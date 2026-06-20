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Social media can be a wonderful place to learn new information, but it can also be a great place to find entertainment. There are countless funny videos of cats out there and endless streams of hilarious memes. But one often underappreciated aspect of social media is the humble comments section, so today, we plan to put some respect on its name.

We visited Epic Top Comments on Instagram and compiled a list of their most amusing posts below. From clever replies on X to hysterical observations on TikTok, these posts prove that nothing can get past netizens. Enjoy scrolling through these silly images, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you smile!