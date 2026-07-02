Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
To split or not to split — that is the age-old question when it comes to dining out with friends. Attitudes on this topic differ: some say split equally, some want to pay only for what they ate, and others gladly cover their friends’ bill. But the issue remains: about 33% of Gen Z consumers say that shared expenses are a big source of stress and anxiety.
This woman got into a pickle when her “friend” assumed she would always pick up the bill. When she refused, she was called selfish and accused of being cheap. “I have kids, you don’t. You can afford it,” was her excuse. Yet when both of them refused to pay, the waitstaff started threatening to call the cops if no one planned to pay.
A lunch with a yoga buddy turned into an awkward nightmare for this woman
Image credits: TGordievskaya / Envato (not the actual photo)
The “friend” assumed she would always pay the bill, since she didn’t have kids and “could afford it”
Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: thetapie
When asked why she didn’t just stay her ground and not pay, the woman said she wasn’t sure she wouldn’t get in trouble
The majority of the commenters sided with the woman, blaming both the entitled mom and the server
However, some called the OP out for not tipping
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
bUt, wHy dIDn't YoU tIP tHe WaITrEsS? .... Bunch of annoying imbecils.
Those comments pìssed me off more than the story.
bUt, wHy dIDn't YoU tIP tHe WaITrEsS? .... Bunch of annoying imbecils.
Those comments pìssed me off more than the story.
30
2