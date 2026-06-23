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Man “traumatized” after discovering old classmate has been using fake photos to pretend they have a family
A man holds a baby wearing sunglasses. The image relates to a man traumatized by fake family photos.
Social Issues, Society

Man “traumatized” after discovering old classmate has been using fake photos to pretend they have a family

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A Singaporean man said he was left “traumatized” after discovering that an ex-classmate had created several AI-generated pictures of them together to fulfill her fantasies.

The images reportedly depicted the pair going on dates and him holding a newborn that did not exist.

The case, reported by The Straits Times, highlights the dangers of artificial intelligence in an age when millions of people post pictures on social media without thinking about who might see them or how they might be used.

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    Highlights
    • A Singaporean man woke up to find that a former classmate had used artificial intelligence to edit his pictures, making them appear to be a couple.
    • The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, claimed that the man was her fiancé and that they had a baby together.
    • The man has taken legal action under the country's Protection from Harassment Act.

    A man was stunned to discover a former classmate had used AI to create fake images portraying them as a couple with a baby
    A woman on a laptop discovers fake photos, feeling traumatized by the classmate's deception.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    It all began last December, when Luke, who used a pseudonym to protect his identity, was alerted by a friend to pictures of him living a parallel, fake life.

    Luke, a single administrative assistant, only realized who the woman in the pictures was after a few weeks.

    “I spoke no more than two sentences to her when we were in school,” the man said of his former classmate, who he had last seen 15 years ago.

    A family walking through a field, where fake photos were used to pretend they had a family.

    Image credits: ryanking999/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The man explained that he had been completely unaware of the woman’s obsession with him when they were in school.

    “From the very few times I’ve seen or had any interactions with her, I had no idea she was capable of doing this.”

    One of the pictures posted on the woman’s Instagram account reportedly showed her pregnant, while another showed the fake family with a caption that read, “My boys.” 

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    The man said it was “traumatizing” to see what his classmate, whom he hadn’t seen in over a decade, had done
    A man smiles, traumatized by the discovery that fake photos were used to pretend he had a family.

    Image credits: masrusdyanamr/Threads

    According to The Straits Times, the woman’s account has since been deactivated.

    “It’s traumatizing to learn that your pictures were used in such an elaborate narrative,” Luke said of his classmate’s social media content featuring them as a happy couple.

    Not only did the woman use Luke’s social media photos, but she also included his sister‘s young children.

    A man holds a baby, while fake photos were used to pretend they have a family, causing trauma.

    Image credits: masrusdyanamr/Threads

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    A social media comment about a man traumatized by fake photos, used to pretend he had a family.

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    A social media post from a man traumatized by a classmate using fake photos to pretend to have a family.

    “We were very worried and concerned that this stranger has photos and videos of my children stored in her phone and was sharing them online as and when she likes,” Luke’s sister said.

    In one of the doctored images, the woman, who claimed to be Luke’s fianceé, made it appear as though she was photographing her “niece and nephew.”

    Seeing her children’s photos used in the elaborate narrative left Luke’s sister feeling “paranoid and anxious” about what she posts on social media.

    The woman claimed that she acted “out of love”Three students, including a man, look at a laptop, related to the classmate using fake photos to pretend to have a family.

    Image credits: Odua Images/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    The victim’s sister reportedly tried to contact the woman to request that she take down the AI-generated posts, but she never heard back.

    This prompted her to make a social media post about the incident on the Meta-owned platform Threads. Shared on June 7, the post went viral, receiving 12,000 likes and pushing the woman to finally respond to Luke’s sister.

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    “She said she did it out of love for my brother,” Luke’s sister explained. “Living in this fairy-tale world and getting attention made her feel happy and good.”

    A pregnant woman holding baby shoes, related to the classmate using fake photos to pretend to have a family.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    As a result of the incident, both Luke and his sister have made their social media accounts private.

    Luke had filed a police report against his former classmate, but he was reportedly advised to pursue legal action under Singapore’s Protection from Harassment Act.

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    According to lawyer Kevin Liew, the Act can cover AI-generated photos, impersonation, and false online posts.

    A social media post about Obsession Singapore version, relating to a man traumatized by a classmate using fake photos.

    A social media post about not posting photos of children, after a man was traumatized by a classmate using fake photos.

    Liew told The Straits Times that the Act does not require evidence that the defendant intended to harass the complainant.

