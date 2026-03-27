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Did you know that there is a town in America with a population of one? It may sound like fiction, but it totally exists. The town is called Monowi and it's in Nebraska. Its sole citizen is Elsie Eiler, who's also the mayor, the treasurer, the librarian, and the bartender in one.

It may sound like that's fake, but Elsie Eiler and her town Monowi are 100% real. This and more interesting stories come to you from the "Interesting Vault" subreddit, a place for "the internet's most fascinating, bizarre, and mind-blowing discoveries." Read on to find stories like the underwater bronze statue with Handsome Squidward's face and the man who kept the world's biggest pearl under his bed for 10 years.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

In 2015, A Woman Named Joy Milne Claimed She Could Smell Parkinson’s Disease Something She First Noticed In Her Husband Years Before He Was Diagnosed

Elderly woman with headset and protective glasses closely examining equipment in an interesting vault story setting.

Joy Milne said her husband’s scent changed long before doctors detected symptoms.

Researchers tested her with 12 T-shirts, six from Parkinson’s patients and six from people without the disease. She correctly identified all six patients’ shirts.

She also flagged one shirt from the control group.

Eight months later, that person was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

She later began working with researchers to help identify the compounds responsible for the scent, contributing to ongoing Parkinson’s detection research.

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    #2

    On 9/11, Guide Dog Roselle LED Her Blind Owner And 30 Others Down 1,463 Steps From The 78th Floor Of The World Trade Center

    Man in a brown jacket with a guide dog on a bench, representing interesting vault stories and oddities from our world.

    When Tower 2 Collapsed During Their Escape, She Stopped At Subway Stairs Saving Them From The Deadly Cloud Of Debris.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    76points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an excellent girl.

    28
    28points
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    #3

    In The 1990s, Music Executives Told Sarah Mclachlan That Concert Lineups And Radio Stations Wouldn’t Feature Two Women In A Row Because It Was Not Profitable

    Large crowd at an outdoor event with people sitting on grass and a couple embracing in the foreground, showcasing interesting vault moments.

    In Response, She Founded Lilith Fair, A Music Festival Featuring Only Female Artists, Which Became The Top-Grossing Touring Festival Of 1997.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    68points
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    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe Sarah said," hold my beer”.

    5
    5points
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    #4

    Stanislav Petrov : The Man Who Prevented World War III

    Elderly man in a plaid shirt sitting indoors with vintage TV and star map, illustrating interesting vault stories and oddities.

    On September 26, 1983, a Soviet military officer named Stanislav Petrov prevented what could have been a catastrophic nuclear war. Petrov was on duty at a Soviet early-warning station when the system reported multiple incoming U.S. missiles. Protocol demanded he report the alert as an attack, which could have triggered a Soviet nuclear retaliation.

    But Petrov sensed something was off. The system reported only five missiles an illogical number for a first strike. Trusting his gut and reasoning that it was likely a false alarm, he chose to classify it as a malfunction and held off reporting it as an attack.

    He was right. The warning was caused by a satellite malfunction, not an actual missile launch. His calm judgment likely prevented a full-scale nuclear war at the height of Cold War tensions.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    67points
    POST
    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only such cool heads will prevail in these current times

    53
    53points
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    #5

    In 2019, A Young Girl Named Bethan Donated Her “Most Precious Rock” To Poole Museum, Asking Only That It Be Displayed Behind Glass

    Small rock displayed in a museum glass case with an information card, showcasing interesting vault of unique stories and oddities.

    The Ordinary Stone Became The Museum’s Most Famous Object Outshining Shipwrecks And A 2,300 Year Old Iron Age Boat.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    64points
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    diana_cooper avatar
    The Queen Of France
    The Queen Of France
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is awesome. Well done curators for understanding the importance of the rock to Bethan.

    36
    36points
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    #6

    Alfredo Moser Found That A Plastic Bottle Filled With Water And Chlorine Could Illuminate A Home During Daylight Hours

    Plastic bottle filled with water acting as a natural light source through a roof in an interesting vault story.

