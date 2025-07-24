77 Painfully Accurate Memes About Entitled Parents (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Some parents act like having a child gives them an all-access pass to special treatment. They act like rules don’t apply to them, patience is optional, and common courtesy doesn’t exist in their world. From demanding strangers give up their seats to treating teachers like on-call nannies, their entitlement can be downright unbelievable.
Luckily, the internet never misses a chance to call them out. The ‘Entitled Parents Memes’ subreddit is full of hilarious and eye-roll-worthy stories of parents who take things way too far. Keep scrolling to see some of the most ridiculous examples—you might just recognize a few!
Insert Title
Its Funny Cause Its True
MAGA this Thanksgiving when their kid brings up Epstein.
Mom..... Lets Just Go
My favorite aunt is named Karen. We're both Rupaul fans.
Sometimes, we come across people who believe the world owes them something. It’s not hard to spot them—they’re the ones demanding special treatment for no apparent reason. Like that one person at the coffee shop insisting they should get their order first because they’re “in a hurry,” as if no one else has places to be!
Entitled people often expect others to cater to their needs without ever saying thank you. They crave constant admiration and act as if basic rules don’t apply to them. Whether it’s cutting in line, expecting favors without reciprocation, or believing their problems are more important than everyone else’s, their behavior can be exhausting.
Boomer=karen And Kevin
I worked a breakfast place that was popular with that crowd. Love those fake $100s that have a bible verse on the back. /SARCASM Those people suck.
The Classic Facebook Marketplace Karen
Narcissistic Parents
This kind of attitude can stem from upbringing, unchecked privilege, or even certain personality traits. Some people are raised to believe they are always right, while others develop entitlement over time. Either way, it makes interactions with them particularly frustrating.
This Is True. This Is Very True
Imagine ... Uggh
Why Are You Always In Such A Bad Mood
And then, there are entitled parents—the ones who believe that just because they have kids, the world should bend over backward to accommodate them. They expect priority treatment everywhere, from restaurants to airlines, and often believe their children should be exempt from rules that apply to everyone else.
Bipity, Bopity:
That's my mom. She will ask for it. Try to claim I don't want it anymore. Thought I was the only one with an unhinged parent.
I Think I Need To Go See A Therapist :’)
Vax
To understand more, Bored Panda spoke with Nikola Rujkov, a tutor who has been working with kids in Germany for over a decade. “Some parents can be really tough to deal with,” he shares. “They expect you to rearrange your entire schedule just for their child, as if you have nothing else to do.”
Karen At Mcdonalds
Karen
Every Karen
It doesn’t stop there. Nikola adds, “Some parents will come up with endless excuses for why their kid hasn’t done their homework. Instead of encouraging responsibility, they shift the blame onto the teacher.” And in extreme cases, parents even try to delegate their child’s work entirely. “I once had a parent who expected me to do their child’s homework for them,” he recalls, shaking his head.
Mommy Knows The Best
Vaccines People. Vaccines
Idk Where Else To Post This
This kind of parenting can have long-term consequences. “Kids pick up on their parents’ behavior,” Nikola explains. “When parents act entitled, children start believing they deserve special treatment too, and that makes it even harder to teach them responsibility.”
Everytime
Typical Karens
Not just entitled parents. I hate people overall that lives their lives like they are the only people living life.lets drive 30 kmh in a 60 zone. Lets walk like the dead but we will fill the whole passage. Let's do our monthly banking at the only open atm, etc.
Oh No Karen
Becky Stuempfig, a licensed marriage and family therapist, also weighed in on the issue. She told HuffPost, “Entitled parents often place great value on material objects and tend to spoil their children with all the latest and greatest physical items such as technology, clothes, bikes, cars and so on.” While it may come from a place of love, this excessive indulgence can set unrealistic expectations for kids as they grow up.
There’s No Winning
God Loves You All, But I Don’t, Gtfo Off My House
I Don’t Think That I Have To Say Anything
Entitlement isn’t something permanent; it can be unlearned. Parents who recognize these tendencies can help their children develop independence and self-sufficiency. Practicing gratitude and taking responsibility for actions can make all the difference.
Ah S**t. Here We Go Again
Unvaccinated Meme
Listen to educated people. Not some snake oil and herbal tea will cure your loved ones
Your Kids Are Humans Too Karen
These posts highlight some truly outrageous entitled parent behavior: did any of them make you laugh, shake your head, or remind you of someone you know? Share your thoughts below!
I See This Line In Every "Em Tries To Steal Something" Story
My First Meme. Im Sorry For Everything
Please Stop Doing This Its Not Punishment...it Feels Like A***e
Please Don’t
Thought It Would Fit
They Do Be Like That
Thought This Would Fit Here
This Seems Appropriate
And then claiming that I'm the one skewing the details to fit my own narrative...🙄
I Diagnose You With Childless, The Opposite Of Tired!
My Son Deserves One Of These Vape Pens You Teens Are Too Young For These Vape Pens
Oh She Will Love To Help You Guys Out
The Muppets Most Wanted Is A Criminally Underrated Film
We All Need Therapy Once In A While... Some More Than Others. Thanks Mom For That
Oh Karen
This Hits A Little Too Close To Home
I Made A Meme About My Parents
I Demand Compensation For Giving Birth To You
When You Tell Karen Her Child Isn't An Angel
They Get What They Deserve
Just Happened Today :’(
I have a polarizing view of step-parents. For some reason they tend to think, very quickly, they're your replacement parent and get too involved in the discipline, with too many rules and expectations to change your whole life to fit into their life. At least give it a long while to establish a rapport and make sure you're around for a very long time.
Oh Look A Meme
The Truth
Karen Logic
Entitled Disney Mom
Preach It!!!!
Anti Vaxx Mom Be Like
This Is Accurate
Not Sure If This Belongs Here But Here You Go
Its So Damn Annoying
I Now Have A Fear Of Leaving The House Even Though I'm Not Hiding Anything
Give Me Your Xbox, Caral
Happy Mothers Day!
True Story
Get No U'd
That Sums It Up
Karen: My Five Year Old Had So Good Grades,he Deserves Some Alien Titties
Wait, What The Hell Just Occured!
I Can't Make Titles On My Life
Not It Isnt Karen
Entitled Mommies Be Like
If This Checks Out To Your Parents, If Ya Need To Vent Dm Me
Quick Understanding About Entitled Parents
Like, Seriously?
No Pay Including Temple
My Kid Good Grades In School, You Never Did Anything To Earn That
Solution To Handle Entitled Sibling Taking Over
Finished Having A Panic Attack About 5 Mins Ago
Didnt Ask + Ratio + Dont Care
