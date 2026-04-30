After Erika Kirk Breaks Silence With Controversial Video, The Internet Roasts Her Brutally

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The internet quickly flipped from empathy to outrage after Erika Kirk spoke about the violence that broke out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

37-year-old Erika was among the high-profile guests and journalists who gathered at the Washington Hilton Hotel for the glitzy dinner.

When suspect Cole Allen stormed through the lobby outside the ballroom, bullets were fired a short distance away from guests like US President Donald Trump, JD Vance, and others.

Erika was seen crying as she was escorted out of the venue, saying, “I just want to go home.”

Image credits: sarasidnertv

Netizens claimed her “performance level is so elite.”

“Netflix needs to sign this woman,” one said, while another wrote, “The most performative woman who ever lived.”

“Everything about her just comes off as so fake and scripted,” another said.

The backlash against Erika continued after she appeared on the Charlie Kirk Show and spoke about the “utter chaos” that broke out during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

“It seems me that nothing will ever be enough for the evil in this world,” she said on the show, dressed in a black shirt and a black cap. 

The mother-of-two spoke about the assassination of her husband and conservative activist Charlie Kirk as well.

“Our country has become unrecognizable,” she said on the show on Wednesday afternoon. “These people have perverted the truth to the point that they motivated the m*rder of my husband.”

“They have continuously tried to assassinate the president,” she continued. “And anyone who stands in their way is labeled hateful, racist, fascist, and every other trigger world that is grossly dishonest. We want the best for our country. They don't.”

The widow said it was time for the public to come together and decide “what kind of country we are going to be” before losing the “country altogether.”

She said this was the reason why her husband Charlie had founded the MAGA-friendly Conservative nopnrofit Turning Point USA (TPUSA) years before he was assassinated in September while speaking at Utah Valley University last year.

“In Romans 12:21, it says, ‘Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good,’” she continued. “This is why my husband created Turning Point USA -- so we could have civil discourse and debate and open dialogue, because when we stop talking to each other, bad things happen.”

Image credits: MrsErikaKirk

Erika said she was choosing to fight for the country, for her children, for the children of others, and for humanity.

“By the grace of God, we will succeed, and America will remain what she was always called to be: a shining city on a hill, a light to the world,” she said.

She also expressed shock over seeing numerous journalists whip out their phones when the violence broke out during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

They were “so concerned about getting a video in a room with an active sho*ter that they could have accidentally and quite literally” filmed themselves being struck by a bullet, she said.

“Many of those people have become so desensitized that flight or flight became secondary to the opportunity of putting themselves in the story, which ironically, breaks the number one rule of journalism,” she added.

Erika’s impassioned statements were met with widespread criticism online, with many roasting her for a gangster-like look and comparing her to artists like Ice Cube, Eminem, and Janet Jackson.

Some claimed she dressed up like Tyler Robinson, the man suspected of being the rooftop sniper who took her husband’s life.

Tyler was captured in a black shirt and a black cap on the day he pulled the trigger on the conservative activist.

Erika's statements and outfit also made some allude to bizarre conspiracy theories of Erika having a hand in ending her husband’s life.

“If you DON'T murder your husband, this is not the best way to convince people you haven't,” one commented online after her recent remarks.

Here are some of the most viral memes following her statement on the 'Charlie Kirk Show'.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

KarlWuckert Report

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    #2

    Shannon Joy's tweet compares Erika Kirk in a controversial video to Janet Jackson in a similar outfit. The internet roasts her brutally.

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    baroncoleman Report

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    #4

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    #5

    Movie poster for "The Grieving Widow," showing Erika Kirk. This controversial video sparked intense internet roasting.

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    dmatters avatar
    D Matters
    D Matters
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh goody, another action movie!

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    #6

    After Erika Kirk Breaks Silence With Controversial Video, The Internet Roasts Her Brutally

    realchasegeiser Report

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    #7

    Erika Kirk in a controversial video, wearing a black top and hat, with a comment criticizing her appearance and delivery.

    gabbylovesusa Report

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What your husband tried to create was a world where people like you were supposed to stay home, take care of babies, and shut up. You aren't even coming close to what he was trying to create.