    In 2002, Brazilian mechanic Alfredo Moser came up with a brilliantly simple way to bring light into homes during the day especially in places without electricity. By filling a clear plastic bottle with water and a small amount of bleach (to prevent algae), then fitting it through a hole in a roof, the bottle refracts sunlight and creates the brightness of a 40-60W bulb inside the room.

    It costs almost nothing, needs no power, and has changed lives in communities all over the world

    NavyLemon64 Report

    60points
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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like Deck Prisms on boats.

    13
    13points
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    #7

    This Time, Punch Has Made Another Lil Monkey Friend Instead Of A Plushie

    Two young monkeys interacting closely on rocky ground, showcasing interesting animal behavior in a natural setting.

    lowkeypixel Report

    57points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay Punch! We love you, little buddy!

    28
    28points
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    #8

    In 1848, Biddy Mason Was Forced To Walk 1,700 Miles From Mississippi To Utah, Then Taken On A Second March To California

    Black and white vintage portrait of a serious person wearing a bow tie, representing interesting vault stories and oddities.

    After Learning Slavery Was Illegal There, She Sued Her Enslaver, Won Her Freedom In Court, And Bought Land That Ultimately Made Her One Of The Richest Women In Los Angeles.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    55points
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    #9

    In 1965, Six Teens Were Shipwrecked On An Uninhabited Island For 15 Months

    Group of six shirtless men sitting and standing outdoors with a handmade guitar, showcasing interesting vault stories and oddities.

    They Survived By Creating A Strict Chore Schedule, Guarding A Single Fire, And Ending Each Day With A Song And Prayer. Their Families Had Already Held Funerals For Them When A Passing Boat Spotted Their Fire And Saved Them

    NavyLemon64 Report

    51points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    PG version of Lord of the Flies

    27
    27points
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    #10

    At 21, Lois Gibson Was Attacked And Nearly Ended By A Serial Attacker

    Young woman sitting outdoors in casual clothes with inset showing bizarre police sketches, highlighting interesting vault stories.

    She Became A Forensic Sketch Artist To Help Other Victims. Her Sketches Have Identified Over 1,300 Criminals Earning Her A Guinness World Record As The Most Successful Forensic Artist Ever.

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    48points
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    #11

    A Chinese Cat Litter Scientist Told His Daughter He Was Best Friends With Nba Legend Charles Barkley

    Two men posing together in a bar, showcasing interesting vault moments and bizarre stories from our world.

    She Thought He Was Joking Until Barkley Showed Up At Her Father’s Funeral In 2018 And Gave The Eulogy, Revealing Years Of Secret Dinners, Trips, And Hangouts On The Tnt Set With Shaq.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    45points
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat litter scientist? TDL that there is indeed such a profession.

    32
    32points
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    #12

    In 1989, Nike Filmed An Ad In Kenya With A Samburu Tribesman, Overlaying His Words With “Just Do It”

    African tribesmen dressed in traditional attire wearing Nike sneakers, blending cultural heritage and modern footwear.

    An Anthropologist Who’d Spent 2 Years With The Tribe Watched The Ad And Revealed What He Actually Said: “I Don’t Want These. Give Me Big Shoes.”.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    44points
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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lol! Speaking the truth and keeping it real!

    17
    17points
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    #13

    In 1988, Li Jingzhi’s 2-Year-Old Son Was Kidnapped In China

    Emotional family reunion with people embracing and comforting each other, capturing a powerful human story from an interesting vault.

    She Quit Her Job, Distributed 100,000 Flyers, And Spent 32 Years Searching Across 20+ Provinces. While Looking For Him, She Helped Reunite 29 Other Missing Children With Their Families. In 2020, Police Found Her Son.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    43points
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    #14

    The Moon : Same Time, Same Place, 28 Days

    Phases of the moon forming a heart shape over mountains at night in an interesting vault of nature oddities.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    42points
    POST
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where do you get 28 perfectly clear nights in a row?

    7
    7points
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    #15

    A Friendly Orange Cat In Sydney’s Haymarket Became So Beloved By Locals That It Now Has Its Own Pin On Google Maps

    Orange cat in Sydney recognized as a unique tourist attraction, an interesting vault of cool stories and oddities.

    Complete With A 4.9 Star Rating, 100+ Reviews, And Is Listed As An Official Tourist Attraction Alongside The Opera House.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    42points
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    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The pic shows him having a 5.0 rating. The 4.9 rating in the description was written by a jealous dog

    34
    34points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The "Ship Of The Zipper" Created By Japanese Artist Yasuhiro Suzuki In 2004

    Boat shaped like a giant nail clipper cruising under a red pedestrian bridge – interesting vault of bizarre oddities.

    Was Built In The Shape Of A Zipper Tab So That The Boat's Wake Mimicked That Of A Zipper Opening. The Boat Debut At The Setouchi International Arts Festival, And Attendees Had A Chance To Catch A Ride!

    The_Nabisco_Thing Report

    42points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It really needs YKK stamped on it. YKK is the largest zipper manufacturer in the world. In fact, if you look at your closest zipper right now, it was probably stamped with YKK.

    12
    12points
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    #17

    Actor Richard Harris Received A Rolls Royce Phantom In 1965

    Man in vintage clothing leaning against a classic car with an inset image of a man with a long white beard, interesting vault.

    He Parked It In A NYC Garage, Went On A Drinking Binge, And Completely Forgot It Existed For 25 Years. When He Found An Old Photo Of Himself With It In 1999, His Accountant Confirmed He Owed $92,000+ In Parking Fees.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    38points
    POST
    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely the accountant would have notified him earlier

    11
    11points
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    #18

    Seattle Artist Sunday Nobody Spent $25,000 To Create A Bronze Statue Combining Ancient Greek Discobolus With Handsome Squidward’s Face

    Interesting vault showing a bizarre underwater statue of a man poised to throw a discus in clear shallow water near shore.

    He Consulted Archaeologists To Ensure It Could Survive 1,000 Years Underwater, Then Sank It 9 Meters Deep In The Mediterranean Sea To Confuse Future Archaeologists.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    35points
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    #19

    In 2008, Actor Giancarlo Esposito Was Bankrupt And Considered Hiring A Hitman To End Him So His Kids Could Collect Life Insurance

    Mature man adjusting tie, wearing glasses and a gray suit, representing interesting vault of stories and oddities.

    He Changed His Mind Realizing The Trauma It Would Cause. One Year Later, He Was Cast As Gus Fring In Breaking Bad.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    34points
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and now he is America's fav villain actor. This is why when things are bad, know they can get better and to ride it out

    10
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    #20

    Jonny Kim Became A Navy Seal, A Harvard-Trained Doctor, And A NASA Astronaut All Before Turning 40

    Man shown in three phases of life: military uniform, medical coat, and astronaut suit, highlighting interesting vault stories.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    32points
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    #21

    Touching North America And Europe At The Same Time

    Scuba diver exploring an underwater rocky crevice, showcasing interesting vault of nature's bizarre and cool oddities.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    31points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The claim that a diver can touch two continents at once in the Silfra fissure is widely considered a geological oversimplification, Silfra is just one of many tears within this massive rift valley. Geologists point out that the actual primary boundaries of these two plates are approximately 7 kilometers (~ 4 miles) apart

    8
    8points
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    #22

    After A Virus Destroyed His Heart In 2012, Andrew Jones A Fitness Model Was Fitted With An Artificial Heart Pump He Carries In A Backpack 24/7

    Young man showing medical ostomy bag connected to backpack tube, representing interesting vault stories and oddities.

    He Charged It Every Night Like A Phone And Still Competed As A Bodybuilder Until Receiving A Transplant In 2016.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    31points
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    #23

    Monowi, Nebraska Is America’s Smallest Town With A Population Of 1. Elsie Eiler, 91, Is The Mayor, Clerk, Treasurer, Librarian, And Bartender

    Elderly woman standing by a Monowi town sign, showcasing an interesting vault of bizarre and cool world oddities.

