Toxic Guy Makes His Wife And Child’s Life Hell, Then Faces Delayed Karma 15 Years Later
There’s something deliciously sweet about karma taking all the cruel people down, isn’t there? After all, some folks truly deserve the poetic justice they get, thanks to the villainous things they shamelessly pull off. That’s probably why such stories are so popular and well-loved.
Speaking of karma, this toxic man had it coming after all his evil deeds. Not only was he a cheating husband, but also a deadbeat dad, who made life hell for his wife and daughter. Read on to find out how karma came knocking on his door after 15 years of drama!
Karma doesn’t spare anyone, and people eventually get what they deserve, even if it is after many years
Image credits: gzorgz / Freepik (not the actual photo)
During her 20s, the 40-year-old poster married Ryan and had a daughter, but she realized that he was a cheater who abandoned them
Image credits: Marie-and-Twanette
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After 10 years, she needed his permission signature for their daughter’s passport, but since he didn’t give it, she took him to court for child support
Image credits: Marie-and-Twanette
Image credits: peoplecreations / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The judge ruled in her favor, and he was asked to pay 10 years of child support; however, he couldn’t pay it all, as he was fired
Image credits: Marie-and-Twanette
He begged her to reduce the amount, but since she didn’t need his permission for the passport anymore, the poster refused to budge
Today, we drive into quite a dramatic story, but it has a very cathartic ending. It all started when the 40-year-old original poster (OP) married a guy (Ryan) when they were in their 20s, and had a kid. Soon after, she realized that he was a completely toxic man and a serial cheater. What’s more is that he abandoned them even before their child could turn 2.
OP tried reaching out, but realized it was no good, and moved on with her life. About 10 years later, her daughter wanted to travel with her. However, they needed Ryan’s permission to get her passport, as he was her father on the birth certificate. With much difficulty, her friend found him working as a CPS agent and reached out to him.
Well, he agreed to sign the permission paperwork, but never did. No surprise there since we already know how toxic he is. Anyway, OP filed for child support, and that’s when karma slowly started getting back at him. The judge ruled in the poster’s favor, and he was asked to pay 10 years of child support! However, just after he paid for a few months, Ryan lost his job.
Well, he went back into hiding, married a woman with a lot of kids, and tried to use them as a “protection wall.” Meanwhile, the child support arrears kept accumulating until everything was seized from him, even his property. When they went to court, he begged OP to reduce the amount, but she had already gotten the passport, so she refused straight away.
Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Research suggests that when someone’s partner cheats on them, it can have devastating short-term and long-term consequences on the victim’s physical and mental well-being. On top of that, many abandoned spouses report issues like insomnia, weight fluctuations, headaches, and weakened immunity due to prolonged stress and anxiety.
Apart from being a shameless cheater, he barely even cared for his daughter. It has been observed that children who grow up without positive father figures are more likely to experience educational difficulties. Another expert also warns that fatherlessness impacts every area of a person’s life, as it can create emotional, social, as well as behavioral challenges.
Ugh, the list of the amount of damage that Ryan has done is almost never-ending! Despite all this, he had the nerve to work as a CPS agent and concoct one lie after another. Folks online were truly disgusted with this guy, and many claimed that he sounded like a psychopath. Well, looking at his repeatedly toxic behavior, that could be true.
However, the poster emerged as the true hero of the story, as netizens couldn’t stop showering her with compliments. After all, her resilience and willingness to fight for her daughter are truly admirable, aren’t they? Redditors were delighted that karma took care of Ryan in the end and hoped that he coughed up the child support money.
What did you make of the story? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!
