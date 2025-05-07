“Baby Boy Gets A Bill, Too”: New Mom Breaks Down How Expensive It Is To Give Birth In The US
A newborn child is supposedly a bundle of joy for the parents. But if you’re living in the United States, having a baby can also put a massive strain on your bank account.
A woman named Kayla shared her experience giving birth to her fifth child, particularly the expenses she paid. In a recent TikTok video, she gave a detailed breakdown of her costs, which amounted to over $44,000.
As expected, most people were shocked, but her story put a spotlight on the US healthcare system, which has faced its fair share of controversies.
Childbirth is becoming more expensive in the United States
Florida resident Kayla, who gave birth to her fifth child, shared a detailed breakdown of how much she paid
The private room and labor room fees already comprised nearly half of her total expenses
She did mention the costs shouldered by her insurance company
But what surprised many was the $12,000 fee for her son’s birth
You can watch Kayla’s video below
@kaylakosugaHow much is cost to give birth 😅♬ original sound – Kayla Kosuga
The median cost of childbirth in the United States saw a massive jump in just three years
In her video, Kayla revealed that the total amount she paid was $44,318.41. This included a bill for her son’s birth, which amounted to $12,761.30.
Extra costs aside, the median expense for natural childbirth in 2022 was reportedly $13,000. Three years later, the amount more than doubled to $28,654.71, according to Fair Health tracker.
The prices also vary from state to state. In Kayla’s home state of Florida, the median charge is $34,489.48.
But what exactly is the reason behind these skyrocketing costs? According to Cynthia Cox, vice president of the health policy research organization KFF, high deductible health plans are one reason.
“High deductibles are supposed to make people think twice about the cost of care and if they really need it. However, in the case of childbirth, that doesn’t make sense. Obviously, you need it,” she told Bloomberg in a 2024 interview.
Birth plans in the US are also costly. As Kalya broke down in her video, she had to pay for doctor’s fees, anesthesia, and epidural injections. According to health policy analyst Louise Norris, each health plan also varies.
“All of these services can be counted toward the deductible, or there may be individual copays that apply,” she told Business Insider in a 2022 interview.
Unfortunately, these high costs have led to a financial strain among women. A 2023 study by researchers at Harvard Medical School revealed that 20% of new mothers are burdened with their medical bills after birth.
Minimizing childbirth costs comes down to research and a proper strategy
While childbirth involves unavoidable expenses, there are ways to mitigate them. One piece of advice Norris gave was to keep up with prenatal care.
As she explained, regular checkups may increase the chances of a healthy pregnancy and avoid complications, which are costly to treat.
Another option is to ask the hospital if they offer maternity packages. According to Norris, these are bundled services that often include flat fees and discounts.
She also gave a simple tip: bring your own supplies, such as over-the-counter pain relievers and even a box of tissues. Norris says doing so can help avoid significant extra charges.
Fortunately, Kayla and her family had a successful delivery, all the expenses aside.
Commenters were unexpectedly shocked by the costs
With child 2, I was in a private room. I had a planned C-section. I arrived at 6am on the Thursday, and was home by 10am on the Saturday. The whole thing cost me £80 for the private room. The actual cost of the whole thing was never made known to me. It was paid for from taxes. The more a person earns, the more they pay. Everyone receives care, and no one is forced into a position where they can not seek medical/maternity care due to insufficient funds.
I paid nothing for my daughter's birth (Spain) but we do get a paper with the cost of our medical treatments so we value our healthcare system and don't abuse it. However, this is a regional thing, some regions do it and others don't.
Bizarre! It's almost as expensive as having a special needs baby in europe. Baby had to stay for 4 weeks, including a few days under very specialised care. I got to stay with him for 1 week. And my bills include special prenatal care: full array genetic research for baby and parents, a LOT of ultrasounds, other tests and researches and psychological help. And I only had to pay about €600, spread over 2 years. The rest is coverd by health insurance (for which I am oh so thankful) But universal health care is communism right?
My folks in the UK - this is what Reform want. Don't vote for those muppets!