    She Grants Herself A Liquor License Every Year, Pays Taxes To Herself, And Runs The Town’s Only Business A Tavern That Attracts Visitors From 60+ Countries.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    30points
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    clairerholman avatar
    Claire Holman
    Claire Holman
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are they looking for any more residents, because I feel like this is as busy a place as I'd want to live.

    20
    20points
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    #24

    Thomas Randele Lived 52 Years As A Devoted Father, Golfer, And Car Salesman In Boston

    Side-by-side portraits showing a man’s transformation over decades in an interesting vault of world stories and oddities.

    On His Deathbed In 2021, He Confessed To His Daughter His Real Name Was Ted Conrad, He Robbed $215,000 From A Cleveland Bank In 1969, And Everyone He Knew Including An FBI Agent Friend Had No Idea.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    29points
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    #25

    A Fisherman Found The World’s Largest Pearl And Kept It Under His Bed For 10 Years

    Large irregular-shaped pearl on a scale inside a room, showcasing an interesting vault of rare natural oddities.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    28points
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently it is worth about $100 million!

    9
    9points
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    #26

    During The Punisher (2004), Thomas Jane Accidentally Stabbed Co-Star Kevin Nash With A Real Knife When A Stunt Coordinator Forgot To Swap It For The Prop

    Two men arm wrestling indoors, highlighting strength and determination in an interesting vault moment.

    Nash Didn’t Break Character, Finished The Scene While Bleeding, And The Take With His Real Blood Was Kept In The Final Film.

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    25points
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    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why was there ever a real knife on set, though?!

    14
    14points
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    #27

    Cloudflare Protects 20% Of The Internet With Encryption Keys Generated By 100 Lava Lamps

    Colorful lava lamps displayed in a modern office hallway, showcasing a unique and interesting vault of collectibles.

    A Camera Captures Their Unpredictable Movements, Converts The Images To Random Numbers, And Uses Them To Create Uncrackable Encryption. Even People Walking By And Blocking The Camera Add To The Randomness.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    25points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This sounds like a project I did for a hack-a-thon. We attached an accelerometer to a cat to generate random numbers. It was kind of a joke, but it definitely worked well. We called it the Meowgorithm.

    27
    27points
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    #28

    Banksy Hid A Shredder Inside His Painting, It Activated Seconds After It Sold For $1.4 Million

    Two gallery workers carefully lift a famous street art painting featuring a red heart balloon, representing interesting vault stories.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    25points
    POST
    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The shredded painting is probably worth even more now.

    17
    17points
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    #29

    For Over 30 Years, Hollywood Directors Used The Fake Name “Alan Smithee” To Disown Films They Had No Control Over

    Directed by Alan Smithee text over desert dunes, illustrating an interesting vault of bizarre and cool stories.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    22points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dune (1984, tv version)?

    10
    10points
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    #30

    Tsutomu Yamaguchi : The Only Man Officially Recognized As Surviving Two Atomic Bombs

    Elderly man sitting with hands on a cane in front of historic mushroom cloud photos, capturing interesting vault stories.

    Tsutomu Yamaguchi was about 3 km from ground zero in Hiroshima in 1945 and survived the blast. He then traveled back to Nagasaki, where another atomic bomb exploded just days later.

    Despite radiation exposure from both events, he lived until 2010 and later spoke publicly about nuclear disarmament.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    21points
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He spoke after 2010?

    15
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    #31

    In 2003, 17-Year Old Mike Rowe Registered Mikerowesoft.com For His Web Design Business

    Young man holding a paper with a humorous quote, showcasing interesting vault stories and oddities from our world.

