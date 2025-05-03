Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“It Was Hell”: What Playboy Bunnies Confessed About Hating Intimacy With Hugh Hefner
Hugh Hefner flanked by two Playboy Bunnies in bunny costumes, sharing kisses at an event or party.
News

“It Was Hell”: What Playboy Bunnies Confessed About Hating Intimacy With Hugh Hefner

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

3

Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy and someone known for hosting wild parties and bedding many women, passed away in 2017 when he was 91 years old. 

Now, nearly a decade later, a few of the people who he spent his time with have come forward with stories of their time with a man who embraced his larger-than-life reputation.

Hefner’s last wife, Crystal Harris, met him when she was 21 years old and he was 60 years her senior in 2008. The two got married five years later and while not much was known about their relationship at the time, her book Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself delves deeper into her time in the Playboy Mansion.

Highlights
  • A handful of the "girlfriends" who were present in Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion have opened up about "hating" intimacy with the publisher.
  • Crystal Harris, Holly Madison, and Bridget Marquardt were among the women who spoke up.
  • Kendra Wilkinson confessed she needed alcohol or weed to endure the distressing group s--x nights at the Playboy Mansion.
RELATED:

    The women who were in the Playboy Mansion with Hugh Hefner have opened up about their experiences with the founder

    Hugh Hefner wearing a captain hat and velvet jacket, attending an outdoor event with blurred crowd in background.

    Image credits: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Regarding their more intimate moments, Crystal described Hefner as someone who required her to have “odd and robotic” s–x with him, as well as the other women who were around at the time, as reported by PEOPLE.

    “This was a well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events. One that went the same exact way every time,” she wrote. “Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas.”

    Playboy Bunnies wearing matching red robes and captain hats posing indoors, reflecting on intimacy with Hugh Hefner.

    Image credits: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

    Two Playboy Bunnies smiling with Hugh Hefner in a pink room, highlighting their negative experiences with intimacy.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She later went on to describe that Hefner was merely “going through the motions of something that had once been fun and s–xy. Or maybe it was never fun and s–xy.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their marriage lasted until Hefner’s passing in 2017.

    Hefner had multiple “girlfriends” within his mansion

    Hugh Hefner in tuxedo smoking a pipe at an event with Playboy Bunnies, highlighting confessions about intimacy struggles.

    Image credits: Alan Light

    Holly Madison was another woman who spent a significant amount of years with the Playboy founder. She moved into the mansion in 2001 when she began facing credit card debt and potential homelessness, soon becoming Hefner’s “lead” girlfriend. 

    She spoke in detail to SiriusXM’s In Your Dreams in May 2025 about how she “hated” the “disgusting” group s–x nights that took place, but on the other hand, the private intimate moments they shared were “more normal than you’d think.”

    When co-host Owen Thiele called her bluff, Madison defended, “Nobody does… There was a time when I couldn’t post anything [on social media] without some dumba– in the comments like, ‘Oh, old balls.’”

    Hugh Hefner wearing sunglasses and velvet robe with two Playboy Bunnies in pink costumes outdoors at mansion.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their relationship ended in 2008 when Madison wanted to marry Hefner and have his children — only to be met with a blatant refusal.

    The now 45-year-old and her co-star on Girls Next Door, Bridget Marquardt, decided to make their own podcast titled Girls Next Level, with their earlier episodes reflecting on their time in the bedroom with Hefner.

    Intimate moments were never quite as intimate as some of the girls would have hoped

    Hugh Hefner standing between two Playboy Bunnies wearing bunny ears, both kissing his cheeks at an event.

    Image credits: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hugh Hefner wearing a velvet robe beside a woman holding a cake with an image of them at a dimly lit party.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Madison explained that the voyeuristic aspect of having the other “girlfriends” watch was a particularly uncomfortable moment for her. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He wouldn’t move. He would be like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed. I can’t explain to you guys how embarrassing that whole routine was,” she said, according to the New York Post. 

    “Especially as we got later down the road when there would be, like, a lot of conflict with the other girls,” adding that it was never a pleasant experience to be intimate with someone while a “group of people who hate you and talk sh–t about you” watch on. 

    “It was just, like, hell,” she described.

