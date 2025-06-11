Lady’s Effort To Jump The Line For Fast Food Fails, She Ends Up Trying To Grab Another Guy’s Takeout

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s probably no secret that the most intractable people can be found during salary discussions at job interviews, as well as in takeout lines, if you have to wait a long time for your fast food. Some are ready to do miracles of ingenuity—just to jump the queue, but their tricks almost always lead them into a stone wall.

Well, seriously, this story of ours—first shared by the user u/atariwho—tells us how one woman simply had the audacity to not only jump the queue, but also try to take another person’s order. Her motive? Well, she claimed that her kids were waiting for her in the car… Anyway, let’s talk about everything in detail.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post came to the Thai food point one day and placed his order

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Then, some random lady came and immediately tried to jump the queue in order to be served first

Image credits: atariwho

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After being put in her place, she decided that the author looked like a perfect target for her—and demanded he wait

Image credits: atariwho

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author refused to give her his place in line—so the lady told him that her kids were waiting for her in the car

Image credits: atariwho

Then, she even tried to grab the author’s takeout, and after this effort failed, stormed out in anger

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that he once went to the local Thai food point and placed an order. At one fine moment, some lady burst into the room and tried to go directly to the counter to place her order, too. Of course, she was politely but firmly hinted at that jumping the line was bad, but the woman was not embarrassed by this.

She chose our hero as her target and, loudly exclaiming that he looked like a person who could wait while she had children waiting in the car, declared that she wanted his takeout. Needless to say, the OP didn’t agree with this. Firstly, it was far from certain that her words about having kids in the car were true, and secondly, the author himself was going to bring some of the ordered food to his family.

So the guy, of course, refused—and then this lady, obviously, decided to “take hers” by force. She rushed to the counter and tried to grab the bag with the already prepared order of the original poster. The cashier had to intervene and seriously declare that if she didn’t calm down, she would be asked to leave.

The original poster says that the woman then just stormed out, muttering to herself that the people around her have become incredibly selfish, and that it’s because of people like them that “the world’s falling apart.” As for our hero, he was left with his yummy food—to philosophically ponder how a failed attempt to take his order could actually contribute to the decline of the entire world…

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“People sometimes try to resort to all sorts of tricks to be served out of turn, but this situation seems completely out of the ordinary to me,” says Vlad Ostrometsky, the administrator of UNIT Cafe in Odessa, Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “If for no other reason than because it’s unlikely that another customer’s order will coincide with what you wanted to order for yourself.

“Moreover, many takeouts are usually packed in opaque paper, so it’s difficult to understand what exactly is in there. And how she was going to pay for this order—otherwise it would be banal theft?.. It just seems to me that it was some kind of emotional outburst—perhaps after having a really hard day.

“Such outbursts sometimes take place—people act impulsively when something doesn’t go the way they want. By the way, this could have ended in a real tantrum—at least, I have encountered such situations several times over the years of my professional experience,” Vlad summarizes.

People in the comments were also very surprised by exactly how this lady wanted to get her way—after all, orders are clearly not standard. However, in this insane world of today, when many folks literally go crazy over trifles, anything is actually possible. “A decade ago I wouldn’t believe this story, but I believe it fine now,” someone wrote reasonably. So have you, our dear readers, ever faced something similar?

Most commenters backed the author and claimed that the lady was being 100% unreasonable and entitled

