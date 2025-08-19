Friend’s Boyfriend Says Woman’s Body Count Must Be “Real Bad,” She Exposes His Girlfriend’s Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

In the middle of the last century, the French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre once said: “Hell is other people.” He meant, of course, that many folks just selfishly neglect the feelings of others, even close ones, putting themselves first. And then, getting some backlash, genuinely take offense to this.

The story we’re going to tell you today, from the user u/Particular-Gold-7400, tells us precisely that the inappropriate frankness of other people can turn out with a completely unexpected twist – and ultimately cost a lot. So please reread this story before you start gossiping about someone, if you suddenly get the urge to.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post has a friend of the same age who has been dating her boyfriend for 2 years

Image credits: Tim Mossholder / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Recently, they were all partying somewhere, and the conversation was centered around their intimate lives

Image credits: Particular-Gold-7400

Image credits: Min Ah / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author’s friend unexpectedly told everyone that the OP lost her virginity at 14, and the boyfriend started judging and even mocking her over this

Image credits: Particular-Gold-7400

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author lost it and responded with another revelation about her and her friend’s body count

Image credits: Particular-Gold-7400

Now it was the man’s turn to lose it – and he lashed out at his partner for lying to him about her past

The Original poster (OP) says that she and her best friend are 21 years old, and her friend has been dating her boyfriend for two years. Well, more precisely, she probably already had been dating him. The indirect cause of all this was actually our heroine. And here’s why.

Recently, the friends were partying, and at some point, the conversation turned to each other’s intimate lives. Suddenly, the friend decided to reveal her personal secret to everyone, and she said that the OP lost her virginity at 14. The friend’s boyfriend seized on this fact and began to rant about how “wicked” her body count must be at this point.

In fact, the author’s body count was only three guys, including her current boyfriend, while the body count of the hypocrite friend had already reached three dozen. So our heroine, being completely upset by this friend’s unexpected candor, decided to respond in kind – and she reminded her friend and boyfriend of this statistic.

Obviously, this data was a real revelation for the guy, because he immediately switched to lashing out at the girlfriend. That was the end of the party, and the next day, the friend wrote the OP a long and wrathful essay, literally accusing her of ruining her relationship, saying that “she’d never exposed her like that.”

Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“I must say that this literally looks like a classic double standard in communication, when a person accuses another of what they actually did to them,” says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “Simply because they are interested exclusively in themselves, their feelings, and relationships.”

“As for this situation, there’s an unspoken rule that you should not discuss other people’s intimate lives without their consent – but here, obviously, this woman’s friend was the first to break this rule in public. Well, her reaction was quite harsh – but it is still understandable.”

“Apparently, the now ex-friend lied to her boyfriend about her past, and now she’s trying to blame the possible breakup on this woman. I wouldn’t be actually surprised if she starts spreading unflattering gossip about her among mutual friends in the future,” Maria concludes.

As for the comments from netizens about the situation described, in addition to obvious jokes about the moral character of both ex-friends and the “innocent” boyfriend, people mostly express the opinion that the friend herself is to blame for what actually happened.

“She got what she deserved. She had it coming the moment she forgot there are boundaries,” someone summed up quite reasonably. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this story? Please feel free to share your ideas and thoughts in the comments below this post.

Most people in the comments believed that the author wasn’t wrong here, as she definitely said this in response to the friend’s words

