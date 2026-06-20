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Social media can be a wonderful place to learn new information, but it can also be a great place to find entertainment. There are countless funny videos of cats out there and endless streams of hilarious memes. But one often underappreciated aspect of social media is the humble comments section, so today, we plan to put some respect on its name.

We visited Epic Top Comments on Instagram and compiled a list of their most amusing posts below. From clever replies on X to hysterical observations on TikTok, these posts prove that nothing can get past netizens. Enjoy scrolling through these silly images, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you smile!

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#1

A post and funny comments making puns with food, including human beans and rice, and lettuce pray.

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    #2

    A tweet and a funny comment about historical marital roles and women's rights to open bank accounts.

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    #3

    A great comment on Twitter: Caroline asks what's needed besides money, Todd replies with the money she just put aside.

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    You probably don’t put much thought into it when interacting with posts on social media. If you see something that makes you smile, that you agree with, or that you want to share with a friend, you'll probably hit the like button. But when it comes to posting a comment, you may want to spend a few moments curating your response. After all, if anyone who follows you sees the post, your comments are going to show up first. 

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    According to creative strategist and author Laurent Francois, there’s an art to commenting on social media. He explains that comments are about more than just the post itself — they reflect “the nature of a community and its values.” And they have even become “media within media” nowadays. 
    #4

    A post about scientists recreating dinosaurs, with a funny comment referencing movies showing why it's a bad idea.

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    #5

    A meme presenting the choice of calling mum or dad, both with 10 missed calls, and a funny comment about who is actually calling.

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    #6

    Funny comment on a gym proposal gone wrong, showing a man kneeling and a woman reacting with surprise.

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    On certain platforms, like TikTok and YouTube, comments are given equal importance to the content itself. You might see the comments before you’ve even watched a few seconds of the video, which allows them to inform your viewing experience. 

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    If everyone is pointing out one specific detail, you’ll make sure that you don't miss it. And if viewers have unanimously decided that the author shared a bad take, you might agree before you’ve even heard their arguments. At the same time, the experience of watching a video can feel much more immersive when you join in on the conversation in the comments section. It's not the same as watching a movie in a theater full of people, but it might satisfy the same craving.     
    #7

    A funny comment about an iPhone's software update.

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    #8

    A meme with a funny comment about women being happier with less attractive men, showing a scene from a movie.

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    #9

    A meme with a person navigating laser beams, symbolizing the difficulty of making a joke that wont offend anyone, and a funny comment about a laser accident.

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will tell you all a secret how to tell edgy jokes and get away with it. Want to tell a racist joke? Fine, but make the racist the b**t of the joke. Want to tell a homophobic joke? Go ahead, just make the joke about the homophobe. Comedy isn't d**d. Ignorant and bigoted comedy is d**d. Do not be a pr!ck.

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    Francois notes that brands have picked up on the importance of comments on social media too. Instead of simply posting their own content, they’re weaseling their way into comment threads on viral posts to gain exposure and followers. This can certainly be amusing when a company like Ryanair or Duolingo shows just how self-aware they really are. But these comments can also be seen as covert marketing tactics and advertisements, proving that you really can’t go anywhere without seeing an ad these days.     
    #10

    An image of a man climbing a communication tower and a funny comment about forgetting the light bulb.

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    #11

    A screenshot of a text conversation between a dad and child with a funny comment about a teacher's observation.

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    #12

    A text conversation with image references, asking Which hairstyle should I get, a funny comment.

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    As hilarious as social media comments can be, Francois points out that they can also have a dark side. Unfortunately, some internet users never learned that if you don’t have anything nice to say, you shouldn’t say anything at all. So comment sections are sometimes filled with cruel, targeted insults towards the author. 

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    They might even contain propaganda from bots or conspiracy theorists. It’s important to take replies you read with a grain of salt, even if they claim to be rooted in science. And if you see anything hateful, don’t be afraid to report and block accounts. 
    #13

    A post stating People who treat their birthday as a normal day think they're more matured than everyone, with a funny comment.

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    #14

    A great comment on Twitter: Tee advises to stop craving attention, then immediately says, Nvm he texted back.

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    #15

    A post asking to State your age and something you can't do, with two funny comments as replies.

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    According to Squared Media, social media comments are even more important for brands than likes. Not just comments from the company itself, but also on their own posts. This is why you’ll often see influencers and brands end their captions with something along the lines of “Comment ‘HUNGRY’ down below, and we’ll send our favorite meal plan to your DMs!” This is also the reason why companies often post “engagement bait,” or posts with open-ended questions, prompting followers to respond in the comments section.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A funny comment on Twitter: a user is rubbing a laptop trackpad, calling it a good girl, and Lenovo replies, could u not.

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    #17

    A hilarious comment on Twitter; a user shares their 15-year-old son thinks having kids is immoral, an anonymous user replies, And he is right.

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    #18

    A funny comment on Twitter about being new at a job; Chloe says it's embarrassing, user replies it feels like a new character.

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    At the end of the day, most of us just want to be seen, heard, and feel a sense of belonging. So if contributing to the comments section on a viral TikTok and receiving 25K likes can make that happen, it’s understandable that people want to weigh in on every post they see.

    Funmi Lijadu at Polyester even says that comments on social media can be seen as a form of social currency. “The extra engagement serves as evidence that content is interesting enough to be acknowledged by thousands of users - for better or for worse,” she explains. 
    #19

    A funny comment about not mixing friend groups as you get older, shared on a social media post.

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    #20

    A screenshot of funny comments on a tweet about kidnapping ransoms, with a humorous and sarcastic reply.

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    #21

    A funny comment on a social media post, where Tylor Saunders describes washing away poverty after getting 2 million dollars.

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    But Lijadu warns that commenting on social media is a delicate dance, so brands, in particular, have to go about it wisely. 

    “The seasoned social media user is often looking for a sense of authenticity in comment sections, which is why it is difficult for commercial brands and organizations to interact seamlessly in these spaces without risking being cringe at best, or suffering reputational damage to their company at worst,” she writes. “The uncanny valley of brands acting like individuals reveals the delicate and fragile social capital that comment sections offer.”
    #22

    A funny comment from Ta Leeds answering a question about strictness with a humorous comeback.

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    #23

    Funny comment defining extreme sport as doing homework while the teacher collects it.

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    #24

    Funny comment about a PlayStation 5 being mistaken for a router, with a TP-Link bag on it.

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    Are these hilarious comments inspiring you to get more involved in the replies on social media, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments if you’ve seen any particularly clever replies online recently. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring hilarious comments, we’ve got the perfect article for you right here!
    #25

    Funny comments from social media users, with one user noting another stole their comment and got more likes.

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    #26

    A funny comment on an image of a couple asking how they got the clouds background, revealing it's just the sky.

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is this "outside" you speak of?

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    #27

    A funny comment on an image of a foggy road, stating they are pausing the music to see better.

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    #28

    A funny social media interaction about favorite senses, funnier than the original posts.

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    #29

    A humorous WhatsApp chat screenshot where a boyfriend tries to trick his girlfriend, leading to funny comments.

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    #30

    A social media post with a funny comment about buying concert tickets before figuring out travel, showing belief in oneself.

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    #31

    A screenshot showcasing a funny comment in response to a post about Heated Rivalry, one of many great comments.

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    #32

    A hand wearing a ring that says I said YES with a funny comment below.

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    #33

    A screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing funny comments about a marriage proposal that went wrong.

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    #34

    A tweet with a funny comment about Daenerys Targaryen not being blonde and dragons not being real.

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    #35

    A funny comment about two realistic AI images of water bottles wasting water in a desert.

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    #36

    A funny comment about a microbiologist coworker who is an antivaxxer, featuring Will Smith's reaction.

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    #37

    A funny comment regarding the use of BTS in Oppenheimer, with a user complaining about its misuse.

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    #38

    A post about a friend moving, showing painted glasses, with a comment about a brilliant idea, a funny comment.

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    #39

    A drawing of two beans with How you BEAN and a funny comment about the bean's expression.

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    #40

    A screenshot of funny comments on a tweet asking why men don't check women's phones, with a humorous response below.

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    #41

    A funny comment from Bruno Fernandes about not dreaming of his current situation, responding to a motivational sticky note.

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    #42

    A funny comment in a text message conversation featuring a chemical rejection joke.

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    #43

    A screenshot of funny comments about job applications, showing 108 applied and 1 interview for My Jobs.

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    #44

    A screenshot of funny comments showing Burger King interacting with a user and the user posting a picture of their burger.

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    #45

    A screenshot of funny comments on a chat about Halloween costumes, showing humorous interaction.

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    #46

    Funny comment on a text message exchange where a person says we k****d someone to avoid saying I.

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    #47

    A funny comment questioning Cynthia Erivo's hair routine using Beyoncé's products.

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    #48

    A great comment on Twitter joking about how to cancel a Planet Fitness membership with an absurd suggestion.

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    #49

    A funny comment on Twitter about lemons not being natural and how we created them ourselves.

