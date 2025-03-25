ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if you saw a house entirely made of sweets in the middle of a forest? We’re pretty sure you wouldn’t eat its windows, doors and roof, right? However, Hansel didn’t think twice. He clearly didn’t know that you can’t take sweets from strangers. Well, not to mention the sweet house in the middle of the forest, which looks super suspicious.

Welcome to the 18-question fairytale quiz! The questions will include old fairytales and folktales by the Brothers Grimm, Hans Christian Andersen and more.

Shall we test what you would actually do if you were in Hansel and Gretel’s place? Let’s begin! 🍭

RELATED:
    Man reading a glowing book under a tree at dusk, evoking an enchanting fairytale atmosphere.

    Image credits: Josh Hild

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!