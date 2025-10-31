ADVERTISEMENT

Feminism has come a long way over the past century. There are currently 30 women around the world serving as Heads of State in their respective countries, and women finally have the right to vote in nearly every single country in the world. But we’re still a long way from achieving true equality. And if you’re in the mood for some memes that might make you simultaneously laugh and cry, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to Fight the Patriarchy on Facebook and gathered some of their best posts down below. This account is dedicated to calling out misogyny and injustice while still managing to maintain a sense of humor, so regardless of your gender, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list. And be sure to upvote the memes that you find painfully accurate!

#1

Text post from the Fight The Patriarchy page discussing consent conversations with teenage boys and parental guidance.

Fight the Patriarchy Report

biache34 avatar
Ellinor she/they/elle
Ellinor she/they/elle
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mother once told me the story of how she was almost kidnapped by a man 3 times her age as a prevention story. Yeah, teenage boys can handle to learn about consent.

    #2

    Tweet from the Fight The Patriarchy page sharing a humorous yet truthful post about confronting men and their reactions.

    cri_babe Report

    #3

    Text post questioning the meaning of natural women with humor, shared by Fight The Patriarchy page.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    missy_kennycorron avatar
    MK-C PHD
    MK-C PHD
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not “that” natural… make up, shaved, high heels, body con clothes…

    According to a 2020 survey from the Pew Research Center, only 61% of women in the United States consider themselves to be feminists. And unsurprisingly, women are more likely than men to assign positive characteristics to feminism, meanwhile men are more likely to consider it polarizing and outdated. But the reality is that there’s still a need for feminism today, even if you assume that it accomplished its goals because women have the right to vote, open a credit card and purchase birth control.

    Let’s start with the gender pay gap. Currently, in the United States, women earn on average 85% of what men earn. And half of American workers believe that a major reason for this pay disparity is because women are treated differently by their employers. At the same time, women are less likely than men to be “the boss” at their job, despite the fact that nearly a third of women would like to be.
    #4

    Screenshot of Fight The Patriarchy posts highlighting women's rights history and marriage truths with humor and critique.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #5

    Instagram post from t.h.e.c.u.l.t stating men thinking being single is worst for women is comical, related to fight the patriarchy.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You'll end up alone with 4 cats, bla bla bla..." Yeah, and in a chalet in the Swiss Alps baby !

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Meme from Fight The Patriarchy page stating if men had their kids full time they wouldn’t have as many kids.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was someone say once that "men say they want kids the same way a child wants a puppy".

    One of the reasons for the wage gap is sexism in the workplace. The European Institute for Gender Equality reports that “less than half of EU citizens believe that gender equality has been achieved at work.” Meanwhile, 94% of EU citizens consider gender equality to be a fundamental right. 

    Yet for some reason, women still report receiving less feedback than men in the workplace and being interrupted more frequently during meetings than men. Moms are also expected to take time off work to care for their children more than their husbands, which can then be used against them when they’re up for a potential promotion. Women are even seen as less competent once they become mothers, despite the fact that most are juggling a career and the majority of the domestic labor in their household. 
    #7

    Tweet sharing a truthful post about dress code unfairness, related to the fight the patriarchy memes and posts.

    MazzaDammit Report

    #8

    Social media post from Fight The Patriarchy page sharing a humorous and truthful meme about job qualifications and bravery.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #9

    Woman in a pink patterned blouse smiling with arms open, highlighting fight the patriarchy memes about strength and gender norms.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    jacquibryden avatar
    MsAnnThrope
    MsAnnThrope
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No JK Rowling wouldn't. She is very clear about the difference in men and women as is the Supreme Court in the UK. Blindly believing that men can be women, and gaslighting people into thinking that it is possible, is a very bizarre social phenomenon that I really do not understand at all

    While anyone can become a victim of domestic violence, women are disproportionately targeted. The United Nations reports that nearly one in three women around the globe have been subjected to physical or intimate partner violence. And in 2023, over 51,000 women around the globe tragically lost their lives due to violence from their partner or a family member, accounting for 60% of all female homicides. Meanwhile, only 12% of male homicides are caused by a partner or family member.
    #10

    Tweet discussing the cost of pads and tampons and women's willingness to share, related to fight the patriarchy posts.

    @Amand_Radebe Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, If one day my worst enemy need a pad I would even go buy one for her !

    #11

    Tweet from Fight The Patriarchy page with a humorous and truthful post about American history commentary.

    @Grosdoriane Report

    #12

    Illustration of a woman in a denim jacket with the feminist message about consent, related to fight the patriarchy.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We were going to do it with my ex and he said "no" and you know what I did ? I said "okay" and we ate candies and watched a movie. See, it's truly that easy.

    In the United States, 81% of women report being the victims of gender-based harassment, while only 43% of men say they’ve experienced the same. There’s no question that this kind of harassment, which often leads to violence, is a problem across the board. But it’s naive to assume that feminism has completed its mission when women are still being targeted far more often than men.  
    #13

    Social media post from Fight The Patriarchy page highlighting truths about respect and rejection in relationships.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The full trilogy of "50 Shades". Books and movies. And that book from Christian's perspective.

    #14

    Social media post from Fight The Patriarchy page sharing a truthful meme about deep talks and mansplaining.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #15

    Text post from Fight The Patriarchy page stating men don’t realize it’s unnecessary to lie to women.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    Now, if you’re wondering what you or the men in your life can do to help fight the patriarchy, HeForShe has some great suggestions. First, they note that men should start with questioning their own behavior and beliefs when joining the women’s rights movement. Many of us have been conditioned to believe certain stereotypes or have practiced harmful behavior without even realizing it. The sooner we unlearn those habits, the sooner we can help others eliminate them too.
    #16

    A meme from the Fight The Patriarchy page showing a girl wearing a band t-shirt and a man asking for three songs.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #17

    Social media post from Fight The Patriarchy page sharing a truthful meme about masculine strength and fragility.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #18

    A social media post from the Fight The Patriarchy page sharing a truthful and thought-provoking meme.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    Another step men can take is educating themselves about the women’s rights movement. This fight goes back hundreds of years, and learning about it can help men understand why women are so passionate about fighting for equality. At the same time, volunteering and supporting women’s organizations can go a long way. As long as you’re using your voice for good, you shouldn’t be afraid to speak up.
    #19

    Instagram post from @glowyig humorously criticizes women's clothing sizes, highlighting the fight the patriarchy theme.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #20

    Black and white photo of a woman with text about brilliant women and confidence, related to fight the patriarchy posts.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #21

    Tweet highlighting climate change denial contrasted with weather predictions, fitting the fight the patriarchy meme theme.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    In the same vein, if you hear friends or family members making misogynistic comments or treating women inappropriately, call them out. Unfortunately, these people won’t always listen to what a woman has to say. But if they hear it from a man, they might be more eager to listen. Disassembling the patriarchy certainly won’t happen overnight, but if we keep chipping away at it, it will eventually crumble. 
    #22

    A humorous meme from the Fight The Patriarchy page highlighting Americans’ love for medical shows as escapism.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #23

    Text post from Fight The Patriarchy page comparing media portrayal of fangirls and men in sports, highlighting gender bias.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #24

    Tweet discussing the phrase boys will be boys and holding men accountable, shared on Fight The Patriarchy page.

    notbbyplantain Report

    Are you enjoying this list of memes about fighting the patriarchy, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly relevant, and let us know in the comments below how you work on dismantling the patriarchy in your everyday life. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list of feminist memes from Bored Panda, we’ve got the perfect article to read next right here!
    #25

    A meme from Fight The Patriarchy page showing a cat with angry eyes reacting to relationship expectations.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #26

    Text post from Fight The Patriarchy page sharing a truthful story about gender stereotypes and strength.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #27

    Tweet discussing masculinity and diet accompanied by a meme shared on the Fight The Patriarchy page.

    @hwhittenwrites Report

    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He got it trying to spite his vegan classmates. Not a great reason either, but not what this says.

    #28

    Tweet from Fight The Patriarchy page humorously reflecting on major historical decisions made by young adults drinking wine for breakfast.

    @VeryBadLlama Report

    #29

    Text post from Fight The Patriarchy page sharing a humorous and truthful meme about relationships and family dynamics.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a social media post from Fight The Patriarchy page featuring a humorous and truthful meme.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #31

    Social media post from the Fight The Patriarchy page joking about low relationship expectations and men listening.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #32

    Text post from Fight The Patriarchy page, sharing a truthful feminist message about Eve choosing knowledge over control.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #33

    Tweet about dealing with personal attacks by not internalizing them, featured on Fight The Patriarchy page with truthful posts and memes.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #34

    Screenshot of a Fight The Patriarchy post discussing work-life balance and the cost of making others rich.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #35

    Tweet from Fight The Patriarchy page about women rejecting submission, marriage, and control despite traditional expectations.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #36

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing societal ideas about pain and gender roles from the Fight The Patriarchy page.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a meme from the Fight The Patriarchy page about growing real diamonds and suffering's perceived value.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a meme about men mistaking feelings for logic, shared by Fight The Patriarchy page with truthful posts and memes.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #39

    Social media post humorously questioning the phrase boys will be boys and toxic masculinity patriarchy.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #40

