Woman Becomes A Stripper To Pull Family Out Of Her Brother’s Debt, He Pays Her Back With Insults

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us have things that we have done in the past that we want to forget and move on from, whether it was some awkward things that we said to our crush, something we stole from a shop when we were kids, or money that we earned in a way that people keep shaming us about.

This Reddit user found herself in this exact situation when in front of everybody, her brother decided to bring up her ‘adult dancer’ past and humiliate her.

More info: Reddit

Some people are grateful when you help them; however, some can be complete jerks

Share icon

Image credits: Eric Nopanen (not the actual photo)

Man’s gambling addiction ruined parents and sister’s lives as he remortgaged their house, took loans and made parents live out of their car

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Michał Parzuchowski (not the actual photo)

When his sister found this out, she decided to work as a stripper and in this way managed to house her family, pay for university and pay off debts

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: JESHOOTS.COM (not the actual photo)

However, one day during dinner, her parents invited many people over and that’s when her brother and SIL decided to humiliate her for her stripper past

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Allan Vega (not the actual photo)

She’d had enough and decided to kick her brother and his wife out and cut all ties with him and his family

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Upstairs-Mayday

Everybody says she’s right to be angry but terrible for kicking the family out with a baby due

A few days ago, one Reddit user shared her story online asking for a verdict from community members if she was being a jerk for kicking her brother and his family out after he tried to shame her for her stripper past. The post caught a lot of attention and collected over 10K upvotes and 705 comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original poster (OP) started her story by sharing that her brother’s gambling addiction ruined her and their parents’ lives. She noted that he remortgaged their house, took out loans and even sold their parents ‘ identity. The situation got so bad that her parents and younger siblings were living out of their car. Well, once the OP found out, she decided to work as a stripper.

OP emphasized that with the money she earned, she housed her family, paid her parents’ and brother’s debts, put her younger siblings through university, paid for her brother’s rehab and later even paid for her SIL’s IVF treatments. However, one day when her parents had invited people over, OP’s brother and SIL decided that it was a perfect time to humiliate the woman for her past.

She decided that she’d had enough and drew up an eviction notice and sent it to her brother. OP added that she wants to cut all ties with him and his family. However, as her SIL is pregnant, her parents are begging her to forgive them.

The community members supported the author and gave her the ‘Not the A-hole’ badge. “NTA. A person who thinks so little of you and treats you so poorly should not have access to your life,” one user wrote. “NTA-You did what you had to do after your parents enabled him to the point of losing everything but their lives and the clothes on their backs. He should be thanking you, not shaming you,” another agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

It stands to reason that being a stripper might have an impact on mental health even years down into the future. The retired stripper who runs the blog Bohemian Writings highlighted that she had certain problems throughout her dancing career and shortly after quitting, and they had an impact on her mental health, psyche, and her perspective on the world as a whole.

Thus, a few things that she listed that left a scar while dancing include not trusting men, and when she started dancing, it was the first thing she noticed. Additionally, she lost faith in other women – in certain clubs, the females are seasoned professionals who are brutal and driven by the hustle. She also experienced social anxiety, a persistent sense of objectification, and difficulty falling in love.

Moreover, while ‘adult dancer’ may be a controversial job that brings shameful reactions, according to Zippia, there are pros and cons. First of all, it can actually bring a good income. Also, you get to sleep in, and, well, you maintain a healthy physique.

However, there are also cons that include bad influence, as often clubs tend to have illegal substances and alcohol. Additionally, society still looks down on this profession, thus opinions are often negative. And finally, you can’t choose your customer – thus, like it or not, you need to entertain them.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what do you think about this situation? Was the woman being too harsh to kick her brother and his wife out? Or did they cross a line and they deserved it? Share your thoughts below!

Redditors backed the woman up and didn’t see any bad decisions made from her side

Share icon

Image credits: Gio (not the actual photo)