“Put It Back”: Experts Weigh In On The “Alien” Fish Pulled From The Depths By Deep-Sea Fisherman
Animals, News

“Put It Back”: Experts Weigh In On The “Alien” Fish Pulled From The Depths By Deep-Sea Fisherman

Roman Fedortsov, a Russian fisherman, shared a video of a strange-looking fish he pulled from the depths, sparking quite a bit of curiosity among social media users. 

The specimen Fedortsov placed at the edge of his boat looked like a bloated, slimy gray blob. 

However, what stunned observers the most was its peculiar face, which many likened to an alien—one that didn’t seem particularly happy to visit our planet.

Highlights
  • Russian fisherman Roman Fedortsov sparked curiosity after sharing a video of a strange-looking fish with a swollen appearance.
  • The fish is a smooth lumpsucker, which do not typically look that bloated.
  • Experts have shared their theories as to why the fish appeared that way and details about its species.

People quickly compared it to characters like Megamind, Krang from the Ninja Turtles, and even the aliens from Mars Attacks

“Are you chopping aliens’ heads for views?” one user joked.

“I always knew they were somewhere around,” someone else commented.

“It has a bigger brain than some people I know,” a third user chimed in, while another requested, “Ok, we saw it, now put it back.”

RELATED:

    Fisherman Roman Fedortsov shared one of his strangest catches with his 615,000 Instagram followers
    Deep-sea fisherman in orange gear handling nets on a boat, related to "alien" fish discovery.

    Image credits: Roberta Sant’Anna/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “My morning face,” a separate user quipped.

    The unique creature is a smooth lumpsucker, also known as a smooth lumpfish.

    “These fish are usually found in midwater depths of the North Pacific Ocean and are not often encountered,” Dr. Todd Clardy, Collection Manager of Ichthyology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, explained to Bored Panda.

    “They do come close to shore from December through June to reproduce. We are at about the midpoint of their spawning season, so perhaps that is why the fish was captured.”

    Fedortsov caught an unusually swollen smooth lumpsucker

    Deep-sea fisherman holding an unusual "alien" fish with dark, mottled skin near the ocean.

    Image credits: Глеб Колесников / GBIF (Not the actual photo)

    These fish are so rare that the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, which tracks the conservation status of thousands of organisms, has not yet evaluated the species, Aptocyclus ventricosus.

    “That generally means that so little is known about the species that it is not possible to evaluate its conservation status.”

    Smooth lumpsuckers have a high water content in their tissues and round, bulbous bodies. As Dr. Clardy explained, this is a characteristic of Cyclopteridae, the family of fish to which their species belongs.

    Deep-sea fisherman discovers unusual "alien" fish on rusty boat surface.

    Image credits: rfedortsov_official_account

    Though they’re not the best swimmers in the Pacific, they have a pelvic sucking disc that helps them survive after birth.

    “This is where elements of the pelvic fin are fused in a way to form a suction cup.

    “Although the adults swim around in the open water, the young live in intertidal areas where wave action can be strong. They can stick themselves to rocks with this sucking disc and stay in place in rough surf.”

    Many netizens said the specimen looked straight out of a sci-fi film


    But what about the viral fish’s extremely swollen appearance? The high water content in its body does not explain its uniquely bloated look, the expert said.

    Nor does barotrauma, a condition in which a fish’s swim bladder expands due to pressure differences when being rapidly brought to the surface.

    “When their swim bladder expands rapidly, fish can often puff up unnaturally and look very strange. 

    “However, this is not the case for this fish because Aptocyclus ventricosus does not have a swim bladder. There is no swim bladder to puff up!

    “I assume this is just how a large, freshly caught Aptocyclus ventricosus looks, which is pretty cool to me!”

    Smooth lumpsuckers live in the North Pacific Ocean and are not often encountered

    Deep-sea view with sunlight filtering through water, illustrating alien fish habitat.

    Image credits: Sarah Lee / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Map showing locations where deep-sea fishermen found unusual fish.

    Image credits: GBIF / OpenStreetMap

    Dr. Mark Sabaj, Collection Manager of Fishes at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, offers a different theory. He suggests that the fish’s unusually swollen appearance may be due to something it ate.

    “This particular one may have just eaten something large (like a jellyfish), and its entire body (including a belly full of jellyfish) bloated after being removed from the pressure of the ocean depths,” he told Bored Panda.

    This fish’s adult maximum size is around 40 cm (15 in)

    Deep-sea fisherman discovers unusual "alien" fish on sandy surface.

    Image credits: Alexander Shienok / GBIF (Not the actual photo)

    As Dr. Sabaj shared, smooth lumpsuckers are an important part of the food chain since they’re food for Steller’s sea lions, seals, and other marine mammals.

    “Although its flesh is edible, it is not typically eaten by people, except for those looking for an exotic meal,” he said, adding that natives of the Commander Islands fed these fish to their dogs.

    Dr. Todd Clardy shared a photo of the specimen from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County to show how different they look from the fresh specimen Fedortsov caught

    Deep-sea "alien" fish specimen on display in a laboratory setting, surrounded by jars.

    Image credits: Dr. Todd Clardy/Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

    According to Dr. Ralf Britz, Head of the Ichthyology Section at the Senckenberg Society for Natural Research, the lumpsucker that Fedortsov reeled in is a mature female.

    This fish’s adult maximum size is around 40 cm (15 in), and it can reach a weight of 2.3 kg (5 lbs).

    Dr. Britz said: “The smaller male protects the eggs until they hatch. The fish in the image is a mature female, in which ovaries can account for 40% of body mass.

    “Male parental care is quite common among fishes that exhibit parental care and much more common than female parental care.

    “Snakehead fishes, labyrinth fishes, blennies, sticklebacks, and gobies are just a handful of examples of fishes with male parental care.”

    “We are not alone,” one social media user joked, as others compared the fish to an alien

    Tweet response about an "alien" fish, reads "put it back," dated Feb 26, 2025.

    Image credits: PlebeianPepe

    Tweet about "alien" fish, mentioning missed calls from CIA.

    Image credits: indigowife

    Tweet about an "alien" fish by deep-sea fisherman, saying "Throw Yakub back! Leave my daddy alone!

    Image credits: barnaclebill35

    Comment on alien fish by deep-sea fisherman tweet; user dislikes the catch.

    Image credits: probablynottah

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to an "alien" fish discovery by a deep-sea fisherman.

    Image credits: Joe_Halloween

    Tweet by Shane Donovan joking about an alien fish, mentioning "proof of the underwater aliens.

    Image credits: S_D_Donovan

    Tweet reaction to a deep-sea fisherman's "alien" fish with a comment about life being stranger than fiction.

    Image credits: 44pers

    Tweet reaction to alien fish discovery by deep-sea fisherman: "WTF is even that?!

    Image credits: NavarroThinker

    Tweet about deep-sea fisherman encountering 'alien' fish in the ocean.

    Image credits: geralt_of_rivi

    Tweet expressing concern about the third deep-sea fish surfacing in recent weeks; discussion on alien fish.

    Image credits: AnonWyatt6

    Tweet response about deep-sea fisherman and "alien" fish, expressing hesitance to go far into the water.

    Image credits: king_wicker

    Tweet about ocean exploration versus Mars, highlighting unknowns of deep-sea fish.

    Image credits: MallowsToast

    Social media post by Vandarte about an "alien" fish discovery, stating: "We are not alone.

    Image credits: vandarte34

