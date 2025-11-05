ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of extreme sports, what comes to mind? Perhaps skydiving, parachuting, big wave surfing or even base jumping? Today's adrenalin junkies face their fair share of risks. But they pale in comparison to what some of our ancestors endured in the name of fun.

Sport back then was filled with pain, brutality and chaos. And many spectators craved violence in the way modern fans wish for overtime or penalties. An event often wasn’t even worth watching unless it ended with someone being carried off the pitch, sometimes to their grave.

One of the wildest parts is that brutal games weren't seen as barbaric. They were sacred, celebrated, and many times, a ticket to glory. To many ancient civilizations, pain was the price of honor. And any blood spilled was a symbol of devotion, power or divinity.

Bored Panda has put together an epic list of some of the most hectic, ancient extreme sports, for you to scroll through before the next big league match. We also explore why some people are drawn to dangerous sports. You'll find that info between the images.