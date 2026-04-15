And these are exactly the kind of people we’re talking about today. Bored Panda has rounded up stories of the most infuriating siblings who seem completely unaware of the lines they crossed.

But the problem starts when it stops being harmless and crosses into the entitlement zone. Like the sibling who constantly breaks your stuff and never apologizes. Or the one who keeps borrowing money and never returns it.

Your relationship with your sibling is probably the longest one you’ll ever have. But like any long-term relationship, it’s not always smooth. There are the usual small annoyances like borrowing your clothes and returning them stained or stretched out, or finishing your snacks without asking.

#1 Not Him Turning His Mistake Into A Lecture About Girls Owning Things

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#2 My Little Brother Rearranged The Keys In Alphabetical Order

Entitled siblings come in all shapes and sizes, and this list makes that pretty clear. Age, birth order, or gender don’t really decide who turns out entitled and who doesn’t. You’ll find a story about the younger brother who broke his older sibling’s gaming controller and didn’t even apologize. Also, an older sister who leaves her mess lying around, knowing someone else will eventually clean it up. Different ages, different positions in the family, but the same underlying assumption that it’s someone else’s problem. For decades, we’ve leaned on birth order to explain sibling behavior — the responsible oldest child, the overlooked middle, and the free-wheeling baby. ADVERTISEMENT These stereotypes can and do end up shaping personalities, simply because some families start to believe in them and treat children accordingly. But most families are far more complicated than a one-size-fits-all theory.

#3 My Little Brother Thought He Was Funny Well, my 9-year-old brother thought tearing the 6 and 7 keys off my school, and snapping the hinges and clips from my work and school laptop, was hilarious... It's usable, but just annoying that I have to buy and harvest replacements.



#4 Let My 17-Year-Old Brother Borrow My Switch For His Trip, And He Brought It Back With Something Fused To The Plastic. He Has No Idea What It Is

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The idea that birth order shapes a child’s personality has been around for a long time. You can see it in how societies have treated firstborns for centuries. In many cultures, the first child marked a shift in family status, with hierarchy and inheritance expectations attached. ADVERTISEMENT For example, ceremonies like the ‘pidyon haben’ in Judaism, where a firstborn son is “redeemed,” or traditions in parts of Micronesia that celebrate first-time mothers. For generations, being born first literally meant getting more power, more land, and more responsibility. You can see this most clearly in monarchies like the British royal family, where the whole system was built around producing an heir and a “spare.”

#5 My Brother Cut My Laptop Charger And Is Mad I Didn't React

#6 My Little Brother Just Did This To Our $1000 TV. I'm Stressed, And I'm About To Pass Out

#7 The Time My Brother Put The Dog’s Toenail Clippings In The Bottom Of A Popcorn Bowl “As A Joke”

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In the early 20th century, Austrian psychologist Alfred Adler theorized that birth order influenced not just social status, but a kid’s development and personality. “The position in the family leaves an indelible stamp upon the individual’s lifestyle,” Adler wrote in 1931. ADVERTISEMENT Since then, people have been trying to prove or disprove his theory. Different studies have linked birth order to academic and career success, risk-taking, and even whether you’re more likely to play sports or become an artist. You’ll often hear that firstborns are more likely to end up in leadership roles, that middle children are better at navigating group dynamics, or that younger siblings are more rebellious. Some of these patterns do show up. But not because of the order a child was born in, rather because of how they’re treated because of it.

#8 My Sister Was Messing With My Old Phone And Somehow Disabled It For 20 Years

#9 This Is The Spinning Plate From The Microwave In My Brother's Room. He Uses It Bare And Takes It Back Every Time He makes his food right on the plate, then takes it back to his room. He says that’s how it’s meant to be used. He never returns or cleans it after finishing eating. Whenever anyone else wants it, we have to get it from him. And of course, he whines about us coming into his room all the time, and if he’s still actively eating off it, he complains until we bring him a replacement plate. And then of course we have to clean it before cooking whatever we want.



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#10 Turns Out My Brother Was Stealing Money From Me All Those Years Lil’ dude got a job recently, but needs rides — I live out of town, so I take some gas money out of his savings in his room — today he admitted this to me: he stole $200~$300 when I first started working to save up for MY car.



We definitely got into a few fights of me accusing him… but he always convinced me it wasn’t. Gotta say, I’m not even that mad; I obviously wasn’t handling my money very well.



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Researchers have found that firstborns sometimes score slightly higher, on average, in measures of intelligence. But the explanation for that is simple: most of them get more one-on-one attention early on in their childhood. And by the time the younger siblings come along, parents are more stretched and a bit more relaxed. They get less intense because they feel they have already raised one baby, so the next should be easier to manage. That changes the environment, but not necessarily the child’s core personality. ADVERTISEMENT And experts themselves stress that the difference in IQ levels is quite modest and heavily shaped by environmental factors.

#11 My Siblings Broke My Guitar My siblings were explicitly told not to touch my guitars, and lo and behold. After looking for a while, I find my practice guitar hidden behind a couch, broken.



#12 For Christmas, My Brother Gifted Everyone In The Family A Family Photo With A Matching-Sized Frame I take care of our mother, who has early-onset dementia full-time. I live with her, I make her meals, I manage her meds, I manage and take her to doctors' appointments, physical therapy, and neurologists. I help her with her daily routine and do her laundry. I also work full-time. Today is the only day off I have, and it isn’t even paid; I have to use PTO. Anyway, here is the family photo my brother gave all of our family a copy of, with a matching frame, for Christmas. Without me in it.



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#13 How My Sister Uses My Center Console While She Borrows My Car. I Had Kept Important Stuff In There

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Growing up, not everyone in the same family is treated the same. One child might get stricter rules, another more freedom. One might be expected to help out and be responsible, while another is allowed to mess up or be “the baby.” For example, the eldest, who had a curfew at the age of 16, watches their younger sibling reach home at midnight with barely a question. Or the child who had to share everything growing up now sees a younger sibling with their own room and their own gadgets. Birth order, in a way, influences what you get used to, like what’s expected of you, and what you’re allowed to expect from others. These differences aren’t always intentional, but they add up as children grow older. For example, the older sibling who used to split pocket money or share their toys might later be expected to help with rent or sort out family bills. ADVERTISEMENT At the same time, the younger sibling who was always excused from chores might grow up still relying on others to fix things, like asking for financial help or expecting someone else to handle complicated paperwork.

#14 My Sister, When I Asked Her To Pick Up Her Kids So I Could Go To The Emergency Room While Having A Miscarriage

#15 My Grandmother Gave This Chair To Me When I Was A Little Girl. My 47-Year-Old Brother Destroyed It (Left It Outside And Chopped It)

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#16 My Little Brother Eats The Ice Cream Right Out Of The Container, Mixes Flavors, And Leaves The Spoon In

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To understand these entitled siblings, we need to understand where this entitlement comes from. ADVERTISEMENT At the center of it is what psychologists call “parental differential treatment” (PDT). It’s when parents subconsciously treat children differently within the same household. A study found that when kids feel like their parents favor one sibling or treat them unfairly, it usually increases hostility between them. It also leads to more conflict, resentment, and long-term imbalance in siblings’ relationships.

#17 My Brother Got Me Fake AirPods, And My Sister Real Ones For my 18th birthday, my brother got me AirPods 2, and for my sister’s 15th birthday, he got her AirPods 4. I was kinda taken aback since I’m older, but I was like, whatever, I’m grateful to get AirPods at all. As soon as I got them, I noticed the audio was off and would glitch and cut out constantly. I also didn’t realize till later how light they felt.



Fast forward a few months, and I ask my brother if he has Apple Care on my AirPods. He said no, so I called Apple and explained everything. I was on the phone with them for 3 hours trying to figure this out. The worker told me my AirPods were super outdated, and we tried all these factory resets, and nothing worked. At the end, she told me I basically needed new AirPods because there wasn’t anything else they could do.



So now I’m confused, like, why are they outdated and broken straight out of the box? I go to my brother and confront him, and he starts laughing, saying, “You know they’re fake, right?” I just sat there slack-jawed. How am I supposed to know they’re fake if I’ve never had AirPods before? I asked him why he’d get me the oldest fake version for my birthday and my younger sister the newest real version, and he just kept laughing.



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#18 I Feel The Pain

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#19 Partner Spend An Hour Cooking Dinner. Her Brother Comes For Dinner First Up Before Us, Scrapes Half The Cheese Right Off The Top. Meant To Be For 2 Nights This was supposed to last 2 nights. Before he gets any, he gets his and takes literally half the cheese off the top. He's living with us because he and his girlfriend broke up. He's 26 as well. Like seriously?



