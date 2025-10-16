ADVERTISEMENT

Many parents have disagreements with their teens. Moms are usually the ones who set rules about curfews, sleepovers, and dating, so they have to bear the brunt of the arguments. One UK study even showed that one in four children aged 16-21 fights with their mothers more than once a week.

This mother wasn’t like that, since she trusted her 18- and 19-year-olds to make smart decisions. However, she got a call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mother, accusing her of being too lax and demanding that she forbid her son from visiting. The more the women talked, the clearer it became that the woman was dealing with something troublesome at home.

RELATED:

One mother demanded that her son’s girlfriend’s mom forbid her son from visiting

Woman with concerned expression on phone call at home, reacting to unexpected call from daughter's boyfriend's mom.

Share icon

Image credits: GaudiLab / Envato (not the actual photo)

She claimed that she wasn’t seeing him enough and wanted him home more often

Text on screen about a woman receiving an unexpected call from daughter’s boyfriend’s mom, revealing a heartbreaking truth.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a woman explaining her trust in her adult children and new rules after they turned 18.

Share icon

Text message from woman to daughter’s boyfriend about no curfew and safety, revealing heartfelt concern and anger reasons.

Share icon

Text excerpt showing a woman’s message about paying rent, sharing chores, and mutual respect, highlighting emotional tension.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a woman’s experience with her daughter’s boyfriend spending time at her house and family dynamics.

Share icon

Woman receives unexpected call from daughter’s boyfriend’s mom, uncovering the heartbreaking truth behind her anger.

Share icon

Share icon

Conversation text showing a woman receiving an unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom revealing her anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman talking on phone with a frustrated expression, reacting to a heartbreaking truth from daughter's boyfriend's mom.

Share icon

Image credits: voronaman111 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text message conversation showing a woman confronted by daughter’s boyfriend’s mom angry about her son’s visits.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation showing a tense phone call between a woman and her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom about trust and anger.

Share icon

Text conversation showing a woman questioning the daughter’s boyfriend’s mom about trust and decisions.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation showing a woman getting an unexpected call from daughter’s boyfriend’s mom revealing a heartbreaking truth.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Conversation between woman and daughter’s boyfriend’s mom reveals heartbreaking truth behind anger and family struggles.

Share icon

Two women smiling and toasting with white wine outdoors during a heartfelt conversation about family.

Share icon

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a woman feeling very alone during a phone call with daughter’s boyfriend’s mom revealing a heartbreaking truth.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message excerpt about a mother discussing her daughter's boyfriend’s curfew and the emotional tension behind the anger.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing a woman receiving a call about her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom revealing a heartbreaking truth behind anger.

Share icon

Image credits: Karma_Cookie

Empathy and emotional intelligence are great skills when we need to defuse conflicts

What this mother did might seem like an impossible task sometimes: she met someone angry with empathy and compassion. It might be hard to empathize with a person when they’re yelling at you and making unreasonable demands. Yet, the Redditor was able to see the similarities in herself and the other mother by empathizing with what she is currently going through with her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEDR Mediator and Conflict Coach Francesca Santoro writes that one of the crucial elements of conflict resolution is finding common ground with the other person. “Being able to sit and just listen to every aspect of how a person is communicating their discomfort can help you to understand their perspective, their needs and interests and their perceptions and prejudices which are key elements of conflict,” Santoro claims.

Instead of going on the assumption that the other mother was entitled and a Karen, the Redditor was able to think about the time she herself experienced a bad relationship and correctly guessed that something similar was happening to “Tommy’s” mother.

Experts say that this skill is also connected to emotional intelligence. People who have social awareness are almost always better at conflict resolution. It encourages us to see the other person’s point of view.

In this case, the Redditor was able to think about why the mother was demanding “Tommy” stay at home more. She didn’t hang up on his mother, she didn’t yell at her, and she didn’t bring up their family situation in any petty or derogatory way. In offering to listen, she may have even helped the mother’s mental health immensely.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Building a support network is crucial for victims of partners who mistreat them

The Redditor’s story ends with the revelation that the mom on the other end of the phone line was “just a scared woman feeling very alone.” Women who are experiencing a bad home situation need a support network more than ever.

Certified Professional Life Coach and author Sherri Gordon writes that telling others about your experiences is one of the crucial steps toward healing from mistreatment. “It’s important to remember that speaking up about what is happening can help,” she claims. “[A] network of healthy friends and confidantes will help you feel less lonely and isolated. They also can speak truth into your life and help you put things into perspective.”

People who know that someone is living in a difficult home situation, like the victim’s neighbors, friends, family members, or even coworkers, are often the first line of defense. According to the experts at the nonprofit SafeHouse, community awareness is essential.

“When individuals know how to identify the signs of [mistreatment] and feel empowered to act, they can intervene before the situation escalates.”

A home where a young adult child doesn’t feel welcome and gets kicked out for days at a time isn’t a safe home. His mother may have a hard time fully understanding her situation or feel like she doesn’t have any options. But support can come from people like this Redditor – an empathetic mother that is willing to listen.

ADVERTISEMENT

It became clear that the son wanted to spend less time at home because the father was mistreating the family emotionally

Comments discussing a woman learning the heartbreaking truth behind her anger from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.

Text conversation discussing a woman’s controlling behavior and a suggestion to improve communication and trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most commenters thought the mother handled the phone call with grace and empathy

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation with users discussing an unexpected call revealing a heartbreaking truth behind anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman gets unexpected call from daughter’s boyfriend’s mom, learning the heartbreaking truth behind her anger in a chat.

Screenshot of a heartfelt online discussion where a woman copes with anger after an unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.

Text post on Reddit discussing the emotional impact of a mother and son’s rebuilding relationship after a dramatic event.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a heartfelt Reddit comment about a woman getting an unexpected call and learning a heartbreaking truth.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing trust and independence in parenting after an unexpected call from a daughter's boyfriend's mom.

Comment expressing the importance of understanding anger and empathy from parents when caring for their children in difficult situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the challenges of raising children and the unexpected role of raising moms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing happiness, related to a woman receiving a call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom revealing a heartbreaking truth.

Screenshot of an online comment praising a parent’s transformation after a call from daughter’s boyfriend’s mom reveals a heartbreaking truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a woman getting an unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom, revealing a heartbreaking truth behind her anger.

Comment discussing a mom needing courage to leave her husband after an unexpected call reveals a heartbreaking truth behind anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum post, with username Ice21Fire in blue, discussing a mother’s unexpected call and the heartbreaking truth behind her anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment praising a wholesome story about a woman receiving an unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.

Comment on a screen about a woman getting an unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom revealing the heartbreaking truth.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman’s unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom and heartfelt emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman receives unexpected call from daughter's boyfriend's mom, uncovering a heartbreaking truth behind her anger.

Screenshot of an online comment praising empathy after a woman gets an unexpected call from daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about saving Tommy, highlighting a heartfelt message from a concerned user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising a woman for her kindness and respect, reflecting trust and humanity restored in online discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman receiving an unexpected call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.

Text post on a social platform praising how a woman handled a call from her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom with unexpected kindness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment where a user offers a high five and a cookie in response to a story about a woman and her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom.

Woman reading a shocking message on her phone about her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom and the heartbreaking truth behind anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about woman getting unexpected call from daughter's boyfriend's mom revealing a heartbreaking truth behind anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment revealing a woman’s unexpected call from daughter’s boyfriend’s mom and her anger’s reason.