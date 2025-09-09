Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Archeologists Uncover 3 5,000-Year-Old “Fairy Houses” On The Italian Island Of Sardinia
Entrance to a 5,000-year-old fairy house archaeological site carved into stone on the Italian island of Sardinia
Curiosities, History

Archeologists Uncover 3 5,000-Year-Old “Fairy Houses” On The Italian Island Of Sardinia

While we are totally unaware, archaeologists are busy at work, unearthing things that people in the past did thousands of years ago. It only comes under our radar when some epic discovery becomes the talk of the town. But isn’t it all fascinating getting to know more about history?

Well, if you are as much of a history fanatic as I am, then this new finding of “fairy houses” will leave you absolutely spellbound. However, don’t let its fantastical name fool you, because it could be the exact opposite of what you might be thinking. Just scroll down to find out!

    On the charming Italian island of Sardinia, archaeologists discovered three ancient “fairy houses”

    Ancient 5,000-year-old rock structures known as fairy houses uncovered by archeologists on the Italian island of Sardinia.

    Image credits: Helga Steinreich / Wikipedia

    Ancient stone structure interior of a 3 5,000-year-old fairy house uncovered by archeologists on Sardinia island.

    Image credits: Soprintendenza Sassari e Nuoro / Facebook

    These “domus de janas” date back to the late Neolithic and Copper Age, almost 5,000 years ago

    It was just a normal day for the archaeologists who were busy excavating a windy plateau in Sardinia. However, they found something that sounds straight out of a fantasy novel: three little “fairy houses” carved right into the rock! 

    Now, as adorable as the name sounds, it has serious undertones. These were actually ancient tombs, built over 5,000 years ago by people who took their rituals and honoring the dead very seriously.

    Archeologist wearing gloves carefully examining artifacts inside a 5,000-year-old fairy house on Sardinia island.

    Image credits: Soprintendenza Sassari e Nuoro / Facebook

    Ancient stone chamber inside a 5,000-year-old fairy house archaeological site on the Italian island of Sardinia.

    Image credits: Soprintendenza Sassari e Nuoro / Facebook

    With this latest discovery, there are now 20 known tombs at the Sant’Andrea Priu site. The news was shared by Soprintendenza Sassari e Nuoro, and it adds to Sardinia’s amazing collection of domus de janas, which locals call “houses of the fairies.” These fascinating rock-cut tombs were carved way back during the late Neolithic and Copper Age.

    The new chambers show that people didn’t just carve this place out and forget about it. One of them was actually full of super well-preserved Roman-era stuff like oil lamps, plates, and jugs. Archaeologists think someone came back here long after the original burials, maybe to pay their respects or keep old rituals alive. 

    Archeologists examining ancient 5,000-year-old fairy houses and artifacts on the Italian island of Sardinia.

    Image credits: Soprintendenza Sassari e Nuoro / Facebook

    Ancient pottery displayed on a table near 5,000-year-old fairy houses carved into rock on the Italian island of Sardinia.

    Image credits: Soprintendenza Sassari e Nuoro / Facebook

    Each tomb has its own interesting story to tell. The first one had bits of obsidian, some pickaxes, and even a greenstone axe. The second one was smaller and tucked away, with tiny ceramic pieces hidden in little corners, almost like a secret stash. 

    However, the most fascinating one, already being called “The Tomb of the Roman Vases,” really stands out. It consists of seven chambers, painted walls, and a layout that curiously feels like someone actually lived there, not just a place for burials.

    These tombs are part of a wider archaeological complex, which is now recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

    Ancient stone interior with spiral carving inside a 5,000-year-old fairy house on the Italian island of Sardinia.

    Image credits: Regional Secretariat of the Ministry of Culture for Sardinia

    Archaeologist carefully excavating one of the 5,000-year-old fairy houses on the Italian island of Sardinia.

    Image credits: Regional Secretariat of the Ministry of Culture for Sardinia

    Archeologist examines ancient 5,000-year-old fairy houses on the Italian island of Sardinia inside a stone chamber.

    Image credits: Regional Secretariat of the Ministry of Culture for Sardinia

    There’s more to the intrigue of the place, as surprisingly, these tombs almost look like real homes. Some have features like hearths, doorways, and cozy little details that feel super homely. Researchers think people may have designed them this way to give the dead the same comforts they had in life, almost like they have a house even after passing away.

    While Italy is on a mission to uncover its ancient past, the Sant’Andrea Priu archaeological complex, which consists of these fairy houses, is now recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

    If they have enthralled you, these tombs will be open to visitors once they’ve been fully restored. Wouldn’t you just love to visit them and see their magic in person? Let us know in the comments!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