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    #50

    A great comment on Twitter suggesting unplugging Christmas lights with a partner to make nobody happy.

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    #51

    A funny comment about working for money or passion.

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    #52

    A funny comment about a wife's period and cheating allegations.

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    #53

    A funny comment thread debating the pronunciation of 'meme' and grammar.

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    #54

    A humorous social media comment about ordering KFC family buckets, funnier than the original posts.

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    #55

    A funny WhatsApp conversation with a boss about pregnancy leave, funnier than the original posts.

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    #56

    A funny social media comment about men pulling partners closer in sleep, funnier than the original posts.

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    #57

    A social media post with a humorous comment about Marilyn Monroe's transformation, funnier than the original post.

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    #58

    A Reddit post showing an engagement photo with a red heart emoji covering the man's face, followed by a funny comment.

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    #59

    A social media post with a funny comment from a dad asking to keep Netflix after his daughter's breakup, highlighted in a pink box.

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    #60

    A text message conversation between a dad and child with a funny exchange about school and an 'idiot', funnier than the original post.

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    #61

    A social media post displaying a homemade goblin-like plush toy and a funny comment about it, funnier than the original post.

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    #62

    A social media post showing a concrete structure resembling a dinosaur and a funny comment questioning its extinction, funnier than the original post.

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    #63

    A social media post featuring images of a man bringing gifts and a funny comment about relationships, funnier than the original post.

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    #64

    A social media post with a funny comment about expectations for people who wear glasses, funnier than the original post.

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    #65

    A screenshot of a funny comment below an image of two brown eyes, featured in a collection of great comments.

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    #66

    A screenshot of a funny comment on a social media post, part of a collection of great comments.

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    #67

    A screenshot of a funny text message exchange, included in a compilation of great comments.

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    #68

    A screenshot of a funny comment under an image of a lion roaring, part of a collection of great comments.

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    #69

    Two pieces of crochet work and yarn with a comment asking what is being made.

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    #70

    A shark named Breton with a self-portrait map, and a funny comment comparing it to Van Gogh.

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    #71

    A woman posing in scrubs and a dress, with a funny comment about changing clothes.

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    #72

    A British parrot speaking Spanish with a microphone, a great comment.

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    #73

    A 92-year-old woman climbing a gate to escape a nursing home, a great comment.

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    #74

    A social media post advising to say I will instead of I wish, followed by a funny, sad comment.

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    #75

    A hand holding a hard-boiled egg with two yolks, eliciting a funny comment about AirPods.

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    #76

    A white cougar in a forest with a funny comment about targeted ads.

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    #77

    A humorous exchange about snails being slow, but hard to see coming, illustrating funny comments.

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    #78

    A funny comment on Twitter about a woman winning a jackpot after a breakup.

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    #79

    A funny comment on Twitter showing a snail and a slug, suggesting slugs are divorced snails.

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    #80

    A Twitter post with funny comments about a South African pilot who flew for 20 years with a fake license.

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    #81

    A funny comment on a house built with a woman's own money, questioning whose money she should have used.

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    #82

    A funny comment about a rare photo of Nicki Minaj, with Nicki Minaj questioning the post.

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    #83

    A funny comment about two dinosaurs wearing neckties, debating the proper placement of a necktie.

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    #84

    A funny comment about a cafe built from two railway cars shaped like grasshoppers in South Korea.

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    #85

    A funny comment about a handsome Squidward statue sunk underwater to confuse future archaeologists.

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    #86

    Funny comments on a social media post about grammar mistakes, highlighting the humorous misinterpretations.

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    #87

    A post about overripe bananas for banana bread, drawing great comments funnier than the original posts.

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    #88

    A funny comment about a man's mugshot, with a user joking about keeping him until he relaxes.

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    #89

    A tweet questioning trees providing wifi instead of oxygen, generating funny comments and posts.

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    #90

    Images comparing unpaid labor to a paid job with great comments, funnier than the original posts.

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    #91

    A cake with a typo Youve Aged gets funny comments, making it funnier than the original post.

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    #92

    A nurse is arrested for using a d**d patient's debit card, inspiring great comments funnier than original posts.

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    #93

    A social media post with a great comment on a person forgetting AirPods for a flight, making the original posts funnier.

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    #94

    A social media post about a Jeep driving itself with a funny comment about John Cena, making the original posts funnier.

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    #95

    A social media post featuring a great comment from a Chihuahua meme, making the original posts funnier.

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    #96

    A social media post with a great comment on a woman's picture, making the original posts funnier.

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    #97

    A social media post with a funny comment about how often people should chat when dating, making the original posts funnier.

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