Research shows that parental favoritism is surprisingly common. And that most parents, even unintentionally, show some level of preference depending on things like a child’s temperament, behavior, birth order, or even how easy they are to parent. But this feeling can be quite subjective. “It is the experience that people have that a parent prefers another child to them. This could be by devoting more time, attention, praise, or affection. Possibly asserting less control, so that they may enjoy fewer restrictions, be subject to less discipline or even punishment,” says Laurie Kramer, a professor of applied psychology at Northeastern University in the US. ADVERTISEMENT “This may not be the same observation that the other sibling encounters and may be different again for what the parent believes they have engaged in,” she adds. This gap in perception matters. Because it’s not just the behavior itself, but how it’s experienced and interpreted by the child that decides its long-term influence. Basically, what feels like favoritism to one sibling may not even register to the other. So, while one sibling might be sharing stories online of their entitled brother or sister, the other sibling might not even realize they’re being seen that way. In many cases, they’re simply operating within the role they’ve always known.

#20 My 14-Year-Old Brother Took A Sheet Of Sandpaper To My $150 Frying Pan. Not Just A Brillo Pad Or Steel Wool. A Sheet Of 150-Grit Sanding Paper

#21 My OCD Brother Thinks Our Fridge Needs To Be 20 Inches Away From The Wall My brother (who has mild OCD that's making him do this) thinks the coils on the back of our fridge need all this room to dissipate waste heat. I'm so tired of debating him on this, so I just let him have his way.



P.S. My cat is a messy eater. I'll clean up the cat food on the floor in a bit. (Hopefully, after I negotiate an 8-inch maximum space for the fridge pushed away from the wall...)



P.S.S. Obsessive compulsive disorder is not "clean freak" issues. It's a compulsion to have or do things a certain way, such as locking and unlocking your front door 5+ times when leaving the house, or only being able to leave a room after touching the light switch 4-times. OCD literally has nothing to do with cleanliness or organization. Thankfully, in my brother's case, most of his OCD habits aren't quite this bad.



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Some people also believe in relational entitlement. It’s the feeling that you’re owed a certain level of care or attention from someone else. In close relationships, especially between siblings, these patterns can become so normal that they don’t even feel like expectations anymore. Like assuming your sibling will always help you out, even if you’ve never really checked in on them. And people who consistently take on “the responsible one” role are more likely to report emotional exhaustion and a sense of being taken for granted, even when they don’t openly express it.

#22 Asked My Brother-In-Law To Slice A Tomato For Sandwiches

#23 Asked My Brother To Watch My Turkey, Came Back To This Spent all day getting things ready for an early Thanksgiving morning with my kids. I work all the time and finally got today to battle the town and get the last-minute things. Got this turkey done and covered. Drained the drippings and everything. I left it covered in the oven to rest and asked my brother to take it out at 11:00 or so. Then I was coming home to deal with it.



Came home to this.



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Since roles like “the responsible one” or “the entitled one” are learned over time through repeated behavior, they can also be unlearned if only people are willing to try. Studies show that when families become more aware of unfair patterns and start adjusting how tasks and support are shared, sibling conflict and resentment will reduce over time. Because at the end of the day, healthy relationships are built on the norm of reciprocity.

#24 My Stepbrother Never Changes The Toilet Roll. I Go Into The Bathroom And See This Like it's RIGHT THERE... I have asked him again and again. "If you finish the toilet roll, change it!" Because he never does. And at last... I go to the bathroom and see this.



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#25 My Sister Just Leaves Her Mess Around, Waiting For Someone To Pick It Up

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#26 My Brother Decided To "Re-Claim" My Autographed Pete The Cat Plush That Was Signed By Eric Litwin Back In 2011. I Hate Him. It Originally Said "To OP" On The Foot

#27 This Is My Mother’s Office. This Is What My Brother Did To It

#28 How My Little Brother Eats Donuts

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#29 My Younger Brother Broke My Controller, And Working Controllers Are Out Of Stock, And To Top It All Off, He Tried To Fix It With This Stupid Tape

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#30 He Needed The Extra Cash

#31 My Sister Thinks This Is Funny. She Actually Took A Pic Of Me When I Was On The Toilet. No Joke

#32 This Is What My Little Brother Does Whenever He Gets Mad At Us

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#33 Told My Sister To Put Away The Leftover Cake I Baked For Her She broke it up with a spoon (rather than slicing it like a normal person), then shoved it in a bowl instead of a couple of Tupperwares.



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#34 Made This For My Brother. He Didn’t Take A Bite And Threw It Out Made this for my brother the other day because he was “famished.”



Decided to whip this up for him as a thank you for picking me up the other day, only for him to sit on his phone in front of the plate for like an hour. Then he just threw it out.



Wish he had told me because I would have annihilated this.



#35 My (15-Year-Old) Little Brother (3-Years-Old) Dumped All My Bead & Bracelet Making Stuff Out On My Bed And Mixed It Up I know he’s only 3, so I’m not mad at him, just frustrated. I am mad at my dad tho because my little brother dumps my stuff out all the time and is always messing with things in my room while my dad is “watching him.”



My mom works all day cuz she’s a teacher, so she can do nothing about it besides teach my brother not to touch things that don’t belong to him (which she does). But my dad gets mad and obnoxious when I’m mad at or frustrated with him.



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#36 My Brother Broke My Favorite 30-Year-Old Glass From The Super Bowl In 1996

#37 Brother Used My Tights As A Napkin

#38 I Asked My Brother To Leave Some For My Dinner-This Is What He Left. And Of Course, He Left The Bread Out On The Table, So It's Rock Hard

#39 My Brother Asked For A Small Bite And Did This

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#40 Sister Borrowed My Car Without Telling Me Before I Could Snap A Picture

#41 Everyone Laughs When I Say I Can't Stand My Brother, And They Say It's Normal Sibling Stuff He was going out of town, and his wife works late, so they were going to bring the dogs to my house for a couple of days because I come home from work for lunch and let my own dog out. He called me and said his flight was cancelled, so they're rescheduling his work trip, so he's coming to get his dogs.



I told him that if his wife listened to my instructions, then he wouldn't be able to get into the house because it would be locked, and he would have to wait for me. Apparently, his wife did not listen to me and lock the house when she left, so my house was left unlocked and with no one in it all day, and they don't see an issue with it. Then he goes on to tell me his dog had eaten several things in my house.



I was very upset to find that out, and so I was asking why no one told me the dog ate things when left alone and why they didn't bring a crate, and his only response was "What do you want? He's just a puppy?" What do I want? I want my things back. Both he and his wife are at fault, and their patterns of behavior have remained unchanged for years.



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#42 My Little Brother Just Trashed My Room Because There Is A Spider, And He Doesn't Want To Sleep There My father unalived the spider, and my brother just left my room like this.



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#43 My New Amazing Bluetooth Headphones Didn't Last One Week Before My Sister Managed To Do This

#44 If Your Sister's Not Gonna Stop Voluntarily, Then Your Parents Should Just Put Their Foot Down And Make Her Turn The Alarms Off Through Discipline

#45 The Amount Of Steak (Left) That My Brother And His Girlfriend Considered Inedible Due To The Fat

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#46 Brother Used My Controller For A Week I was busy with life for the past few months, so I had to give up gaming for a bit, so I let my brother (17 years old) use the PS5. Before he used it last week, the controller was COMPLETELY CLEAN, had both thumbstick grips on, and had no stick drift. Now it's NASTY, gunk all over it, it has dark yellowish marks, both thumbstick grips were chewed out, and the stick drift is crazy.



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#47 Let My Brother Borrow Mario Kart, And This Is How I Got It Back

#48 My Brother Broke My Handmade Wopper Figurine, Which Was Gifted To Me By A Friend

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#49 This Text My Older Brother Sent Me After I Drove Nearly An Hour To Drop Him Off At His Destination, And He Did Not Thank Me He doesn’t even have a driver’s license.



#50 “Let Me And My Wife House Vacation At Your Lake House While You're Away, Bro” I live in a pretty nice house that's lakefront property. My brother is a pretty nice guy, but his wife is lazy and horrible in many ways. I needed to leave town for a company workshop thing, and I have two poopers that needed looking after. My mother convinced me that my brother should do it since he was on vacation the same week and didn’t have a lot of money to go anywhere. Reluctantly, I said ok but laid some rules down.



They left yesterday afternoon, and I got back shortly after. The dogs were great, and surprisingly, the rest of the house was fine, but the kitchen was wrecked, with a dirty stove, countertops, and a pile of dirty dishes and trash in the sink, with my wok sitting on the bottom of them rusting away.



