experts emphasize that they do it not just for attention but also as a form of self-validation. The reasons for this could be many, as they are all related to their mental health issues.

Some netizens couldn’t fathom why her husband was so against it. They felt he should actually have stood up for her. In fact, they even applauded her for not letting the guy walk all over her. I must say I agree with them. What about you? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to type them in the comments below!

Netizens applauded the poster for putting the arrogant guy in his place after he looked down on her