    Holly Madison gave a detailed explanation in a SiriusXM interview of her time in the mansion

    Playboy Bunny and Hugh Hefner posing together indoors near a window with natural light shining through.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Image credits: Amazon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Marquardt also chimed in to discuss how Hefner had a tendency to keep tabs on all the girls. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said, “The black book kept track of a few different things. It kept track of when somebody collected their allowance. He would mark it off so you couldn’t ask for it twice. It also kept track of who slept with him and when.”

    Hefner and Marquardt’s relationship was documented on the reality show from 2005 to 2009. Her encounters with the publisher were “definitely no more than a minute.” After the two lost touch, she revealed that she was no longer welcome in the Playboy Mansion.

    Older man wearing a captain's hat and checkered blazer, related to Playboy Bunnies confessing about intimacy with Hugh Hefner.

    Image credits: Glenn Francis

    Kendra Wilkinson, the last “girlfriend” who was featured in The Girls Next Door joined the conversation with her 2011 memoir Sliding into Home. She echoed what many others had said about the unpleasant experience of group s–x.

    “I had to be very drunk or smoke lots of weed to survive those nights — there was no way around it,” she wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Safe to say, the E! reality show left out a lot of what was hiding behind the four walls of Hefner’s infamous mansion. From the drama unfolding amongst the various women to the toll it took on a handful of them, these now-public stories have finally allowed viewers to dissect what really happened in those secret, un-aired moments.

    Many netizens did not show much sympathy for the women involved, citing his wealth and the money they received

    Social media comment discussing Playboy Bunnies’ complaints about intimacy and relationships with Hugh Hefner.

    Comment from Renae Rayburn about Playboy Bunnies' experiences, mentioning money and intimacy with Hugh Hefner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Michele Coe, a top fan, expressing skepticism about Playboy Bunnies discussing intimacy with Hugh Hefner after his passing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Christina Sobek Reese about adult women making choices in the Playboy Bunnies world and intimacy with Hugh Hefner.

    ALT text: Mary Kasten commenting on Playboy Bunnies and their experiences with intimacy and fame related to Hugh Hefner.

    Comment on social media about Playboy Bunnies confessing their struggles with intimacy involving Hugh Hefner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Elizabeth Jane Farmer-Davis discussing Playboy Bunnies and intimacy with Hugh Hefner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Sharon Dennis about living with a rich man and Playboy Bunnies confessing hatred of intimacy with Hugh Hefner.

    Comment by John Russell McGee Jr expressing criticism about Playboy Bunnies' experiences with Hugh Hefner and intimacy issues.

    Comment by David Bond discussing the challenging experiences of Playboy Bunnies with Hugh Hefner's intimacy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying it is only gross now the money train is gone, related to Playboy Bunnies hating intimacy with Hugh Hefner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment saying I can't be sorry for them by Gabriela Ramirez with top fan badge in a social media thread discussing Playboy Bunnies and Hugh Hefner.

    Comment stating he prioritized money and image over real love, related to Playboy Bunnies' intimacy confessions with Hugh Hefner.

    Comment from Lisa Marie advising women to be independent and avoid dating older men for money, reflecting Playboy bunnies' views on intimacy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Playboy Bunnies' experiences and intimacy with Hugh Hefner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Playboy Bunnies' negative experiences with intimacy involving Hugh Hefner.

    Comment about Playboy Bunnies expressing negative feelings toward intimacy with Hugh Hefner in a social media chat.

    Comment on Playboy Bunnies confessing about hating intimacy with Hugh Hefner, expressing strong disgust.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying he’s so sick with disgusted face emojis, reflecting Playboy Bunnies confessing hatred of intimacy with Hugh Hefner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Brenda Thomas about Hugh Hefner, describing him as creepy and disgusting, reflecting Playboy Bunnies' negative views.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    3

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rolandc_ avatar
    Roland C.
    Roland C.
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was the exit door locked?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The women might have been in a position where they were financially trapped in the lifestyle. Also, knowledge of how to leave that kind of situation doesn't always come to mind.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After hearing stories back in the day, this is just glossing the surface.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    rolandc_ avatar
    Roland C.
    Roland C.
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was the exit door locked?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The women might have been in a position where they were financially trapped in the lifestyle. Also, knowledge of how to leave that kind of situation doesn't always come to mind.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After hearing stories back in the day, this is just glossing the surface.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda