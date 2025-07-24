ADVERTISEMENT

Some parents act like having a child gives them an all-access pass to special treatment. They act like rules don’t apply to them, patience is optional, and common courtesy doesn’t exist in their world. From demanding strangers give up their seats to treating teachers like on-call nannies, their entitlement can be downright unbelievable.

Luckily, the internet never misses a chance to call them out. The ‘Entitled Parents Memes’ subreddit is full of hilarious and eye-roll-worthy stories of parents who take things way too far. Keep scrolling to see some of the most ridiculous examples—you might just recognize a few!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Insert Title

Comparison meme illustrating how normal parents carry their kids happily vs how anti-vax parents carry theirs in a coffin at a funeral.

Lonley-Dood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Its Funny Cause Its True

    Meme showing an Uno card challenge about entitled parents refusing to acknowledge valid points from their child.

    elijah96024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Mom..... Lets Just Go

    Meme showing a puppet with surprised eyes illustrating entitled parents reacting to Karen memes.

    Hkrotana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Sometimes, we come across people who believe the world owes them something. It’s not hard to spot them—they’re the ones demanding special treatment for no apparent reason. Like that one person at the coffee shop insisting they should get their order first because they’re “in a hurry,” as if no one else has places to be!  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Entitled people often expect others to cater to their needs without ever saying thank you. They crave constant admiration and act as if basic rules don’t apply to them. Whether it’s cutting in line, expecting favors without reciprocation, or believing their problems are more important than everyone else’s, their behavior can be exhausting.  
    #4

    Boomer=karen And Kevin

    Baby Yoda looking calm and kind contrasted with a red, angry distorted face, highlighting entitled parents’ behavior meme.

    MarioBeast01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked a breakfast place that was popular with that crowd. Love those fake $100s that have a bible verse on the back. /SARCASM Those people suck.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    The Classic Facebook Marketplace Karen

    Hand pressing blue button meme with text about single moms on Facebook saying you've ruined my children's Christmas, about entitled parents.

    Hawkshade602 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Narcissistic Parents

    Shocked cartoon character representing entitled parents after an adult child cuts them out of their life meme.

    egguchom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This kind of attitude can stem from upbringing, unchecked privilege, or even certain personality traits. Some people are raised to believe they are always right, while others develop entitlement over time. Either way, it makes interactions with them particularly frustrating.  
    #7

    This Is True. This Is Very True

    Meme about entitled parents showing disrespect to younger people and adults reacting protectively.

    jonathan_the_slow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Imagine ... Uggh

    Child looking worried as parent reacts to report card in a video, illustrating memes about entitled parents.

    KyloRose231 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Why Are You Always In Such A Bad Mood

    Crying cat meme showing frustration, illustrating the theme of entitled parents in accurate relatable memes.

    cyanmaru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And then, there are entitled parents—the ones who believe that just because they have kids, the world should bend over backward to accommodate them. They expect priority treatment everywhere, from restaurants to airlines, and often believe their children should be exempt from rules that apply to everyone else.  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Bipity, Bopity:

    Scene from animated movie showing entitled parents claiming ownership saying legally that’s mine now with knights nearby.

    sparkzzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's my mom. She will ask for it. Try to claim I don't want it anymore. Thought I was the only one with an unhinged parent.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    I Think I Need To Go See A Therapist :’)

    Tweet humorously highlighting entitled parents questioning marriage, reflecting common themes in accurate memes about entitled parents.

    mas1z1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Vax

    Doctor talking to distressed woman about vaccinating baby, illustrating memes about entitled parents and parenting struggles.

    NatePvPs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To understand more, Bored Panda spoke with Nikola Rujkov, a tutor who has been working with kids in Germany for over a decade. “Some parents can be really tough to deal with,” he shares. “They expect you to rearrange your entire schedule just for their child, as if you have nothing else to do.”  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Karen At Mcdonalds

    Meme showing a reaction to entitled parents defending a fast food employee’s minor mistake aggressively.

    AnticlimacticLlamati Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Karen

    Meme about entitled parents showing a cartoon character yelling unacceptable after a restaurant order mistake.

    1cculus_The_Prophet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Every Karen

    Anime character making a peace sign with meme text about vaccines, highlighting entitled parents in a humorous way.

    chairboi122 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It doesn’t stop there. Nikola adds, “Some parents will come up with endless excuses for why their kid hasn’t done their homework. Instead of encouraging responsibility, they shift the blame onto the teacher.” And in extreme cases, parents even try to delegate their child’s work entirely. “I once had a parent who expected me to do their child’s homework for them,” he recalls, shaking his head.  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Mommy Knows The Best

    Meme showing a doctor with a blonde wig and the text about essential oils curing Coronavirus, in memes about entitled parents.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Vaccines People. Vaccines

    Meme showing a robot with a Karen hairstyle and text about entitled parents and vaccines humor.

    Petrosmine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Idk Where Else To Post This

    Meme showing a progress bar labeled searching for problems representing entitled parents on a peaceful day.

    Thisshortboi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    This kind of parenting can have long-term consequences. “Kids pick up on their parents’ behavior,” Nikola explains. “When parents act entitled, children start believing they deserve special treatment too, and that makes it even harder to teach them responsibility.”  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Everytime

    Meme showing entitled parents ignoring valid points in a discussion with humorous cartoon character and text.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Typical Karens

    Two women chatting in a grocery store aisle with shopping carts, illustrating entitled parents memes humorously.

    BlazeIsThanos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    riaanvanderwalt avatar
    Riaan van der Walt
    Riaan van der Walt
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not just entitled parents. I hate people overall that lives their lives like they are the only people living life.lets drive 30 kmh in a 60 zone. Lets walk like the dead but we will fill the whole passage. Let's do our monthly banking at the only open atm, etc.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Oh No Karen

    Passengers on a plane reacting uncomfortably to an entitled parent entering, humorously illustrating entitled parents memes.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Becky Stuempfig, a licensed marriage and family therapist, also weighed in on the issue. She told HuffPost, “Entitled parents often place great value on material objects and tend to spoil their children with all the latest and greatest physical items such as technology, clothes, bikes, cars and so on.” While it may come from a place of love, this excessive indulgence can set unrealistic expectations for kids as they grow up.  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    There’s No Winning

    Meme showing a fish drinking from a glass with text about entitled parents and disrespect humor.

    SadCatto113 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    God Loves You All, But I Don’t, Gtfo Off My House

    Uno card held with text about unconditional love versus drawing 25 cards, man holding cards labeled transphobic parents meme about entitled parents.

    TsuShiNe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    I Don’t Think That I Have To Say Anything

    Meme illustrating entitled parents destroying a Lego city, featuring chaos dog saying this is fine amid fire.

    9ut3n-t49 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Entitlement isn’t something permanent; it can be unlearned. Parents who recognize these tendencies can help their children develop independence and self-sufficiency. Practicing gratitude and taking responsibility for actions can make all the difference. 
    #25

    Ah S**t. Here We Go Again

    Meme highlighting entitled parents' vaccine misinformation and borderline extinct diseases humorously fighting back.

    Amshaad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Unvaccinated Meme

    Meme showing a man’s surprised and then resigned facial expressions illustrating entitled parents humor.

    Petrosmine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Listen to educated people. Not some snake oil and herbal tea will cure your loved ones

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Your Kids Are Humans Too Karen

    Meme about gentle parenting advice contrasting entitled parents, emphasizing empathy towards children's feelings.

    bannapants67 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    These posts highlight some truly outrageous entitled parent behavior: did any of them make you laugh, shake your head, or remind you of someone you know? Share your thoughts below!
    #28

    I See This Line In Every "Em Tries To Steal Something" Story

    Meme featuring characters from Yu-Gi-Oh with text about entitled parents and kids deserving more.

    Toku-Nation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    My First Meme. Im Sorry For Everything

    Man labeled Karen throwing essential oils at a leaking tank labeled her sick kid, blocking the leak with his hand meme about entitled parents.

    Bitingwolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Please Stop Doing This Its Not Punishment...it Feels Like A***e

    SpongeBob labeled my mom ignoring advice and burning paper depicting entitled parents meme about toxic behavior.

    LianaAAAAAAAAAAAA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Please Don’t

    Two rays in an aquarium with captions humorously illustrating entitled parents and waiting for a Happy Meal meme.

    beefjerky050 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Thought It Would Fit

    Soldier labeled Karen dropping knives and grenades labeled Not vaccinating onto a child labeled Her kid lying in bed, meme about entitled parents.

    DzDavid- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    They Do Be Like That

    Meme showing a person with a Karen hairstyle reacting to autism research, highlighting entitled parents humor.

    doritoLove Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Thought This Would Fit Here

    Meme about entitled parents featuring a man with red eyes discussing family mental illness history in a clinic setting.

    yoloswaggiezs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    This Seems Appropriate

    Diagram showing entitled parents avoiding apologizing by victimizing themselves and refusing to admit they are wrong, meme style

    Enraged37 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lexifoote avatar
    Jedi Panda
    Jedi Panda
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then claiming that I'm the one skewing the details to fit my own narrative...🙄

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    I Diagnose You With Childless, The Opposite Of Tired!

    Comic of birds arguing, humorously depicting entitled parents complaining about tiredness and parenting challenges.

    JetpackEevee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    My Son Deserves One Of These Vape Pens You Teens Are Too Young For These Vape Pens

    Blue asthma inhaler with cap removed, isolated on white background, illustrating entitled parents' health concerns meme.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Oh She Will Love To Help You Guys Out

    Woman speaking into microphone next to a young girl in an orange dress, illustrating memes about entitled parents.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    The Muppets Most Wanted Is A Criminally Underrated Film

    Meme about entitled parents showing Kermit saying I believe in equality as long as you get less than me.

    GiovanniPotage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    We All Need Therapy Once In A While... Some More Than Others. Thanks Mom For That

    Sad Pikachu meme holding a juice box, reflecting on the impact of entitled parents on children's mental health.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Oh Karen

    Meme showing entitled parents labeled as my mom aggressively throwing insults toward an innocent employee in animated scene.

    Gasenos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    This Hits A Little Too Close To Home

    Text meme showing a tense conversation between a child and entitled parent who ignores achievements and complains nonstop.

    amelia_xoxo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I Made A Meme About My Parents

    Meme depicting entitled parents focusing on grades while ignoring child's interests and mental health in a pool setting.

    DarthVader69788 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    I Demand Compensation For Giving Birth To You

    Meme showing entitled parents surprised after their kid gets rich, capturing the humor of entitled parents memes.

    disbishie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    When You Tell Karen Her Child Isn't An Angel

    Woman in a pink jacket with a surprised expression standing in front of a trophy case, representing memes about entitled parents.

    dman12587 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    They Get What They Deserve

    SpongeBob meme showing entitled parents reacting to CCTV footage denying false claims in a humorous cartoon scene.

    KingTempleReddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Just Happened Today :’(

    Close-up of a sad raccoon with a tear emoji, illustrating memes about entitled parents and family frustrations.

    Eli_was_never_here Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a polarizing view of step-parents. For some reason they tend to think, very quickly, they're your replacement parent and get too involved in the discipline, with too many rules and expectations to change your whole life to fit into their life. At least give it a long while to establish a rapport and make sure you're around for a very long time.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    Oh Look A Meme

    Drake meme format illustrating entitled parents preferring to blame others rather than discipline their child in memes about entitled parents.

    HamzaSakura581 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    The Truth

    Meme showing entitled parents choosing between blaming phone use or using phone 24/7, with moms approving both options.

    Yaboiindahouse20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Karen Logic

    Man labeled Entitled Parents sitting at a table with a sign about deserving others' stuff, illustrating entitled parents meme.

    CrEwPoSt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Entitled Disney Mom

    Facebook post sharing a meme about entitled parents refusing to trade pins with a child at Walt Disney World.

    als0318 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Preach It!!!!

