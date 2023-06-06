Entitled Parents With 2 Kids And A Dog Settle Down In A Woman’s Yard For A Picnic, She Turns On The Sprinklers

Entitlement is such a crazy concept. That may not make much sense, but bear with me a moment.

Just imagine the thought processes of someone who does something genuinely bad and when confronted with it, they just double down, and somehow manage to spin it so it’s actually YOUR fault.

How do you even lack self awareness that badly?

Well, today we’ll be talking about an entire family who decided to have a nice picnic, with their two kids and dog… on someone else’s front lawn. Yeah.

What would you do if you came home and found a whole picnic in your front yard?

The poster came to vent about the entitled parents she dealt with when she came home and saw people in her front yard

These people were a family of 4 with a dog and they were having a picnic on her lawn, not intending to leave whatsoever

Image credits: SpookyGirl0123

The poster encouraged them to get out by turning on the sprinklers and turning over her camera footage to the police a while later

Reddit user SpookyGirl0123 came home on a weekend, from the grocery store, only to find a whole family plopped down on her front lawn. Including their dog!

She tried talking to them, and they were completely unaware they were doing something weird or wrong. And when the poster insisted they were on private property and should leave, the mom of the family had some choice words.

Enraged, the homeowner went ahead and just turned on her sprinkler system, which drove them away, thankfully, but not without letting some more obscenities and threats fly.

The cherry on top of this story is that OP showed her security camera footage to her policeman neighbor, who charged the adults with trespassing.

All’s well that ends well.

According to the comments, SpookyGirl0123 has a really nice yard, with the neighbors even joking that they’d like to play golf on her lawn, so I get appreciating a nice yard, but having a picnic on it is just too much.

People who get annoyed at passersby get a bad rap for being ‘mean’ and ‘old’, but I think the annoying feeling when someone’s messing with your property is understandable. Especially if you work really hard on your lawn or other yard plants.

Notwithstanding the fact that plain fields of green turf are pretty bad for the environment, needing lots of water to upkeep and having no plants for pollinators and other insects to live on.

There are various kinds of trespassing, though, according to iPleaders. There’s trespassing against people and property. For example, battery is considered as a form of trespassing against a person.

On the other hand, there’s the well-known trespass against private property or goods, the latter of which means interfering with or taking someone’s items.

FindLaw describes trespassing as “the legal term for the situation in which one person enters onto the land of another without permission or the legal right to be there.”

They also go on to mention that it’s possible for trespassers to file injury claims against the property owners if there was an intentionally created or maintained unsafe condition, if the owner didn’t warn the trespassers about it, or if it could cause serious injury or worse.

So just one more reason to keep people off your property, even if you haven’t set bear traps on your turf, as you may be liable if they get injured while in your yard.

But what can you do about people traipsing all over your property? The laws vary widely, depending on the country and even state you live in. If you’re really having problems, a good preventative measure may be signs that the territory is private or even a fence if you can afford it, as even a short one would likely deter would-be steppers.

When a fence isn’t available, perhaps a hedge or thorny plants would do the trick, if you’ve got the patience for them to grow to an adequate size. Cameras could be a good deterrent too.

The optimal solution is to simply ask the person to leave your property. That failing, you could call the police, who could forcibly remove the offender, rather than doing it yourself. You could do it yourself, but it’s ill-advised, as the legality of using reasonable force varies widely as well.

So, stay safe, yell at kids on your lawn, but don’t go overboard!

The post got 3.4k upvotes and 122 comments. People cheered the poster on, saying that she did good to “help the family cool off,” with many being aghast at the family’s entitlement.

The community enjoyed how the poster dealt with the rude family, including the fact that the police handed out a trespassing charge to the adults