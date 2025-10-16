We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Many parents have disagreements with their teens. Moms are usually the ones who set rules about curfews, sleepovers, and dating, so they have to bear the brunt of the arguments. One UK study even showed that one in four children aged 16-21 fights with their mothers more than once a week.
This mother wasn’t like that, since she trusted her 18- and 19-year-olds to make smart decisions. However, she got a call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mother, accusing her of being too lax and demanding that she forbid her son from visiting. The more the women talked, the clearer it became that the woman was dealing with something troublesome at home.
One mother demanded that her son’s girlfriend’s mom forbid her son from visiting
Woman with concerned expression on phone call at home, reacting to unexpected call from daughter's boyfriend's mom.
Empathy and emotional intelligence are great skills when we need to defuse conflicts
What this mother did might seem like an impossible task sometimes: she met someone angry with empathy and compassion. It might be hard to empathize with a person when they’re yelling at you and making unreasonable demands. Yet, the Redditor was able to see the similarities in herself and the other mother by empathizing with what she is currently going through with her husband.
CEDR Mediator and Conflict Coach Francesca Santoro writes that one of the crucial elements of conflict resolution is finding common ground with the other person. “Being able to sit and just listen to every aspect of how a person is communicating their discomfort can help you to understand their perspective, their needs and interests and their perceptions and prejudices which are key elements of conflict,” Santoro claims.
Instead of going on the assumption that the other mother was entitled and a Karen, the Redditor was able to think about the time she herself experienced a bad relationship and correctly guessed that something similar was happening to “Tommy’s” mother.
Experts say that this skill is also connected to emotional intelligence. People who have social awareness are almost always better at conflict resolution. It encourages us to see the other person’s point of view.
In this case, the Redditor was able to think about why the mother was demanding “Tommy” stay at home more. She didn’t hang up on his mother, she didn’t yell at her, and she didn’t bring up their family situation in any petty or derogatory way. In offering to listen, she may have even helped the mother’s mental health immensely.
Building a support network is crucial for victims of partners who mistreat them
The Redditor’s story ends with the revelation that the mom on the other end of the phone line was “just a scared woman feeling very alone.” Women who are experiencing a bad home situation need a support network more than ever.
Certified Professional Life Coach and author Sherri Gordon writes that telling others about your experiences is one of the crucial steps toward healing from mistreatment. “It’s important to remember that speaking up about what is happening can help,” she claims. “[A] network of healthy friends and confidantes will help you feel less lonely and isolated. They also can speak truth into your life and help you put things into perspective.”
People who know that someone is living in a difficult home situation, like the victim’s neighbors, friends, family members, or even coworkers, are often the first line of defense. According to the experts at the nonprofit SafeHouse, community awareness is essential.
“When individuals know how to identify the signs of [mistreatment] and feel empowered to act, they can intervene before the situation escalates.”
A home where a young adult child doesn’t feel welcome and gets kicked out for days at a time isn’t a safe home. His mother may have a hard time fully understanding her situation or feel like she doesn’t have any options. But support can come from people like this Redditor – an empathetic mother that is willing to listen.
It became clear that the son wanted to spend less time at home because the father was mistreating the family emotionally
Comments discussing a woman learning the heartbreaking truth behind her anger from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.
Text conversation discussing a woman’s controlling behavior and a suggestion to improve communication and trust.
Most commenters thought the mother handled the phone call with grace and empathy
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation with users discussing an unexpected call revealing a heartbreaking truth behind anger.
Woman gets unexpected call from daughter’s boyfriend’s mom, learning the heartbreaking truth behind her anger in a chat.
Screenshot of a heartfelt online discussion where a woman copes with anger after an unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.
Text post on Reddit discussing the emotional impact of a mother and son’s rebuilding relationship after a dramatic event.
Screenshot of a heartfelt Reddit comment about a woman getting an unexpected call and learning a heartbreaking truth.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing trust and independence in parenting after an unexpected call from a daughter's boyfriend's mom.
Comment expressing the importance of understanding anger and empathy from parents when caring for their children in difficult situations.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing the challenges of raising children and the unexpected role of raising moms.
Screenshot of an online comment expressing happiness, related to a woman receiving a call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom revealing a heartbreaking truth.
Screenshot of an online comment praising a parent’s transformation after a call from daughter’s boyfriend’s mom reveals a heartbreaking truth.
Text discussing a woman getting an unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom, revealing a heartbreaking truth behind her anger.
Comment discussing a mom needing courage to leave her husband after an unexpected call reveals a heartbreaking truth behind anger.
Comment on a forum post, with username Ice21Fire in blue, discussing a mother’s unexpected call and the heartbreaking truth behind her anger.
Screenshot of an online comment praising a wholesome story about a woman receiving an unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.
Comment on a screen about a woman getting an unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom revealing the heartbreaking truth.
Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman’s unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom and heartfelt emotions.
Woman receives unexpected call from daughter's boyfriend's mom, uncovering a heartbreaking truth behind her anger.
Screenshot of an online comment praising empathy after a woman gets an unexpected call from daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment about saving Tommy, highlighting a heartfelt message from a concerned user.
Comment praising a woman for her kindness and respect, reflecting trust and humanity restored in online discussion.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman receiving an unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.
Text post on a social platform praising how a woman handled a call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom with unexpected kindness.
Screenshot of an online comment where a user offers a high five and a cookie in response to a story about a woman and her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.
Woman reading a shocking message on her phone about her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom and the heartbreaking truth behind anger.
Comment about woman getting unexpected call from daughter's boyfriend's mom revealing a heartbreaking truth behind anger.
Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment revealing a woman’s unexpected call from daughter’s boyfriend’s mom and her anger’s reason.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.
