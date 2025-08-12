ADVERTISEMENT

We’re all wired differently from each other. One person likely won’t see things the exact same way as another would, and that’s alright. 

Some people, however, take things to another level, thanks to their questionable views of the world. And unfortunately, social media has provided a platform that emboldens them to spew their ideas to the rest of the world. 

We’ve collected some posts from the Facepalm subreddit, where its 8.1 million members constantly call out the most absurd forms of logic. Feel free to scroll through, but hopefully, it won’t make you lose the remaining faith you have left in the current state of humanity.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What Answer!!

Screenshot of tweets showing a facepalm moment with flawed financial advice missing basic logic.

snowpie92 , YoungParikPatel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Tear It All Down

    Healthcare claim denial for critical ICU patient highlights facepalm moments showing absent basic logic in decisions.

    ranterist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Who Are They Talking About?

    Sign with a facepalm moment showing absent basic logic, stating you can simply post he's an idiot and most will understand.

    MrDillon369 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    in france we also could think of the guy who protects p3do priests : bayrou

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Politics is one of the many hot topics that people tend to avoid discussing, especially at the dinner table. Because when one person opens the talks, all logic tends to fly out the window. 

    A 2019 study proved this when researchers brought together a group of 924 liberal and conservative Americans to judge their logical arguments. Their goal was to determine how ideological belief bias affects a person’s way of thinking.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    I Died..you Did Wrong

    Tweet showing a facepalm moment about health insurance denial despite medical necessity, highlighting lack of basic logic.

    John_1992_funny , DarrigoMelanie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Never In Murica

    Politics news post about Australia introducing a bill to limit billionaire spending on political parties, showing facepalm logic moments.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidjeffery avatar
    David Jeffery
    David Jeffery
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A billionaire already tried it and couldn't get even one person into parliament. Say what you will about mandatory voting - it works

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Burned Out

    Tweet showing a humorous take on frustration and burnout, highlighting common facepalm moments linked to absent basic logic.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom , iconawrites Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Researchers found that while the participants correctly judged 73% of the arguments, it was heavily influenced by their political views. 

    "Our biases drive us apart not only in our disagreements about political and ideological worldviews, but also in our understanding of logic itself,” the paper’s lead coauthor Sean Wojcik concluded.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    1908: Cancel The Bee. 2008: Cancel Democracy

    Tweet highlighting facepalm moments showing absence of basic logic in history and politics through racial and democratic examples.

    Busy-Government-1041 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the maga/stupidGOP movement started when obama won the election. The f*****t scumb4gs couldn't believe it. They went mad. They then started financing propaganda and trolls, in ameriKKKa (breitbart) AND ruSSia. You can trace all this when checking internet trafic raise just 3 weeks after obama election.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Salting The Earth

    Tweet showing a map of California with arrows pointing to the ocean, illustrating a facepalm moment about basic logic and salt in soil.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom , adatarg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put it this way, the Romans did it to punish communities that had transgressed, so it’s not good.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    The System Doesn't Work At All

    Tweet from Gravel Institute highlighting broken system as 1 in 3 GoFundMe campaigns fund medical bills, showing lack of basic logic.

    emily-is-happy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It also doesn’t help that polarized news outlets (CNN and FOX News in America) and social media seemingly divide people further. According to psychology professor Dr. Keith Payne, these platforms make it easier to communicate and disseminate polarization. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Social media is very good at spreading outrage, and moral outrage in particular is something that makes a post more likely to go viral,” Dr. Payne said in an interview with the American Psychological Association
    #10

    Water These Idiots Doing

    Tweet criticizing Khloe Kardashian's water usage during drought, highlighting lack of basic logic and facepalm moments in public behavior.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    It Is Rather Strange. Murica

    Tweet showing a facepalm moment highlighting missing basic logic about worker pay versus CEO salaries.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom , RBReich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Microsoft’s gross profit in 2025 was 193.893 billion. They also fired 15,000 employees and 2000 under-performers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Amen

    Tweet from account God about evidence and cults, highlighting a facepalm moment showing absence of basic logic.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Confirmation bias seems to be the main culprit here. Simply put, it’s a way of selective thinking wherein our brains favor information that aligns with our preconceptions while also disregarding every contradiction, regardless of how logical they are. And according to Dr. Payne, it can reinforce a flawed way of thinking. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Sometimes it can be confirmation bias that serves the goal of reassuring us that we’re a good person,” he explained. “It’s changing our opinion and taking on the new opinion.”
    #13

    The Ongoing Non-Investigation

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment about the Panama Papers revealing tax dodging by the rich with no consequences.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    people lose attention very easily .... "look ! a b00b on tv !" "how about britney, am i right ?" "hillary rapes kids in the basement of a pizza hut" .................

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    This Made Made Me Face Palm, So I Decided It Might Be A Good Idea To Post It Here

    Tweet conversation discussing rise in STD rates linked to lack of sexual education and reduced reproductive health services access.

    Ted_Bundtcake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m interested in whether there is reputable evidence that the rates of STDs are even going up

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    This Is About Raping Our Natural Resources

    Tweet showing a facepalm moment with flawed logic about shutting down U.S. National Parks causing economic harm.

    snowpie92 , TheRickyDavila Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The lack of logic brought on by divisiveness could be due to the feeling that we are in “survival mode,” according to organizational psychologist Dr. Laura Gallaher. In her interview with Forbes, she said the negative news cycles only make things worse, and it is when optimism and positivity are much needed. 

    “We need to remember that we can still thrive in this environment,” she said, highlighting the importance of “shifting to thrive mode” and eventually retaking control of your thoughts and attitude towards the world around you.

    #16

    It's Your Money

    Tweet highlighting confusion about social security contributions, illustrating facepalm moments where basic logic is absent in financial understanding.

    emily-is-happy , missmayn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    How Is That Fat ?

