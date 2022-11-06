Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"I Ended Up Losing My Mind": Man Asks If He Was Wrong To Yell At His Wife After She Woke Him Up To Help With The Kids
37points
People, Relationships6 hours ago

“I Ended Up Losing My Mind”: Man Asks If He Was Wrong To Yell At His Wife After She Woke Him Up To Help With The Kids

Rasa Žilinskaitė and
Liucija Adomaite

Recently, a married man and a dad to two kids, a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, turned to the AITA community for advice. In a post that received 2.1k comments, the author Sayejav explained that lately he has been beyond exhausted, both due to deadlines at work and stress at home where his wife, a stay-at-home mother, has not been feeling much better.

“I was dragged to the hospital by my co-workers after nearly passing out for only walking. The doctor demanded that I take a week’s medical leave because I was already on the verge of a burnout,” Sayejav wrote. So after coming back home, the author asked his wife for “a day off from everything,” and they made an agreement.

However, it seems like there was a miscommunication between the two, and Sayejav went into a full-on breakdown.

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio

Later, the author shared some more details about the incident

Image credits: sayejav

And this is what people thought about this whole situation

[Reactions]

[some people pointed out that this amount of work is dangerous]

Rasa Žilinskaitė
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Rasa is a photo editor at Bored Panda, they have a college degree in photography and are currently studying sewing. Ever since childhood Rasa was interested in visual arts, including painting, photography, knitting and so on. When not at work or studying they like to knitting, cooking and spending quality time with their cats.

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

What do you think ?
POST
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
1 hour ago

So the guy is legitimately sick but she needs to go to yoga class? How is this even a question. Even housecleaning can wait. Health is more important

5
5points
reply
Esha
Esha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Im kind of on the fence about this one but NTA. If she said that she would give you a day off then why the sudden change in the morning? I believe she said "you're still a father tired or not. Well she still did say that she would give hime a day off gym or not...

2
2points
reply
Beck
Beck
Community Member
1 hour ago

He said if he gets a day off then so does she the next day or a later date. I guarantee on her whole day off she would make sure she did nothing with the kids. Crazy she asked him tobwatch them so she could do yoga after they agreed he gets a whole day off.

1
1point
reply
POST
