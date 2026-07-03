#1 I interned for a lawyer for two weeks when I was 19. During the two weeks he was very verbaly mistreating, calling me an idiot, wothless and so on. One night he gives me the task of making his mother a card for mothers day. He supplied me with the pictures he wanted me to use for the card and what he wanted it to say. I took full advantage of the situation by making a card with his mother's picture attached to a word bubble that read "Get lost, Gary!, I quit!".

RELATED:

#2 Three months after I began working at a restaurant, a girl on the floor had a walkout. The policy of our restaurant was that the server had to pay for the walkout, no matter whose fault it was, and this girl was beside herself. It was a $60 check, on a slow night, and she simply did not have the money to cover it. So our floor manager did the decent thing and used his free meal (managers were comped a meal each day they were scheduled, since they tended to work 12-hour days) to comp her table so that he didn't have to write her up for a walkout.



Well, the lady who walked out apparently realized it the next day, and send the corporate headquarters a letter, apologizing for the walkout, along with a check for roughly the amount the dinner cost, tip included. When corporate went to pay the tab, the only similarly priced item they found was the dinner the manager had comped. So the VP walked into the restaurant at the start of a Friday evening shift and sat down in one of our sections to have a chat with him.



The VP started to chastise him for comping the meal rather than making the server pay, and the manager told him it was a stupid policy. So the VP, who apparently was universally hated, stood up and snarled, "Well if you think I'm so bad at my job, why don't you quit?!" And the manager said, "Fine," stood up, tossed his keys into the VP's hands, and walked out of the restaurant.



That shift was *hell* without a floor manager that night, but it was worth it to watch him stand up to the VP like that.



Edit: Grammar error ... 13 hours late.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 This is my dads story. So a lawyer my dad knew that worked for a major bank for some reason wasnt happy with his job and decided he was going to quit. Anyways so he wrote his letter of resignation and was preparing to go hand it in to his boss. That day he got called down to his bosses office and thought, perfect i can quit now. He went into the office but his boss kept insisting he say what he needed to first, so his boss sits him down and tells them theyre letting him go, then asked what he wanted to tell him. He pulled out the letter of resignation, showed it to him and tore it in half, now theyre paying him 2 years compensation...always let the other guy talk first, could turn the tables



EDIT- Okay so just to clear some stuff up, at some places such as the "Major" Banks in Canada, they are required to give people a severance package if they are letting them go for reasons that are not due to the persons behavior (job/budget cuts and so on). It gives people a chance to get back on their feet and find another job so they arent left without a steady source of income. I think if they choose to persue new employment options the severance is discontinued. Im not sure if it is two years at all levels im sure contracts differ between different levels but in this scenario i believe it was 2 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at some stories, I think that there are a few workplaces so venomous that they push their employees to take drastic actions. To understand more about such companies, Bored Panda reached out to Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner. She claimed that when workers quit in unusual manners, it’s rarely just a sudden burst of anger. “It’s actually the climax of a long, painful buildup where their dignity has been stripped away one too many times. When a workplace demands total professionalism but dishes out nothing but disrespect (like a boss screaming at you or stealing credit for your hard work), the unwritten social contract snaps. The employee realizes the company doesn’t deserve professional courtesy anymore,” our expert narrated.

#4 A medically discharged Marine worked in the kitchen at my town's Dairy Queen with me, and our manager was a complete d*******g, so one day I walk into the kitchen to see "F**k you, I quit" carved (yes, carved. With a knife.) into the kitchen wall. The Marine then walked out of the back room with a bucket of ice, and proceeded to dump it in the friers. A massive fireball ensued, the automatic fire extinguisher went off, and we had to close the store for about 3 weeks while the kitchen got repaired and cleaned. Also, this was about a month after that particular store (which cost the better part of $2 million to build) opened.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Witnessed from a first person view,

I used to work nights in a popular doughnut franchise in an even more popular casino. After weeks of taking insults from my bosses I called my roommate and asked him to pick me up as soon as he could, I proceeded to start a run of doughnuts (about 2k of them).

As soon as I hit the no turning back point I walked into the office took off my shirt and apron and said "get lost I'm out," btw in about 8mins your going to have a slight issue up front.

I watched him scramble to find someone from the day shifts to come stop the run from dying. He could not.



As far as how'd it turn out, I no longer work for nor serve jerk casino patrons at 2am.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Here's the story of how I quit delivering from Papa John's about 10-12 years ago. I gave notice and left on good terms, but had to leave my mark.



