Erling Haaland Reacts To His Viral World Cup Memes On Camera And The Internet Cannot Get Enough Of His Responses

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Erling Haaland has built a reputation as one of football’s biggest stars, but during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he became just as famous for internet memes.

Fans flooded social media with jokes, AI images, lookalikes, and funny edits featuring the Norway striker, and many of them even caught his attention.

Instead of ignoring them, Haaland decided to react to some of the internet’s funniest creations in a YouTube video that has already been watched over 3.3 million times.

Highlights Erling Haaland laughed at viral memes, AI edits, and lookalikes, saying fans should enjoy the jokes.

The Norway striker praised the popular Viking-themed AI videos and called them "unreal."

Haaland also explained the Tom Holland dinner invitation misunderstanding.

“The fact that Haaland can laugh at himself instead of getting offended makes me respect him even more,” wrote one person.

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Erling Haaland finally responded to his viral internet memes

Image credits: Erling Haaland/YouTube

While relaxing on holiday, Haaland uploaded a YouTube video on July 25 where he watched and reacted to some of the memes fans have made about him.

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He admitted that becoming one of the internet’s favorite footballers has changed his life.

“Life has changed. Let’s say it in that way. In a positive way,” he said.

Talking about the flood of memes, he said, “The memes have been… they’ve been too good. It’s been unreal.”

Instead of taking them personally, Haaland said people should enjoy the jokes.

Image credits: Erling Haaland/YouTube

“You need to just have a laugh with the memes. People take things too personal now,” he added.

One of his favorite jokes compared him to a green onion. Laughing at the meme, he said, “It’s exactly the same.”

When asked by a man sitting beside him why so many people and objects seem to look like him, Haaland joked, “Cuz I’ve got long blonde hair, first of all. I think it’s hilarious.”

He also laughed about one of his own Instagram comments that received around 2.7 million likes at the time, saying, “Surely I must be one of the most liked comments.”

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One trend that stood out to Haaland was the Viking-themed AI video made by fans

Image credits: Erling Haaland/YouTube

The Norway striker said the edits gave him goosebumps.

“The Viking videos have been unreal. It’s giving me goosebumps,” he said.

Haaland also explained why he thought the trend became so popular.

“It was perfect though.”

He pointed to Norway’s Viking history, his long blond hair, and the way fans already associate him with Viking culture.

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Image credits: Erling Haaland/YouTube

Haaland also said the memes helped bring attention to Norway and its football team around the world.

Looking back on the World Cup, Haaland described Norway’s 2-0 win over Brazil as one of the best moments of his career.

“Best feeling-wise, a 2-0 goal against Brazil is the best feeling.”

He admitted the victory felt almost unreal because it happened at the perfect moment in the tournament.

Haaland has become known for regularly replying to memes on Instagram

Image credits: Erling Haaland/YouTube

Haaland’s simple comments often attract hundreds of thousands of likes.

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When the Premier League posted about his Fantasy Premier League price, Haaland replied, “nice”

The comment received more than 200,000 likes.

Another viral moment came when entertainment account Pubity posted a video of Haaland dancing.

Instead of commenting about the video, Haaland wrote, “Steak.”

Image credits: Erling Haaland/YouTube

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That one-word reply collected more than 700,000 likes.

He also commented “Thanks for the inspo” on AI-generated bridal hairstyle photos that humorously used his face, showing he had no problem laughing along with the joke.

According to BBCBitesize, Haaland’s willingness to interact with fans has helped make him one of football’s most relatable stars online.

Many people praised Haaland for embracing his internet jokes instead of getting upset

Image credits: Erling Haaland/YouTube

One fan wrote, “He’s popular but humble. That’s why people like him so much.” At the same time, another commented, “I love how Haaland is like the only celebrity who actually acknowledges his fans and memes.”

A third person said, “The fact that he knows he’s a living meme makes this 10x better lmao.”

Another added, “Anyone who acknowledges memes made by their fans is always a fan favorite.”

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Image credits: Erling Haaland/YouTube

Others appreciated his attitude.

“You can’t hate this guy. He scores hat-tricks for fun and laughs at himself with the fans. Absolute cinema.”

One commenter wrote, “This deserves a sequel.”

Another said, “Guy went to the World Cup with zero expectations, had an amazing run with Norway. Went on holiday and enjoyed the memes after getting eliminated.”

Apart from responding to his memes, Haaland also cleared up Tom Holland story

Image credits: Erling Haaland/YouTube

Haaland also cleared up one of the internet’s biggest misunderstandings involving actor Tom Holland.

The story began after Holland revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he had invited Haaland to dinner during the Monaco Grand Prix in 2021 but never received a reply.

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Speaking in his video, Haaland explained exactly what happened.

“His message was… ‘Hey mate, just saw you’re in Monaco. If you want to grab a drink or something, give me a shout and please come join Spurs.'”

Haaland also admitted he did not know who had messaged him.

“Oh my god, that’s the Spider-Man guy, and I don’t watch Spider-Man,” he said.

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Image credits: Masashi Hara/Getty Images

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He said his earlier comments made him sound rude, even though that was never his intention.

“I said it in a funny way, but it got taken out of context.”

Feeling bad, Haaland later contacted Holland himself. He said he sent a message explaining, “There’s a story going out that I was ignoring you. Just wanted to make sure that wasn’t my intention.”

He then jokingly added, “Not too sure about Spurs at the moment, but who knows in the future.”

Before Haaland explained his side, Holland had already joked about being ignored during his appearance with Jimmy Fallon.

When Fallon asked if the dinner invitation was still open after England knocked Norway out of the World Cup, Holland joked, “I don’t think he’d have dinner with me after the other day.”

After seeing clips of Holland’s interview online, Haaland replied in the comments, “Dinner invitation accepted. A little late. Just name the place!”

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“Game of Thrones director going to sign him”, one comment reads

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