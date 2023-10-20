Entitled Guy Ghosts Girlfriend, Comes Back 3 Years Later After Learning That She Now Owns A House
The tricky thing about relationship closure is that sometimes it’s hard to find. Especially when someone disappears without a trace.
A woman who goes on Reddit by the nickname Lrhun just submitted a story to the platform’s community ‘Entitled People‘ that perfectly illustrates this situation.
After she and her best friend bought a house together, her bestie’s ex suddenly ended the three-year-old radio silence and contacted her, saying they were somehow still together and making claims on the property.
After the story went viral, its author released an update on the situation
Yeah... I find this one incredibly hard to believe. But it's a cute story about friendship I guess. Would totally move in with my best friend and be all Grace and Frankie :D
Than you have a lucky life. I think, it's a cultural thing, since OPmentioned Latin America. In some remote parts of Larin America, men can be really so entitled and delusional, as described. Moving to US, doesn't change their mommy's-precious-little.boy attitude, resulting in creepy manchildren.
