Woman Calls Out Men Who Feel Entitled To Do Nothing During Christmas
Woman smiling while offering cookies to man during Christmas, highlighting men who feel entitled to do nothing.
Family, Relationships

Woman Calls Out Men Who Feel Entitled To Do Nothing During Christmas

Christmas is one of the coziest and warmest holidays of the year. Families come together, gifts are passed around, the table is full of comforting food, and the festive atmosphere brings it all together. It’s no wonder so many people look forward to it.

But that kind of celebration doesn’t come together on its own. Making Christmas feel special usually takes effort from everyone involved, and over the years, one woman has grown increasingly frustrated with her father-in-law’s refusal to contribute anything at all. He doesn’t help with cooking or picking out presents, yet never misses a chance to criticize what he doesn’t like.

Tired of his entitled behavior, she took to the internet to vent and ask whether anyone else deals with a male relative like this. Read the full story below.

    Making Christmas feel special and cozy takes a lot of effort

    Woman preparing Christmas dinner while others sit, highlighting men feeling entitled to do nothing during Christmas.

    Image credits: Michael T (not the actual photo)

    Which is why this woman has grown fed up with her father-in-law’s entitled behavior and refusal to contribute to the holiday at all

    Text excerpt calling out entitled male relatives who contribute nothing to Christmas preparations or celebrations.

    Woman calls out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, addressing unfair family expectations and behaviors.

    Text excerpt showing a woman calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas responsibilities.

    Woman calls out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas in a candid text about holiday cooking and family roles.

    Text excerpt showing a woman calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas in a family context.

    Woman calls out men feeling entitled to do nothing during Christmas while others manage holiday workload and family dynamics.

    Text excerpt about a woman calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas dinner preparations.

    Text excerpt showing a woman calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas season.

    Woman smiling and offering a plate of cookies during Christmas, calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Woman expresses frustration calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas gatherings.

    Image source: GooseyGandalf

    Screenshot of a text discussing family dynamics and hosting Christmas, highlighting men feeling entitled to do nothing.

     

    Many readers called out the father-in-law’s rude attitude and suggested ways to deal with it

    Woman calls out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, sharing strategies to manage the holiday dynamic.

    Screenshot of a forum comment from NarnianQueen about calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas.

    User comment calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, expressing frustration and sarcasm.

    Text post discussing frustrations with older male relatives who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas.

    Alt text: Woman calls out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, sharing experiences with family seating and chores.

    Text post from user Liverpool52 addressing misogyny in family relationships and calling out men who feel entitled during Christmas.

    Text post by user ACynicalDad sharing views on men feeling entitled to do nothing during Christmas and family dynamics advice.

    Woman commenting on men feeling entitled to do nothing during Christmas and encouraging choice and change in traditions.

    Woman calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, expressing frustration and advice.

    Woman calls out men with entitled male mindset who do nothing during Christmas family duties and presents.

    Comment on a forum post calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas celebrations.

    Text message discussing family dynamics and urging men not to feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas gatherings.

    Woman expressing frustration towards men feeling entitled to do nothing during Christmas chores in a home setting

    Alt text: Woman addressing men’s entitlement to do nothing and encouraging equal participation during Christmas traditions.

    Comment discussing clear seating plans and calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas gatherings.

    While others chimed in with similar frustrating experiences

    Text post of a woman calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas with a prank story about a narcissistic family member.

    Woman speaking out against men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, expressing frustration with traditional roles.

    Alt text: Woman calls out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas while discussing rude behavior at the dinner table

    Text post from EverybodyLTB discussing frustration with men feeling entitled to do nothing during Christmas and hosting duties.

    Woman calls out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, criticizing rude and ungrateful holiday behavior.

    Comment from woman calling out men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas, discussing family meal dynamics.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing men who feel entitled to do nothing during Christmas and their rude behavior.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    chickabee_sarah avatar
    Korok
    Korok
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Use a round table, no head of the table then 😆

    3
    3points
    reply
    otelib avatar
    marcelo D.
    marcelo D.
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yeah buy a table different from what you have specifically for a holiday

    0
    0points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to stop enabling him. Put the turkey in front of your husband. Serve FIL last.

    1
    1point
    reply
    luvianane avatar
    L.V
    L.V
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or if he wants to be traditional, go all the way. Ladies first, then children!

    0
    0points
    reply
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of these people are enabling this bull$hit. Call him out, don't play along or prepare to continue to deal with it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
