ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

What would you do if you saw a house entirely made of sweets in the middle of a forest? We’re pretty sure you wouldn’t eat its windows, doors and roof, right? However, Hansel didn’t think twice. He clearly didn’t know that you can’t take sweets from strangers. Well, not to mention the sweet house in the middle of the forest, which looks super suspicious.

Welcome to the 18-question fairytale quiz! The questions will include old fairytales and folktales by the Brothers Grimm, Hans Christian Andersen and more.

Shall we test what you would actually do if you were in Hansel and Gretel’s place? Let’s begin! 🍭

RELATED:

Image credits: Josh Hild