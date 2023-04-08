In 2022, there were around 1.5 billion people worldwide who spoke English either natively or as a second language, according to Statista. Surpassing more than 1.1 billion Mandarin Chinese speakers, unsurprisingly, it comes as the most spoken language in the world.

But that doesn’t mean it’s immune to language fails, poor translation, misspelled words, and hilarious double meanings. In fact, it serves as a perfect ground for language fails that are as entertaining as they are absurdly funny.

Thanks to the Twitter account “English Bruh Moments” which boasts 29K followers, we have quite an impressive collection of examples of the English language taking a wrong turn to laugh at!