Woman Saves For Her Future Child For Years, Brother Thinks One Cruel Comment Will Get Him The Money

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Saving money is something that we should all be doing, regardless of our future plans. But if you’re a parent, you have to take this even more seriously to ensure that your kids have a stable upbringing. And one of the best ways to go about that is by having a baby fund ready to go as soon as they’re born. You just have to make sure that none of your relatives have their sights set on that money too.

When one woman’s brother asked her to dip into her baby fund to help cover her nephew’s expenses, she immediately refused. But now, she’s facing even more pressure from her family to give in. Below, you’ll find the full story that the expecting mom posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

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This pregnant woman is thrilled to be saving for her baby

Image credits: MKU018 / Envato (not the actual photo)

But her brother believes that his son is entitled to some of that money too

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Image credits: AirImages / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: anon

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Later, the author responded to several comments and provided more details about the situation

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Having a baby typically costs parents over $20,000 within the first year

Image credits: Taylor Gray / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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As magical as becoming a parent can be, it can also be extremely expensive. According to BabyCenter, baby-related expenses now cost parents in the United States $20,384 in the first year alone.

These costs take up nearly one-third of the parents’ total income, and nearly 9 in ten moms say that finances are taking a toll on their mental health. A quarter of families even say that they’ve decided to have fewer children than previously planned due to how expensive it has become.

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Of course, how much it will cost to have a child depends largely on where you live. But it won’t be cheap anywhere. MoneyHelper reports that, in the UK, new parents should expect the first year with their baby to cost a minimum of £1,645. But if you factor in child care costs, that number might soar to £12,400 per year.

Because starting a family drastically changes a parent’s life in countless ways, it’s wise to get ahead on certain aspects. And one of the best things parents can do to feel more comfortable when they have a baby is to have a significant amount of money set aside for their children.

Before setting up a baby budget, Western & Southern Financial Group notes that it’s important to understand the costs that will come along with this new family member. There are many one-time expenses, such as nursery setup, gear (strollers, car seats, baby monitor, etc.), and hospital bills from the delivery.

Along with those, parents have to consider the ongoing costs associated with having a baby. These include diapers and wipes, baby formula and food, child care costs, clothing and other essentials, medical costs, and unexpected emergencies.

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Setting firm boundaries with relatives who feel entitled to your money is often necessary

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Before the baby arrives, experts recommend having enough saved to cover at least six months of living expenses, along with additional funds for initial baby-related costs. Parents should be prepared to spend at least $1,000 on their child per month.

Saving money can be even more complicated, though, when your relatives are after it. Unfortunately, it’s not unheard of for family members to feel entitled to their relatives’ money. But that doesn’t mean that they actually deserve any of it.

When it comes to setting boundaries with family members who are asking for money, Synchrony recommends explaining why you can’t help them. If they realize that your finances are already tight, they might understand that you don’t have money left to loan out.

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It’s also wise to have a firm rule that you won’t help any relatives with money, regardless of the situation. This way, nobody can claim that you’re playing favorites.

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And if you want to avoid damaging your relationship with these family members, you might want to help them find the money elsewhere. That’s really all that they need, and they will appreciate the emotional support and assistance, even if you can’t give them cold, hard cash.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have responded if you were in the author’s shoes? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda discussing money drama, look no further than right here.

Readers were appalled by the brother’s request, and many left supportive messages for the expecting mother

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