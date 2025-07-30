ADVERTISEMENT

We often hear about the bride being the star of the show at a wedding. Everyone is interested in her dress, the flowers that she picked out and what ring she’ll be wearing for the rest of her life. But a wedding is all about celebrating the love between two people. And some grooms won’t let you forget about them even if you wanted to, because they’ve made sure that they’re the center of attention at their own wedding.

Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of some of the most appalling behavior exhibited by grooms on their wedding days. From being incredibly selfish to acting like they never wanted to tie the knot at all, we’ll warn you right now that these photos might make you furious. So be sure to upvote the grooms that you would have left at the altar, and keep reading to find a conversation with wedding expert Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride Magazine!

#1

Wedding Photoshoot Idea: The Groom And The Bridesmaids

Groom hugging two bridesmaids in orange dresses outdoors while the bride in white looks shocked at the scene.

According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, about 55% of unmarried men and 50% and unmarried women express a desire to tie the knot someday. So why is it that some men look like they’re being held hostage when they finally say “I do”? Many weddings include tasteless jokes about how a wife is a “ball and chain” or feature cake toppers of grooms being dragged to the altar.

This humor is particularly surprising because men tend to benefit even more from marriage than women do. The Survey Center on American Life reports that the majority of both men and women believe that men who get married and have children are happier than other men. However, less than half of men and less than a third of women believe that women who marry and start families are happier than those who don't.

    #2

    That Look Of "What Have I Done?" On Her Face Is Priceless

    Bride in white dress holding flowers and groom in suit wearing goggles, showcasing grooms sense of entitlement outdoors.

    #3

    An Australian Bride Caught Her Now-Husband Watching Football On His Phone During Their Wedding

    Groom showing a sense of entitlement by prioritizing football during wedding reception, surprising guests and bride.

    Men also tend to see an increase in earnings in the workforce after getting married and having children, while women are penalized for focusing on their families. At the same time, women initiate a whopping 70% of divorces, and men are more likely to remarry after divorce than women are.

    Despite the fact that marriage is supposed to be a partnership, women are often still burdened with the majority of domestic and childrearing responsibilities. The Pew Research Center reports that even in egalitarian marriages, where both partners are earning similar wages, women spend nearly two more hours each week than their husbands taking care of their kids. And wives spend over twice as much time on housework per week than their spouses. So it's best to be 100% before making the commitment of marriage!
    #4

    He Threatened To Burn Peonies Because They Don't Look As His "Vision" Intended As Center Pieces... This Is What Happens When A Grown Up Theatre Kid Marries

    Reddit post discussing a groom's entitled behavior and groomzilla mode over wedding details before his second wedding.

    #5

    Groomzilla Is Angry That His Sister Can't Attend His Wedding Because The Resort They Chose Isn't Wheelchair Accessible. That's Some Pretty Impressive Entitlement

    Reddit post about a wheelchair-accessible wedding resort conflict highlighting groom's sense of entitlement revealed.

    To learn more about the toxic behavior that some grooms have been caught exhibiting on their wedding days, we got in touch with wedding expert Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride Magazine. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss how common this behavior is.

    "While the stereotype tends to cling to brides, we can confidently say that 'groomzillas' (or perhaps 'groom-grumbles' for a softer touch?) are far from rare," Jhona says. "It's less about gender and more about personality, stress management, and, frankly, a latent desire for control that can surface under pressure."
    #7

    A Groom Has Been Slammed For Texting While Walking Down The Aisle After Saying "I Do"

    Bride and groom walking in wedding attire, groom distracted by phone showing sense of entitlement at ceremony.

    #8

    Side Chic’s Timing Was No Coincidence

    Screenshot of a Reddit post revealing a groom exposed for cheating before cake cutting at a wedding.

    #9

    My Friend Is A Wedding Photographer. Everyone Thinks This Is Cute. I Think It's Gross

    Bride figurine dragging groom figurine lying on wedding cake with video games, soda cans, and remote, showing groom entitlement.

    Imagine spending 60k on a wedding and your groom would rather be playing video games.

    "We've encountered grooms who micro-manage the playlist to an obsessive degree, demand specific (and often obscure) culinary delights, or become surprisingly unyielding about the guest list, treating it like a strategic military maneuver rather than a celebration," Jhona shared. "For instance, we once had a groom who insisted on personally selecting the wedding wine list and inspecting every single wine bottle for flaws, holding up the tasting by an hour."

    "In another case, a groom refused to compromise on a wildly expensive vintage car for arrival, despite it blowing a significant chunk of their transport budget," the expert continued. "So, while the label might not stick as readily, the behavior? Absolutely. It’s common enough that we've certainly had our share of stories from exasperated brides and even bewildered wedding suppliers navigating a groom's unexpected dictates."

    #10

    What

    Group photo at a wedding showing grooms and family, highlighting moments of grooms’ sense of entitlement in a joyful setting.

    #11

    “Not A Groomzilla”, But Please Change Your Hair. Received This Lovely Critique Yesterday! Looking Forward To The Ceremony

    Text message conversation showing a groom's sense of entitlement about his hair before the wedding, exposing wedding day drama.

    Your Demand Is Utterly Unreasonable. If You Want Them To Feel Completely Accepted, Conduct The Ceremony In Asl And Provide A Translator For Those Who Don’t Speak It

    Reddit post questioning if stepfamily should learn sign language to attend wedding, highlighting groom's entitlement issues.

    Jhona also noted that it's common for grooms to be less outwardly invested in the aesthetic minutiae of their wedding day than their bride. "Think Pinterest boards and floral arrangements. Their passions often lie elsewhere, like curating the perfect playlist, ensuring top-tier catering, or, famously, meticulously selecting the precise alcohol brands for the bar," she explained.

    "For example, we helped plan a wedding where the bride meticulously designed every detail of the reception decor, but the groom's singular focus (and significant time investment) was on creating a craft beer bar with obscure local brews, often accompanied by surprisingly passionate debates over the perfect signature wedding cocktails!" the expert shared. "It's all about the 'vibe' and the party, rather than the place settings!"
    #13

    What A Guy! He’s Going To Let His New Bride Tag Along For A Guy’s Weekend Away - She’s So Lucky

    Text post describing a groom's sense of entitlement about making his honeymoon inclusive for friends, causing conflict with fiancé.

    #14

    Imagine You Get Ready For Three Hours And Your Groom Shows Up In Crocs

    Bride and groom holding hands during wedding ceremony, highlighting moments of groom entitlement exposed.

    #15

    It’s Pretty Telling How A Couple Behaves During The Cut Of The Cake

    Text post describing a groom's sense of entitlement smashing cake in bride's face, leading to fights and ongoing marital strife.

    However, Jhona says there's a critical difference between disinterest in decor and disinterest in the union or the effort. "If a groom's disengagement veers into outright indifference, a refusal to contribute to shared decisions, or a lack of respect for his partner's desires, that's a definite red flag," she warns. "A wedding, much like a marriage, is a partnership. If one person shoulders the entire burden or actively undermines the process with apathy, it speaks volumes about their willingness to share responsibilities and support each other in the long run."
    #16

    Can't Imagine Sitting Back While People Are Staring At You After You Do Something Crazy

    Alt text: Text describing a groom exposed for his sense of entitlement by demanding changes during wedding speeches due to feeling too hot.

    #17

    Tell Me You’re Dramatic Without Telling Me You’re Dramatic. Groom Arrived At His Wedding In A Coffin. The Ones Carrying Are So Embarrassed

    Bridesmaids and groomsmen walking down the aisle carrying a coffin, highlighting grooms sense of entitlement moments.

    #18

    What Is Wrong With These Men?

    Reddit post from r/weddingshaming sharing a story exposing a groom's sense of entitlement at a small wedding speech.

    So are there any red flags that might pop up during the wedding planning process that may be signs to call the whole thing off? "While wedding planning should be a joyful journey, it often acts as a powerful stress test, bringing any underlying relationship dynamics right to the surface," Jhona told Bored Panda. "It's a great opportunity to really see how you function as a team. If you're noticing controlling behavior that wasn't there before, like him dictating your time or friends, that's a big flashing sign."

    #19

    Groomzilla

    Reddit post from r/relationship_advice showing groom's entitled behavior at rehearsal dinner upsetting his fiancée.

    #20

    That's Not Cool - Just Think Of What The Bride's Family Was Thinking - Especially Her Father Seeing Her Future Husband Make A Joke About Her Like That

    Groom at wedding holding a sign saying help me, highlighting grooms exposed for their sense of entitlement.

    #21

    I Wish My Enemies Would Get Karma Like This But They’re Thriving

    Comment revealing a groom’s entitlement as he canceled his wedding due to pregnancy and shady family drama exposed.

    "Similarly, constant disrespect or dismissiveness of your ideas and feelings, or a flat-out refusal to compromise on even small things, shows a deeper issue than just wedding stress," the wedding expert continued. "Of course, any form of emotional or verbal ab*se – like yelling, name-calling, or gaslighting – is a non-negotiable red flag."
    #22

    What Goes Through The Minds Of Some Idiots. "We Are Standing In Front Of Our Nearest And Dearest To Profess Undying Love To One Another, Let Me Make Fun Of The Way You Look"

    Reddit post from r/weddingshaming showing groom's entitled reaction lifting bride's veil at wedding, shocking guests and causing drama.

    #23

    Groomzilla Instructions To Ex-Wife Re: Their Daughters’ Needs For Wedding Weekend

    Handwritten list of girls’ items and notes showing entitlement in planning and packing for children’s needs.

    This is my Brother. My ex and I are having a lot of fun with this. I need suggestions on what "extras" she should include & obviously if it is for "each" or can be shared.

    #24

    It’s Her Brother

    Reddit post showing a groom exposed for entitlement in a massive fight over wedding planning and bridal party roles.

    Finally, Jhona says that if there's a consistent negative attitude or a lack of enthusiasm for the marriage itself, not just the party, it's worth taking a pause. "These aren't just minor bumps in the road; they're fundamental issues that could profoundly impact your life together," she shared. "The wedding is just one day, but the marriage is a lifetime, and it's essential to enter it with eyes wide open."
    #25

    “He’s A Prankster” Ugh Yeah, You Mean He Likes To Humiliate Others For Fun

    Reddit post where a groom's joke during his speech exposes his sense of entitlement, upsetting his bride at their wedding.

    #26

    All The Weddings He Has Been To Allegedly The Bride And Groom Did Their Own Thing. Which Then Hurt My Feelings More Because Why Did You Not Want To Be Around Me After We Just Got Married

    Reddit post discussing a groom's entitlement for ignoring his bride during their wedding evening.

    #27

    My Mom Just Showed Me This Picture Of My Parents Wedding. When You See It

    Bride and groom kneeling at altar, groom wearing boots with the words help on soles, showing entitlement at wedding.

    Is this list making you appreciate your own spouse more, pandas? Or, if you have no plans of getting married, are you feeling relieved that you never tied the knot? Keep upvoting the images that you find particularly appalling, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever attended a wedding where the groom behaved extremely poorly. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article calling out entitled brides and grooms, look no further than right here!
    #28

    Groomzilla Demands Nobody Can Leave His Wedding Early

    Reddit post discussing a groom's entitlement over wedding guest's attendance and babysitting needs.

    #29

    Obvious That The Bride And Groom Shouldn’t Be Getting Married

    Text post describing a groom exposed for entitlement involving drunken behavior and irresponsibility at the wedding.

    #30

    Worst Experience With Groomzilla

    Screenshot of a Reddit post revealing a groom’s entitled behavior by confronting guests over looks at his bride.

    #31

    Sounds More Like Garden Variety Idiots

    Text post from a wedding caterer sharing stories of grooms exposed for their sense of entitlement and extreme behavior at weddings.

    #32

    You Knew She’d Be Close To Giving Birth When You Chose A Date

    Reddit post showing a groom exposed for entitlement after refusing to change wedding date for pregnant sister.

    #33

    Just Get Your Family To Sit On Both Sides For The Love Of God

    Reddit post showing a groom exposed for entitlement by offering to hire seat fillers for wedding guests.

    #34

    Groom Doesn’t Want To Drive A Free Bmw Or Tesla To His Wedding

    Screenshots of groom’s car borrowing requests showing entitlement and refusal over luxury car offers for wedding day.

    #35

    Groomzilla Went Behind Bride's Back On Their Wedding Day

    Reddit post showing a groom's entitled behavior by arranging a surprise proposal at their wedding reception.

    #36

    Could Have Ended In That. A Little Silly After The Sweet. But Poor Girl… Thats All She Got For Vows

    Bride and groom at outdoor wedding ceremony with groom showing entitlement in his wedding vows.

    #37

    She Planned The Whole Thing Herself, He Couldn’t Be Bothered To Participate

    Husband’s sense of entitlement exposed after playing humiliating fart prank at wedding, causing emotional distress and doubts about marriage.

    #38

    Good For The Bride At The Time

    Screenshot of a text post sharing a story of a groom exposed for cheating, highlighting groom entitlement at a wedding.

    #39

    Sounds Like The Most Uninteresting Guy On The Planet

    Screenshot of a Reddit post exposing a groom’s sense of entitlement for leaving his own wedding reception early.

    #40

    Groom Wants To “Shoot Something” As Unity Ceremony

    Text message revealing a groom's entitled request to include gun shooting in their wedding unity ceremony despite safety concerns.

    #41

    If Both Thought It Was Funny, Then All Cool. If Only One Found It Funny, Then Someone Is Very Not Cool

    Reddit post about a groom's cringe behavior showing sense of entitlement during a wedding aisle moment.

    #42

    Groom Only Posted Photos Of Himself And Groomsmen On Social Media When He Got Married. Now On His 1st Anniversary He Doesn't Even Mention His Wife

    Screenshot of a groom’s entitled wedding speech calling other weddings pretentious and thanking guests with arrogance.

    #43

    Groomzilla & A Trash Commenter

    Social media exchange revealing groom's sense of entitlement after best man cancels attendance due to family health concerns.

    #44

    A Teaching Moment

    Text post describing a groom’s entitled behavior causing wedding drama, part of grooms exposed for entitlement stories.

    #45

    The Whole Thing Is Tacky On Both Sides

    Reddit post showing a groom's entitled message demanding a wishing well contribution from wedding guests.

    #46

    Not Going To The Wedding Doesn’t Mean You’re Not Friendly With Your Sister, It Just Means You’re Not Tolerating The Childish Behavior

    Reddit post showing a user sharing experiences with a groom's sense of entitlement and family wedding drama.

    #47

    Groom With A Tonne Of Red Flags

    Screenshot of a groom showing entitlement by refusing to pay or help plan his wedding, causing stress for his partner.

    #48

    Found The Notebook I Used To Plan Our Wedding In 2015. Complete With Diagram Of How The Paper Lanterns Should Hang From The Ceiling So They’d Look Right From Side Profile

    Hand-drawn diagram in a spiral notebook illustrating a family tree with circles in red and gray for grooms entitlement discussion.

    #49

    Another Classic Case Of “I’m Not Sorry For What I Did, I’m Sorry That I Got Caught”

    Wife discovers husband's entitlement through deceit and secret interactions with other women on their wedding day.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!