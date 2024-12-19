ADVERTISEMENT

Oceans are full of life that we tend to overlook. However, some photographers are determined to capture its vast beauty and share it with the world.

Rachel Moore is a French photographer who has been sailing around the globe since 2016. Since then, she has taken award-winning shots spreading awareness to hopefully ignite a global dialogue on marine conservation. Marine life is fragile, and unfortunately, Rachel had to experience some tragic moments herself. Recently, she took a beautiful picture of a whale's eye, only to learn that the very next day, the whale nicknamed "Sweet Girl," passed due to a fast-moving ship. Such and similar cases inspire Rachel to persevere and stand up tirelessly for the protection of ocean life.

In the list below, we selected photos from Rachel's gallery to show how magnificent marine life can be and how important it is to preserve it.

More info: Instagram | rachelmoorephotos.com | change.org