    Older woman with walker saying October used to be cold, younger woman responding that is entirely your fault grandma in fight the patriarchy meme.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #41

    Tweet from Roy advocating taxing churches to fund indigenous nations, shared by Fight The Patriarchy page with truthful posts and memes.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #42

    Text post from Fight The Patriarchy page stating flawed taste in men and advice to improve themselves.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #43

    Screenshot of a Fight The Patriarchy post debating women's attractiveness and empowerment after age 25 with comments.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #44

    Social media post criticizing lack of compassion in America related to poverty and compassion fight the patriarchy meme.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #45

    Tweet discusses the challenge of proving period pain for sick days, highlighting a fight the patriarchy meme theme.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #46

    Text post on Fight The Patriarchy page about women supporting men’s mental health despite common stereotypes, over a person’s face.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #47

    Text post from Fight The Patriarchy page suggesting saying children with absentee fathers instead of children with single mothers.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #48

    A social media post about female rage, sacrifice, and frustration shared by the Fight The Patriarchy page.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #49

    Tweet discussing the concept of made-up value in money, reflecting themes from fight the patriarchy posts and memes.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #50

    Text post from Fight The Patriarchy page explaining relationships require effort, love, and proper communication to avoid stress and disrespect.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #51

    Tweet from Meagan addressing professional challenges meeting alone with men, highlighting fight the patriarchy themes.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #52

    Tweet about dating in your 20s, questioning marriage or expensive therapy, from the Fight The Patriarchy page.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #53

    Smiling woman with braided hair wearing an orange patterned top, alongside a feminist quote about intimidating men and patriarchy.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #54

    Tweet from fight the patriarchy page discussing systemic patriarchy and predatory behavior in male psyche with a critical tone.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #55

    Social media post discussing cooking and independence in relationships, reflecting fight the patriarchy themes and humorous truths.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #56

    Meme from Fight The Patriarchy page about gender labels and trans people inventing cool genders, sparking jealousy.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #57

    Social commentary post on inequality shared by Fight The Patriarchy page highlighting society’s misplaced anger.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #58

    Person with pink hair taking a mirror selfie showing abs, paired with a funny post from Fight The Patriarchy page about gender stereotypes.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #59

    Meme from Fight The Patriarchy page comparing dating to buying a car, emphasizing talking to previous owners and the manfax.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #60

    Meme from Fight The Patriarchy page showing 40-year-old millennials rejecting conservatism with a call to crush capitalism.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #61

    Social media post from Fight The Patriarchy page discussing contradictory attitudes toward women and men's approval.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing age differences in dating, featured on the Fight The Patriarchy page.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #63

    Screenshot of a social media post on the fight the patriarchy page sharing a truthful meme about men apologizing to women.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #64

    Man holding a humorous cardboard sign about the friend zone, featured in fight the patriarchy posts and memes.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #65

    Social media post humorously discussing generational differences and nostalgic parenting beliefs shared on fight the patriarchy page.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #66

    Tweet discussing the condescending attitude of men toward women’s interests, shared on Fight The Patriarchy page.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #67

    Text post from Fight The Patriarchy page highlighting family and gender stereotypes about men and reactions in a humorous way.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #68

    Woman sharing a relatable meme about gender perspectives on visual attraction, featured on fight the patriarchy page.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #69

    Tweet by Emily L. Hauser about toxic masculinity and vulnerability shared on Fight The Patriarchy page.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #70

    Tweet discussing gender assumptions about leaving drinks unattended, featured on fight the patriarchy page sharing truthful posts and memes.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #71

    Tweet from Fight The Patriarchy page discussing classism in requiring doctor's notes for illness absences in healthcare context.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #72

    Young woman wearing sunglasses outdoors with text about crying in bed, reflecting themes from fight the patriarchy posts and memes.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #73

    Two women in a talk show setting with a caption about atheism and being told how much God loves you, related to fight the patriarchy posts.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #74

    Woman with dark hair and crown with text about spiritual women and witches from fight the patriarchy page.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #75

    Woman speaking seriously saying she can't make someone feel like a man or something they are not in a patriarchy meme.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #76

    Tweet from ashley FEARbanks on patriarchy discussing women's photos, highlighting unity and shame around leaking, related to fight the patriarchy.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #77

    Tweet about work schedules highlighting societal design issues featured in fight the patriarchy posts and memes.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #78

    Meme from Fight The Patriarchy page highlighting contradictory attitudes toward stay-at-home moms and gender roles.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #79

    Social media post from Fight The Patriarchy page showing a humorous yet harsh interaction highlighting gender and social issues.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

    #80

    Text post by Art Crunchy discussing frustration with customers blaming low wage workers instead of millionaire owners for understaffing in stores.

    Fight the Patriarchy Report

