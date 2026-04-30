After Erika Kirk Breaks Silence With Controversial Video, The Internet Roasts Her Brutally

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The internet quickly flipped from empathy to outrage after Erika Kirk spoke about the violence that broke out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

37-year-old Erika was among the high-profile guests and journalists who gathered at the Washington Hilton Hotel for the glitzy dinner.

When suspect Cole Allen stormed through the lobby outside the ballroom, bullets were fired a short distance away from guests like US President Donald Trump, JD Vance, and others.

Erika was seen crying as she was escorted out of the venue, saying, “I just want to go home.”

Image credits: sarasidnertv

Netizens claimed her “performance level is so elite.”

“Netflix needs to sign this woman,” one said, while another wrote, “The most performative woman who ever lived.”

“Everything about her just comes off as so fake and scripted,” another said.

The backlash against Erika continued after she appeared on the Charlie Kirk Show and spoke about the “utter chaos” that broke out during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

“It seems me that nothing will ever be enough for the evil in this world,” she said on the show, dressed in a black shirt and a black cap.

The mother-of-two spoke about the assassination of her husband and conservative activist Charlie Kirk as well.

“Our country has become unrecognizable,” she said on the show on Wednesday afternoon. “These people have perverted the truth to the point that they motivated the m*rder of my husband.”

“They have continuously tried to assassinate the president,” she continued. “And anyone who stands in their way is labeled hateful, racist, fascist, and every other trigger world that is grossly dishonest. We want the best for our country. They don't.”

The widow said it was time for the public to come together and decide “what kind of country we are going to be” before losing the “country altogether.”

She said this was the reason why her husband Charlie had founded the MAGA-friendly Conservative nopnrofit Turning Point USA (TPUSA) years before he was assassinated in September while speaking at Utah Valley University last year.

“In Romans 12:21, it says, ‘Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good,’” she continued. “This is why my husband created Turning Point USA -- so we could have civil discourse and debate and open dialogue, because when we stop talking to each other, bad things happen.”

Image credits: MrsErikaKirk

Erika said she was choosing to fight for the country, for her children, for the children of others, and for humanity.

“By the grace of God, we will succeed, and America will remain what she was always called to be: a shining city on a hill, a light to the world,” she said.

She also expressed shock over seeing numerous journalists whip out their phones when the violence broke out during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

They were “so concerned about getting a video in a room with an active sho*ter that they could have accidentally and quite literally” filmed themselves being struck by a bullet, she said.

“Many of those people have become so desensitized that flight or flight became secondary to the opportunity of putting themselves in the story, which ironically, breaks the number one rule of journalism,” she added.

Erika’s impassioned statements were met with widespread criticism online, with many roasting her for a gangster-like look and comparing her to artists like Ice Cube, Eminem, and Janet Jackson.

Some claimed she dressed up like Tyler Robinson, the man suspected of being the rooftop sniper who took her husband’s life.

Tyler was captured in a black shirt and a black cap on the day he pulled the trigger on the conservative activist.

Erika's statements and outfit also made some allude to bizarre conspiracy theories of Erika having a hand in ending her husband’s life.

“If you DON'T murder your husband, this is not the best way to convince people you haven't,” one commented online after her recent remarks.

Here are some of the most viral memes following her statement on the 'Charlie Kirk Show'.