    Man whispering sarcastic comment about entitled parents saying their kids are angels in a meme format.

    mastr1121 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Anti Vaxx Mom Be Like

    Child at birthday party making a wish, meme humor highlighting entitled parents with intense glowing eyes reaction.

    lolgamer20061 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    This Is Accurate

    Collage of images representing entitled parents meme starter pack with tattoos, flashy accessories, and demanding behavior.

    MysterioNinja Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Not Sure If This Belongs Here But Here You Go

    A meme showing a person progressively putting on clown makeup illustrating entitled parents' behavior.

    Ender-sub_to_rslash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Its So Damn Annoying

    Cartoon meme showing entitled parents letting kids play loud YouTube videos while ignoring violence advice in public.

    wulffpack1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    I Now Have A Fear Of Leaving The House Even Though I'm Not Hiding Anything

    Man applying clown makeup in stages illustrating entitled parents meme about invasive behavior and neglectful parenting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Give Me Your Xbox, Caral

    Meme depicting entitled parents ignoring signs and demanding free things for their children in a humorous way.

    memekeeper69420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Happy Mothers Day!

    Meme with animated flower showing entitled parents reacting differently to buying a game versus buying a shoe.

    Amemoacid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    True Story

    Three-headed dragon meme showing entitled parents and their kid with different facial expressions, representing entitled parents memes.

    Laki2005 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Person in black armor standing on train tracks with text about entitled parents demanding phone use for their child.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Get No U'd

    Meme about entitled parents showing a cartoon character saying when the mom gets arrested instead of you.

    ThePokemonPhoenix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    That Sums It Up

    Scientist in lab coat conducting vaccine research contrasted with an anti-vax mom researching on a smartphone meme.

    McGyver10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Karen: My Five Year Old Had So Good Grades,he Deserves Some Alien Titties

    ASCII art meme showing an entitled parent's bold demand and a child labeled Me in a humorous context.

    skeletondetectives Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Wait, What The Hell Just Occured!

    Cartoon character looking confused with text about entitled parents letting cousin use phone despite refusal.

    benx101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    I Can't Make Titles On My Life

    Animated character with mustache in military uniform asking if rules were taught, depicting entitled parents meme reaction.

    NaelTheMemer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Not It Isnt Karen

    Meme about entitled parents showing an embarrassed emoji pointing fingers, implying selfish behavior of parents.

    insrt_usrnam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Man applying clown makeup symbolizing entitled parents forcing social interactions on introverted son in a funny meme about parenting.

    iknowmyusernameisdum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Entitled Mommies Be Like

    Comparison meme with frogs illustrating entitled parents reacting differently to their kids bullying others versus facing consequences.

    IStanCatwoman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    If This Checks Out To Your Parents, If Ya Need To Vent Dm Me

    Meme showing a person transforming into a clown illustrating entitled parents and their unrealistic expectations of children.

    LianaAAAAAAAAAAAA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Quick Understanding About Entitled Parents

    Comparison chart showing entitled parents logic with polite requests replaced by demanding phrases about phones and toys.

    luuuij Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Like, Seriously?

    Cartoon meme about entitled parents with a mom humorously accepting a child's excuse for tummy ache.

    just_a_random_nibba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    No Pay Including Temple

    Text about entitled parents refusing to pay a babysitter after watching 7 kids for 9 hours, highlighting entitled parents meme.

    Hobbescrownest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    My Kid Good Grades In School, You Never Did Anything To Earn That

    Woman yelling and pointing angrily contrasted with a cat sitting at a table, representing memes about entitled parents.

    Toku-Nation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Solution To Handle Entitled Sibling Taking Over

    Man smiling and pointing to head illustrating entitled parents meme about canceling birthday parties to avoid control.

    power_struggle55 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Finished Having A Panic Attack About 5 Mins Ago

    Spongebob meme about planning a trip to visit grandmother with entitled parents creating tension and humor.

    ErrorReport404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Didnt Ask + Ratio + Dont Care

    Dumpster fire with words don't care, ratio, and didn't ask over flames, depicting entitled parents using Twitter dialect.

    EveningBlued Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!