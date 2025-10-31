ADVERTISEMENT

Feminism has come a long way over the past century. There are currently 30 women around the world serving as Heads of State in their respective countries, and women finally have the right to vote in nearly every single country in the world. But we’re still a long way from achieving true equality. And if you’re in the mood for some memes that might make you simultaneously laugh and cry, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to Fight the Patriarchy on Facebook and gathered some of their best posts down below. This account is dedicated to calling out misogyny and injustice while still managing to maintain a sense of humor, so regardless of your gender, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list. And be sure to upvote the memes that you find painfully accurate!