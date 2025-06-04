“AITA For Exposing My Sister’s Fake Cancer To Our Parents After She Refused To Come Clean?”
A cancer diagnosis is one of the most devastating things a person can hear from their doctor. The National Cancer Institute estimates that roughly two million people will be diagnosed with cancer in 2025 in the U.S. And 618,120 of those will most likely not make it.
The disease is no laughing matter, but one woman still decided to use it as a scapegoat for her financial troubles, lying to her parents and sister that she has cancer so they would help her cover the rent. However, her sister soon found out and exposed her to their parents.
Cancer is a serious disease, but one woman faked it to get financial help from her parents
Her sister found out about the lie and exposed her to their parents
People had little sympathy for the faker: “Your sister spat in the face of all cancer patients and survivors”
Others pointed out how unethical it was for the sister to snoop around like that
Was it just me, or did others speed through the comments looking for what the loony YTA brigade were going to say? Only to find none. I agree about the dubious ethics (and possible legal issues) around the way the OP found out, but boy, what an AH her sister is to put the family through that.
I wonder if this is a fake story. Because health workers can get in serious trouble when they discuss a patient's health situation without permission, so it kinda seems unlikely. It could be that OP is from a country where there aren't laws about that, and of course not everybody follows the law. But people make up a lot of fake stories online, so that seems more likely.