    Microsoft Sued For Trademark Infringement And Offered Him $10 To Give Up The Domain. Insulted, He Countered With $10,000. Microsoft Sent A 25 Page Cease And Desist Accusing Him Of Extortion.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    20points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "In exchange for the domain, Rowe received: An Xbox with a selection of games. A subscription to the Microsoft Developer Network (MSDN). Paid training for a Microsoft certification. An all-expenses-paid trip for his family to Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington. He later auctioned off the legal documents seen in the photo on eBay, where they sold for $1,037 (as a piece of "Internet history")". As per Wikipedia

    22
    22points
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    #32

    Pepsi Fever: When A Bottle Cap Contest Sparked National Chaos

    Pepsi can in ice beside a bottle cap with a 1 million prize label, showcasing interesting vault stories and oddities.

    In 1992, Pepsi ran a promotion in the Philippines where customers could win cash prizes by matching numbers under bottle caps. The grand prize number “349” was announced on TV, but due to a printing error, around 800,000 caps had that winning number far more than intended. Many of these caps lacked a necessary security code, so Pepsi initially refused to pay most winners.

    This led to outrage and protests across the country. Riots broke out, Pepsi offices and stores were attacked, and tragically, at least five people died during the unrest. Pepsi eventually compensated affected customers, but the damage to their reputation was significant.

    The incident is now considered one of the worst promotional disasters ever, showing how a simple printing mistake can escalate into a national crisis.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    18points
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    sunny_20 avatar
    Sunny - they/them
    Sunny - they/them
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was reading this and then someone walked past and looked at my screen, saying “like in the movie sing?”

    4
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    #33

    There Are Two Nearly Identical, Yet Unrelated, Minor League Baseball Pitchers Who Share The Same Height (6'4"), Same Red Hair, Same Black Rimmed Glasses, And Even The Same Name, Brady Feigl

    Two baseball players named Brady Feigl wearing different team caps during interviews at baseball stadiums.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    17points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it just me? They don’t look alike at all to me. Both their eyes and noses are really different.

    5
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    #34

    Pepsi Once Became One Of The Largest Military Powers In The World, Because The Ussr Paid Them In Warships

    Historical figures tasting Pepsi soda, and naval ships at sea, illustrating interesting vault stories and oddities.

    In the late 1980s, the Soviet Union couldn’t pay Pepsi in cash due to trade restrictions.

    So they paid in 17 submarines, a cruiser, a frigate, and a destroyer.

    Pepsi temporarily owned more naval vessels than many countries.

    They later sold the ships for scrap.

    At one point, Pepsi was technically one of the largest military fleet owners in the world without firing a single shot.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    16points
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    all the ships were fully decommissioned with all weapons, electronics, etc removed. They were scrap hulks

    6
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    #35

    Tony Todd Was Paid $1,000 For Each Bee Sting In Candyman (1992) And He Got Stung 27 Times

    Man in vintage clothing with insects on face and mouth, representing bizarre and interesting vault stories.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    15points
    POST
    robynpitman avatar
    Kombatbunni
    Kombatbunni
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Met him many years ago at a pop culture convention here in Melbourne Australia. Wonderful man and very friendly :)

    7
    7points
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    #36

    The Censored Version Of 1984

    Hand holding a classic orange Penguin Books edition, symbolizing interesting vault of literary oddities and stories.

    lowkeypixel Report

    15points
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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it actually censored or is the cover meant to look censored to make a satirical statement? Details

    13
    13points
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    #37

    This 1922 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Belonging To Vladamir Lenin Was Converted Into A Kegresse Style Half-Track For Use In Winter Conditions

    Vintage tracked car with skis and wheels parked in a snowy area, showcasing an interesting vault of unique vehicles.

    When Fuel Was Scarce It Could Also Run On Alcohol. Today The Car Is Displayed At The Gorki Leninskiye Estate Museum.

    The_Nabisco_Thing Report

    15points
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    #38

    Dick Fosbury Revolutionized The High Jump With A Technique That Later Became Known As The ‘Fosbury Flop’

    Athlete performing a high jump at Olympic event, surrounded by officials and spectators, capturing an interesting vault moment.

    This Is His Gold Medal Jump At The 1968 Summer Olympics, Officially The XIX Olympiad.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    15points
    POST
    mtdewisgr84u avatar
    Anonymouse
    Anonymouse
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my proudest moments in high school was jumping my height, 6'2"!

