In 2022, there were around 1.5 billion people worldwide who spoke English either natively or as a second language, according to Statista. Surpassing more than 1.1 billion Mandarin Chinese speakers, unsurprisingly, it comes as the most spoken language in the world.
But that doesn’t mean it’s immune to language fails, poor translation, misspelled words, and hilarious double meanings. In fact, it serves as a perfect ground for language fails that are as entertaining as they are absurdly funny.
Thanks to the Twitter account “English Bruh Moments” which boasts 29K followers, we have quite an impressive collection of examples of the English language taking a wrong turn to laugh at!
I wish I hadn’t looked up that word… but at least know I know what it means…
Bored Panda reached out to the creator behind the “English Bruh Moments” Twitter account named Harkits who calls himself a “semi-professional YouTuber, photographer, painter, digital artist.”
Harkits told us that he really enjoyed reading posts shared on subreddits like r/Ihadastroke and r/Engrish on Reddit. “I just wanted to create a similar place on Twitter,” he said, recounting the origins of the account.
The creator also said that the audience of “English Bruh Moments” can be described as people who want to have a quick laugh and something that will make their day better. The lighthearted and fun content has amassed 29.1K followers already, but the number is likely to grow.
“I usually get posts submitted in my DMs and I find more on the previously mentioned subreddits,” Harkits said when we asked about creating the content that gets shared on the account. “My main message is that anyone can mess up English. I can relate since it's also my second language,” he explained.
The creator also said that his current wish is to grow all his Twitter accounts, as well as his YouTube channel “Harkits,” where his goal is to create and share original content.
Don't worry, they do it themselves when under current working conditions for long enough
That one lady who babysat me once: I see nothing wrong.
From now on, newborns should be called débutants
Men, be sure to be quiet when forking over the cash for the ice cream!🤫🍦
I just want to point out the disappointment that there's no strangers offering me drugs like D.A.R.E. said there would be. What the hell, Officer James?!
Are you sure you want to delete item "child"?
Now I’ve got the song “You Are The Reason” stuck in my head
And yet, you figured out what they were saying…
I can’t seem to stop time… if anyone figures it out, lemme know! (I did manage to speed it up though. All you have to do is binge a show, look at your phone, or be on BoredPanda).
I think this was supposed to say something along the lines of "sometimes the person you want the most isn't the person you need," but I'm not sure what happened at the end there.
Absolutely, one hundred percent. Now, if you could clarify what you were asking in the first place?
I don't know Yin Lu like that.....oh, they mean Cinnamon!
You know, I don’t actually see any major grammatical mistakes or confusing messages here…
I'm not sure if the fact that I understood this perfectly means that I'm very smart, or that I spend way too much time on the internet.
I'm so glad they finally fixed the sign, the turd floor is my favorite!