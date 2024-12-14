Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Employee Overpaid By $5K Faces Tough Choices As Hospital Demands Repayment
Work & Money

Employee Overpaid By $5K Faces Tough Choices As Hospital Demands Repayment

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

We all face moments where things don’t go as planned, and sometimes those moments can be downright frustrating. Whether it’s a misunderstanding, a mistake, or just plain bad luck, life can throw us unexpected challenges that leave us scrambling for solutions.

A person shared online how their girlfriend, a hospital worker, found herself in a tough spot after being told she owed $5,000 due to an overpayment error. Despite working hard and relying on her paycheck, the author’s girlfriend is now caught in a difficult position. Keep reading to find out how this story unfolds and what options she’s left with.

RELATED:

    We might encounter unexpected challenges in life that can be deeply troubling

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A person shared how their girlfriend is thinking about resigning from her job after a payroll error led to a $5,000 repayment demand

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Behnam Norouzi / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mdg12d

    Payroll mistakes can significantly affect employees

    Mistakes can happen in any business, and payroll errors are no exception. These errors can create big problems, affecting both the company’s finances and the employees who rely on their paychecks. When such issues arise, they can cause significant stress and complications for everyone involved.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to an EY report, companies with 250 to 10,000 employees were surveyed to understand the scope of payroll errors. The results were eye-opening. On average, businesses achieve only about 80.15% accuracy in their payment processes. That means a significant number of employees receive faulty salary payments.

    When such mistakes occur, it takes companies about $291 to fix it. This includes both the direct costs, like correcting the error and processing refunds, and the indirect costs, such as the time spent dealing with the fallout and potential damage to employee trust.

    The report highlights several types of payroll errors, with some being more common than others. When it comes to managing vacation and sick leave, mistakes happen more often than we’d like to think. On average, there are 721 mistakes for every 1,000 employees.

    This could mean that your request for time off got lost or mixed up, or that someone’s sick leave wasn’t recorded correctly. Imagine planning a vacation and finding out that your vacation wasn’t approved, or being told you don’t have enough sick leave when you’ve been saving it up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mohamed hamdi / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Payroll management is crucial because people depend on their paychecks to support their lives

    Many employees rely on benefits like health insurance and retirement plans. Mistakes in handling these can mean you end up without the coverage you need or get the wrong benefits calculated. This can be really frustrating, especially when you’re counting on these perks for your health and future.

    Similarly, time or attendance error is also a frequent payroll problem. When a company miscalculates the number of hours an employee has worked, it can lead to issues with how much they get reimbursed.

    For instance, if you forget to clock in or out, it can lead to incorrect hours being recorded, which might affect your pay. You might get less salary compared to the hours you worked or more if you accidentally included extra hours.

    There are times when such errors can happen due to technical glitches. If there are software or hardware issues with the timekeeping systems, it can also cause errors. A malfunctioning time clock might not record the exact time someone starts or ends their shift.

    If there’s confusion about work schedules or if changes in the schedule aren’t communicated clearly, it can result in discrepancies. Just like in the case where the author’s girlfriend faced a $5,000 repayment demand due to a payroll error that went unnoticed for months.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    She was left struggling to balance the unexpected financial burden, highlighting how crucial clear communication and accurate payroll management are for everyone’s peace of mind. What’s the most frustrating payroll error you’ve encountered at work?

    Image credits: Ben Iwara / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    People online offered the author advice on how they could challenge the repayment terms

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alexmartin_2 avatar
    Alex Martin
    Alex Martin
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She works for the state. Washington State deems any overpayment as a gift of public funds which is prohibited by law. By law, the hospital must reclaim those funds and has a short timeline to do that once the error is detected. If she worked for a private employer, if the employer did not detect the error within 90 days the funds don't need to be repaid.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    alexmartin_2 avatar
    Alex Martin
    Alex Martin
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She works for the state. Washington State deems any overpayment as a gift of public funds which is prohibited by law. By law, the hospital must reclaim those funds and has a short timeline to do that once the error is detected. If she worked for a private employer, if the employer did not detect the error within 90 days the funds don't need to be repaid.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda