One of the biggest headaches of having an entitled neighbor is dealing with them regularly. If you are in this exact predicament, this story may provide some insights on handling it.

A woman had to endure the badgering of her neighbor, who wanted to take her parking spot. The worst part of this situation was that the entitled grandmother refused to have a dialogue like a sensible adult. Instead, she continued to force the issue and claim the spot she believed was rightfully hers.

The author has chosen a diplomatic approach so far, but she plans to take drastic measures if necessary. She also shared her story online to get answers on what to do next.

Entitled neighbors are a nuisance, especially when they refuse to talk things out

Image credits: KOMUnews / Flickr (not the actual photo)

This woman had to deal with a neighbor who demanded to have her parking spot

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After failing to have a sensible dialogue, the author planned drastic yet warranted actions

Image credits: NagiNaoe101

Having a sense of entitlement could be a coping mechanism

It’s constantly baffling to encounter someone who feels they have the right to something they don’t own. According to experts, this could be a way of adapting to a situation without enough skills.

California-based clinical psychologist Dr. Leon Seltzer explained it in an article he wrote in 2022. According to him, entitled behavior could be a person’s way of combating emotional distress when they feel helpless.

According to Dr. Seltzer, parental mismanagement is another cause to consider. As he explained, children who are overindulged by their parents usually develop a sense of entitlement.

Since their frustrations are constantly alleviated as they happen, they grow up spoiled.

“[Parents] inadvertently teach [their children] to see themselves as not obligated to anybody or anything but rather as having the freedom to focus solely on their desires,” he wrote.

It’s a must to avoid reinforcing a person’s sense of entitlement

Setting boundaries is necessary in any situation involving someone trying to coerce you into giving them what they want.

According to Cornell University organizational behavior professor Emily Zitek, giving in to their demands in any way only justifies their sense of entitlement. It also applies to conceding for the sake of diplomacy.

Regarding the manner of refusal, Zitek advises explaining why saying no is fair for everyone.

“Of course, entitled people are unlikely to think something that doesn’t benefit them is fair, but it doesn’t hurt to try,” Zitek wrote in an article for The Society For Personality And Social Psychology.

The author, however, may have dealt with a narrow-minded individual who has made a firm decision. Having the car towed if the scenario called for it could be her next best move.

What would you have done in this situation, readers? Is towing the car justified?

The author gave more details to her story as people in the comments supported her decision

