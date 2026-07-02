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Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice
Woman looking at a menu at an outdoor cafe, pondering a lunch choice. Perhaps a free lunch?
Friends, Relationships

Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice

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To split or not to split — that is the age-old question when it comes to dining out with friends. Attitudes on this topic differ: some say split equally, some want to pay only for what they ate, and others gladly cover their friends’ bill. But the issue remains: about 33% of Gen Z consumers say that shared expenses are a big source of stress and anxiety.

This woman got into a pickle when her “friend” assumed she would always pick up the bill. When she refused, she was called selfish and accused of being cheap. “I have kids, you don’t. You can afford it,” was her excuse. Yet when both of them refused to pay, the waitstaff started threatening to call the cops if no one planned to pay.

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    Image credits: TGordievskaya / Envato (not the actual photo)

    The “friend” assumed she would always pay the bill, since she didn’t have kids and “could afford it”

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    Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: thetapie

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    When asked why she didn’t just stay her ground and not pay, the woman said she wasn’t sure she wouldn’t get in trouble

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    The majority of the commenters sided with the woman, blaming both the entitled mom and the server

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    However, some called the OP out for not tipping

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    bUt, wHy dIDn't YoU tIP tHe WaITrEsS? .... Bunch of annoying imbecils.

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    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those comments pìssed me off more than the story.

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    User avatar
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    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    bUt, wHy dIDn't YoU tIP tHe WaITrEsS? .... Bunch of annoying imbecils.

    1
    1point
    reply
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those comments pìssed me off more than the story.

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    0points
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