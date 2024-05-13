Faulty Email System Leaves Employee Mildly Infuriated When His Pay Is Revealed To Everyone
Some information is better kept a secret, whether it’s something confidential or things certain people would rather not share.
This redditor, for instance, wasn’t planning on telling his entire company what his pay increase after finishing the probation period was going to be. But his boss accidentally did it for him, leaving him mildly infuriated.
In many companies, salary-related information is not accessible for everyone
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)
This redditor wasn’t planning on sharing how much he makes with the entire company
Image credits: Glenn Carstens-Peters / unsplahs (not the actual photo)
Image credits: 84 Video / unsplahs (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Image credits: Defiant_Bad_9070
31
0