    “It is enough that the conduct is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, which may be proven by the fabricated relationship, the fake pregnancy and the use of family pictures,” explained the crime practice head at law firm Gloria James-Civetta and Co.

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    The man has taken legal action under Singapore’s Protection from Harassment Act
    A woman looking traumatized while using her phone, discovering old classmate's fake photos.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    After an application is filed, both parties meet in court and may be directed to attend mediation to resolve the matter.

    If the parties are unable to reach an agreement, the case proceeds to trial, where the court determines whether to grant a protection order.

    In addition to claiming to be Luke’s fiancée, the woman posed as Luke himself.

    Several people reportedly contacted Luke’s sister to warn her that the woman had used Luke’s pictures to befriend them on various platforms.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    While posing as Luke, she allegedly established online relationships, some dating back to 2017.

    Clinical psychologist Carol Balhetchet said the woman’s behavior suggests she may be suffering from delusional thinking.

    “This can go on forever until such time as there is a situation – good or bad in her head – for her to finally get in physical contact with her victim,” Balhetchet noted.

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    Image credits: Africa Studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    The case comes two years after a Singaporean model was blackmailed with explicit AI-generated images of herself after posing for an audition.

    According to the South China Morning Post, the scammer threatened to release the edited images if she did not pay him thousands of dollars.

    Image credits: Studio Romantic/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The model filed a police report, describing the experience as “traumatizing.”

    “At that point in time, I just forced myself to do it because I didn’t want someone else to go through this,” she said.

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    Last November, Singapore passed a bill to protect victims of online harms. The legislation reportedly addresses 13 categories of online harm, including online harassment and doctored intimate images.

    “This lady needs professional help,” one netizen commentedA screenshot of a comment saying Yikes what sort of femcel energy is this, related to the man traumatized by fake photos.

    A screenshot of a comment from _Deshkar_ about fake photos and different kinds of people.

    A screenshot of a comment from SGPrepperz about not posting kids photos online due to fake photos.

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    A screenshot of a comment from Intentionallyabadger about a similar incident to fake photos.

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    A screenshot of a comment from Imperiax731st about discovering fake photos and imaginary dates.

    A screenshot of a comment from LightBluely about fake photos and the dangers of AI.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the extreme nature of a classmate's fake photos delusion.

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    Screenshot of a comment referencing Baby Reindeer in relation to a classmate using fake photos.

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    Screenshot of a comment about innocent people caught in the fake photos scheme by a classmate.

    Screenshot of a comment stating the classmate using fake photos needs professional help.

    Screenshot of a comment on AI regulation after a classmate used fake photos to pretend they have a family.

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    Man traumatized after discovering old classmate using fake photos to pretend they have a family: an online comment suggesting to fight AI with AI and flood the narrative with slop, so none can be trusted and will accelerate the will to seek new sources of truth.

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    Man traumatized after discovering old classmate using fake photos to pretend they have a family: an online comment suggesting that the classmate must have been a top student back in school for the former schoolmate to be so obsessed over him.

    Man traumatized after discovering old classmate using fake photos to pretend they have a family: an online comment suggesting that whoever is doing it needs help.

    Man traumatized after discovering old classmate using fake photos to pretend they have a family: an online comment suggesting that people upload their family photos into platforms for some AI-generated portrait. Google is free, so why can't these people do their due diligence and understand what happens when their photos are uploaded online.

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    Man traumatized after discovering old classmate using fake photos to pretend they have a family: an online comment suggesting that it is scary for the man to be stalked or for a real newborn to be held like in the fake photo. Newborns have weak neck muscles, so when you hold them, especially in an upright non-leaning posture, you should support the head. This is how you know the photo is fake.

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    A comment from _Deshkar_ about a man discovering his classmate using fake photos, highlighting the traumatic experience.

    A comment from Mr_Rodeo_26 on the misuse of AI and fake photos, emphasizing the classmate's actions.

    A simple comment from Bitter-Delay6227 expressing sympathy for the man traumatized by fake photos.

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    A comment from Dismal-Refuse6987 on how excess free time and AI access led to fake photos and trauma.

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    A comment from Forward-Rub-2850 about a man's similar experience with fake photos and online claims.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is "traumatized" between quotes ?? What this poor man and his family went through IS traumatizing! That crazy woman should be locked up for life with no access to the internet.

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    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is "traumatized" between quotes ?? What this poor man and his family went through IS traumatizing! That crazy woman should be locked up for life with no access to the internet.

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