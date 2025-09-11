“Weren’t Expecting It”: Employee Shares What Made Them Quit Their Job After A Sick Leave

ADVERTISEMENT

There are good managers, okay managers, bad managers… and then there are the ones you’ll never forget, for all the wrong reasons.

One employee shared how their manager straight-up stole their clients and handed them over to brand-new, totally inexperienced hires. But wait, it gets better (or worse, depending on how you look at it). The manager even told people that the employee was quitting, while they were still on the job. Imagine working hard, building relationships with clients, and suddenly being sidelined like a character in a bad drama. Keep reading to see how this employee navigated the chaos, and what they did when the final straw broke the camel’s back.

One employee shared how management reassigned their work to inexperienced new hires and even lied about them quitting

The author went on to explain their perspective

We all know the perks of having a good boss. They can completely transform the way we feel about work. With the right leader, going to the office doesn’t feel like punishment, it feels like being part of a team where your efforts are valued. They create a safe, positive atmosphere where productivity happens naturally.

To explore what makes a truly good boss, we spoke with Naresh Sharma, the founder of OnePoint, a company driving logistics across India with a huge fleet and a bigger vision. According to him, the foundation of effective management isn’t about rules or deadlines, it’s about people. Naresh believes that the well-being of employees should always come first, because a healthy employee is one who can perform at their best. In his own words, “Health above all. A healthy person will be able to deliver their best at work, while someone struggling physically or mentally just won’t be able to perform the same way.” His approach makes it clear that he sees his employees as individuals, not just resources.

Naresh explained that in his workplace, they place a lot of emphasis on physical health and wellness. He tries to organize at least two wellness sessions every month, which can range from yoga classes to something more energetic like Bollywood dance lessons. These activities are not only fun, but they also give employees a much-needed break from sitting at a desk all day. He also encourages people to take short breaks throughout their workday. “After sitting in front of a screen for three hours, it’s important to get up, stretch, maybe take a quick walk. Even a few minutes makes a difference,” he said. These small steps, according to him, can drastically improve productivity.

Food is another area Naresh feels strongly about. He believes that what employees eat plays a huge role in their energy levels and overall well-being. That’s why their office canteen often offers healthier options, instead of filling it with only processed or junk foods. “Of course, people can buy unhealthy snacks anywhere, but at least here, we want to give them choices that fuel their body the right way,” he shared. He also stressed that it’s not about forcing people into diets but simply giving them better options. By creating this kind of environment, Naresh hopes employees can feel taken care of in even the smallest of ways.

A good boss ensures that employees feel mentally supported and balanced

But physical well-being is only one side of the story. Naresh believes mental health is just as important, if not more. “We try to build a culture where people feel safe, supported, and not constantly pressured,” he explained. To do this, communication and structure are key. When employees know what’s expected of them and can see the bigger picture, they’re less likely to feel overwhelmed. Ambiguity, he says, often leads to stress and burnout, which is why he ensures that his team always has clarity.

Naresh also emphasizes the importance of work-life balance. He encourages employees to switch off once their workday ends and not carry unnecessary stress into their personal lives. “Deadlines are important, but we don’t want people breaking under pressure. If something takes longer, we’d rather support them than see them burn out,” he said. By encouraging this mindset, he ensures employees return to work refreshed and motivated.

Perhaps the most important part of Naresh’s leadership philosophy is listening. “We talk to our employees and, more importantly, we listen. Sometimes people just need to feel heard,” he said. For him, genuine communication means more than just giving orders, it’s about understanding people’s needs, struggles, and suggestions. A simple conversation can make someone feel valued and respected, and that’s something he never wants to overlook. Listening builds trust, and trust is what keeps teams strong and motivated.

Naresh makes some excellent points about what it means to be a good boss. Sadly, not every workplace is lucky enough to have such management. In this particular case, the employee faced the exact opposite: unfair treatment, dishonesty, and a lack of respect. It’s a reminder that good leadership can make or break not just productivity but also a person’s overall happiness at work. What are your thoughts? Have you ever dealt with an amazing boss who made work a joy, or the nightmare kind who pushed you to your breaking point?

