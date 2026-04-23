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Cousin’s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent’s House, She Cuts All Contact
Pensive teen looks into a closet, reflecting on a cousin's lies and theft that forces her to cut contact.
Family, Relationships

Cousin’s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent’s House, She Cuts All Contact

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kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
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However parents want to deny it, they most likely have a favorite child. They might not even be aware of it sometimes; nevertheless, experts say that a child’s age, gender, and temperament can all influence whether a parent likes them more or less than their other siblings.

This teen experienced parental favoritism when her cousin moved in. Although the cousin was a troublemaker, the parents refused to see it and blamed their daughter. The situation escalated so much that she even had to go live with her grandma. After all that, the 16-year-old came online to ask people whether it would be unreasonable for her to cut ties with her parents, considering how they had treated her.

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    A child should feel comfortable at home, but this teen’s life turned into a nightmare after her cousin moved in

    Image credits: khezez / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So, she wondered if it would be unreasonable for her to cut contact with her parents since they always see her as the bad guy

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    Image generated by Bored Panda using Google Gemini (not the actual photo)

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    Image generated by Bored Panda using Google Gemini (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Darina BelonogovaPexels (not the actual photo)

    In an update, the teen explained why the cousin had to move in with her family

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    The situation only escalated in the therapy session that the grandma set up

    Image credits: Tiarra SortePexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    Commenters sided with the teen, having a hard time believing the cousin wasn’t actually a secret child of the dad’s

    In her last update, the teen detailed how she and her grandma were going to figure things out in the future

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds totally fictional to me.

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would steer clear of those folks for good.

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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds totally fictional to me.

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would steer clear of those folks for good.

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