At this particular store, they had a tradition of "tarring and feathering" people as they left if they were well liked, using garlic sauce and "dustinator," the powdery stuff they roll the dough in to make it not sticky.



For two weeks, I contended with "It's coming..." threats and jibes. Then, the moment came. 20 or 30 employees came to see me off, including all three of the store managers. The general manager gave the order, and the chase began. I ran out the back door, toward the dumpster, 5 or 6 of them chasing right behind me.



Then, I gave the order. "NOW!" I yelled. Three friends in full black tactical gear stepped out from the woods behind the store, flanking the parking lot. They immediately opened fire with paintball guns.



For three nights beforehand, we had been out there practicing the move. The entire event was planned and choreographed perfectly. We didn't know exactly when the order to start the hazing would happen, so they sat out there in the woods for about three hours waiting. When the moment came, the worked in perfect concert, like a f*****g clock.



I ran to the dumpster and grabbed the paintball gun I had stashed the night before, then sighted in on the manager that gave the "get him order." I lit him up. 5, 10, 15 shots... who knows?



The manger then managed to get the paintball gun away from me, and used me as a human shield as my a*****e friends turned on me and unloaded the rest of their hoppers on me.



All in all, everybody involved had a great time, and nobody was at all upset.



As an interesting side note, I ordered a pizza from there a few weeks ago. I asked the girl if {manager} still worked there. He did. I told her to tell him that {my nickname when I worked there} said hi. She immediately said "Holy s**t, you're {nickname}?! You were the one with the paintball guns, right?"



They still tell stories about it 10+ years later.



Note: I'm aware that this was dangerous. We were dumb kids that didn't think things through. In hindsight, somebody could have been hurt, but nobody was. There's no need for lectures. I'm aware of how stupid it was.



TL;DR: Shot my manager several times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apoorva believes that at its core, a dramatic departure is a radical way to reclaim power. According to her, toxic environments excel at making people feel trapped, gaslit, and utterly powerless. However, by staging a spectacular exit that disrupts daily operations or exposes bad behavior, the employee completely flips the script. ADVERTISEMENT “For months or years, the company held all the cards, but in one final move, the employee takes control of the narrative. There’s also a deep need to expose the truth and stop the corporate gaslighting. In really toxic cultures, HR often protects the bullies, and serious issues get swept under the rug with slick corporate speak,” she noted. That’s why, when a worker drops a detailed manifesto exposing a manager’s behavior to the entire global distribution list, they are doing it for validation, Apoorva elaborated. She commented that they just want their remaining coworkers to know they aren’t crazy, forcing upper management to finally face the reality they have been hiding from.

#7 I worked at subway last year and had this coworker who did great work. Always on time, did his chores, but my GM didn't like him because he would always outperform them on anything. They would mock him, tell him to go faster, and make things difficult in general; until one day I heard from the back "you know what Doreen? F**k you, f**k this place, f**k this customer and f**k this company." Then proceeded to throw the Turkey bacon avocado sandwich at her and storm out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Worked at a big home improvement retailer. Accidentally dropped a patio door about 8 feet off a lift. It made a deafening sound as it hit the floor. But, it was salvageable. My boss told me to come down and that was the last straw; I was fired. So, I unstrapped myself from the lift, and jumped down off of it, landing my foot through the window and shattering it, and the other foot denting the door in with a huge footprint. He was so pissed because he wanted to try to sell the door anyway but no one would want it now.



Didn't really mean to do that, but since my boss was a p***k and insulted and fired me in front of coworkers and customers, I kinda left with a smile.



Edit: I'm 6'8 and 315lbs. So that made it a bit easier to crush the door whe I landed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I put in my 2 weeks notice at a sales office just before the start of a new sales campaign. The CEO and CFO of the company showed up at our office to kickstart the campaign. As a team-building exercise, the CEO had us make paper airplanes and throw them as far as they could go. Since mine went the furthest, he asked me where I learned to make paper airplanes so good, and I said "high school detention." He had me show everyone how to make a better paper airplane, and most people had their airplanes go further. The CEO said the point of the exercise was to learn from the most successful person and do what they do. The most tactful salesperson blurted out that I was leaving, an my manager at the time was already having an anxiety episode pulled me to the side and said I couldn't be a part of the kickoff party so I couldn't have any punch and pie, so I walked out.



Tldr; I embarrassed my manager and CEO, so I got no punch and pie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, our expert claimed that it all comes down to one final straw that breaks the camel’s back. Whether that’s being forced to work through a family tragedy, seeing a promised promotion handed to a favorite, or facing public humiliation. A savage exit happens the exact moment the fear of losing a job reference becomes smaller than the burning need to stand up for your own self-worth, she noted. Having said that, Apoorva stressed that it’s not always the companies that are at fault. She has experienced totally healthy workplaces where some employees were just not the right fit. From their inability to do their work to their uncooperative attitude towards their coworkers, some employees are just “bad apples.” They love to blame the corporate environment for their own shortcomings, she said.

#10 I used to deliver pizzas for this place in North Dakota. One of the other drivers would constantly complain about the owner cutting his hours or scheduling him during a day when he had already requested off for weeks ahead of when the bi-weekly schedules were prepared. Our restaurant also had a pretty sizable pizza buffet. One night, the driver got back from a big delivery where the homeowners didn't tip because it took the driver too long to get there. The problem, though, was that the house was actually outside of our delivery range; in fact, the house was beyond the reach of the paved roads. The owner happened to see that these guys placed an online order, approved it in our system, messed around with the delivery queue so that the driver he disliked was the one to take it, and basically just screwed the guy over for no real reason. Driver got back, complained about the delivery, and the owner told him to pack his s**t up and leave if he didn't like it. The driver responded by grabbing a family-size style box, walked over to the buffet, hauled all six big-a*s pizzas and stacked them into the box (which wouldn't shut), headed for the door, paused, and then threw all six pizzas at the owner.



Personally, I'd have kept the pizzas, but I can appreciate the emotions he was going through.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My sister and I worked at a popular Canadian coffee chain when we were 16 and 14 respectively. Our manager was a 400 lb woman who maybe had her grade 8 education. One day she was yelling at my sister for something trivial and this character of a guy we worked with got upset. After his shift he changed into his street clothes, went to the manager and said,"f**k you, I quit!" and spiked his uniform into the garbage. He then ran into the fridge and grabbed a 5 gallon pail of ice cappuccino syrup and dumped it on the floor.

He showed up for his scheduled shift a few days later and was hired back. (staffing was an issue at this particular restaurant)

Side note: this guy would also man the drive-thru with a fake accent and tell people to drive through to the second window when we only had one window. He made work there a lot more tolerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I worked in a fast food place in high school, that had a little grocery area as well. One of the off-shift guys came in and bought 2 dozen eggs using his employee discount and left.



About 5 minutes later one of the cars in the drive-thru said something had fallen onto the roof of his car, we looked, and sure enough egg.



As the cops hauled him away he yelled his resignation to our shift manager.

“It can be incredibly frustrating for companies when a toxic employee makes a dramatic exit just to cover their incompetence. Instead of owning their mistakes, they flip the script and weaponize gaslighting. By quitting in a loud, dramatic huff and blaming a ‘toxic culture,’ they try to trick everyone into thinking the company’s standards were the problem, not their actual work,” our expert elaborated. ADVERTISEMENT Apparently, it’s an attempt to take control so they can tell their next employer they bravely walked away rather than admitting they were about to get fired. Apoorva clarified that much of this behavior comes down to Main Character Syndrome. She stressed that these people believe they are the most brilliant in the room and view a lack of unearned promotions or praise as a personal conspiracy against them. ADVERTISEMENT They stage a theatrical exit to punish the company, fully believing the department will fall apart without them. “Irony is that they think they’re pulling off a legendary exit that will affect the whole team, but their employers are secretly celebrating this resignation,” she concluded.

#13 We had one person literally just say "the hell with this I can't take the stress", walk out, and then fax us a letter the next day confirming that she quit.

#14 I worked in a restaurant for a few years. It was only a small place. and on this particular day there were only two waitresses working and the chef, who also doubled as the manager and boss. We were really busy, and the boss was getting antsy. If food wasn't taken out to its table the second it was made, he would start yelling, regardless of what we were doing at the time. He wasn't usually like this, but he'd been stressed about some things at the time.



The other waitress was newer than me and wasn't used to this, and all at once things just snapped. They started having a yelling match, which I eventually broke up. She was fuming for the rest of the day, but the boss was unfazed. Towards the end when things were quieter they seemed to be calmer around each other.



At the end of the shift, as we were closing, she turned to him and dramatically yelled "I quit!" and slammed the door in his face. She told me she wanted to do it much earlier, but didn't want to leave me alone to deal with things. The boss looked pretty stunned as by this point he'd figured everything was ok again.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 So up until about a year ago I worked for a local power company as an IT contractor. I worked my a*s off for five years and was managing ten contractors around the state and pretty much did the work of three people. When my manager (who was an employee of the company, not a contractor) announced her retirement, she told me she wanted me to be her replacement. So I submitted my resume, told my wife, and got really excited.



Weeks go by. I keep asking my manager what was going on, but she wasn't really sure. Then one day she comes into my work area with a bummed out look on her face. Turns out that HER boss decided that since I wasn't a "real employee" I couldn't apply until AFTER they had considered internal candidates. In the end they ended up giving a manager from another department the job without me even getting an interview. The guy the gave it to was a real schmuck who didn't know the first thing about what we did. The worst part was that since the announcement wasn't "official" yet, I couldn't tell anyone until the next day.



I was FURIOUS. Then I cried. Then I got mad again. Got online, looked at local job postings. Found one that looked great. Sent my resume without any real hope of getting it. I literally got a call from the guy in about an hour and he set up an interview. I went in the next morning for the interview (just told my manger I had a personal issue and would be in late - the FIRST time I'd ever called in to that job) and it went great. They made me an offer that afternoon which came out to about a 40% increase from what I was making before, with actual benefits, an AMAZING retirement plan, and about double the PTO.



The greatest feeling in the world was when that stupid schmucky a*****e came over to our area for the announcement. Everyone was in shock because I was the obvious choice for her replacement. He turned to me and was like "I'm going to count on you to help me get up to speed" with this big grin on his face. I just smiled and said "yea, that's not going to happen. I start my new job the same day you do..."



He laughed like I was joking, but I didn't laugh with him. It took a moment for it to sink in, and the look of absolute panic on his face was the sweetest thing I've seen in a long time. He spent the rest of his day sitting in his cube with a sick-to-his-stomach look on his face.



I felt bad about leaving my employees (they were a great crew) under the new manager, but I love my new job so I don't regret my decision.



TL,DR: Got passed over for a well-earned promotion because I was a contractor. My rage led me to find my new job, where I make a ton more money and actually enjoy coming in to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, I am pretty sure that I didn’t have Main Character Syndrome when I quit my old company, because everyone was frustrated with the management. In fact, there was a mass resignation that followed just a few months after my exit. However, looking at the stories here, I wish I had snubbed my cruel boss whose hobby was to call me at 12 AM and scream at me for no reason. Ugh! Anyway, I will go and recover from my PTSD now, but you can enjoy the rest of the list and have a good laugh. Also, if you have some epic resignation tales to share, we would love to hear from you. Just drop them down in the comments below!

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 One from the other side.



I caught an employee prepping an item without gloves on, dirty fingernails and all, just digging his bare hands right into it.



I took the item away from him and dropped it in the trash as I explained everything he did wrong (he wasn't even supposed to be shredding the item in question while it was cold, as it leads to a mushy, substandard finished product).



He looked at me, made an "up your a*s" motion, said something in Spanish, then said, "f**k you, I quit."



He came back at the end of the night begging for his job back because his wife was kicking him out.



"Sorry." I didn't even feel bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I used to work in a grocery store as a bag boy. The grocery manager was a d**k. He insulted a customer i was helping who happened to be a good friend of mine. The last day i worked there, i shook everyone's hands and told them thank for the experience.....except him. He held his hand out to shake my hand. I said, "F**k you," and left. As i was was leaving the parking lot, i flipped him off. And told him to go to hell. He made working there suck.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My glasses snapped in half last night. I have to go into work in an hour and explain to my work that I will not be working today. I know they are going to try and convince me to stay, I always cover shifts and come in early and they think I'm a push over.



When my glasses lost a half a lens I continued to work, but my glasses can't even stay on my face anymore and I'm pretty blind without them (-3.25/-2.75)



It's also my girlfriends birthday and valentines day today. There is a good chance I quit in an hour.



EDIT: Whoah, I never expected this to blow up. I was busy enjoying my girlfriends birthday so I didn't have time to reply. I didn't quit, I showed up early got the work that only I could do done and then left. I never clocked in so could just walk out once I was done without getting signed out by the boss. We have to get manager approval to clock in or out when its not our scheduled time. My direct supervisor understood so I don't think I'll get in trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I was working as a waitress at a sportsbar with like a gazillion draft beers. It was out in the boonies. This place was probably 10,000 sqft with a really open floor plan. Managment was mostly cool, the other servers were catty and lazy. There was this one manager that was just a t**d-a*s b***h. If I rang in a drink for her to make, she would roll her eyes and grunt loud enough for me to hear her across the restaurant.



So, after eight months of putting up with some high-school clique s**t out of the other servers and this one c**t of a manager, I decide to go back to school and move to the city. I found a new job, found a new place to live, and put in my notice at the sportsbar.



On my second to last day, I was working a Saturday lunch. Cunty McShit manager is powerfully hungover, and in a terrible f*****g mood. Two of the other servers were too hungover to come in, so we had half of the staff we needed. The one other server on shift was the ringleader of the clique. Insufferable b***h.



Anyway, Cunty McShit manager is already on my last nerve, and Ringleader b***h is being the same b***h she always is. We see some minivans pull up in the parking lot. Then more, then more, then more. Little League Baseball players and their families come streaming into the restaurant. HUNDREDS OF TINY PEOPLE IN CLEATS AND THEIR SCREAMING INFANT SISTERS AND TIGER MOMS. EVERYWHERE.



I looked at Cunty McShit's scowl, and Ringleader B***h's face, and decided f**k this s**t. I'm out. I took my apron off, walked by the bar flipping Cunty McShit off. Her face was priceless.



TL;DR: Walked out on my waitressing job when the World Series of Little League walked in, leaving the two biggest c***s on the planet aghast.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I haven't witnessed one but I did one myself. I worked part time at a Sports Authority when I was 18. I was the only person "trained" in the Outdoors department this store had. One night we had a skeleton crew and I was in my normal spot at the fishing counter where all the expensive reels, paintball stuff and airsoft stuff was. A lot of that stuff is easy to steal so I spent most of my time over there making sure no one opened up boxes of paintballs or markers and stole them. The footwear manager came over to me, he was this Cambodian guy with yellow teeth, awful breath and a heavy accident. He started laying into me about how a woman in footwear needed help picking out socks. I have no idea what made picking up the pack of socks and finding the size so difficult for this woman but apparently she complained that no one was over there to help her. After I kept telling him that I know nothing about footwear, socks or the shoes over there the manager started to take personal shots at me, saying I was lazy and always sitting behind the fishing counter because I didn't want to stand and do work.(I basically ran the entire outdoors department. When I wasn't at the counter I was in the back building bikes and then carrying them up to the top of the rack in the showroom area or sharpening skis/snowboards) After I asked him if he was done talking, I took the quick detachable name badge off, threw it at him and said I quit. It was an amazing feeling and the look on his face was priceless. I had a full time job so it didn't bother me leaving that place. I got tons of calls from the store manager all the way up to the regional manager asking me to come back. F**k that place and f**k retail.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 There was a period of time where I held two jobs, the secondary of which was a position at a local UPS Store. I would bust a*s and work 70+ hours a week fairly frequently. I learned quickly and it wasn't long before I was one of the main workhorses behind the store. I did almost all of the custom packaging work, including crating and designing boxes for odd shape shipments of almost any size or weight. I also happened to have a background with computers and promptly became the main printing guy for the store. I literally handled print jobs for thousands of booklets for local schools on my own (including design). All of this to say I was a very important employee at this particular UPS Store.



I told him when I started that this job was secondary to me and that I would leave when I started going back to college. When that time finally started coming around, I gave him notice that I would be leaving so he could find another employee or two to train for my position. I waited for TWO MONTHS so he would have time to find a replacement and I never ONCE saw him look for a new employee.



My girlfriend and I had been planning a week-long trip to go see my family that I had delayed so that I wouldn't leave my boss high and dry. I had intended to schedule the trip after I left and before school started, but my boss had procrastinated finding a replacement for me so long that I didn't much much time to wait anymore. I finally told him that I would be leaving on a certain date that was nearly a month away so that I could schedule the trip before school started.



He stood there silently for a moment, then blew up on me, and chewed me out. The reason he was pissed? He was going to be out of the store for a few days -- one of which was the day I was leaving. He said he had specifically told all of his employees not to even think about requesting time off during these days. He looked me in the eye and told me about how "disappointed" he was in me and told me how "selfish" I was. He went on chewing me out for a good five minutes. I was in total shock. I couldn't even muster up a proper verbal defense. I was so totally disgusted and angry and in a state of utter disbelief. I wanted to throttle the guy. So I said "F**k it. I'm out."



He stormed out before I could get my things together. I ended up sticking around for the last four hours of my shift so I wouldn't leave my coworker on his own during Christmas season in a shipping store. I got some sick satisfaction knowing that my boss would have to pay me for the remainder of my day there, even after I had told him I quit. He never technically told me to leave. I'm still angry about what happened to this day. I'm pretty sure he lost the rest of his staff shortly after I quit. Nobody liked him at all.



**TLDR;** I was hired at a UPS Store, became an integral part of the staff, let boss know I was going to be leaving and waited MONTHS for him to find a replacement for me. I finally gave him a definitive date (about a month away) that I would be leaving, as I had a trip I had been putting of while I waited for him to find a replacement. Boss blew up at me about how selfish I was being and how disappointed he was in me. I quit that day.

**

Edit:** Separating the wall of text into less daunting segments. :) Also added/removed a couple details.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 A team of 6 of us where on a conference call with our offshore developers. Our boss says everyone is working this weekend. One of the lead architects, this guy was the l***h pin of the whole thing, says, "No. I have plans this weekend. You approved it 4 weeks ago." We'd worked the last six weekends and because of it this dude had the foresight to get vacation approved for weekend. Pretty genius if you ask me.

Our boss says, "Well you just have to cancel." Trying to say it like a hard a*s boss and make it stick. The lead architect flatly says, "Nope, I'm out." CLICK! (remember we were on the phone). There's a round of people asking if he's still on the phone and if he hung up. Then those of us in the onshore office started prairie dogging our cubes just in time to see lead architect exit the office.

A week later the company ended up paying this dude $200K for a 2 month contract to complete the project. He was the only one that knew the system well enough too, they didn't really have a choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 My first day working at a Pollard's Chicken was this guy's last. We were nearing closing and it was time to clean the grease from the fryers. If you've never worked in a kitchen, it's like an oil change on a car. There's a drain plug towards the bottom of the fryer, which you open up to drain the grease into a canister to be disposed of in your grease dumpster out back. Basically this guy forgot about the canister, and just let the grease drain all over the floor. He decided he didn't feel like cleaning a kitchen floor full of grease and just left without a word. My friend and I (his first day too) had to stay till about 2 AM cleaning that s**t up. Possibly the shittiest first day on the job I've ever had. I was pretty upset with the guy, but later in the week he came over to my house with some conciliatory chronic, we all laughed about it and we're friends now.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 During college I bartended at a hotel restaurant. They had two kitchens, one with the restaurant and bar attached and the other way up on the otheraide do banquets.



Two kitchens means two dishwashers and there was a dishwasher that management used to just a***e. During a particularly busy few weeks at both the restaurant and lots of weddings for banquets there was a lot of dishes.



The guy had worked there three years and he never talked. He was quiet bit nice, did his work and kept his head down. He would finish the dishes upstairs at like 11pm after six hours of slaving away up there and then come down to the other kitchen to q huge ridiculous pile of dishes and pans.



One night he just snapped out of nowhere. A couple of us were outside smoking and saw him come down. He just sat there for a minute and stored at an extra messy diahwashing station...just s**t everywhere with cakes on food, stuff from hours before, full bins of silverware floating in disgusting (now cold) blue sanitizer water, etc.



Nobody saw hin do it but a coworker walked back and found a note taped to the station five mins later that read "F**K YOU. I QUIT. -JASON".





Its one of the funniest things I've ever seen. We were all so happy for him that he had the courage to do it. Management at that place would just s**t all over him and they deserved it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Maybe it was fate that I was listening to this song when I pulled up the parking lot working shlotzky's deli. I see the owner with a s**t eating grin, I wave, and walked into the store. An hour later the manager put up the weeks schedule, and I found that I had zero for the week, and the owner tapped my shoulder and said "we need to talk after your first break, but I also need you to slice the days meats today since 2 people called in today, when you come back" I was shocked and set back. "okay sure, can I take my break now? I have to use the restroom" he agreed. I walked to my car, replayed that song and drove off and never came back, I also threw the booger green hat out the window.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I was visting some friends in hermosa beach and after a night of drinking we went to a fast food joint called Pita Pit. The line was long, buncha drunk a*s people were getting antsy and one patron in line was a belligerent female in her early 20's obviously hammered and she threw up right outside the door while waiting in line. So this poor kid that was maybe 18 comes out with a bucket and mop and starts to clean it up and the woman who vomited is laughing at the poor kid calling him names and he just keeps his head down and continues to clean. Several seconds go buy and the mop goes over the womans open toed sandals and she flips her s**t becoming more irate and vulgar towards this poor kid. We were all standing there rather shocked by all of this when the kid almost whispers "...you know what? F**k all of this" and he takes the bucket and splashes the loud mouth chick in the face with the vomit water and yells "I QUIT!" inside and walks off. The entire line of people outside clapped at his exit. The look on that b*****s face was priceless.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 It was about six months ago. One of my co-worker's position was being cut and everyone knew it, but no one was entirely sure of when. One day this co-worker called in to work to my my manager know he was going to be late (mechanical issues with his car I think), but he was coming in. My manager acknowledged the fact and things seemed to be running smoothly. After battling with thw mechanical issues with his car he finally made it to work and was looking forward to making some money, as he should, but when he went into my managers office my manager had finally got comfortable enough to tell him that his position was cut.



"Its not even worth staying really. You might as well go home." He said with a stupid smirk on his face.



Well my co-worker flipped s**t (he's a pretty big guy by the way). He cursed out my manager in his office and, grabbed his things and stormed out. This was so precious to me and everyone else because this is the most terrible manager anyone could ever ask for. We were all practically cheering ny co-worker out of the store when he left. I entered my managers office "for some papers" a few minutes later just to witness the aftermath. It was glorious. My manager was fired a few months later for overall shittyness.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I used to work at a resturaunt, in the kitchen. the Sous chef was being a royal a*s to this one guy on grill. Like, cussing him out, calling him useless, and other very unprofesional s**t. So this guy takes the squirt bottle of brandy from the pans station and sprays the ENTIRE F*****G GRILL. then said, "I quit, you a*****e." Yeah, dustin was a good guy.

#29 I put in my two weeks at the s**t hole store called petsmart. They wanted me to work Saturday and Sunday cashier for 8 hours as my last two days even though I told them I couldn't make it 2 weeks prior as I was going out of town with my new job. The manager was a total d****e so when I got that call at 9am wondering where I was. I said "I'm two states away have fun. " then hung up. Later found out from a coworker he couldn't get anybody to work and had to man the register for 8 hours that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I work in a paint factory, making paint. One day one of our more unstable workers spilled about 100 litres of paint on the ground, not a big deal. He proceeded to leave the factory. We thought he was just pissed of and was going for a smoke. It turns out we were wrong, he went down to the pub knocked back six pints then came back to work, stripped down to his

underwear in the front office, also our shop, flipped over the bosses desk and quit. The boss is a c**t and

watching him.blow his stack was amazing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My coworker at the grocery store kicked the 10¢ copy machine all to s**t on his way out while screaming F**K a bunch. Best day I ever had there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Well, he dumped a tub of ice in the deep fryer. It basically exploded.

#33 I wasn't so much the witness as the perpetrator of this particular I quit moment. When I was 17 I worked for a major stationary retailer. Not going to say which one as it was bought out while I worked there so it's a pain to explain it.



I had a deputy manager that did nothing but sit on her a**e and talk on the phone to her fiance in the office all day. This wouldn't have bothered me to much but you would take no end of s**t if you required her to make any effort, even something as small as giving you the keys to the security cage to retrieve stock you'd sold.



So one day I sell a desk and a computer. I ask her for the keys and she tells me to wait as she's on the phone. 15 minutes later I'm still waiting so I ask her again and get the response "Oh will you f**k off and get a life" and tosses the keys to me. She literally had them in her pocket.



Obviously I'm pissed but the customers been waiting long enough so I go and get the stock. I walk back to where they're waiting next the till and there she is behind the desk, apologizing that it took so long, and basically blaming the delay entirely on me.



I told her I quit on the spot and in a brief moment of madness hurled the large ring of keys behind the desk where the display stand for the ink cartridges was. The display shook and hundreds of cartridges decided that they wanted to try sky diving. The magnificent thing was this was a late shift and my coworker had gone home for the day while I was retrieving the stock. She was going to have to tidy and reorganize this c*********k herself. I briefly heard her yelling a***e at me as I walked out of the door.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 One of the fridges at work broke, it was about 2 hours till service and the repairman couldn't get there till the next day. My boss was being a complete b***h, getting angry over nothing (like a little kid walked in the door ahead of his mother and my boss walking into the kitchen to yell about how parents cant control their kids) When she walked back out, I walked over and handed in my 2 weeks notice. Her face was this mixture of anger and humiliation. I only went back for 4 days before she said "Don't bother coming back".

#35 This is gonna get buried, but whatever. When I was a teenager I worked at a local coffee shop, which I thought was a pretty cool job, until the owner turned out to be a massive, festering, seething a*****e. She treated all her employees like s**t and kept threatening to make us turn over our tips to her at the end of the shift to dole out as she saw fit. She also once refused to close or stop roasting coffee in the summer when the air conditioner broke and it was over 100 degrees in the store. And she wouldn't let us have ice, even to put in our water, because she said we had to pay for ice. Anyway, most of the time she wasn't there so me and my coworkers would just try to laugh about how absurd it was and we were all planning on quitting at the end of summer anyway.



So, it was the end of July and my grandma ended up in the hospital with some really serious problems in the middle of the night, my mom woke me up early the next day to bring me to the hospital because they didn't think she'd make it. I was supposed to work an opening shift, so I called my boss about forty times and texted and left messages at her house, her cell, and the shop. She always came in the morning to open with us anyway so I didn't worry too much.



Well, I don't know what happened but she left a screaming, ranting voicemail on my phone yelling that I can't just not show up for work, and she bet that I had been skipping my shifts the whole time and she was going to check the security cameras and that she was going to SUE ME (a 16 year old) for the amount of money she'd lost by not opening on time that morning. I was like "okayyyy not gonna go back to work there anymore". She kept leaving me voicemails for a week, and sending angry ranting emails, including some from someone who was supposedly a lawyer. I had been afraid to show my mom because I thought she'd be mad at me, but I finally showed her and she FLIPPED out.



My mom is a super mild-mannered quiet Polish lady and she just lost it and went into my job and started screaming at my boss that I was quitting, that the boss was a stupid piece of s**t moron who a****d teenagers and that my mom would report her, that she was a mean old fat f**k and just all these other insults I'd never imagine my mom using. It was really amazing, there were lots of customers there and other employees... Then my mom called the town's business bureau or whatever and filed a complaint. And then we went home and she told me to never, ever, ever take that kind of s**t from people. (My grandma is fine now btw)



tl;dr: my quiet polite mom went in and quit for me by screaming at my psycho boss in front of customers and it was cool.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Not too special, but did it myself.



Worked landscaping for a guy who was the kind of guy I would hang out with, and work *with* but not necessarily for if I had the chance again. He was cool until it came to work. And the foreman he had was a d**k. The owner got pissed when myself and another guy called it a day after 5 hours of working in the pouring rain one day. We were alone on our job and did everything we could in the rain then headed to the other crew's job to see if they needed help. No one there when we arrived... Texted them, they had left an hour into the rain. We packed up and went home. I got s**t for taking 2 days off I told him I needed when I was hired. The days my sister was visiting after returning from living overseas for two years. When I left was the best. Plans changed and my gf and I decided to move closer to my sister (may have helped that she lived in a ski town) meaning I wasn't going to finish the season with my boss. I gave him close to a months notice, even though I was only required to give him a week. My second last week I was turned into "the b***h." Doing s****y jobs, getting talked down to, etc. The owner was doing it as a joke at first but then the foreman just dug in and started being a d**k about it. The owner thought this was funny and joined in. My last day I had to dig a ditch for an irrigation line 3 times by myself. Normally there would have been at least two of us doing this, or, in a case like that day where everyone else was doing meaningless jobs and it was a friday, we all would have done it together to gtfo early. Owner kept saying "that's what happens when you leave, you get the s**t jobs." and every time I stopped for water or anything "get back to your ditch!" That weekend I drove the gf and most of our stuff to our new home 4.5 hours away and planned to return to work my last week. F**k that. Monday rolls around and I'm still with the gf. I ignore my phone until about 1pm and then finally answer. "no, I'm not coming in for the rest of my time. Yeah, well, that's what you get when you make me dig a ditch.".

ADVERTISEMENT