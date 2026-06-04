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God knows we all have our moments. Sometimes, all it takes is waking up on the wrong side of the bed, with a pillow that’s too warm and maybe a cat screaming in our face for food, for us to realize we’re going to be in a bad mood all day.

The problem comes when those bad days turn into bad weeks, which then turn into bad months, and suddenly, no one can stand being around you anymore. Well, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but in this story, that’s exactly what started happening when a man who manages a local movie theater began changing his attitude, and before long, no one could stand him anymore.

Read more: Reddit

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When we walk into a new job, we rarely see the red flags immediately, and sometimes it takes a while for us to realize them in the first place

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A 17-year-old got his first job at a small movie theater, and while his boss is quite respected and praised by the community, he doesn’t see him that way

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Image credits: krakenimages.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Aside from having a tendency to drink too much and be a little too rowdy, the man also ends up picking fights with just about anyone, even on Facebook

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Image credits: MrDm / Magnific (not the actual photo)

He got to a point where he decided to text all of the employees, demanding they come over to his house and do some yard work, because he writes their checks

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Image credits: CNMJacob18

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From that point on, the 17-year-old was scared of the man, and his fears were justified after he fired one of his colleagues and sent threatening texts to everyone

Image credits: CNMJacob18 / Reddit

He knows he has got to have something deeper going on, but he can’t really understand the reasoning behind his actions

Today’s story is told from the perspective of the Original Poster, a 17-year-old working at a movie theater. As he explains, he started working there in June and knew nothing about the place or her boss at the time. Over time, however, he learned that he (whom he calls “Ed”) was admired in their community, but that a little over two years ago, his attitude became a bit much.

He recalls him shouting at him for not wearing his tie properly as part of the uniform. He also remembers him getting quite drunk at the company Christmas party, yelling and airing all of the issues he had with his husband. Essentially, the OP’s image of this man was that of a temperamental, highly irrational person, rather than the respected figure others seemed to see. He did not get along with anyone.

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He explains that he began to feel uneasy when Ed, out of nowhere, sent a message in the work group chat demanding that employees come over to his house and help him with yard work. After receiving no responses, he apparently had a major meltdown and began threatening and guilt-tripping everyone, saying that he paid their checks and even using his late father as an excuse for why he sometimes failed to pay them on time.

What he says was perhaps his lowest and strangest moment came when Ed suddenly fired a guy who worked at the theater and then sent a group message to everyone under him filled with nonsensical rambling. In it, he warned them not to cross him, challenge him, or do anything that would upset him. Apparently, not even the man himself knew what had happened.

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Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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So, let’s start by talking about the legalities, or rather, the illegalities, of what Ed did. According to experts, while it is legal for a boss to contact their employees, it is illegal to require them to work off the clock without pay, which is exactly what he tried to do with the yard work request. Moreover, delaying paychecks can also violate labor laws, and experts emphasize that employees must be paid on time.

Aside from the legal aspect, experts have also raised concerns about employers invading their workers’ personal time. Nowadays, we’re all connected through our phones, and this constant availability can blur the line between work and personal life. As a result, psychologists warn that workplace stress can easily spill over into our private lives, making it difficult to truly disconnect.

So, knowing all of this, what can the OP do? For starters, experts almost always recommend documenting everything and creating a paper trail. If the situation ever escalates into a legal dispute, having records of messages, requests, and incidents can be incredibly valuable. Another option is to establish digital boundaries by muting work group chats whenever he is off the clock.

Obviously, it can be scary, and sometimes risky, to set boundaries with your employer or boss. However, taking these steps is often necessary to protect your well-being and your rights as an employee. So, with that said, what do you think the OP should do? Would it be better to quit the job altogether, or should he try to report Ed? Let us know what you think should happen!

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Netizens advised the 17-year-old to quit and keep a paper trail, adding that the man was probably intimidating them due to their young ages

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