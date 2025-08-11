Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Adult Star Sophie Rain Speaks Out After Claims Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron Spent $40k On Her
CEO Andy Byron in a formal setting speaking during an interview about Coldplay Kiss Cam claims involving Sophie Rain.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Adult Star Sophie Rain Speaks Out After Claims Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron Spent $40k On Her

24

Just when you thought Coldplaygate was last week’s news, another tidbit of information is making the rounds that could spell new trouble for the former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron.

Media are reporting that Byron allegedly contacted adult content creators, including the wildly popular Sophie Rain, and paid hefty sums of money to view or speak to them.

  • The former CEO of Astronomer, Andy Byron, who was caught on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert, might have also paid for adult content, sources say.
  • The unsubstantiated claims are from two adult content creators, including Sophie Rain, who has spoken out on the matter.
  • Netizens are still enthralled by the story and say the claims about Byron contacting adult content creators could be true.

It’s the latest in a summertime scandal that netizens are still hooked on.

    New reports say Andy Byron might have contacted Sophie Rain

    Smiling man in a light blue shirt outdoors, representing Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron in a casual setting.

    Image credits: Linkedin

    Modern office lounge with black leather seating, plants, and a vase of flowers under the Astronomer logo wall.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    New details reported by The Economic Times and The Hindustan Times suggest that Byron paid for adult content that could be linked to the famous 20-year-old content creator Sophie Rain.

    Byron is at the center of a controversy that started at a Coldplay concert about one month ago in Boston.

    Adult star Sophie Rain and Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron embracing during a public event at night.

    Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

    The now-infamous “kiss-cam” moment happened when Byron was filmed canoodling with his colleague Kristin Cabot, the company’s former chief human resources officer, with whom he was apparently having an affair.

    The moment they appeared on the stadium’s kiss cam, Byron awkwardly ducked out of sight while Cabot covered her face, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to comment: “Either they’re shy or having an affair.”

    Adult star Sophie Rain speaks out amid Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron $40k spending claims in interview setting.

    Image credits: WUSA9 / YouTube

    By now, the whole world knows it was the latter.

    But now more information is being revealed that could shed more light on Andy Byron’s character, including his supposed use of a popular adult content website.

    Media allege Byron spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on adult content 

    Sophie Rain sitting on a bed wearing a black dress, posing confidently and looking at the camera indoors.

    Image credits: sophieraiin / Instagram

    Various media are reporting that Byron allegedly had contact with members of the so-called “Bop House,” a group house in Florida where several adult content creators live together, supporting each other and making content together.

    One of the former roommates in the house, named Sophie Rain, has claimed that she and Byron shared phone calls, and that he paid large sums of money to see her content.

    Sophie Rain smiling at an event, addressing claims involving Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO and a $40k spending allegation.

    Image credits: Meg Kerrigan / Facebook

    Lauren Sydne Matthews reacting to claims involving adult star Sophie Rain and Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron.

    Comment by Joe Pesci mentioning suing OnlyFans and Coldplay, reacting to claims involving Sophie Rain and Andy Byron.

    According to the articles, one of the housemates, Camilla Araujo, a Brazilian adult content creator, is quoted in the publication as saying: “I saw the receipts. We’re talking a quarter of a million in sub fees, custom content and video calls, not just with Sophie but with multiple girls.”

    The paper says it was Byron’s estranged wife, Megan Kerrigan, who originally posted the screen grabs of her husband Andy’s interaction with adult content creators.

    Concert crowd at a Coldplay performance with performer on stage and large screen showing audience members near the front.

    Image credits: calebu2 / YouTube

    According to various news publications, an unnamed source claimed to have seen the screenshots with the amounts reportedly reaching several thousand dollars. 

    However, the claims remain unverified, and no official confirmation has been issued either by Byron or his legal team.

    The adult content creators reached out to Byron’s estranged wife

    Adult star Sophie Rain smiling, wearing a denim shirt, speaking out about Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron claims.

    Image credits: kristincabotofficial / Instagram

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment about Adult Star Sophie Rain and Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron.

    Couple wearing matching white balaclavas as Coldplay concert outfits, referencing Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO claims.

    Whether or not Byron contacted adult content creators remains unsubstantiated.

    According to information on the news site The Blast, which first reported that Byron had contacted people from the Bop House, at least two of the content creators reached out to Andy Byron‘s wife, Megan Kerrigan. 

    Large crowd watching a stadium kiss cam showing an adult star Sophie Rain with Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron.

    Image credits: CollinRugg / X

    Kerrigan is currently living in the couple’s Maine residence and has deleted her social media pages. 

    Still, the 20-year-old supposedly Christian virgin adult content creator Sophie Rain offered her support to Kerrigan, apparently unaware of how condescending it would be if your husband’s cheating partner contacted you for “friendship.”

    Adult star Sophie Rain speaks out after claims involving Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron and $40k spending.

    Image credits: Meg Kerrigan / Facebook

    “As a Christian, I don’t condone this type of behavior. I don’t disclose my donors, but I am here for his wife if she needs a friend through these times. I know this type of thing can be hard. If she has any issues at all during this time of uncertainty, she can reach out to me. I would love to talk to her and reassure her that this guy is just a bump in the road.”

    Adding insult to injury, Araujo also contacted Kerrigan.

    Adult star Sophie Rain with family at home, addressing claims involving Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron.

    Image credits: Maud Cabot / Facebook

    “I reached out to Megan directly, through a few of my contacts,” Araujo told TheBlast. “I told her she’s not alone. Women need to stand together when someone tries to humiliate and betray them like this, especially in such a public way,” she said, seemingly tone deaf to how awkward it would be for Kerrigan to receive such a note.

    She continued: “I let her know that I am here for her. I told her to come down to Miami for a few weeks to forget about the situation.”

    Man in gray hair and blue checkered blazer speaking during an interview about Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron claims.

    Image credits: SiliconANGLE theCUBE / YouTube

    Netizens are still enthralled by the scandal and have no shortage of comments or speculations

    Adult star Sophie Rain responding to claims involving Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron and alleged $40k spending.

    Comment by Sandi Coleman discussing Bill Clinton and cheating, shown in a social media post with 997 reactions.

    Comment by Nick Morot in a social media thread, mentioning Epstein island and receiving 417 likes.

    Online comment discussing OnlyFans customers and potential privacy lawsuit related to Adult Star Sophie Rain claims.

    Facebook comment by Crystal Hilton Piarrot saying it’s Coldplay’s fault with a rolling eyes emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Mindy G-uess reacting to claims involving adult star Sophie Rain and CEO Andy Byron.

    Comment from Jarrod Ward questioning if someone will sue OnlyFans instead of taking accountability, with 5 reactions visible.

    Comment from Amber DiCarlo questioning the claim about Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron spending $40k.

    Comment on social media post discussing adult star Sophie Rain and Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron controversy.

    Social media post with comment about truth and light, related to adult star Sophie Rain and Coldplay Kiss Cam CEO Andy Byron claims.

    Comment from Daniel Dube praising justice for those who mistreat loved ones, reflecting on life lessons and personal growth.

    Comment by Moises Hall discussing consumer behavior and ethical concerns about outreach targeting married men’s wives online.

    Comment by Ruth Jenkins discussing the impact of addiction on families and its stealthy nature.

    Comment by Ed Scott on entitlement and power, discussing perceived untouchability and lack of accountability online.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    acranobi avatar
    AcraN
    AcraN
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still not as embarrassing as attending a Coldplay concert.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
