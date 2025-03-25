Person Swaps Real Ring For A Fake To Keep It Safe, Fiancée’s Reaction Ends Their Engagement

ADVERTISEMENT

The ideal scenario of a proposal is that someone gets down on one knee, pops the question, the other party says “yes,” and then they live happily ever after.

But today’s Original Poster (OP) learned the hard way that reality often has a way of ruining even the best-laid plans. Imagine proposing at Coachella under the festival lights. It sounds romantic. Now imagine that moment unraveling into a spectacular disaster.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Maybe honesty really is the best policy, or maybe some relationships are just meant to fall apart, no matter what

Share icon

Image credits: Burst / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author proposed to their girlfriend but kept the real ring because she had a tendency to be clumsy and they didn’t want her to lose it

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Even_Phone1313

Share icon

Image credits: kroshka__nastya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Just like they had projected, the girlfriend lost the fake ring; however, she lied and said she had put it away for safety

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Even_Phone1313

Share icon

Image credits: Hari Nandakumar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She asked where they got the ring in hopes of replacing it, but when she found out it was very expensive, she confessed

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credit: Even_Phone1313



Image credits: Tim Gouw / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The author assured her that it was alright because they had the real ring, but this made her very angry because she had worried for nothing



ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Even_Phone1313

Share icon

Image credits: Nick Karvounis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

In an update, they mentioned that the girlfriend had only been testing them as she didn’t really lose the ring but only went to get it appraised

Everything seemed to be going great at first. The OP and their girlfriend were enjoying the second weekend of Coachella, soaking in the music and nostalgia. The OP’s plan was to propose, but with a stand-in ring, just because their girlfriend was quite clumsy and they wanted to protect the real thing. The proposal was a success, and the girlfriend was over the moon and adored the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

But then, just as the OP had projected, their girlfriend lost the ring. And instead of confessing, she pretended she had stashed it away safely. Once they got home, panic set in. She tried to replace it, only to realize just how expensive it really was. That’s when she finally broke down and confessed.

The OP reassured her that the lost ring wasn’t a big deal because the real one was safe and sound. However, instead of relief, the fiancée exploded. She lashed out, furious that she had spent the entire weekend sick with worry over a fake ring. In the heat of the argument, she mentioned some things she had apparently been bottling up and uttered words that couldn’t be taken back.

And just like that, the engagement was over. The OP told her to leave, but she insisted she wasn’t leaving without the real ring, although they didn’t give it to her. On one hand, the OP feels like they dodged a bullet. On the other hand, they wonder if they should have just told her about the fake ring from the start.

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

On his website, jewelry designer Albert Hern highlights what types of jewelry are usually of sentimental value. According to him, engagement rings are one of them, and they hold significant emotional value beyond their price. The selection of the ring, including the choice of metal, design, and stones, often has deep sentiments behind it, which could explain why the OP didn’t want anything to happen to the real ring.

However, this prompted the girlfriend to lie, and Psychology Today explains that people often lie because whatever they are lying about means a lot to them. In many cases, though, lies are also told to control situations or manipulate outcomes to fit one’s desired narrative.

They explain that sometimes, the truth may disappoint the other party, hence why they tell a lie instead. They further highlight that individuals who lie frequently may be concerned about losing respect or may even convince themselves that their version of the story is the truth.

This is why BetterUp insists that communication is very important for healthy relationships. Without the ability to express feelings openly, relationships will struggle to progress. Sometimes, partners may not realize how their actions affect the other person, which makes clear and honest communication essential for growth and resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens agreed that the OP was not in the wrong for using a stand-in engagement ring, but many questioned why they weren’t upfront about it to the fiancée, as some felt that losing even a fake ring would still be upsetting. However, most believed that her reaction and dishonesty were far worse than OP’s omission.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP should have told their fiancée about the fake ring from the start, or was their decision understandable? We would love to know your thoughts!

After a lot of harsh words from her end, their engagement was broken off, and netizens believe the author dodged a bullet

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT