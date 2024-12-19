ADVERTISEMENT

Oceans are full of life that we tend to overlook. However, some photographers are determined to capture its vast beauty and share it with the world.

Rachel Moore is a French photographer who has been sailing around the globe since 2016. Since then, she has taken award-winning shots spreading awareness to hopefully ignite a global dialogue on marine conservation. Marine life is fragile, and unfortunately, Rachel had to experience some tragic moments herself. Recently, she took a beautiful picture of a whale's eye, only to learn that the very next day, the whale nicknamed "Sweet Girl," passed due to a fast-moving ship. Such and similar cases inspire Rachel to persevere and stand up tirelessly for the protection of ocean life.

In the list below, we selected photos from Rachel's gallery to show how magnificent marine life can be and how important it is to preserve it.

More info: Instagram | rachelmoorephotos.com | change.org

#1

Close-up image of marine life, showcasing the intricate details of a whale's eye.

RELATED:
    #2

    Shark swimming through a dense school of fish, showcasing incredible marine life.

    #3

    Marine life photo: a diver swims near a majestic whale in clear blue ocean waters.

    #4

    Close-up of marine life showing the detailed eye and textured skin of a whale, captured by photographer Rachel Moore.

    #5

    Silhouette of a diver surrounded by marine life in an underwater cave, with glowing blue water.

    #6

    Diver swimming gracefully with whales in an incredible marine life scene captured underwater.

    #7

    Marine life: A baby whale swims alongside its mother in clear blue ocean waters.

    #8

    Diver encounters majestic whales underwater, showcasing marine life.

    #9

    Three humpback whales gracefully swimming underwater, showcasing stunning marine life.

    #10

    Black and white photo of a shark swimming, showcasing marine life.

    #11

    Marine life in ocean depth with shark and whales amidst sunlit water.

    donnieb826
Donald
    Donald
    Donald
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oceanic white tip, False Killer Whales and Humpbacks, oh my!

    #12

    Three humpback whales swimming gracefully, showcasing incredible marine life.

    #13

    Close-up of a whale underwater showcasing incredible marine life.

    #14

    Diver swimming near a majestic whale, showcasing stunning marine life.

    #15

    Sharks swimming in clear blue water, showcasing marine life diversity.

    #16

    Close-up of vibrant marine life with rainbow hues on a stingray's skin.

    #17

    Marine life photo featuring a pod of whales swimming underwater.

    #18

    Marine life photography of a swimmer surrounded by sharks in deep blue water.

    #19

    Marine life: underwater shot of a humpback whale swimming gracefully beneath the ocean surface.

    #20

    Sharks swimming among fish in a deep ocean scene, capturing stunning marine life.

    #21

    Captivating marine life photo of a humpback whale swimming underwater in an ocean.

    #22

    Three dolphins swimming underwater, showcasing marine life.

    #23

    Marine life photo of a diver swimming alongside a majestic humpback whale near the ocean surface.

    #24

    Diver swimming amid a large school of fish in a vibrant underwater scene, showcasing incredible marine life.

    #25

    Marine life photo of a shark group swimming over coral, with a diver in the background.

    #26

    Hammerhead shark swimming in clear ocean water, showcasing the beauty of marine life.

    #27

    Silhouette of a manta ray swimming in blue ocean waters, showcasing marine life.

    #28

    Hand touching a stingray underwater, showcasing incredible marine life photography.

    #29

    A stunning underwater photo of marine life showing a large whale swimming in the ocean.

    #30

    Shark swimming under sunlit water, showcasing incredible marine life photography.

    #31

    A humpback whale swims near the surface as a hand reaches towards it, showcasing incredible marine life.

    #32

    Sunlit marine life including numerous sharks swimming in deep blue ocean waters.

    #33

    Diver explores vibrant marine life near a coral reef, surrounded by schools of fish in clear blue water.

    #34

    Diver surrounded by sharks in a mesmerizing display of marine life.

    #35

    Stunning underwater photo of a marine life, showcasing a whale just below the surface.

    #36

    Close-up of a whale underwater, showcasing marine life.

    #37

    Close-up of a majestic humpback whale underwater, showcasing incredible marine life.

    #38

    Whale swimming beneath seaweed in clear ocean, showcasing incredible marine life.

    #39

    Marine life captured: two majestic whales swimming underwater.

    savannahnewman
Montanavanna
    Montanavanna
    Montanavanna
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Whales swimming like this makes me think they are dancing. It looks like a dance in slow motion. Very enjoyable.

    #40

    Two dolphins swimming gracefully in deep blue ocean, captured in stunning marine life photography.

    #41

    Two humpback whales gracefully swimming underwater, captured in stunning marine life photography.

    #42

    Sharks swimming in the ocean, showcasing incredible marine life photography by Rachel Moore.