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#51 My Brother Just Broke All My Templates Because It Was "Satisfying And Like ASMR"

#52 Most Entitled Thing

#53 My Sister Doesn’t Listen To Me About The Danger Of Half-Plugged Chargers In An Extension Outlet On Her Bed I keep yelling at her, but she doesn’t listen or care. She’s like, “If it happens, it happens,” when I talk to her about risking the safety of this house from this. It’s a fire waiting to happen. This is on her bed, where she sleeps/resides all the time. Please shame her so I can show her this.



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#54 The Way My 17-Year-Old Brother Texts

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#55 My Family Is Out Of The Country And Left Me In Charge Of The Food For My Older Brother And Myself During The Meantime I made this meal yesterday, and after he ate it, he made a complaint about it and wanted “food,” as in something that was “more fulfilling” and less “kiddie”.



#56 My Brother Ate All But One Of My Klondike Bars After Being Here For A Day Well, last weekend was my mom's weekend, and on Thursday, she got me a new pack of Klondike bars. They're one of my comfort snacks/safe foods, so they're part of the typical grocery list for my mom and me.



My brother came over Friday, as per usual, and I'd told him that if he wants a Klondike bar, it's fine with me, as long as he doesn't eat them all (he has a habit of eating all of a food if I tell him he can have some, so I said specifically DON'T EAT THEM ALL).



Fast forward to around 2 am on Saturday. I've had a rough day, so I decide, "Alright, I'll go grab a Klondike bar to make myself feel a little better". What do I see when I open the freezer? ONE KLONDIKE BAR LEFT. I had ONE the day before, and my mom never eats any of the snacks I ask her to buy me unless I say I'm fine with it, which means my brother ate FOUR of them in the span of a DAY.



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#57 My Sister Cut My Alexa Cord. Is There Any Way To Fix It? I Hate Buying New With A Burning Passion

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#58 I Got My Sister This Big Thing Of Gochujang Paste For Her Birthday Because She Likes Korean Food, And She's Been Asking For It Since Last Year Well, she barely touched it, didn't even store it properly, and now it has mold and has to be thrown away.



#59 How My Sister Cut Her Graduation Cake. She Claims It’s So More People Can Have Slices, But It’s Giving, Since She Didn’t Even Try

#60 My Sister Puts The Used Matches Back In The Box. Just Why

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#61 My Brother Entered My Name In A Contest For A Zelda Prize Pack. He Was Too Old To Enter, Won, And Kept Everything But An Earphones Set For Himself WB kids, a now-defunct programming block that I really loved as a kid, used to host a lot of contests. One day he asked me if he could enter my name in a contest, he specifically didn't tell me the prize, and because he is nearly 10 years older than me and at the time I was single digits years old: I was much too young to realize I should have asked more than "why?" he said he was too old for this specific contest, and I didn't understand that meant he wanted whatever prize it was. I thought he was entering me in the contest for me.



Many months later, my mom picks me up from school, excitedly telling me in front of a bunch of other kids that I won a prize and that there was a big box waiting at home for me.



Seeing the contents of the box, my brother snatched it from me and declared he had won it, because he had entered my name in the contest. My mom instead told me it was his, but he had to give me something from the box: he picked an earphones set and threw out the winner's card/message. He didn't even have a Game Boy Color to play them on. He asked to borrow mine, then took it from me when I said no, so he could play the games.



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#62 My Younger Brother Stole And Used My Sticker From Japan That I Was Saving This isn't the first time he has stolen from me. In the past, he has stolen my special edition coins, just plain cash I had in my wallet, and more recently, another one of those stickers and rare Pokémon cards that I got from packs I bought in Japan. These stickers cost me $5 each iirc, and I was saving them either for a new laptop, a pencil case, etc., because I really liked them. And whenever I complain, my mum says that since he has autism, I am not allowed to say anything. He only has mild autism, like the very first stage, so I would assume that at the age of 9, one can understand that stealing is not okay. Every so often, I come back home to see something missing. I am so tired of it, and there isn't really anything I can do as either the stickers are used, or he has traded my cards at school, or he spent my money on snacks at his school canteen.



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#63 My Sister Put Black Paint On Something I Got From Friends 4 Years Ago

#64 I Asked My Brother For Money, And He Handed Me A Dollar (I Live In Italy)

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