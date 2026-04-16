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“Y’all Wanted More Coverage”: Esports Host Genius Response After Trolls Targeted Her Over ‘Revealing’ Outfit
Esports host wearing a revealing outfit and headset, sitting in a studio with a red and black backdrop.
Social Issues, Society

“Y’all Wanted More Coverage”: Esports Host Genius Response After Trolls Targeted Her Over ‘Revealing’ Outfit

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A Chinese esports host, identified as Zhazha, recently faced backlash from viewers for wearing what they considered a revealing outfit during a broadcast. 

“It’s a f***ing video game competition. Not a st**p club. Dress as such,” a detractor wrote on X.

The host’s attire, which stirred the controversy, consisted of a white shirt layered under a black bodice that ended on her upper thigh.

Highlights
  • A Chinese esports host faced backlash after viewers criticised her for wearing an outfit they deemed revealing during a broadcast.
  • Refusing to stay silent, she delivered a bold and unexpected response the very next day, which quickly grabbed attention across social media.
  • The incident mirrored a previous case from Australia, where a presenter, scrutinized for her clothes, also hit back at trolls.

The following day, Zhazha conveyed her defiance with both her clothes and her words, gaining ample fans on social media.

RELATED:

    Chinese esports host pushed back against trolls targeting her outfit

    Esports host in black dress and headphones responds to trolls over outfit during a live gaming broadcast panel discussion.

    Image credits: SETN

    Zhazha was accused of showing her leg to attract male attention. Some also speculated that the broadcasters had asked her to dress scantily to increase viewership.

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    For her next broadcast, she opted for a black ensemble that covered her from head to toe. She also painted her face black to ensure not an inch of her skin was exposed.

    Esports host wearing a black dress and headset, sitting with legs crossed during a live broadcast stage segment.

    Image credits: SETN

    According to a translated statement shared on China’s microblogging platform Weibo, Zhazha said, “No one has ever arranged for me to wear short clothes. As a commentator, my outfits have always been chosen by myself.”

    About the look she pulled the next day, Zhazha said, “It was an extreme choice meant as a form of satire in response to those comments.”

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to trolls criticizing an esports host’s revealing outfit with a witty comeback.

    Image credits: Fogelmir

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    Esports host wearing revealing outfit with headset, focused on mobile device during live esports coverage.

    Image credits: SETN

    She said she is a staunch advocate of “clothing freedom and of the idea of women dressing revealingly.”

    Zhazha has since urged viewers not to take her response out of context or escalate the matter further. 

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    “I hope everyone can look at this rationally,” she said, adding, “I am a regular staff member who wants to focus on commentary and do my job well.” 

    Netizens have lauded Zhazha for confidently defending herself

    Esports host Zhazha responds to trolls criticizing her revealing outfit during Naraka: Bladepoint coverage.

    Image credits: Supersonic540

    “Whether you agree or not, she controlled the narrative herself and shows she stands by her choices,” one wrote, while another added, “Y’all wanted ‘more coverage,’ she said, ‘say less.’”

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    “When people b**ch about stupid s**t, give them what they want in the most extreme, stupid way,” remarked a third in support of Zhazha.

    Esports hosts on stage with one in a revealing outfit responding to trolls during a live event broadcast.

    Image credits: SETN

    “Her outfit wasn’t even sl**ty. It just showed off some legs,” observed a fourth.

    A fifth agreed, saying, “There is nothing wrong with tastefully showing off a good pair of legs.”

    “It was never about professionalism. It was about controlling what attractive women wear,” a separate user noted.

    “My queen,” said another.

    Esports host wearing headset and black outfit, smiling during a live broadcast with gaming studio background.

    Image credits: SETN

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    Some, however, interpreted her makeup as blackface, a form of theatrical disguise historically used by white performers to portray people of color. 

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    It became popular in the 19th century, when these portrayals were often used for entertainment in ways that mocked Black features, speech, and culture.

    It is considered racist in modern society. 

    Zhazha was not the first female host to face scrutiny over her clothing and object to it

    Tweet discussing esports host's response after trolls targeted her over revealing outfit and her bold reply online.

    Image credits: L01c3ns3dT0M3m3

    Esports host seated in black outfit and headset, responding to trolls about her revealing outfit during a live broadcast.

    Image credits: SETN

    In 2024, Australian journalist Narelda Jacobs took to Instagram to share a shocking email she received from a viewer complaining about what she wore.

    “Inappropriate dress for reading the news. Cleavage is for the nightclubs,” the critic had said.

    Jacobs wrote in the post’s caption, “Yes, we still receive emails like this. Yes, it went to the entire newsroom. Yes, I was on air at the time. Yes, it is intended to shame and humiliate me. No, what I’m wearing is not inappropriate, but your email sure is.”

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    The post collected tons of comments in less than 24 hours.

    “Some people are sad and small and spray their sad smallness around. Good thing the sound of their sad smallness is like a mozzie on helium, and the sound of your radiance is the entire brass section of a whole godd**n orchestra,” a supporter wrote.

    “Aside from you looking perfect, I mean… of all the things in the world today to get upset about, it’s this?” another added.

    “Yep. The number of emails the newsroom used to get attacking everything about my appearance when I was presenting the weather was incredible,” a third user shared.

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    “In the words of Dr. Seuss, ‘those that mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind,’” commented a fourth.

    Jacobs has been associated with Network 10 for more than two decades. 

    “She made her point loud and clear,” a netizen said about Zhazha

    Tweet from esports host responding to trolls targeting her revealing outfit with a clever and confident message.

    Image credits: Memphis3D

    Tweet from esports host Purple King responding to trolls about her revealing outfit, highlighting her clever coverage comment.

    Image credits: HeyPurpleKing

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing an online feminist complaint related to esports host and revealing outfit controversy.

    Image credits: mateng198

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing esports host’s response after trolls targeted her revealing outfit.

    Image credits: lang191991

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing esports culture and character customization amid trolls targeting an esports host’s outfit.

    Image credits: Sewerat_

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing esports host’s response to trolls targeting her revealing outfit controversy.

    Image credits: josephjeannot23

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    Tweet discussing esports host's response to trolls over her revealing outfit and call for more coverage.

    Image credits: AstroAstroArt

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    Esports host responding cleverly to trolls targeting her over a revealing outfit on social media platform.

    Image credits: dog_catdaily

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to trolls targeting an esports host over her revealing outfit with a bold statement.

    Image credits: Miodrag212

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising esports host's confident response after trolls targeted her revealing outfit.

    Image credits: hanzohaji

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    Tweet discussing esports host’s response to criticism over revealing outfit, highlighting support for her style choice.

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    Image credits: lilbeauweep

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    coreypichler avatar
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    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brilliant, no notes!

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    coreypichler avatar
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    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brilliant, no notes!

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