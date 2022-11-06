“I Ended Up Losing My Mind”: Man Asks If He Was Wrong To Yell At His Wife After She Woke Him Up To Help With The Kids
Recently, a married man and a dad to two kids, a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, turned to the AITA community for advice. In a post that received 2.1k comments, the author Sayejav explained that lately he has been beyond exhausted, both due to deadlines at work and stress at home where his wife, a stay-at-home mother, has not been feeling much better.
“I was dragged to the hospital by my co-workers after nearly passing out for only walking. The doctor demanded that I take a week’s medical leave because I was already on the verge of a burnout,” Sayejav wrote. So after coming back home, the author asked his wife for “a day off from everything,” and they made an agreement.
However, it seems like there was a miscommunication between the two, and Sayejav went into a full-on breakdown.
Later, the author shared some more details about the incident
So the guy is legitimately sick but she needs to go to yoga class? How is this even a question. Even housecleaning can wait. Health is more important
Im kind of on the fence about this one but NTA. If she said that she would give you a day off then why the sudden change in the morning? I believe she said "you're still a father tired or not. Well she still did say that she would give hime a day off gym or not...
He said if he gets a day off then so does she the next day or a later date. I guarantee on her whole day off she would make sure she did nothing with the kids. Crazy she asked him tobwatch them so she could do yoga after they agreed he gets a whole day off.
