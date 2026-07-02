Mom’s Ridiculous Free Lunch Scheme Backfires When Her Friend Loses Patience After Falling For It Twice

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To split or not to split — that is the age-old question when it comes to dining out with friends. Attitudes on this topic differ: some say split equally, some want to pay only for what they ate, and others gladly cover their friends’ bill. But the issue remains: about 33% of Gen Z consumers say that shared expenses are a big source of stress and anxiety.

This woman got into a pickle when her “friend” assumed she would always pick up the bill. When she refused, she was called selfish and accused of being cheap. “I have kids, you don’t. You can afford it,” was her excuse. Yet when both of them refused to pay, the waitstaff started threatening to call the cops if no one planned to pay.

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Image credits: TGordievskaya / Envato (not the actual photo)

The “friend” assumed she would always pay the bill, since she didn’t have kids and “could afford it”

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Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: thetapie

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When asked why she didn’t just stay her ground and not pay, the woman said she wasn’t sure she wouldn’t get in trouble

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The majority of the commenters sided with the woman, blaming both the entitled mom and the server

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However, some called the OP out for not tipping

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