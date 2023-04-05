Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Entitled Mom Brings Her Kid To Work And Expects Coworkers To Take Care Of Her, Causes A Scene When One Of Them Maliciously Complies
31points
Parenting, People8 minutes ago

Entitled Mom Brings Her Kid To Work And Expects Coworkers To Take Care Of Her, Causes A Scene When One Of Them Maliciously Complies

Miglė Miliūtė and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Some people feel entitled for no reason. Others might base their entitlement on grounds that are in no way related to the situation.

Reddit user colleen-t described one such person on the ‘Entitled Parents’ subreddit. She told the story of how an employee came to work late and dragged her kid along. The nature of the job doesn’t allow children there and she knew it. Not only did she bring the child, the employee also demanded preferential treatment just because she’s a mom.

Some people feel entitled to preferential treatment for reasons only known to them

Image credits: Irfan Rahat (not the actual photo)

This employee comes to work late, brings her kid, and demands special treatment just because she’s a mom

A colleague offers to watch over the child, with one condition, though

Image credits: ORION_production (not the actual photo)

Image source: colleen-t

The OP posted an update on how the carnival went

The redditor also provided more information about the entitled employee

Image source: colleen-t

People didn’t shy away from expressing their opinions, from shaming the father, to applauding the person who took care of the child

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Add your comment
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How was she not fired right then and there when she turned up, an hour late and with a kid in tow?

5
5points
reply
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better to fire her on the spot, IMO, A mother who passes her young child on to anyone who'll watch her- and in a work environment, where safety/insurance could be an issue (if any accident, etc happened) is, for a start, neglectful on her side, so catering to it (even if merely for malicious compliance) is, I feel, a bad idea. Btw, you rarely get a final conclusion on these kinds of posts- I suppose if BP is grabbing them from other SM sites, it's understandable- but frustrating.

0
0points
reply
NotTodaySatan!!
NotTodaySatan!!
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope this person comes back and says" the check deductions aren't illegal as we have a policy on them and she signed it". If they have any other answer, I'm afraid someone has lied to them.

0
0points
reply
