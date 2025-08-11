Adult Star Sophie Rain Speaks Out After Claims Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron Spent $40k On Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Just when you thought Coldplaygate was last week’s news, another tidbit of information is making the rounds that could spell new trouble for the former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron.

Media are reporting that Byron allegedly contacted adult content creators, including the wildly popular Sophie Rain, and paid hefty sums of money to view or speak to them.

The unsubstantiated claims are from two adult content creators, including Sophie Rain, who has spoken out on the matter.

Netizens are still enthralled by the story and say the claims about Byron contacting adult content creators could be true.

It’s the latest in a summertime scandal that netizens are still hooked on.

New reports say Andy Byron might have contacted Sophie Rain

Image credits: Linkedin

Image credits: Astronomer

New details reported by The Economic Times and The Hindustan Times suggest that Byron paid for adult content that could be linked to the famous 20-year-old content creator Sophie Rain.

Byron is at the center of a controversy that started at a Coldplay concert about one month ago in Boston.

Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

The now-infamous “kiss-cam” moment happened when Byron was filmed canoodling with his colleague Kristin Cabot, the company’s former chief human resources officer, with whom he was apparently having an affair.

The moment they appeared on the stadium’s kiss cam, Byron awkwardly ducked out of sight while Cabot covered her face, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to comment: “Either they’re shy or having an affair.”

Image credits: WUSA9 / YouTube

By now, the whole world knows it was the latter.

But now more information is being revealed that could shed more light on Andy Byron’s character, including his supposed use of a popular adult content website.

Media allege Byron spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on adult content

Image credits: sophieraiin / Instagram

Various media are reporting that Byron allegedly had contact with members of the so-called “Bop House,” a group house in Florida where several adult content creators live together, supporting each other and making content together.

One of the former roommates in the house, named Sophie Rain, has claimed that she and Byron shared phone calls, and that he paid large sums of money to see her content.

Image credits: Meg Kerrigan / Facebook

According to the articles, one of the housemates, Camilla Araujo, a Brazilian adult content creator, is quoted in the publication as saying: “I saw the receipts. We’re talking a quarter of a million in sub fees, custom content and video calls, not just with Sophie but with multiple girls.”

The paper says it was Byron’s estranged wife, Megan Kerrigan, who originally posted the screen grabs of her husband Andy’s interaction with adult content creators.

Image credits: calebu2 / YouTube

According to various news publications, an unnamed source claimed to have seen the screenshots with the amounts reportedly reaching several thousand dollars.

However, the claims remain unverified, and no official confirmation has been issued either by Byron or his legal team.

The adult content creators reached out to Byron’s estranged wife

Image credits: kristincabotofficial / Instagram

Whether or not Byron contacted adult content creators remains unsubstantiated.

According to information on the news site The Blast, which first reported that Byron had contacted people from the Bop House, at least two of the content creators reached out to Andy Byron‘s wife, Megan Kerrigan.

Image credits: CollinRugg / X

Kerrigan is currently living in the couple’s Maine residence and has deleted her social media pages.

Still, the 20-year-old supposedly Christian virgin adult content creator Sophie Rain offered her support to Kerrigan, apparently unaware of how condescending it would be if your husband’s cheating partner contacted you for “friendship.”

Image credits: Meg Kerrigan / Facebook

“As a Christian, I don’t condone this type of behavior. I don’t disclose my donors, but I am here for his wife if she needs a friend through these times. I know this type of thing can be hard. If she has any issues at all during this time of uncertainty, she can reach out to me. I would love to talk to her and reassure her that this guy is just a bump in the road.”

Adding insult to injury, Araujo also contacted Kerrigan.

Image credits: Maud Cabot / Facebook

“I reached out to Megan directly, through a few of my contacts,” Araujo told TheBlast. “I told her she’s not alone. Women need to stand together when someone tries to humiliate and betray them like this, especially in such a public way,” she said, seemingly tone deaf to how awkward it would be for Kerrigan to receive such a note.

She continued: “I let her know that I am here for her. I told her to come down to Miami for a few weeks to forget about the situation.”

Image credits: SiliconANGLE theCUBE / YouTube

Netizens are still enthralled by the scandal and have no shortage of comments or speculations

