It may sound like that's fake, but Elsie Eiler and her town Monowi are 100% real. This and more interesting stories come to you from the "Interesting Vault" subreddit, a place for "the internet's most fascinating, bizarre, and mind-blowing discoveries ." Read on to find stories like the underwater bronze statue with Handsome Squidward's face and the man who kept the world's biggest pearl under his bed for 10 years.

Did you know that there is a town in America with a population of one? It may sound like fiction, but it totally exists. The town is called Monowi and it's in Nebraska. Its sole citizen is Elsie Eiler, who's also the mayor, the treasurer, the librarian, and the bartender in one.

#1 In 2015, A Woman Named Joy Milne Claimed She Could Smell Parkinson’s Disease Something She First Noticed In Her Husband Years Before He Was Diagnosed Joy Milne said her husband’s scent changed long before doctors detected symptoms.



Researchers tested her with 12 T-shirts, six from Parkinson’s patients and six from people without the disease. She correctly identified all six patients’ shirts.



She also flagged one shirt from the control group.



Eight months later, that person was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.



She later began working with researchers to help identify the compounds responsible for the scent, contributing to ongoing Parkinson’s detection research.



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#2 On 9/11, Guide Dog Roselle LED Her Blind Owner And 30 Others Down 1,463 Steps From The 78th Floor Of The World Trade Center When Tower 2 Collapsed During Their Escape, She Stopped At Subway Stairs Saving Them From The Deadly Cloud Of Debris.



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#3 In The 1990s, Music Executives Told Sarah Mclachlan That Concert Lineups And Radio Stations Wouldn’t Feature Two Women In A Row Because It Was Not Profitable In Response, She Founded Lilith Fair, A Music Festival Featuring Only Female Artists, Which Became The Top-Grossing Touring Festival Of 1997.



#4 Stanislav Petrov : The Man Who Prevented World War III On September 26, 1983, a Soviet military officer named Stanislav Petrov prevented what could have been a catastrophic nuclear war. Petrov was on duty at a Soviet early-warning station when the system reported multiple incoming U.S. missiles. Protocol demanded he report the alert as an attack, which could have triggered a Soviet nuclear retaliation.



But Petrov sensed something was off. The system reported only five missiles an illogical number for a first strike. Trusting his gut and reasoning that it was likely a false alarm, he chose to classify it as a malfunction and held off reporting it as an attack.



He was right. The warning was caused by a satellite malfunction, not an actual missile launch. His calm judgment likely prevented a full-scale nuclear war at the height of Cold War tensions.



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#5 In 2019, A Young Girl Named Bethan Donated Her “Most Precious Rock” To Poole Museum, Asking Only That It Be Displayed Behind Glass The Ordinary Stone Became The Museum’s Most Famous Object Outshining Shipwrecks And A 2,300 Year Old Iron Age Boat.



#6 Alfredo Moser Found That A Plastic Bottle Filled With Water And Chlorine Could Illuminate A Home During Daylight Hours In 2002, Brazilian mechanic Alfredo Moser came up with a brilliantly simple way to bring light into homes during the day especially in places without electricity. By filling a clear plastic bottle with water and a small amount of bleach (to prevent algae), then fitting it through a hole in a roof, the bottle refracts sunlight and creates the brightness of a 40-60W bulb inside the room.



It costs almost nothing, needs no power, and has changed lives in communities all over the world



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#7 This Time, Punch Has Made Another Lil Monkey Friend Instead Of A Plushie

#8 In 1848, Biddy Mason Was Forced To Walk 1,700 Miles From Mississippi To Utah, Then Taken On A Second March To California After Learning Slavery Was Illegal There, She Sued Her Enslaver, Won Her Freedom In Court, And Bought Land That Ultimately Made Her One Of The Richest Women In Los Angeles.



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#9 In 1965, Six Teens Were Shipwrecked On An Uninhabited Island For 15 Months They Survived By Creating A Strict Chore Schedule, Guarding A Single Fire, And Ending Each Day With A Song And Prayer. Their Families Had Already Held Funerals For Them When A Passing Boat Spotted Their Fire And Saved Them



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#10 At 21, Lois Gibson Was Attacked And Nearly Ended By A Serial Attacker She Became A Forensic Sketch Artist To Help Other Victims. Her Sketches Have Identified Over 1,300 Criminals Earning Her A Guinness World Record As The Most Successful Forensic Artist Ever.



#11 A Chinese Cat Litter Scientist Told His Daughter He Was Best Friends With Nba Legend Charles Barkley She Thought He Was Joking Until Barkley Showed Up At Her Father’s Funeral In 2018 And Gave The Eulogy, Revealing Years Of Secret Dinners, Trips, And Hangouts On The Tnt Set With Shaq.



#12 In 1989, Nike Filmed An Ad In Kenya With A Samburu Tribesman, Overlaying His Words With “Just Do It” An Anthropologist Who’d Spent 2 Years With The Tribe Watched The Ad And Revealed What He Actually Said: “I Don’t Want These. Give Me Big Shoes.”.



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#13 In 1988, Li Jingzhi’s 2-Year-Old Son Was Kidnapped In China She Quit Her Job, Distributed 100,000 Flyers, And Spent 32 Years Searching Across 20+ Provinces. While Looking For Him, She Helped Reunite 29 Other Missing Children With Their Families. In 2020, Police Found Her Son.



#14 The Moon : Same Time, Same Place, 28 Days

#15 A Friendly Orange Cat In Sydney’s Haymarket Became So Beloved By Locals That It Now Has Its Own Pin On Google Maps Complete With A 4.9 Star Rating, 100+ Reviews, And Is Listed As An Official Tourist Attraction Alongside The Opera House.



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#16 The "Ship Of The Zipper" Created By Japanese Artist Yasuhiro Suzuki In 2004 Was Built In The Shape Of A Zipper Tab So That The Boat's Wake Mimicked That Of A Zipper Opening. The Boat Debut At The Setouchi International Arts Festival, And Attendees Had A Chance To Catch A Ride!



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#17 Actor Richard Harris Received A Rolls Royce Phantom In 1965 He Parked It In A NYC Garage, Went On A Drinking Binge, And Completely Forgot It Existed For 25 Years. When He Found An Old Photo Of Himself With It In 1999, His Accountant Confirmed He Owed $92,000+ In Parking Fees.



#18 Seattle Artist Sunday Nobody Spent $25,000 To Create A Bronze Statue Combining Ancient Greek Discobolus With Handsome Squidward’s Face He Consulted Archaeologists To Ensure It Could Survive 1,000 Years Underwater, Then Sank It 9 Meters Deep In The Mediterranean Sea To Confuse Future Archaeologists.



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#19 In 2008, Actor Giancarlo Esposito Was Bankrupt And Considered Hiring A Hitman To End Him So His Kids Could Collect Life Insurance He Changed His Mind Realizing The Trauma It Would Cause. One Year Later, He Was Cast As Gus Fring In Breaking Bad.



#20 Jonny Kim Became A Navy Seal, A Harvard-Trained Doctor, And A NASA Astronaut All Before Turning 40

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#21 Touching North America And Europe At The Same Time

#22 After A Virus Destroyed His Heart In 2012, Andrew Jones A Fitness Model Was Fitted With An Artificial Heart Pump He Carries In A Backpack 24/7 He Charged It Every Night Like A Phone And Still Competed As A Bodybuilder Until Receiving A Transplant In 2016.



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#23 Monowi, Nebraska Is America’s Smallest Town With A Population Of 1. Elsie Eiler, 91, Is The Mayor, Clerk, Treasurer, Librarian, And Bartender She Grants Herself A Liquor License Every Year, Pays Taxes To Herself, And Runs The Town’s Only Business A Tavern That Attracts Visitors From 60+ Countries.



#24 Thomas Randele Lived 52 Years As A Devoted Father, Golfer, And Car Salesman In Boston On His Deathbed In 2021, He Confessed To His Daughter His Real Name Was Ted Conrad, He Robbed $215,000 From A Cleveland Bank In 1969, And Everyone He Knew Including An FBI Agent Friend Had No Idea.



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#25 A Fisherman Found The World’s Largest Pearl And Kept It Under His Bed For 10 Years

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#26 During The Punisher (2004), Thomas Jane Accidentally Stabbed Co-Star Kevin Nash With A Real Knife When A Stunt Coordinator Forgot To Swap It For The Prop Nash Didn’t Break Character, Finished The Scene While Bleeding, And The Take With His Real Blood Was Kept In The Final Film.



#27 Cloudflare Protects 20% Of The Internet With Encryption Keys Generated By 100 Lava Lamps A Camera Captures Their Unpredictable Movements, Converts The Images To Random Numbers, And Uses Them To Create Uncrackable Encryption. Even People Walking By And Blocking The Camera Add To The Randomness.



