44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)
We’re all wired differently from each other. One person likely won’t see things the exact same way as another would, and that’s alright.
Some people, however, take things to another level, thanks to their questionable views of the world. And unfortunately, social media has provided a platform that emboldens them to spew their ideas to the rest of the world.
We’ve collected some posts from the Facepalm subreddit, where its 8.1 million members constantly call out the most absurd forms of logic. Feel free to scroll through, but hopefully, it won’t make you lose the remaining faith you have left in the current state of humanity.
What Answer!!
Tear It All Down
Who Are They Talking About?
in france we also could think of the guy who protects p3do priests : bayrou
Politics is one of the many hot topics that people tend to avoid discussing, especially at the dinner table. Because when one person opens the talks, all logic tends to fly out the window.
A 2019 study proved this when researchers brought together a group of 924 liberal and conservative Americans to judge their logical arguments. Their goal was to determine how ideological belief bias affects a person’s way of thinking.
I Died..you Did Wrong
Never In Murica
A billionaire already tried it and couldn't get even one person into parliament. Say what you will about mandatory voting - it works
Burned Out
Researchers found that while the participants correctly judged 73% of the arguments, it was heavily influenced by their political views.
"Our biases drive us apart not only in our disagreements about political and ideological worldviews, but also in our understanding of logic itself,” the paper’s lead coauthor Sean Wojcik concluded.
1908: Cancel The Bee. 2008: Cancel Democracy
the maga/stupidGOP movement started when obama won the election. The f*****t scumb4gs couldn't believe it. They went mad. They then started financing propaganda and trolls, in ameriKKKa (breitbart) AND ruSSia. You can trace all this when checking internet trafic raise just 3 weeks after obama election.
Salting The Earth
The System Doesn't Work At All
It also doesn’t help that polarized news outlets (CNN and FOX News in America) and social media seemingly divide people further. According to psychology professor Dr. Keith Payne, these platforms make it easier to communicate and disseminate polarization.
“Social media is very good at spreading outrage, and moral outrage in particular is something that makes a post more likely to go viral,” Dr. Payne said in an interview with the American Psychological Association.
Water These Idiots Doing
It Is Rather Strange. Murica
Microsoft’s gross profit in 2025 was 193.893 billion. They also fired 15,000 employees and 2000 under-performers.
Amen
Confirmation bias seems to be the main culprit here. Simply put, it’s a way of selective thinking wherein our brains favor information that aligns with our preconceptions while also disregarding every contradiction, regardless of how logical they are. And according to Dr. Payne, it can reinforce a flawed way of thinking.
“Sometimes it can be confirmation bias that serves the goal of reassuring us that we’re a good person,” he explained. “It’s changing our opinion and taking on the new opinion.”
The Ongoing Non-Investigation
people lose attention very easily .... "look ! a b00b on tv !" "how about britney, am i right ?" "hillary rapes kids in the basement of a pizza hut" .................
This Made Made Me Face Palm, So I Decided It Might Be A Good Idea To Post It Here
This Is About Raping Our Natural Resources
The lack of logic brought on by divisiveness could be due to the feeling that we are in “survival mode,” according to organizational psychologist Dr. Laura Gallaher. In her interview with Forbes, she said the negative news cycles only make things worse, and it is when optimism and positivity are much needed.
“We need to remember that we can still thrive in this environment,” she said, highlighting the importance of “shifting to thrive mode” and eventually retaking control of your thoughts and attitude towards the world around you.
It's Your Money
How Is That Fat ?
Sometimes Basic Math And Simple Education Will Work
"Poisons And Cancer"
50% President, 100% Insane
F*c*book
We've Got Socialism For The Rich And Harsh Capitalism For The Poor
It's All So Complex
Can't remember what I was paying in 2001 but my rent is almost exactly triple my rent in 1997.
Let Us Get This Straight
They Really Dodged A Bullet With This One
Well Said!
Let's see how it looks out in the open in the light of day: "Fuck that spoiled rotten limp dick South African." Yep, looks right to me.
Yeap
Progress Here? Think Again
Exhibit!!
Before And After Pictures Of The White House “Rose Garden” Since Trump Took Office
Get yourselves a President who plants orchards and gives the fruit away
How Is This Always Legal?
Progressive interest has ALWAYS been a scam. Doesn't matter whether it's a student loan, a car loan, a credit card, anything.
Fairytale
How Did This Happen?
Because You Voted Against It...that's Why
That Should Work Every Time
"How Dare Japan Not Cater To My Every Need?"
A World For Billionaires
Repeat after me: F*ck them billionaires.
I Wish All Billions Were Like This
We Gotta Study This Guy’s Brain
No, we don't. We just need to lobotomize him. No, really: https://www.zmescience.com/science/news-science/this-study-finds-a-chilling-link-between-personality-type-and-trump-support/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR7qCZXQaX_LWVtceabSdRbHOrgDmtZ7qqQoarrmO5ArtowGLGKffQPSvwBRjg_aem_-FBcdUSBjaX2ZVp0lAkZTg
A Wonderful Pipe Dream
Fb Memory From 12 Years Ago
The Irony... It Burns
Best Of Luck, Y'all. We're In Big Trouble
Has Trump ever managed to answer a.question with a coherent sentence.
Wife Got Deported Because Of Trump’s Policies, But I’m Still ‘All In
Ok, I need to go read the kitty one again cuz this is depressing AF.