    Woman in a pink leopard print bikini standing in neon-lit club scene, highlighting facepalm moments in basic logic.

    blaze_uchiha999 , BotintheShell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Sometimes Basic Math And Simple Education Will Work

    Comparison of paying 20% for insurance seen as good versus paying 4% for Medicare viewed as bad, showing basic logic absence.

    emily-is-happy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    "Poisons And Cancer"

    Social media posts showing facepalm moments about anti-vax beliefs and basic logic missing in vaccine decisions.

    Bad-Umpire10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    50% President, 100% Insane

    Tweet showing a facepalm moment discussing Tesla’s naming with missing basic logic in the historical claim context.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But at least he’s celebrating that the US uses the most electricity in the world?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    F*c*book

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment about social media's purpose, showing absence of basic logic in thinking.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    We've Got Socialism For The Rich And Harsh Capitalism For The Poor

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment about basic logic in comparing student debt cancellation to tax cuts for the rich.

    manchesterMan0098 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaolla11x9 avatar
    Moira
    Moira
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because the rich will use that money to meddle with news, ads and any sort of media manipulation so next year they can get bigger tax cut. Rinse and repeat...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    It's All So Complex

    Tweet about paying tripled rent with stagnant paycheck from 1993, highlighting facepalm moments showing absent basic logic.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't remember what I was paying in 2001 but my rent is almost exactly triple my rent in 1997.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Let Us Get This Straight

    Tweet explaining why big companies fight universal health care, highlighting basic logic absence in economic arguments.

    emily-is-happy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    They Really Dodged A Bullet With This One

    Job rejection email showing a facepalm moment that highlights absence of basic logic during the interview process.

    AjejeBraz98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Well Said!

    Tweet criticizing the world’s richest man during an American city fire, highlighting facepalm moments and absent basic logic.

    monaleeparis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's see how it looks out in the open in the light of day: "Fu‍ck that spoiled rotten limp di‍ck South African." Yep, looks right to me.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Yeap

    Tweet highlighting a confusing political stance on banning and unbanning TikTok, showing a facepalm moment of absent basic logic.

    guitarguy12341 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mostly, but you forgot the unbridled outrage scattered here and there.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    Progress Here? Think Again

    Screenshot of a tweet illustrating a facepalm moment highlighting the absence of basic logic in popular news statements.

    Present-Party4402 , jessecase Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Exhibit!!

    Tweet by Qasim Rashid discussing wealth inequality, billionaire tax, and financial logic facepalm moments.

    BarronGreen89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Before And After Pictures Of The White House “Rose Garden” Since Trump Took Office

    Before and after images showing a garden replaced with a large concrete patio, illustrating facepalm moments in basic logic.

    maru_badaque Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ange_marsden avatar
    Ange Marsden
    Ange Marsden
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get yourselves a President who plants orchards and gives the fruit away

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    How Is This Always Legal?

    Tweet showing frustration over student debt payments, highlighting a facepalm moment of absent basic logic in loan repayment.

    manchesterMan0098 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Progressive interest has ALWAYS been a scam. Doesn't matter whether it's a student loan, a car loan, a credit card, anything.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Fairytale

    Reddit post humorously highlighting a facepalm moment showcasing absent basic logic in a surprising Hansel and Gretel comment.

    Extension-Ad5345 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    How Did This Happen?

    Tweet highlighting how basic logic is absent in understanding economic changes affecting US families over time.

    emily-is-happy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Because You Voted Against It...that's Why

    High-speed train prototype revealed in China, highlighting facepalm moments of absent basic logic in infrastructure progress.

    Comfortable-Hall326 , trouble_man90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    That Should Work Every Time

    Tweet showing a facepalm moment with flawed logic about geoengineering and cloud seeding for wildfires in California.

    Deedogg11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    "How Dare Japan Not Cater To My Every Need?"

    Handwritten sign in Japan saying menu is Japanese only, highlighting facepalm moments showing absence of basic logic.

    Merchant_Alert , callistoroll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    A World For Billionaires

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment about ignoring basic logic related to energy, healthcare, and peace industries.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom , mhdksafa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    I Wish All Billions Were Like This

    Elderly man in a dark suit seated at a table, illustrating a facepalm moment showing absent basic logic.

    manchesterMan0098 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    We Gotta Study This Guy’s Brain

    Red vehicle covered with conflicting political and pride stickers showing facepalm moments of absent basic logic.

    Vloodzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, we don't. We just need to lobotomize him. No, really: https://www.zmescience.com/science/news-science/this-study-finds-a-chilling-link-between-personality-type-and-trump-support/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR7qCZXQaX_LWVtceabSdRbHOrgDmtZ7qqQoarrmO5ArtowGLGKffQPSvwBRjg_aem_-FBcdUSBjaX2ZVp0lAkZTg

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    A Wonderful Pipe Dream

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment about birthright citizenship with flawed logic and public reaction.

    hollyannemorabito Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Fb Memory From 12 Years Ago

    Man making a facepalm-worthy statement about giving more money to the rich, showing absence of basic logic.

    Quick_Assignment_725 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    The Irony... It Burns

    Firefighters at a burning house illustrating basic logic facepalm moment with socialism and capitalism captions.

    OCDDAVID777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Best Of Luck, Y'all. We're In Big Trouble

    Tweet screenshot showing a facepalm moment with a confusing quote about military strategy from Donald Trump.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has Trump ever managed to answer a.question with a coherent sentence.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Wife Got Deported Because Of Trump’s Policies, But I’m Still ‘All In

    Social media post showing a family supporting Trump despite personal hardships, highlighting facepalm moments and absent basic logic.

    VillageLate8993 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!