    7
    7points
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    #39

    Heath Ledger's Personal Diary During The Filming Of Dark Knight

    Collage showing bizarre Joker makeup progress, sketches, and disturbing images capturing interesting vault oddities.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    14points
    POST
    #40

    Hans Jorgen Olsen, A 12 Year Old Norweigan Boy, Saved Himself And His Sister From A Moose Attack Using Skills He Learnt From World Of Warcraft

    Young boy credited with rescuing sister from moose attack using skills, showcasing interesting vault of bizarre and cool stories.

    After Being Target Of The Animal, Hans Decided To “Taunt” The Moose, An Ability In World Of Warcraft, To Scare Off Animals Off Of Less-Armoured Teammates.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    13points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (OMG why is every word capitalized?)

    16
    16points
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    #41

    The North Korean Math Prodigy Who Escaped After Winning Three Silver Medals

    Three young men with black bars over their eyes wearing white shirts and black pants at a math event, highlighting interesting vault stories.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    12points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ri Jong-yol. Defected during a math competition in Hong Kong in 2016. He was planning his escape, after hearing rumors that made him conclude the North Korean government wanted to recruit him as an agent in their cyber warfare program. . . The story of his escape and defection is also detailed on the Wikipedia page where I got this information.

    15
    15points
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    #42

    In 2014, Matt Stopera Had His iPhone Stolen In A Bar. A Year Later, Photos From China Appeared In His Icloud

    Two men smiling and posing with flowers and oranges in a story from interesting vault oddities worldwide.

    His Buzzfeed Story Went Viral, Chinese Users Found “Brother Orange,” And The Two Met, Becoming Best Friends For Over 10 Years.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    11points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I lost my mobile phone in Botswana two years ago. I still get images from the Tswana driver who found it. I don't think he knows that I can see his photos. Or perhaps he does and doesn't care.

    10
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    #43

    The “Happiest” Plane Hijacking Photo : Turkish Airlines Flight 293 (1980)

    Men laughing inside a vintage airplane cockpit, showcasing interesting and cool stories from our world’s vault of oddities.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    10points
    POST
    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I spy with my little eye something beginning with .....G

    8
    8points
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    #44

    A Man Once Tried To Blow Up A Plane Using Explosives Hidden In His Shoes. A Flight Attendant Smelled Something Burning, Stopped Him, And Helped Save Everyone On Board

    Diagram of an explosive shoe with labeled parts next to a mugshot, illustrating a bizarre story from the interesting vault.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    10points
    POST
    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is why you have to run your shoes through machine at airport.

    18
    18points
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    #45

    The Minecraft (2025) Movie’s “Chicken Jockey” Scene

    Printed schedule with handwritten time adjustments showing interesting vault of event timings in PM hours.

    It Caused So Much Chaos In Theaters Audiences Throwing Popcorn, Drinks, And Even Live Chickens That Staff Wrote Down The Exact Timestamp For Each Showing So They Know When To Position Security And Prepare For Cleanup.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    9points
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    16 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it about movie theaters that causes so many people to think it’s ok to be absolute a*****s and complete slobs? (more so than usual)

    20
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    #46

    The Graduating Class Rocked Some Of The Coolest Cap Designs

    Graduates wearing creative and colorful decorated caps featuring pop culture, showcasing interesting vault stories and oddities.

    NavyLemon64 Report

    9points
    POST
    ikcollins1 avatar
    iBlank
    iBlank
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the original Reddit post didn't have any context either. I suppose they are from any school

    0
    0points
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    #47

    Layne Staley In 1998 (One Of His Last Photos) Wearing A Limited Edition Pre-Order Metal Gear Solid T-Shirt

    Two men in quirky outfits, one with glasses and a cap, the other with large sunglasses and an afro, in an interesting vault setting.

    Ok_Display9410 Report

    9points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Singer of the band Alice In Chains

    13
    13points
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