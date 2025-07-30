Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of some of the most appalling behavior exhibited by grooms on their wedding days. From being incredibly selfish to acting like they never wanted to tie the knot at all, we’ll warn you right now that these photos might make you furious. So be sure to upvote the grooms that you would have left at the altar, and keep reading to find a conversation with wedding expert Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride Magazine !

We often hear about the bride being the star of the show at a wedding. Everyone is interested in her dress, the flowers that she picked out and what ring she’ll be wearing for the rest of her life. But a wedding is all about celebrating the love between two people. And some grooms won’t let you forget about them even if you wanted to, because they’ve made sure that they’re the center of attention at their own wedding .

#1 Wedding Photoshoot Idea: The Groom And The Bridesmaids Share icon

According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, about 55% of unmarried men and 50% and unmarried women express a desire to tie the knot someday. So why is it that some men look like they’re being held hostage when they finally say “I do”? Many weddings include tasteless jokes about how a wife is a “ball and chain” or feature cake toppers of grooms being dragged to the altar. This humor is particularly surprising because men tend to benefit even more from marriage than women do. The Survey Center on American Life reports that the majority of both men and women believe that men who get married and have children are happier than other men. However, less than half of men and less than a third of women believe that women who marry and start families are happier than those who don't.

RELATED:

#2 That Look Of "What Have I Done?" On Her Face Is Priceless Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 An Australian Bride Caught Her Now-Husband Watching Football On His Phone During Their Wedding Share icon

Men also tend to see an increase in earnings in the workforce after getting married and having children, while women are penalized for focusing on their families. At the same time, women initiate a whopping 70% of divorces, and men are more likely to remarry after divorce than women are. Despite the fact that marriage is supposed to be a partnership, women are often still burdened with the majority of domestic and childrearing responsibilities. The Pew Research Center reports that even in egalitarian marriages, where both partners are earning similar wages, women spend nearly two more hours each week than their husbands taking care of their kids. And wives spend over twice as much time on housework per week than their spouses. So it's best to be 100% before making the commitment of marriage!

#4 He Threatened To Burn Peonies Because They Don't Look As His "Vision" Intended As Center Pieces... This Is What Happens When A Grown Up Theatre Kid Marries Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Groomzilla Is Angry That His Sister Can't Attend His Wedding Because The Resort They Chose Isn't Wheelchair Accessible. That's Some Pretty Impressive Entitlement Share icon

#6 You Were Manipulative And Childish In Your Actions Share icon

To learn more about the toxic behavior that some grooms have been caught exhibiting on their wedding days, we got in touch with wedding expert Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride Magazine. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss how common this behavior is. "While the stereotype tends to cling to brides, we can confidently say that 'groomzillas' (or perhaps 'groom-grumbles' for a softer touch?) are far from rare," Jhona says. "It's less about gender and more about personality, stress management, and, frankly, a latent desire for control that can surface under pressure."

#7 A Groom Has Been Slammed For Texting While Walking Down The Aisle After Saying "I Do" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Side Chic’s Timing Was No Coincidence Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Friend Is A Wedding Photographer. Everyone Thinks This Is Cute. I Think It's Gross Share icon Imagine spending 60k on a wedding and your groom would rather be playing video games.



"We've encountered grooms who micro-manage the playlist to an obsessive degree, demand specific (and often obscure) culinary delights, or become surprisingly unyielding about the guest list, treating it like a strategic military maneuver rather than a celebration," Jhona shared. "For instance, we once had a groom who insisted on personally selecting the wedding wine list and inspecting every single wine bottle for flaws, holding up the tasting by an hour." "In another case, a groom refused to compromise on a wildly expensive vintage car for arrival, despite it blowing a significant chunk of their transport budget," the expert continued. "So, while the label might not stick as readily, the behavior? Absolutely. It’s common enough that we've certainly had our share of stories from exasperated brides and even bewildered wedding suppliers navigating a groom's unexpected dictates." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 What Share icon

#11 “Not A Groomzilla”, But Please Change Your Hair. Received This Lovely Critique Yesterday! Looking Forward To The Ceremony Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Your Demand Is Utterly Unreasonable. If You Want Them To Feel Completely Accepted, Conduct The Ceremony In Asl And Provide A Translator For Those Who Don’t Speak It Share icon

Jhona also noted that it's common for grooms to be less outwardly invested in the aesthetic minutiae of their wedding day than their bride. "Think Pinterest boards and floral arrangements. Their passions often lie elsewhere, like curating the perfect playlist, ensuring top-tier catering, or, famously, meticulously selecting the precise alcohol brands for the bar," she explained. ADVERTISEMENT "For example, we helped plan a wedding where the bride meticulously designed every detail of the reception decor, but the groom's singular focus (and significant time investment) was on creating a craft beer bar with obscure local brews, often accompanied by surprisingly passionate debates over the perfect signature wedding cocktails!" the expert shared. "It's all about the 'vibe' and the party, rather than the place settings!"

#13 What A Guy! He’s Going To Let His New Bride Tag Along For A Guy’s Weekend Away - She’s So Lucky Share icon

#14 Imagine You Get Ready For Three Hours And Your Groom Shows Up In Crocs Share icon

#15 It’s Pretty Telling How A Couple Behaves During The Cut Of The Cake Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Jhona says there's a critical difference between disinterest in decor and disinterest in the union or the effort. "If a groom's disengagement veers into outright indifference, a refusal to contribute to shared decisions, or a lack of respect for his partner's desires, that's a definite red flag," she warns. "A wedding, much like a marriage, is a partnership. If one person shoulders the entire burden or actively undermines the process with apathy, it speaks volumes about their willingness to share responsibilities and support each other in the long run."

#16 Can't Imagine Sitting Back While People Are Staring At You After You Do Something Crazy Share icon

#17 Tell Me You’re Dramatic Without Telling Me You’re Dramatic. Groom Arrived At His Wedding In A Coffin. The Ones Carrying Are So Embarrassed Share icon

#18 What Is Wrong With These Men? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

So are there any red flags that might pop up during the wedding planning process that may be signs to call the whole thing off? "While wedding planning should be a joyful journey, it often acts as a powerful stress test, bringing any underlying relationship dynamics right to the surface," Jhona told Bored Panda. "It's a great opportunity to really see how you function as a team. If you're noticing controlling behavior that wasn't there before, like him dictating your time or friends, that's a big flashing sign." ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Groomzilla Share icon

#20 That's Not Cool - Just Think Of What The Bride's Family Was Thinking - Especially Her Father Seeing Her Future Husband Make A Joke About Her Like That Share icon

#21 I Wish My Enemies Would Get Karma Like This But They’re Thriving Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

"Similarly, constant disrespect or dismissiveness of your ideas and feelings, or a flat-out refusal to compromise on even small things, shows a deeper issue than just wedding stress," the wedding expert continued. "Of course, any form of emotional or verbal ab*se – like yelling, name-calling, or gaslighting – is a non-negotiable red flag."

#22 What Goes Through The Minds Of Some Idiots. "We Are Standing In Front Of Our Nearest And Dearest To Profess Undying Love To One Another, Let Me Make Fun Of The Way You Look" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Groomzilla Instructions To Ex-Wife Re: Their Daughters’ Needs For Wedding Weekend Share icon This is my Brother. My ex and I are having a lot of fun with this. I need suggestions on what “extras” she should include & obviously if it is for “each” or can be shared.



#24 It’s Her Brother Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Jhona says that if there's a consistent negative attitude or a lack of enthusiasm for the marriage itself, not just the party, it's worth taking a pause. "These aren't just minor bumps in the road; they're fundamental issues that could profoundly impact your life together," she shared. "The wedding is just one day, but the marriage is a lifetime, and it's essential to enter it with eyes wide open."

#25 “He’s A Prankster” Ugh Yeah, You Mean He Likes To Humiliate Others For Fun Share icon

#26 All The Weddings He Has Been To Allegedly The Bride And Groom Did Their Own Thing. Which Then Hurt My Feelings More Because Why Did You Not Want To Be Around Me After We Just Got Married Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 My Mom Just Showed Me This Picture Of My Parents Wedding. When You See It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Is this list making you appreciate your own spouse more, pandas? Or, if you have no plans of getting married, are you feeling relieved that you never tied the knot? Keep upvoting the images that you find particularly appalling, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever attended a wedding where the groom behaved extremely poorly. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article calling out entitled brides and grooms, look no further than right here!

#28 Groomzilla Demands Nobody Can Leave His Wedding Early Share icon

#29 Obvious That The Bride And Groom Shouldn’t Be Getting Married Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Worst Experience With Groomzilla Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Sounds More Like Garden Variety Idiots Share icon

#32 You Knew She’d Be Close To Giving Birth When You Chose A Date Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Just Get Your Family To Sit On Both Sides For The Love Of God Share icon

#34 Groom Doesn’t Want To Drive A Free Bmw Or Tesla To His Wedding Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Groomzilla Went Behind Bride's Back On Their Wedding Day Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Could Have Ended In That. A Little Silly After The Sweet. But Poor Girl… Thats All She Got For Vows Share icon

#37 She Planned The Whole Thing Herself, He Couldn’t Be Bothered To Participate Share icon

#38 Good For The Bride At The Time Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Sounds Like The Most Uninteresting Guy On The Planet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Groom Wants To “Shoot Something” As Unity Ceremony Share icon

#41 If Both Thought It Was Funny, Then All Cool. If Only One Found It Funny, Then Someone Is Very Not Cool Share icon

#42 Groom Only Posted Photos Of Himself And Groomsmen On Social Media When He Got Married. Now On His 1st Anniversary He Doesn't Even Mention His Wife Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Groomzilla & A Trash Commenter Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 A Teaching Moment Share icon

#45 The Whole Thing Is Tacky On Both Sides Share icon

#46 Not Going To The Wedding Doesn’t Mean You’re Not Friendly With Your Sister, It Just Means You’re Not Tolerating The Childish Behavior Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Groom With A Tonne Of Red Flags Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Found The Notebook I Used To Plan Our Wedding In 2015. Complete With Diagram Of How The Paper Lanterns Should Hang From The Ceiling So They’d Look Right From Side Profile Share icon