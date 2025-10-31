The “Fight The Patriarchy” Page Shares 80 Truthful Posts And Memes That Might Make You Laugh Then Cry (New Pics)
Feminism has come a long way over the past century. There are currently 30 women around the world serving as Heads of State in their respective countries, and women finally have the right to vote in nearly every single country in the world. But we’re still a long way from achieving true equality. And if you’re in the mood for some memes that might make you simultaneously laugh and cry, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.
We took a trip to Fight the Patriarchy on Facebook and gathered some of their best posts down below. This account is dedicated to calling out misogyny and injustice while still managing to maintain a sense of humor, so regardless of your gender, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list. And be sure to upvote the memes that you find painfully accurate!
My mother once told me the story of how she was almost kidnapped by a man 3 times her age as a prevention story. Yeah, teenage boys can handle to learn about consent.
According to a 2020 survey from the Pew Research Center, only 61% of women in the United States consider themselves to be feminists. And unsurprisingly, women are more likely than men to assign positive characteristics to feminism, meanwhile men are more likely to consider it polarizing and outdated. But the reality is that there’s still a need for feminism today, even if you assume that it accomplished its goals because women have the right to vote, open a credit card and purchase birth control.
Let’s start with the gender pay gap. Currently, in the United States, women earn on average 85% of what men earn. And half of American workers believe that a major reason for this pay disparity is because women are treated differently by their employers. At the same time, women are less likely than men to be “the boss” at their job, despite the fact that nearly a third of women would like to be.
"You'll end up alone with 4 cats, bla bla bla..." Yeah, and in a chalet in the Swiss Alps baby !
I was someone say once that "men say they want kids the same way a child wants a puppy".
One of the reasons for the wage gap is sexism in the workplace. The European Institute for Gender Equality reports that “less than half of EU citizens believe that gender equality has been achieved at work.” Meanwhile, 94% of EU citizens consider gender equality to be a fundamental right.
Yet for some reason, women still report receiving less feedback than men in the workplace and being interrupted more frequently during meetings than men. Moms are also expected to take time off work to care for their children more than their husbands, which can then be used against them when they’re up for a potential promotion. Women are even seen as less competent once they become mothers, despite the fact that most are juggling a career and the majority of the domestic labor in their household.
No JK Rowling wouldn't. She is very clear about the difference in men and women as is the Supreme Court in the UK. Blindly believing that men can be women, and gaslighting people into thinking that it is possible, is a very bizarre social phenomenon that I really do not understand at all
While anyone can become a victim of domestic violence, women are disproportionately targeted. The United Nations reports that nearly one in three women around the globe have been subjected to physical or intimate partner violence. And in 2023, over 51,000 women around the globe tragically lost their lives due to violence from their partner or a family member, accounting for 60% of all female homicides. Meanwhile, only 12% of male homicides are caused by a partner or family member.
Yeah, If one day my worst enemy need a pad I would even go buy one for her !
We were going to do it with my ex and he said "no" and you know what I did ? I said "okay" and we ate candies and watched a movie. See, it's truly that easy.
In the United States, 81% of women report being the victims of gender-based harassment, while only 43% of men say they’ve experienced the same. There’s no question that this kind of harassment, which often leads to violence, is a problem across the board. But it’s naive to assume that feminism has completed its mission when women are still being targeted far more often than men.
The full trilogy of "50 Shades". Books and movies. And that book from Christian's perspective.
Now, if you’re wondering what you or the men in your life can do to help fight the patriarchy, HeForShe has some great suggestions. First, they note that men should start with questioning their own behavior and beliefs when joining the women’s rights movement. Many of us have been conditioned to believe certain stereotypes or have practiced harmful behavior without even realizing it. The sooner we unlearn those habits, the sooner we can help others eliminate them too.
Another step men can take is educating themselves about the women’s rights movement. This fight goes back hundreds of years, and learning about it can help men understand why women are so passionate about fighting for equality. At the same time, volunteering and supporting women’s organizations can go a long way. As long as you’re using your voice for good, you shouldn’t be afraid to speak up.
In the same vein, if you hear friends or family members making misogynistic comments or treating women inappropriately, call them out. Unfortunately, these people won’t always listen to what a woman has to say. But if they hear it from a man, they might be more eager to listen. Disassembling the patriarchy certainly won’t happen overnight, but if we keep chipping away at it, it will eventually crumble.
Are you enjoying this list of memes about fighting the patriarchy, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly relevant, and let us know in the comments below how you work on dismantling the patriarchy in your everyday life.