“The Ring Needs To Be Changed”: Man Wants To Pick Engagement Ring By Himself, Fails Miserably

ADVERTISEMENT

An engagement ring is a massive deal for many. While it may symbolize love and/or status, it’s a shiny little keepsake that every woman would want to keep for the rest of their life.

But is it the same case for an unattractive piece of jewelry? A woman encountered this problem when she received what she described as a “horrendous” and “impractical” ring from her fiancé.

It saddened her so much that it drove her to tears as the couple realized a few new things about themselves. Read through the entire story and see how it plays out.

RELATED:

A couple was nearly in shambles because of an unattractive engagement ring

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The woman described the heart-shaped piece of jewelry as “huge” and “gaudy”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

She shared a photo of it that confirmed her words

Share icon

Image credits: anon

ADVERTISEMENT

The author provided an update, saying she did speak to her husband and resolved the issue

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: anon

Healthy communication is a safeguard against resentment

The author’s biggest hurdle is communicating harsh sentiments to her husband without hurting him. At the same time, she avoids misinterpretation that may make her come off as shallow.

Healthy communication is essential in every relationship. It deepens intimacy and, as licensed therapist Dr. Jaclyn Gulotta, LMHC, points out, prevents resentment and unhealthy conflict.

In her article for Choosing Therapy, Dr. Gulotta explained how proper communication and openness may avert feelings of disconnect and lack of intimacy, which often leads to resentment and relationship burnout.

At the same time, it can prevent unnecessary escalations of emotions and to avoid someone from blowing things out of proportion.

“Avoidance or withdrawal can also occur when a person thinks their partner is unwilling to start or continue an interaction,” Dr. Gulotta wrote.

Part of achieving healthy communication in a romantic relationship is having the occasional difficult conversation. However, many people avoid its abrasive nature, and understandably so.

According to Maryland-based psychologist Dr. Helene Brenner, expressing what you want isn’t wrong. What matters most is when to say it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an article for her website, Dr. Brenner emphasized the importance of dialogue and hearing what your partner has to say. Saying what you want then happens as a respectful response, not an “angry dismissal.”

“If your goal is for them to hear what you feel, it’s a lot more likely to happen if they feel like you appreciate why it isn’t so simple,” Dr. Brenner wrote.

Dr. Brenner also suggests lowering the “threat level” by showing empathy, especially toward someone defensive. As she notes, the person is likely avoiding the truth, especially if they are in the wrong. They will likely respond more positively if you make them feel safe and do not condemn them.

Fortunately, the couple talked things through despite sharing a few tears. The woman expressed her feelings without insulting her husband, who owned up to his mistake. They handled the situation maturely without causing tension.

The author replied to some comments as readers gave their honest reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT