ADVERTISEMENT

Some information is better kept a secret, whether it’s something confidential or things certain people would rather not share.

This redditor, for instance, wasn’t planning on telling his entire company what his pay increase after finishing the probation period was going to be. But his boss accidentally did it for him, leaving him mildly infuriated.

In many companies, salary-related information is not accessible for everyone

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

This redditor wasn’t planning on sharing how much he makes with the entire company

Image credits:  Glenn Carstens-Peters / unsplahs (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 84 Video / unsplahs (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Image credits: Defiant_Bad_9070

The OP revealed what annoyed him about the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the comments shared their views on the matter

Some netizens didn’t see the problem with salaries being disclosed

ADVERTISEMENT

Others disagreed and preferred their co-workers didn’t know how much they make

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!