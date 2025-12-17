ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is one of the coziest and warmest holidays of the year. Families come together, gifts are passed around, the table is full of comforting food, and the festive atmosphere brings it all together. It’s no wonder so many people look forward to it.

But that kind of celebration doesn’t come together on its own. Making Christmas feel special usually takes effort from everyone involved, and over the years, one woman has grown increasingly frustrated with her father-in-law’s refusal to contribute anything at all. He doesn’t help with cooking or picking out presents, yet never misses a chance to criticize what he doesn’t like.

Tired of his entitled behavior, she took to the internet to vent and ask whether anyone else deals with a male relative like this. Read the full story below.

Making Christmas feel special and cozy takes a lot of effort

Which is why this woman has grown fed up with her father-in-law’s entitled behavior and refusal to contribute to the holiday at all

Many readers called out the father-in-law’s rude attitude and suggested ways to deal with it

Woman calls out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, sharing strategies to manage the holiday dynamic.

Screenshot of a forum comment from NarnianQueen about calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas.

User comment calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, expressing frustration and sarcasm.

Text post discussing frustrations with older male relatives who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas.

Alt text: Woman calls out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, sharing experiences with family seating and chores.

Text post from user Liverpool52 addressing misogyny in family relationships and calling out men who feel entitled during Christmas.

Text post by user ACynicalDad sharing views on men feeling entitled to do nothing during Christmas and family dynamics advice.

Woman commenting on men feeling entitled to do nothing during Christmas and encouraging choice and change in traditions.

Woman calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, expressing frustration and advice.

Woman calls out men with entitled male mindset who do nothing during Christmas family duties and presents.

Comment on a forum post calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas celebrations.

Text message discussing family dynamics and urging men not to feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas gatherings.

Woman expressing frustration towards men feeling entitled to do nothing during Christmas chores in a home setting

Alt text: Woman addressing men’s entitlement to do nothing and encouraging equal participation during Christmas traditions.

Comment discussing clear seating plans and calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas gatherings.

While others chimed in with similar frustrating experiences

Text post of a woman calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas with a prank story about a narcissistic family member.

Woman speaking out against men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, expressing frustration with traditional roles.

Alt text: Woman calls out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas while discussing rude behavior at the dinner table

Text post from EverybodyLTB discussing frustration with men feeling entitled to do nothing during Christmas and hosting duties.

Woman calls out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, criticizing rude and ungrateful holiday behavior.

Comment from woman calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, discussing family meal dynamics.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas and their rude behavior.

