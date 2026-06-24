Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Viral “Dopamine Sites” Hooking Gen Z Sparks Worry As Experts Reveal Dark Side Of The New Trend
A young person with a messy bun looking down at their phone, engaged with a dopamine site.
Social Issues, Society

Viral “Dopamine Sites” Hooking Gen Z Sparks Worry As Experts Reveal Dark Side Of The New Trend

Interview With Expert
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Z in South Korea are increasingly turning to so-called “dopamine sites” that simulate real experiences and help them feel less alone.

These range from fake delivery apps that let users fill a cart and simulate an order that is never actually placed to virtual “smoke break rooms” where people interact with strangers and watch a timer count down.

Highlights
  • Dopamine sites that simulate transactions and social interaction are becoming increasingly popular among South Korean youth.
  • Examples include fake food delivery apps and virtual break rooms where people pretend to be at the office together.
  • Dr. Pamela Rutledge analyzed this trend and explained why it's a double-edged sword for users.

To understand whether these platforms are taking a mental health toll on their users, Bored Panda spoke with Dr. Pamela Rutledge, an expert in the psychological impact of media and technology.

RELATED:

    Gen Z is getting into “dopamine sites,” apps that simulate real-life experiences like ordering food and interacting with co-workers
    A worried Gen Z girl showing the dark side of new trend related to viral dopamine sites.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To illustrate the trend, The Korea Times cites the experience of a 25-year-old office worker named Kim, who, at two in the morning, browses a fake food delivery app without spending any money.

    The platform, whose name is a spoof of a popular food delivery company, is designed to look like a real food delivery app, allowing users to read reviews, choose menu items, and add them to a cart.

    The only difference is that the order is never placed. Still, this doesn’t matter to users, who say the app helps them resist late-night cravings. 

    A Gen Z boy engaged with his phone, potentially on viral dopamine sites, highlighting the new trend.

    Image credits: Artem Podrez/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    “It somehow feels like I actually ordered something,” Kim said, adding that the app benefits both his well-being and his budget.

    “There are many times when I crave food late at night but hold back to save money. It feels like a real delivery app, so I somehow keep looking at it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One type is fake food delivery apps where you scroll menus and add items to your cart… but nothing gets deliveredA person holding a takeout box, representing instant gratification from viral dopamine sites and the new trend.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    Kim said using the app “relieves a little stress” from his workday. Despite placing no actual order, fake delivery apps allow him to “zone out for a moment.”

    “The site doesn’t allow orders anyway, so I can keep browsing without pressure,” the Gen Zer explained. “It feels like looking at food photos online. As I browse, my mood somehow gets a little better.” 

    A Korean food delivery app interface, illustrating a dopamine site and the new trend of immediate satisfaction.

    Image credits: The Korea Times

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Similarly, another site simulates a smoke break room at work. It features a “Start” button and a real-time display of who else is online, allowing users to chat with one another and experience the atmosphere of taking a break together, per The Korea Times.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anonymous users leave messages such as “I’m getting through another day” and “I want to go home.”

    Like the fake delivery app, this site simulates a real-world activity that gives users pleasure. And just like the app, users don’t have to complete any transaction or step outside their homes.

    Another is virtual “smoke rooms” where strangers log in to take a break together
    Gen Z employees at an office with a foosball table, showing a potential distraction from viral dopamine sites.

    Image credits: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    Lee, a 24-year-old college student, visits the site to relieve stress during exam periods or when he struggles to focus while working on assignments.

    “I’m not actually sm*king, but it feels like I’m taking a break with someone, so it’s strangely comforting,” he explained.

    The site makes him feel less alone, allowing him to share a virtual space with others who find themselves in similar situations. 

    A screen displaying a vertical white bar with a brown base, symbolizing a dopamine site, amidst a black background.

    Image credits: The Korea Times

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When I go on the site while studying alone, it feels like other people are struggling, too, so I somehow feel less lonely,” Lee said.

    While many of these platforms may be new, people have long turned to digital and mental spaces for comfort.

    Dr. Rutledge compared the “dopamine sites” to simulation games and even activities like daydreaming or reading a novel.

    Dr. Pamela Rutledge, an expert in the psychological effects of technology, said the appeal comes from anticipation
    Two young professionals having lunch outdoors, discussing the dark side of dopamine sites.

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The human brain responds to anticipation, imagination, and mental simulation, not just outcomes,” the psychologist said.

    “The reward center triggers from the anticipation of pleasurable activities, such as shopping, eating, traveling, or socializing, rather than the experience itself.

    “Browsing a simulated food delivery app engages many of the psychological processes involved in real activities, such as imagining tastes, comparing options, planning uses, and experiencing a sense of possibility and control even without a transaction.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Three young adults in a modern kitchen, likely discussing the new trend of dopamine sites.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    These activities may be particularly appealing during periods of stress or uncertainty, Dr. Rutledge explained, noting that they provide a low-risk environment where people can explore desires and experience temporary escape from their stressful routines.

    As with most technological tools, the risks of “dopamine sites” depend more on how people use them than on the design of the apps themselves. 

    “Dopamine sites” are best as a light escape, not something that replaces meaningful real-life activitiesA young woman looking distressed while using a laptop, representing the worry caused by dopamine sites.

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    If users replace real-life activities, such as socializing, with the apps, or if they become frustrated by browsing items they cannot afford, the benefits quickly vanish.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A virtual experience can add positively to real life through entertainment, stress relief, or imaginative play. 

    “The risk is if it replaces meaningful real-world activities, relationships, or responsibilities or if simulated purchases increase a sense of deprivation or negative social comparison.

    “It’s fun shopping for the perfect Rolex, but not fun if you feel frustrated, angry, or deprived that you can’t have it.”

    A person holding a smartphone with a blank screen, symbolizing engagement with dopamine sites.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author of Exploring Positive Psychology stressed that these experiences aren’t inherently harmful or beneficial. Whether they have a positive or negative impact depends on the individual, the context, and the role the activity plays in their life.

    The key question is whether the experience leaves you feeling recharged or just more stuck
    A young woman, representing Gen Z, absorbed by her smartphone, highlighting the concern of dopamine sites and new trend.

    Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The questions to ask yourself are: How does the experience make me feel? Am I restored, entertained, or energized vs angry or deprived?

    “Why am I doing this? It is for entertainment or coping vs avoiding something or in place of something?

    “Media has always allowed people to experience emotions, social connection, and meaning symbolically. Digital platforms just give us interactive and immersive ways to do it.”

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT