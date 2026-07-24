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Divorce can be the toughest thing to deal with, especially if children are involved, because they may have to choose between their parents. Things can even turn sour between them if one partner moves on and starts a new family, which comes with its own issues.

This is what happened between a man and his ex-wife as she expected him to look after her kids from her new marriage and form bonds with them. Unfortunately, the man was painted as a villain for refusing to do so, and his son got caught in drama for siding with him.

More info: Reddit

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Blending two families together can be a difficult process, especially if some folks aren’t open to the idea at all

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that his mom left his dad when he was very young, and after she had children with her new husband, she expected everyone to bond, but her ex refused to

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Image credit: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Since the man didn’t want to form any connection with his ex-wife and her new family, he refused to pick up her kids from school when she and her husband got into an accident

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Image credits: Tall-Neighborhood875

The couple and their kids began hating the poster’s dad for not helping, so the teen confronted them by calling them entitled and said that his dad doesn’t owe them anything

The teen explained that when he was 2 years old and his sister was just a year old, their mother left their father for someone else. Even though the couple decided on split custody of the children and tried to be cordial, the poster’s father was hurt by the situation and didn’t bond much with his ex’s new beau.

According to therapists, when people get divorced, there might still be some anger and resentment between them. The person who was left or broken up with might find it hard to move on and accept the changing dynamics of their relationship. It can also be extremely painful if their ex moves on and finds someone else.

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This is probably why the poster’s father also kept his distance from his ex-wife’s family and her new children. Unfortunately, she tried to sow the seeds of discontent in her older children’s minds against their dad, and made it seem like he was the bad guy for not liking what she did to him.

When it comes to disagreements between exes, experts explain that parents need to take extra care not to involve their children in these matters. If kids are taught to act as a go-between for the adults, it can end up making them feel guilty, bitter, angry, and even take a toll on their mental health over time.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Since the relationship between the exes was so strained, when the poster’s mother and new husband were in an accident, the teen’s dad refused to help by picking up their kids. This unfortunately caused many problems because the children had to wait for a long time at school, and folks began talking about them.

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This greatly soured relations between the families, and the poster’s half-siblings also began disliking his father. Even his stepdad called out his biological dad for being petty and tried to paint him as some kind of villain. This obviously irked the teen, and he realized he needed to confront his mom.

Blending families together is something that just can’t be forced, and divorce advisors state that it is important for people to take the process slow so that everyone feels comfortable. If one person just can’t seem to connect with the new family, it’s okay to give them space and to build bonds with everyone else.

The problem is that the poster’s mom and his stepdad just couldn’t seem to understand that, and they felt that the dad was just being mean. That’s why the teen stood up to them and explained that they were being entitled, and that neither they nor their children were owed anything by his father.

This argument obviously didn’t go over too well with the teen’s mom, so do you think there was any other way for him to handle the situation? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story.

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Folks were divided on the issue, with some thinking the dad was completely right to set boundaries, and others feeling that he was being petty for doing so

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