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    #8

    JodyChaseTN Report

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    #9

    A tweet from Ginny Robinson suggests Erika Kirk should never speak publicly again after her controversial video.

    ImGinnyRobinson Report

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    #10

    Erika Kirk in military-style attire and 1814 hat, from her controversial video that the Internet roasts.

    itsjenrbitches Report

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    #11

    A controversial video of Erika Kirk in a Janet Jackson Rhythm Nation inspired photo, wearing a Freedom cap, sparks debate.

    FringeNarrative Report

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    #12

    Erika Kirk depicted as a vampire with blood dripping from her fangs, wearing a black FREEDOM cap, after her controversial video.

    RaceGated Report

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    #13

    Erika-Kirk-Breaks-Silence-After-Whcd-Attack-Funny-Reactions

    KarlWuckert Report

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    #14

    After Erika Kirk Breaks Silence With Controversial Video, The Internet Roasts Her Brutally

    cndkatrina39881 Report

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, Erika would never allow a black woman in her line-up.

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    #15

    Erika-Kirk-Breaks-Silence-After-Whcd-Attack-Funny-Reactions

    KarlWuckert Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Erika Kirk in a black Freedom cap, with wide blue eyes, after a controversial video that caused internet roasting.

    Parodyjeffx Report

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    #17

    _TruthZone_ Report

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    #18

    A Twitter post featuring Erika Kirk's controversial video. She appears in two different outfits, sparking online reactions.

    SammyObeid Report

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    #19

    A Twitter meme featuring Erika Kirk in a podcast setting, capturing the internet roasting and controversy surrounding her video.

    HugeJanus00 Report

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    #20

    Erika Kirk in a controversial video, wearing a black cap, with a blurred text above. The internet roasts her.

    ShieldsClips Report

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    #21

    Erika Kirk in a black shirt and cap with a microphone, looking serious. The internet roasts her video.

    MNateShyamalan Report

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    #22

    A woman with blonde hair, wearing a patterned kimono and holding a drink, looks concerned. Relates to Erica Kirk's controversial video.

    notcapnamerica Report

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    #23

    A meme showing Dora the Explorer pointing at Erika Kirk, with a speech bubble saying 'sniper no sniping'. The internet roasts her brutally after the controversial video.

    Anderson_Greg_ Report

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    #24

    After Erika Kirk Breaks Silence With Controversial Video, The Internet Roasts Her Brutally

    DoofyOfficial Report

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    #25

    Erika-Kirk-Breaks-Silence-After-Whcd-Attack-Funny-Reactions

    EricSpracklen Report

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to admit she's really good at it, however.

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    #26

    A Lego Erika Kirk figure with a "FREEDOM" hat speaking into a microphone, after Erika Kirk breaks silence.

    LordNefario09 Report

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    #27

    Erika Kirk in a black outfit and baseball cap, seated at a desk with a microphone, discussing her controversial video.

    JodyChaseTN Report

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    #28

    After Erika Kirk Breaks Silence With Controversial Video, The Internet Roasts Her Brutally

    TexomaGroyper Report

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    #29

    A Twitter post from Jen Arrrr about Erika Kirk and a controversial video. The internet roasts Erika Kirk.

    itsjenrbitches Report

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    #30

    Erika Kirk, wearing a black shirt and cap, looks at the camera with a microphone in front. Text says "Shabbat Shalom."

    TonyMichaelX Report

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    #31

    A tweet by TheRealThelmaJohnson about Erika Kirk needing a National Tour after two hours with her kids. The internet roasts her.

    TheRealThelmaJ1 Report

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    #32

    After Erika Kirk Breaks Silence With Controversial Video, The Internet Roasts Her Brutally

    OcDarkKnight Report

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    #33

    Erika Kirk in a black cap and shirt, next to a black Nike sneaker, referencing her controversial video.

    AutismCapital Report

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    #34

    A tweet by Jen Arrrr criticizing Erika Kirk's tone. The internet roasts Erika Kirk after her controversial video.

    itsjenrbitches Report

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