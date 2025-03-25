Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Person Swaps Real Ring For A Fake To Keep It Safe, Fiancée’s Reaction Ends Their Engagement
Couples, Relationships

Person Swaps Real Ring For A Fake To Keep It Safe, Fiancée’s Reaction Ends Their Engagement

The ideal scenario of a proposal is that someone gets down on one knee, pops the question, the other party says “yes,” and then they live happily ever after.

But today’s Original Poster (OP) learned the hard way that reality often has a way of ruining even the best-laid plans. Imagine proposing at Coachella under the festival lights. It sounds romantic. Now imagine that moment unraveling into a spectacular disaster.

More info: Reddit

    Maybe honesty really is the best policy, or maybe some relationships are just meant to fall apart, no matter what

    Image credits: Burst / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author proposed to their girlfriend but kept the real ring because she had a tendency to be clumsy and they didn’t want her to lose it

    Image credit: Even_Phone1313

    Image credits: kroshka__nastya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Just like they had projected, the girlfriend lost the fake ring; however, she lied and said she had put it away for safety

    Image credit: Even_Phone1313

    Image credits: Hari Nandakumar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She asked where they got the ring in hopes of replacing it, but when she found out it was very expensive, she confessed

    Image credits: Tim Gouw / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author assured her that it was alright because they had the real ring, but this made her very angry because she had worried for nothing

    Image credit: Even_Phone1313

    In an update, they mentioned that the girlfriend had only been testing them as she didn’t really lose the ring but only went to get it appraised

    Everything seemed to be going great at first. The OP and their girlfriend were enjoying the second weekend of Coachella, soaking in the music and nostalgia. The OP’s plan was to propose, but with a stand-in ring, just because their girlfriend was quite clumsy and they wanted to protect the real thing. The proposal was a success, and the girlfriend was over the moon and adored the ring.

    But then, just as the OP had projected, their girlfriend lost the ring. And instead of confessing, she pretended she had stashed it away safely. Once they got home, panic set in. She tried to replace it, only to realize just how expensive it really was. That’s when she finally broke down and confessed.

    The OP reassured her that the lost ring wasn’t a big deal because the real one was safe and sound. However, instead of relief, the fiancée exploded. She lashed out, furious that she had spent the entire weekend sick with worry over a fake ring. In the heat of the argument, she mentioned some things she had apparently been bottling up and uttered words that couldn’t be taken back.

    And just like that, the engagement was over. The OP told her to leave, but she insisted she wasn’t leaving without the real ring, although they didn’t give it to her. On one hand, the OP feels like they dodged a bullet. On the other hand, they wonder if they should have just told her about the fake ring from the start.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    On his website, jewelry designer Albert Hern highlights what types of jewelry are usually of sentimental value. According to him, engagement rings are one of them, and they hold significant emotional value beyond their price. The selection of the ring, including the choice of metal, design, and stones, often has deep sentiments behind it, which could explain why the OP didn’t want anything to happen to the real ring.

    However, this prompted the girlfriend to lie, and Psychology Today explains that people often lie because whatever they are lying about means a lot to them. In many cases, though, lies are also told to control situations or manipulate outcomes to fit one’s desired narrative.

    They explain that sometimes, the truth may disappoint the other party, hence why they tell a lie instead. They further highlight that individuals who lie frequently may be concerned about losing respect or may even convince themselves that their version of the story is the truth.

    This is why BetterUp insists that communication is very important for healthy relationships. Without the ability to express feelings openly, relationships will struggle to progress. Sometimes, partners may not realize how their actions affect the other person, which makes clear and honest communication essential for growth and resolution.

    Netizens agreed that the OP was not in the wrong for using a stand-in engagement ring, but many questioned why they weren’t upfront about it to the fiancée, as some felt that losing even a fake ring would still be upsetting. However, most believed that her reaction and dishonesty were far worse than OP’s omission.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP should have told their fiancée about the fake ring from the start, or was their decision understandable? We would love to know your thoughts!

    After a lot of harsh words from her end, their engagement was broken off, and netizens believe the author dodged a bullet

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How she felt about the proposal depended on the ring. A yes like that is only a commitment until someone comes along with a higher bid for her affection.. Bullet dodged.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I honestly cannot work out which of these two is the more unhinged. They deserve each other, or perhaps they deserve no-one. The whole big 'proposal' thing passes me by, but could easily have been managed by him stating up front that it was a copy 'cos he didn't want to risk bringing the real ring (not suggesting that she would have lost it, but that he might, or it might have been stolen, whatever) . She seems to have behaved very oddly as well, but the timelines don't quite work with the story - she claimed to have lost it at the festival but she could not have had it appraised at that point so must have faked the loss before she knew it was fake. Yeah, something off here...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