#28 Banksy Hid A Shredder Inside His Painting, It Activated Seconds After It Sold For $1.4 Million

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#29 For Over 30 Years, Hollywood Directors Used The Fake Name “Alan Smithee” To Disown Films They Had No Control Over

#30 Tsutomu Yamaguchi : The Only Man Officially Recognized As Surviving Two Atomic Bombs Tsutomu Yamaguchi was about 3 km from ground zero in Hiroshima in 1945 and survived the blast. He then traveled back to Nagasaki, where another atomic bomb exploded just days later.



Despite radiation exposure from both events, he lived until 2010 and later spoke publicly about nuclear disarmament.



#31 In 2003, 17-Year Old Mike Rowe Registered Mikerowesoft.com For His Web Design Business Microsoft Sued For Trademark Infringement And Offered Him $10 To Give Up The Domain. Insulted, He Countered With $10,000. Microsoft Sent A 25 Page Cease And Desist Accusing Him Of Extortion.



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#32 Pepsi Fever: When A Bottle Cap Contest Sparked National Chaos In 1992, Pepsi ran a promotion in the Philippines where customers could win cash prizes by matching numbers under bottle caps. The grand prize number “349” was announced on TV, but due to a printing error, around 800,000 caps had that winning number far more than intended. Many of these caps lacked a necessary security code, so Pepsi initially refused to pay most winners.



This led to outrage and protests across the country. Riots broke out, Pepsi offices and stores were attacked, and tragically, at least five people died during the unrest. Pepsi eventually compensated affected customers, but the damage to their reputation was significant.



The incident is now considered one of the worst promotional disasters ever, showing how a simple printing mistake can escalate into a national crisis.



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#33 There Are Two Nearly Identical, Yet Unrelated, Minor League Baseball Pitchers Who Share The Same Height (6'4"), Same Red Hair, Same Black Rimmed Glasses, And Even The Same Name, Brady Feigl

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#34 Pepsi Once Became One Of The Largest Military Powers In The World, Because The Ussr Paid Them In Warships In the late 1980s, the Soviet Union couldn’t pay Pepsi in cash due to trade restrictions.



So they paid in 17 submarines, a cruiser, a frigate, and a destroyer.



Pepsi temporarily owned more naval vessels than many countries.



They later sold the ships for scrap.



At one point, Pepsi was technically one of the largest military fleet owners in the world without firing a single shot.



#35 Tony Todd Was Paid $1,000 For Each Bee Sting In Candyman (1992) And He Got Stung 27 Times

#36 The Censored Version Of 1984

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#37 This 1922 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Belonging To Vladamir Lenin Was Converted Into A Kegresse Style Half-Track For Use In Winter Conditions When Fuel Was Scarce It Could Also Run On Alcohol. Today The Car Is Displayed At The Gorki Leninskiye Estate Museum.



#38 Dick Fosbury Revolutionized The High Jump With A Technique That Later Became Known As The ‘Fosbury Flop’ This Is His Gold Medal Jump At The 1968 Summer Olympics, Officially The XIX Olympiad.



#39 Heath Ledger's Personal Diary During The Filming Of Dark Knight

#40 Hans Jorgen Olsen, A 12 Year Old Norweigan Boy, Saved Himself And His Sister From A Moose Attack Using Skills He Learnt From World Of Warcraft After Being Target Of The Animal, Hans Decided To “Taunt” The Moose, An Ability In World Of Warcraft, To Scare Off Animals Off Of Less-Armoured Teammates.



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#41 The North Korean Math Prodigy Who Escaped After Winning Three Silver Medals

#42 In 2014, Matt Stopera Had His iPhone Stolen In A Bar. A Year Later, Photos From China Appeared In His Icloud His Buzzfeed Story Went Viral, Chinese Users Found “Brother Orange,” And The Two Met, Becoming Best Friends For Over 10 Years.



#43 The “Happiest” Plane Hijacking Photo : Turkish Airlines Flight 293 (1980)

#44 A Man Once Tried To Blow Up A Plane Using Explosives Hidden In His Shoes. A Flight Attendant Smelled Something Burning, Stopped Him, And Helped Save Everyone On Board

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#45 The Minecraft (2025) Movie’s “Chicken Jockey” Scene It Caused So Much Chaos In Theaters Audiences Throwing Popcorn, Drinks, And Even Live Chickens That Staff Wrote Down The Exact Timestamp For Each Showing So They Know When To Position Security And Prepare For Cleanup.



#46 The Graduating Class Rocked Some Of The Coolest Cap Designs

#47 Layne Staley In 1998 (One Of His Last Photos) Wearing A Limited Edition Pre-Order Metal Gear Solid T-Shirt