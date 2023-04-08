In 2022, there were around 1.5 billion people worldwide who spoke English either natively or as a second language, according to Statista. Surpassing more than 1.1 billion Mandarin Chinese speakers, unsurprisingly, it comes as the most spoken language in the world.

But that doesn’t mean it’s immune to language fails, poor translation, misspelled words, and hilarious double meanings. In fact, it serves as a perfect ground for language fails that are as entertaining as they are absurdly funny.

Thanks to the Twitter account “English Bruh Moments” which boasts 29K followers, we have quite an impressive collection of examples of the English language taking a wrong turn to laugh at!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

20points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In lieu of flowers, send Brenda more life

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#3

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

15points
POST
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I hadn’t looked up that word… but at least know I know what it means…

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Bored Panda reached out to the creator behind the “English Bruh Moments” Twitter account named Harkits who calls himself a “semi-professional YouTuber, photographer, painter, digital artist.”

Harkits told us that he really enjoyed reading posts shared on subreddits like r/Ihadastroke and r/Engrish on Reddit. “I just wanted to create a similar place on Twitter,” he said, recounting the origins of the account.

The creator also said that the audience of “English Bruh Moments” can be described as people who want to have a quick laugh and something that will make their day better. The lighthearted and fun content has amassed 29.1K followers already, but the number is likely to grow.
#4

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#6

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

11points
POST
MED71
MED71
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I worked there!!

3
3points
reply
View more comments

“I usually get posts submitted in my DMs and I find more on the previously mentioned subreddits,” Harkits said when we asked about creating the content that gets shared on the account. “My main message is that anyone can mess up English. I can relate since it's also my second language,” he explained.

The creator also said that his current wish is to grow all his Twitter accounts, as well as his YouTube channel “Harkits,” where his goal is to create and share original content.
#7

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

10points
POST
NotABlåhaj(May)
NotABlåhaj(May)
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry, they do it themselves when under current working conditions for long enough

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

9points
POST
TailsFangirl03
TailsFangirl03
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That one lady who babysat me once: I see nothing wrong.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

9points
POST
Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm horny for Halloween 🎃" 🤣 🤪

3
3points
reply
#10

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

9points
POST
Aggressive Goose
Aggressive Goose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good lord… has anyone decoded this yet lol

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

9points
POST
#12

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

8points
POST
MED71
MED71
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, you were just excited! 😆

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

8points
POST
#14

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

8points
POST
#15

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

8points
POST
Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta get that $ back somehow...🤷🏽‍♂️

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

8points
POST
#17

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

8points
POST
Lollipop Girl
Lollipop Girl
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From now on, newborns should be called débutants

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#18

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#19

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

8points
POST
Miss it Noonan!
Miss it Noonan!
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Men, be sure to be quiet when forking over the cash for the ice cream!🤫🍦

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

7points
POST
#22

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

7points
POST
#23

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

7points
POST
NotABlåhaj(May)
NotABlåhaj(May)
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is how it happens. Can confirm

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#25

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#26

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

6points
POST
Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I speak United States, some time.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

6points
POST
MED71
MED71
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brokeback vineyard. Don't act like you won't watch it!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just want to point out the disappointment that there's no strangers offering me drugs like D.A.R.E. said there would be. What the hell, Officer James?!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
NotABlåhaj(May)
NotABlåhaj(May)
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you sure you want to delete item "child"?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
#31

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#32

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I’ve got the song “You Are The Reason” stuck in my head

1
1point
reply
#33

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet, you figured out what they were saying…

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
MED71
MED71
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao 🤣 two please!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t seem to stop time… if anyone figures it out, lemme know! (I did manage to speed it up though. All you have to do is binge a show, look at your phone, or be on BoredPanda).

-1
-1point
reply
#36

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
#37

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
Phineas T
Phineas T
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tiny dish of Chef's Sincerity 😂

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
#39

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

5points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this was supposed to say something along the lines of "sometimes the person you want the most isn't the person you need," but I'm not sure what happened at the end there.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

4points
POST
Lollipop Girl
Lollipop Girl
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh, yes, I love mwimming and getting mumhi

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

4points
POST
Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Paradise in your plate, indeed.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#42

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#43

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

4points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

4points
POST
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely, one hundred percent. Now, if you could clarify what you were asking in the first place?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#45

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

4points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which is deformed the man or the toilet?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

4points
POST
Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know Yin Lu like that.....oh, they mean Cinnamon!

1
1point
reply
#48

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

4points
POST
MED71
MED71
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not sure if cake decorator or person ordering is the culprit! Forensic files at 11...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#49

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#50

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

3points
POST
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know, I don’t actually see any major grammatical mistakes or confusing messages here…

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#52

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

3points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure if the fact that I understood this perfectly means that I'm very smart, or that I spend way too much time on the internet.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

3points
POST
Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not putting my feet in cøcks...

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

3points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Caveman confused no speak good.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#56

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

2points
POST
#57

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments

BruhEnglish Report

2points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so glad they finally fixed the sign, the turd floor is my favorite!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

English-Memes-Bruh-Moments