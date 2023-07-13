Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses To Give Up Her Window Seat For A Child, Entitled Family Accuses Her Of Stealing It
Ignas Vieversys and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

A standard commercial Boeing typically has somewhere between 130 and 160 seats with around 40 to 46 window seats. And while that seems like enough room to fit an entire film crew, from our experience writing these plane seat-horror stories, it seems like there’s no seat safe from entitled passengers who would “kindly” like you to move over.

As u/nurseadeleigh shared in her Entitled Parents story, she became a possible victim of such a situation when a family of three started harassing her for her window seat on a 10-hour flight. After cursing, accusations and the dirtiest of looks, this passenger stood her ground and came to tell a story we sure ain’t gonna forget anytime soon. So scroll down to read the captivating tale in its entirety and witness the response it received.

Certain individuals hold the belief that they are entitled to anything they set their eyes on

So when a passenger refused to swap seats so that a random child could have a window seat, this resulted in an embarrassing stand-off

The author of the story gave some juicy details in the comments

This is what people had to say about OP’s way of handling the situation

Jamel Velasquez
Jamel Velasquez
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No is not only a complete sentence it is a complete conversation

0
0points
reply
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people's kids' kids. Smh.......

0
0points
reply
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, right, this really happened just like that...

-1
-1point
reply
